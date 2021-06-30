Hawks holding out hobbled Trae Young in Game 3 against Bucks
ATLANTA — Trae Young will miss the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury.
An MRI on Monday revealed Young suffered a bone bruise in his right ankle. He is being held out despite participating in a shootaround early Tuesday.
Young suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s 113-102 Game 3 loss when he stepped on referee Sean Wright’s foot and turned his ankle.
The Bucks lead the series 2-1. Without Young, the Hawks’ task of rallying in the series became significantly more difficult.
Young has averaged 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in the postseason. He scored 48 points in Atlanta’s Game 1 win over the Bucks and had 35 points despite the injury in Game 3.
Young returned in the fourth quarter. Despite making one 3-pointer, clearly was limited by the injury. He said after the game he injury limited “my blow-by speed.”
Oilers’ McDavid doubles up as Hart, Lindsay award winner
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Tuesday, much like he blew away the competition while leading the league in points.
McDavid became just the second unanimous Hart selection — joining Wayne Gretzky in 1982 — in receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.
The NHL presented its awards remotely for a second consecutive season because of the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, the awards ceremony was held in Las Vegas with an audience and players present.
McDavid doubled up on honors by also winning his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, which is voted on by NHL players.
The 24-year-old McDavid, who also won MVP honors in 2017, had already won his third Art Ross Trophy in six seasons for leading the NHL with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games. The next closest player to McDavid in the points standings was teammate Leon Draisaitl with 84, with Boston’s Brad Marchand a distant third with 69.
Toronto’s Auston Matthews finished second in the voting followed by Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.
Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury beat out Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer to win his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s goalie of the year. The Golden Knights tandem of Fleury and Robin Lehner already won the William M. Jennings Trophy, for combining to allow an NHL-low 124 goals this season.
The 36-year-old Fleury finished third in the NHL with 26 wins, a 1.98 goals-against, .928 save percentage and six shutouts in 36 games. He also closed the season with a nine-game winning streak, while moving into third place on the NHL career list with 492 wins.
New York Rangers’ Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, beating out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Colorado’s Cale Makar. The 23-year-old Fox led NHL defensemen with 42 assists and second with 47 points.
Mississippi St beats Vandy 13-2 to send CWS finals to Game 3
OMAHA, Neb. — Mississippi State's first three wins in the College World Series were one-run games. The Bulldogs' fourth was a blowout, and it was well-timed.
Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and MSU capitalized on struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 victory Tuesday night that forced a deciding third game in the College World Series finals.
The easy win allowed Bulldogs coach Chris Lemonis to hold back rested pitchers, including star reliever Landon Sims, for the winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night.
“We’re ecstatic because, one, we’re still playing, and, two, we used two arms tonight,” Lemonis said. “We have an opportunity to use some different guys tomorrow now because of the score. It was nice after the game. I grabbed Landon, I said, ‘Man, it was sure nice not having to pitch you tonight’ because I feel like in every win for the last month he has been out there."
The Commodores (49-17) will be going for their second straight national title and third since 2014 after their most lopsided loss in their 29 all-time CWS games.
“Just got to have a short memory,” Vandy's CJ Rodriguez said. “I think we need to wash it out as fast as we can and get it done tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs (49-18) will be playing for their first championship.
“This game is done, and we're going to remain cool, calm and collected and bring the same energy out tomorrow,” MSU's Scotty Dubrule said. “Tomorrow is a new day and we’re going to have to face some tough arms.”
The start in this one was delayed two hours because of rain, but that didn't dampen the enthusiasm of another pro-MSU crowd that included Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a pinstriped “State” baseball jersey and former NFL QB Jay Cutler and basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse representing Vandy.
Like Game 1, when Vanderbilt scored seven first-inning runs on its way to an 8-2 win, this one was over early as Mississippi State broke things open with a four-run third inning.
Mariners’ Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance
NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.
Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago also was fined an undisclosed amount.
He appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.
Seattle manager Scott Servais insisted before Tuesday’s game against Toronto that there was no foreign substance on Santiago’s glove and that it was rosin.
