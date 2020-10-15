Disc golf at The Hangar
Tee times are available on Oct. 15 and 16 to play two rounds of disc golf at the temporary six-hole course in and around The Hangar.
The tee times are from 3 to 5:40 p.m. for up to four people at a cost of $80, which includes the two rounds, a 90’s style JetHawks cap for each person and $20 stadium cash for the team store ($5 per person). All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets/tee times will be sold on the day of the event.
Participants will be required to wear masks and have to bring their own discs. Outside food and beverages are allowed, although alcohol is prohibited. Comfortable shoes are recommended, but no cleats are allowed.
Visit www.mlb.com/lancaster/events/disc-golf for more information or to reserve a tee time or call Katie at (661) 726-5400.
Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB American League Championship Series: Rays vs. Astros.
LAFC bolsters defense, acquires Murillo from Colombia
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC has acquired Colombian defender Jesús David Murillo on loan from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in a bid to shore up its leaky defense.
LAFC announced the move Wednesday before its match against Vancouver. Murillo will occupy an international roster spot, and the deal includes an option for a permanent transfer.
The 26-year-old Murillo has appeared in 18 matches this season for Independiente Medellín, and he scored two goals in Copa Libertadores competition. Murillo is already in Los Angeles, and he attended LAFC’s match against Seattle last weekend.
LAFC made the move with just seven games left in the regular season in hopes of restoring strength to a revamped defense that has been the club’s weakest link this season. Coach Bob Bradley’s club has allowed 31 goals in its first 24 matches.
LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 while allowing an MLS-low 37 goals in 34 matches. But after trading central defender Walker Zimmerman to Nashville, sending goalkeeper Tyler Miller to Minnesota and not re-signing Steven Beitashour in the offseason, LAFC’s defense largely has been in shambles.
LAFC also has been without MLS MVP Carlos Vela for nine matches after he injured his knee in August. LAFC still sits in fourth place in the Western Conference at 7-6-3 heading into its game at Vancouver on Wednesday night.
Minnesota game vs. Chicago postponed due to suspected virus
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The match between the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 among the United club.
The match was postponed for further testing. No reschedule date has been determined.
United is scheduled to host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United’s scheduled match against FC Dallas last Sunday was also postponed after the team confirmed positive COVID-19 tests from two players.
Chicago is slated to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before.
“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.
Gordon was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over Tuesday in downtown Denver, according to police records.
Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension. Last year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games after a DUI arrest in September in downtown Denver.
NFL cancels Pro Bowl in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 pandemic
NEW YORK — The NFL has canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas.
During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season,” the NFL said in a statement.
The Pro Bowl, set for Jan. 31, a week before the Super Bowl, has lost much of its attractiveness in recent years. Many of the chosen players decided not to participate, and, naturally, players from the two Super Bowl teams don’t go.
Panthers lose Short to shoulder injury; McCaffrey still out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to return to action either.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot- 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury. Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will be placed on injured reserve.
Short injured the shoulder in the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Mayfield confident he’ll play Steelers despite sore ribs
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s ribs are sore and he hasn’t even exposed them to the Steelers.
Mayfield was limited in practice with an injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis. But the Browns quarterback is convinced he’ll play this week when Cleveland makes the short trip down the Turnpike to play at unbeaten Pittsburgh.
“Just day by day,” Mayfield said. “Still confident.”
Mayfield was in uniform Wednesday, but after stretching with his teammates, he only watched during the 10-minute period at the start of practice open to reporters.
Jags acquire LB Correa from Titans for 6th-rounder in 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday for a late-round pick.
The Jaguars sent a sixth-round selection in 2021 to the Titans for Correa and a seventh-rounder.
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the day the team was preparing to release Correa, who was activated off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list before Tuesday night’s game against Buffalo. He was inactive for the victory after spending two weeks on the COVID list.
