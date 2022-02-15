Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son
LOS ANGELES — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend.
The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.
After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.
Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.
The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams’ second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.
Attorney argues for Baffert, Medina Spirit to KHRC stewards
LEXINGTON, Ky. — An attorney for Bob Baffert believes the Hall of Famer trainer and embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit “will be fully exonerated” after stating to Kentucky racing stewards that the colt’s failed drug test for a steroid resulted from a prescribed topical salve rather than an injection.
Medina Spirit’s derby win is in jeopardy following the failed postrace drug test for betamethasone last May. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years following the latest in a recent series of failed tests by his horses. Representatives for Baffert and the horse met Monday with Kentucky Horse Racing Association stewards and contended there was no violation because state rules allow the use of topical salves. Betamethasone is legal in Kentucky, but prohibited on race day.
Attorney Clark Brewster said in a statement Monday night that rules in Kentucky and other jurisdictions restrict only betamethasone acetate or sodium phosphate, which are injected into a horse’s intra-articular joint. Brewster added, “The false narrative regarding this case was sprung early and spread widely by uninformed or malevolent accusers and by careless reporting.”
The hearing was closed to the public and media, and a decision could come this week. A message left with a KHRC spokeswoman was not immediately returned.
Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California. Results released last week from a necropsy on the horse revealed no definitive cause of death.
Michigan town holding parade for 40-year-old gold medalist
IRON RIVER, Mich. — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
A parade was planned Monday in Iron River, the home of Nick Baumgartner. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event.
Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course.
The late afternoon parade will end with a reception at West Iron County High School.
Baumgartner, who played football at Northern Michigan University, has a wide following because of his age, positive attitude and determination to get a medal in Beijing.
He worked in construction while training to return to the Olympics.
Tyreke Evans reinstated to NBA, will become a free agent
NEW YORK — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday.
The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
Evans will become an unrestricted free agent Friday, meaning he can negotiate a contract with any team.
The 6-foot-6 Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018, averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 games.
Cavs’ center Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year’s All-Star Game.
Allen, who has been having a strong second season with Cleveland, was chosen to take the place of the injured Harden by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday.
Allen will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event in Cleveland, giving the Cavs two All-Stars for the first time since 2018.
Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, who was chosen by coaches as an All-Star reserve, was traded last week by the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal for Ben Simmons.
This is the first All-Star selection for Allen. He’s helped the surprising Cavs to a 35-22 record after winning just 22 games last season. Allen is averaging 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 49 games. The 23-year-old is also second in the league in field-goal percentage (66.5%).
Altidore joins New England after 7 years in Toronto
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore signed with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution on Monday.
Altidore left Toronto last week after seven seasons when that team exercised a contract buyout. The 32-year-old agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Revolution through 2024.
New England said Toronto remains responsible for a portion of Altidore’s salary through 2023.
“I believe Jozy can continue to be an outstanding goal scorer, and we will work hard to get him back to full fitness and in good form over the next couple of months,” New England coach Bruce Arena said in a statement.
Altidore scored four goals in 16 MLS matches last season and had 62 in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto. He also has played for the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Villarreal (2008, 2010-11), Xerez (2009), Hull (2009-10), Bursaspor (2011), AZ Alkmaar (2011-13) and Sunderland (2013-15).
Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. from 2007-19, last appearing in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year.
Altidore is married to former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.
Daredevil they call ‘Tao-Tao’ brings Olympic gold to China
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate.
Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China’s most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever.
“It’s a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfilled,” Xu said after capturing the gold medal on home turf.
One of the handful of women to consistently try triple flips over the years in a sport full of daredevils, Xu notched the first Olympic victory for the Chinese women after years of close calls (five silver and two bronze since 1998). Defending champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus took silver and Megan Nick of the United States was a surprise bronze medalist.
It was not hard to see, or hear, what this meant for Xu, and for China.
When she landed firm and kept her footing on her final jump, she pointed one, then both forefingers to the sky. She let out one shriek, then another when the score — 108.61 — came up with a “1” by her name. The horns honked. The hundred-or-so fans allowed into the stadium cheered wildly. The Chinese media down in the interview area clapped and hollered.
“I want to say the fans: You wanted an immersive games. Today, I gave you an immersive games,” Xu said.
Moments after the winning jump, American Ashley Caldwell, another triple-flip stalwart, bent backward on her landing and her back hit the snow on the final run of the night. Four nights earlier, Caldwell had won gold in the mixed team competition. On this night, she finished fourth.
“The worst and the best positions you can get,” the four-time Olympian said.
Hammon, Taylor, Bruno headline Women’s Hall of Fame class
Becky Hammon, Penny Taylor and Doug Bruno will headline the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
The trio is joined by Alice “Cookie” Barron, Delisha Milton-Jones, Paul Sanderford, Bob Schneider and Debbie Antonelli in a group that will be inducted on June 11.
Hammon is being honored for her playing career in the WNBA and at Colorado State. She was a six-time All-Star and was voted one of the WNBA’s 15 greatest players of all-time in 2011.
Taylor starred both with the Phoenix Mercury and the Australian national team. She helped the Mercury win three WNBA championships and Australia to its two Olympic silver medals.
Bruno has coached at DePaul for 36 years, guiding the team to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances. He’s a three time Big East Coach of the Year and also has coached USA Basketball at nearly every level, leading them to gold six times.
Barron played for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens and lead the Plainview, Texas, team to an undefeated mark of 104-0 in her time there from 1954-1957. Wayland won three national championships.
Milton-Jones won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national team and also helped the Los Angeles Sparks to two WNBA titles. She won the Wade Trophy in 1997.
Sanderford led Western Kentucky to three Final Fours; the team finished second in 1992. He went 453-189 in his 25 seasons as a college head coach. Sanderford also guided Louisburg College to the JUCO national championship in 1981.
Schneider was the third-winningest coach in Division II history with 634 wins. In his 40 years of coaching at the collegiate and high school level, he only had two losing seasons while amassing 1,045 victories.
And Antonelli is being honored as a contributor to the game. She’s been a college analyst for 34 years and has helped start numerous in-season tournaments around the country.
The Hall of Fame also is giving its 2022 Trailblazers of the Game award to Title IX, the federal law that requires athletic departments to provide general equivalence for men and women that turns 50 this year.
“Without Title IX, our past and future inductees and trailblazers would not have had the opportunity to blaze those trails,” Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Trustees Chair Carol Stiff said. “It is only fitting that we honor Title IX as it has impacted so many female athletes not only in women’s basketball but in all sports.”