“It was rosin and rosin is behind the pitcher’s mound, so it’s not foreign. It’s not a foreign substance,” Servais said. “So I am surprised, to some degree. But I understand what Major League Baseball is trying to do, they’re trying to create a level playing field and understand why they decided to do this in the middle of the season.”
Santiago, a 33-year-old left-hander, is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.
Korda sisters lead 4 Americans to Japan for Olympics
Nelly Korda goes to the Olympics as the No. 1 player in the world, and the Americans will have one extra player than they had in 2016.
The 60-player field for Tokyo was set Tuesday, although players for the men’s and women’s competitions will not be certified until next week.
Countries were allowed two players until the field was full, with a maximum of four provided they were among the top 15 in the women’s world ranking. South Korea, the powerhouse in women’s golf, again had all four, with Hyo-Joo Kim at No. 6 in the world getting the last spot.
Inbee Park easily made it back in her bid to win a second gold medal. The other medal winners from Rio de Janeiro, Lydia Ko of New Zealand (silver) and Shanshan Feng of China (bronze) also will be in Japan.
The Americans had only three players within the top 15 in the world for the 2016 Games. This time they will have four, including a pair of sisters. Korda, coming off her first major title in the Women’s PGA Championship, will be joined by older sister Jessica, who is No. 13 in the world.
The other Americans are Danielle Kang (No. 5) and Lexi Thompson (No. 9). Thompson is the only returning American in the Olympics.
England sheds agonizing history by knocking out Germany
LONDON — As the Wembley Stadium announcer roared the final score — “England 2, Germany 0” — Gareth Southgate’s vision was momentarily diverted from his victorious players to the big screen.
Shown beaming from the VIP seats, reveling in England’s passage to the European Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday, were David Beckham and Ed Sheeran. Prince William, wife Kate and 7-year-old Prince George were also there celebrating, as fans just like their subjects rather than royalty.
But it was the sight of David Seaman that caught Southgate’s eyes and made him pause, to think back — in one of his greatest moments as England coach — to the pain of 25 years ago. It was Southgate’s penalty miss at the old Wembley that denied an England side with Seaman in goal the chance to reach the Euro ’96 final.
“For the teammates who played with me, I can’t change that — so that’s always going to hurt,” Southgate said. “But what this group of players has been able to do is give a new generation a lot of happy memories and another afternoon where they have made a bit of history.”
England is finally unburdened by the weight of its agonizing history against the Germans. This was a day more reminiscent, albeit with a long way to go in Euro 2020, of the 1966 World Cup final win over them on the same site.
Not that it came easily. Just like in England’s two group wins, Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet, breaking the tense deadlock in the 75th minute. But this time Harry Kane finally scored his first goal at Euro 2020, easing the pressure on the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner’s shoulders.
Sabres hire Don Granato as coach to turn around franchise
At 53, Don Granato never felt it was too late for him land his first NHL head-coaching job.
Reflecting on a lengthy coaching career that began in 1993 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols, who folded two years later, Granato recalled having faith in the experience he has gained, and always believed the right opportunity would one day come.
“I feel very well-prepared right now and comfortable, extremely comfortable,” Granato told The Associated Press in April, a few weeks after taking over as the Buffalo’s interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal. “This feels really natural. I don’t know if I would’ve felt that way 10 years ago.”
The time is now: Granato was hired Tuesday to take over the Sabres as the head coach, no interim tag needed.
His ability to relate to a young Sabres core, vast experience in developing players and the patience he displayed during a tumultuous season made him the ideal candidate for the daunting task of turning around one of the NHL’s worst teams.
Granato becomes Buffalo’s sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season. He takes over a team that finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons and extended its playoff drought to 10 years, matching the NHL’s longest streak.
Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins
MIAMI — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.
Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.
Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.
“He’s going to be a good addition,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday before Toronto began a three-game series against the Mariners in Buffalo. “We have a right-handed lineup, and to add him to the lineup, a left-handed bat like that, it’s going to help us a lot.”