Haskins misses Washington practice, Allen to start at Giants
ASHBURN, Va. — Former starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins remains away from the Washington Football Team because of an illness that’s not considered COVID-19 related.
The second-year quarterback was not at the stadium for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and was sent home from the team’s practice facility Wednesday after being tested for the coronavirus. A team spokesman said Haskins is sick.
Haskins was benched and demoted to third on the depth chart last week, so the plan was for the 2019 first-round pick to be inactive against L.A. The team sent him home Sunday morning after he reported having a stomach virus.
Cardinals All-Pro LB Jones out for season with biceps injury
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.
An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be 3-to-4 months.
It’s a huge blow for the Cardinals’ defense, which has improved after giving up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019. He only had one sack this season while frequently drawing double-teams from opposing blockers.
Dallas Wings fire coach Brian Agler after missing playoffs
The Dallas Wings have fired coach Brian Agler, the team announced Wednesday.
Agler, who had one year left on his contract, came to the Wings in 2018 and led the team to an 8-14 mark this past season. Dallas finished one game out of making the playoffs with the youngest roster in the league.
Canadiens give 2-year extension to goaltender Jake Allen
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have given a two-year contract extension to goaltender Jake Allen.
The deal is worth $2.875 million per season and keeps Allen under contract through the 2022-23 season.
Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2. The Canadiens hope he can be a reliable backup to All-Star Carey Price.
The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts. In five playoff appearances, he went 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
Jets sign defenseman Nogier to 2-year, 2-way contract
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Nelson Nogier to a two-year, two-way contract.
The deal carries an average annual value of $725,000 in the NHL.
The 24-year-old played 58 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season and recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 45 penalty minutes.
Nogier has appeared in 11 games for the Jets since Winnipeg selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
C-USA pushes football title game back 2 weeks to Dec. 18
IRVING, Texas — Conference USA has pushed its football championship game back two weeks to Dec. 18, giving the league additional time to make up games postponed because of the coronavirus.
The league said Wednesday that its 16th championship game will now be played on a Friday night. The game had been scheduled for Dec. 5.
RB Walker wins appeal, immediately eligible for Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia says the NCAA’s Committee on Legislative Relief has granted Indiana transfer running back Ronnie Walker Jr., immediate eligibility.
Walker, from Hopewell, filed for a waiver to compete this season after his transfer, but his initial request, and a subsequent one, were denied. Virginia appealed and coach Bronco Mendenhall has said the school has been calling “every day” for an update.
His reconsideration appeal was approved Wednesday and the school said he will travel with the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.
Walker has been practicing, and the team is sorely in need of depth at running back.
Walker appeared in 22 career games for Indiana over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, rushing 59 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Louisiana lawmakers want more say over high school sports
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers Wednesday edged closer to inserting themselves into the decision-making of high school sports, a response to parents’ criticism about the state athletic association’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sen. Stewart Cathey’s proposal would add two lawmakers to the governing board of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, a private institution that regulates two dozen sports such as volleyball, track, swimming, wrestling, golf, tennis and basketball.
But the impetus for the bill was mainly high school football.
Lawmakers say they were inundated with complaints from disgruntled parents about the athletic association’s delays in starting Louisiana’s football season because of the pandemic, while neighboring Southern states resumed practices and games. Amid the pressure, football season began earlier this month.
Démare earns 4th stage win at Giro; Almeida stays in pink
RIMINI, Italy — Arnaud Démare earned his fourth stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia on Wednesday by winning the 11th leg in another mass sprint, and João Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey.
Démare edged Peter Sagan and Álvaro Hodeg at the end of the mostly flat 182-kilometer (113-mile) leg from Porto Sant’Elpidio to Rimini along the Adriatic coast.
Démare, a French rider with the Groupama-FDJ team, also won the fourth, sixth and seventh stages, which also ended in mass sprints.
Skate Canada canceled due to Ottawa’s rising COVID-19 cases
OTTAWA — Skate Canada, the second event of the Grand Prix series, has been canceled amid concern of rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario.
The event was scheduled for Oct. 30-31 in Ottawa with no fans in attendance, but the decision was made to scrap the competition by the city, the provincial government, and Skate Canada organizers.
Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said with the recent 28-day shutdown of recreational facilities among other venues that host large gatherings in Ontario’s hot spots, including Ottawa, and the “continuous shift in requirements across the country,” it became clear it wouldn’t be possible to host the event.
Weightlifting’s Olympic future in doubt as president ousted
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The future of weightlifting at the Olympic Games was put in further doubt Wednesday after the governing body’s interim president was ousted and the International Olympic Committee expressed concern.
Interim president Ursula Garza Papandrea told The Associated Press that board members voted to remove her from office Tuesday during a virtual meeting which she did not attend, after she had called the meeting for Wednesday. She said that first vice-president Intarat Yodbangtoey of Thailand was appointed in her place.
Papandrea, a former weightlifter and coach from the United States, questioned the board’s authority to remove her before a full electoral congress. She said board members repeatedly thwarted her attempts to reshape the IWF after an investigation alleged long-running corruption and doping cover-ups.
Fury ends plans for another Wilder fight, ready for Joshua
LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury is turning his attention to an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua early next year after ending plans for a third fight with Deontay Wilder.
Fury claimed the WBC belt from Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in Las Vegas in February and the British boxer’s U.S. promoter, Bob Arum, was looking to stage a third fight between them in front of 15,000 spectators at the home of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 19.
However, U.S. government restrictions on fans attending sports events and TV scheduling clashes with college football games has scuppered those plans, and Arum said Fury did not want a Wilder fight to be pushed back until the end of January or February.
Instead, Arum told The Associated Press, Fury is set to fight an as-yet-unnamed opponent back in Britain on Dec. 5 and then “wants to go right to a Joshua fight, which is his right.”
South Dakota arena to host 8-team Thanksgiving week tourney
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four teams that finished last season in The Associated Press Top 25 make up half the field for a three-day tournament Thanksgiving week in South Dakota’s largest city.
The event will be held Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, organizers of the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic announced Wednesday.
The field includes: Dayton, which was No. 3 in the final poll; Creighton, No. 7; Ohio State, No. 19; and West Virginia, No. 24.
The eight teams have combined for 70 Sweet Sixteen appearances and 20 trips to the Final Four.
Vegas to host NCAA Tournament men’s regional for first time
INDIANAPOLIS — Las Vegas will host an NCAA Tournament men’s regional for the first time after the NCAA changed a policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that a 2023 NCAA Tournament men’s regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship since a women’s basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.
The men’s regional in Las Vegas was among 450 host sites announced through 2026 for a variety of sports. Nevada will host 11 events, including the 2026 men’s Frozen Four, after the NCAA changed its stance on cities with sports betting last year.
Tampa, Phoenix chosen as women’s Final Four sites
The NCAA women’s Final Four is finally headed west again.
Phoenix will host the 2026 championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday. It will be the first time since 2012, when Denver was the host, that the women’s Final Four will be in the Mountain or Western time zone.
Lucky loser Petrović replaces Fognini, beats Carballés Baena
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia — Danilo Petrović of Serbia made the most of his late entry into the Forte Village Sardegna Open, beating Roberto Carballés Baena 6-1, 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday.
Petrović was playing as a “lucky loser” in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The 166th-ranked Petrović will next play Federico Delbonis of Argentina, who defeated sixth-seeded Pablo Andujar 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Second-seeded Dušan Lajović is also out after losing to Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-5.
Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Jiri Vesely.
Novak upsets Paire to reach Cologne Indoors quarters
COLOGNE, Germany — Dennis Novak reached his first ATP tour quarterfinal by beating fourth-seeded Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4 Wednesday at the Cologne Indoors.
Paire struggled with his serve, landing just 46% of first serves and double-faulting four times in the second-round match. Paire, who had a first-round bye in Cologne, is 1-5 since the tour resumed amid the pandemic and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open when he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Novak takes on either eighth-seeded Marin Cilic or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals.
Sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz won 6-4, 6-3 in the second round against Mischa Zverev, the older brother of top-seeded Alexander Zverev. Hurkacz will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Gilles Simon in the quarterfinals.
Napoli handed 3-0 loss, docked a point for missing Juve game
MILAN — Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league on Wednesday and docked one point for not showing up for its Serie A match at Juventus because of coronavirus cases.
Premier League clubs reject controversial overhaul plan
LONDON — A plan to transform English soccer engineered by Liverpool and Manchester United was rejected by Premier League rivals at a meeting on Wednesday.
Liverpool and United worked with the English Football League on a plan that would have provided more cash for the three professional divisions below the Premier League, but it was denounced by critics as a power grab by the wealthy elite to strengthen their control and split of television revenue.
The plan — known as Project Big Picture — was criticized by the government and Premier League leadership ahead of Wednesday’s video call between clubs.
The Premier League said its 20 clubs “unanimously agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or the FA.”
The governing body had threatened to block any changes it didn’t approve using its “Special Share” in the Premier League that was created as a breakaway in 1992.
Nations League: 2 goals for Lukaku, more misery for Maguire
Scoring freely for club and country, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could hardly have started the season any better.
For England defender Harry Maguire, things are going from bad to worse.
On a night Lukaku scored twice for Belgium in a win at Iceland to move to 55 international goals at the age of just 27, Maguire was sent off in England’s home loss to Denmark for a reckless challenge that potentially raised questions about his state of mind since his high-profile offseason arrest on a Greek island.
Lukaku has netted three goals for Inter Milan in its opening three Italian league games this season, and has an identical record for Belgium in the Nations League, having scored in a 2-1 loss to England on Sunday.
With his double in the 2-1 win over Iceland on Wednesday that moved top-ranked Belgium into first place in Group 2 after four of the six qualifying games, Lukaku is already up to No. 40 on the list of all-time leading international scorers. His 55 goals for Belgium have come in 87 matches.
A century of international goals looks a realistic target for Lukaku, a milestone reached last month by Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo couldn’t add to his current total of 101 goals for his national team because he was forced to miss the game against Sweden after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Portugal coped just fine without its best player, with his replacement — Diogo Jota — scoring twice in a 3-0 win.
Maguire’s form has been poor for Manchester United this season, his last display for his club seeing him part of a defensive shambles as Tottenham won 6-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy to finish isolating
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus in Portugal.
The Juventus forward traveled on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin on Wednesday to finish his isolation period.
“Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home,” Juventus said in a statement.
Jets’ Gase says it was ‘best that we part ways’ with Bell
NEW YORK — The New York Jets’ decision to move on from Le’Veon Bell was a stunner. For a while now, though, it appeared inevitable.
The star running back never seemed to truly mesh with Adam Gase or his offense during the past season-plus. And Bell made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with his role.
So, his sudden release Tuesday night wasn’t completely a surprise — although the timing was. Rather than the Jets waiting to try to trade him at the deadline in three weeks, they instead decided to cut ties now with a player for whom there were such high hopes.
“That was kind of the consensus we came to last night,” Gase said Wednesday. “Spoke with him and for us, we just felt like it was best that we part ways.”
Brazil volleyball star Castro to play in new US pro league
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three-time Brazilian Olympian Sheilla Castro is coming out of retirement to play in a new U.S. professional volleyball league early next year.
She also hopes to make another Olympic team after already capturing two gold medals during a decorated career.
At 37, Castro will be the oldest player so far to commit to playing — and she would be 38 for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics if chosen for the Brazilian national team. Castro captured Olympic gold with Brazil at the 2008 Beijing Games and again in 2012 at London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.