Montoyo is familiar with Dickerson from their time together in Tampa Bay. Dickerson was an All-Star for the Rays in 2017, when Montoyo was a bench coach.
World champion Chen to begin Olympic quest at Skate America
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three-time world figure skating champion Nathan Chen will begin his final preparations for the Winter Olympics in Beijing when he opens the Grand Prix season at Skate America in October.
Chen will be joined in Las Vegas by fellow Americans Vincent Zhou, Amber Glenn and Bradie Tennell. The ice dance teams of Madison Chock-Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell-Zach Donohue will also compete, along with the pairs teams of Alexa Knierim-Brandon Frazier and Chelsea Liu-Danny O’Shea.
Chen, who also is scheduled to compete at Skate Canada, has not lost a competition since finishing a disappointing fifth at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Along the way, he’s established world records for the free skate and combined score.
Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is scheduled to begin his season before a home crowd at the NHK Trophy in Japan and then take part in the Rostelecom Cup in Russia. World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia will begin her season at the Cup of China and compete at the Internationaux de France.
Giants reliever Santos suspended 80 games for positive test
NEW YORK — San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos was suspended for 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball’s drug program on Tuesday following a positive test for Stanozolol.
The 21-year-old right-hander made his big league debut on April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.
He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.
Santos will lose about half his salary, which is $46,600 while in the minor leagues and the $570,500 minimum while in the major leagues.
He became the third player suspended this year under the major league program, after Miami pitcher Paul Campbell and Colorado third baseman Colton Werker.
Oilers sign forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to 8-year extension
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension on Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.125 million.
Nugent-Hopkins’ previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season.
He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this year.
Nugent-Hopkins finished third on the Oilers in power-play goals (nine) and fourth in power-play points (20) this season.
He has finished in the top four on the team in both categories during each of the past four seasons.
The first overall pick by the Oilers in the 2011 draft, Nugent-Hopkins has 478 points (185 goals and 293 assists) in 656 games with Edmonton. He is 10th all time in Oilers scoring.
Veteran Wayne Simmonds signs 2-year deal with Maple Leafs
TORONTO — Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The team says his contract has an average annual value of $900,000.
Simmonds played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during this past season, with seven goals and two assists. He had an assist in seven playoff games as the Leafs lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round after holding a 3-1 series lead.
The Toronto native has 258 goals and 250 assists in 947 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Toronto.
Simmonds has eight goals and 14 assists in 51 playoff games.
He was selected in the second round of the 2007 draft by Los Angeles.
Vandy AD condemns slurs directed at player parents at CWS
OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee on Tuesday condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.
“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted. “This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”
Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals. Vandy won 8-2 Monday with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday night.
Kristyna Engdahl, communications director for the agency that operates TD Ameritrade Park, said stadium officials were aware of an interaction between fans that involved the use of racial slurs.
Engdahl said the person or persons who used the offensive language left the stadium once security personnel were notified. She said she didn’t know if the person or persons left on their own or were ejected.
“We absolutely denounce this behavior and are saddened to learn that it took place in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha,” she wrote in an email. “Tonight, we will take additional security measures to ensure that everyone may feel safe in our stadium.”
Engdahl said officials were talking to event staff to gather additional information.
“We do stand behind the guests who were subjected to this unacceptable and appalling language, and we’re sincerely sorry for their experience in our stadium,” she wrote.
Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads
TOKYO — Some stages of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay will be pulled off the roads of the Japanese capital because of fears about spreading the coronavirus, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
Citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Kyodo said the relay would not appear on public streets from July 9-16. Kyodo said organizers would decide on the format for the relay from July 17 until the opening ceremony on July 23.
The relay began in March in northeastern Japan. It has faced numerous detours, scaled back programs, and has been run at times only in public park spaces to avoid spreading the virus.
Tokyo is under a quasi-state of emergency until July 11 with infection cases rising again. Tokyo confirmed 476 new cases on Tuesday, up from 435 last Tuesday. It the 10th straight day that cases were higher than they were seven days previously.
Japan has attributed about 14,500 deaths to COVID-19, better than many countries but not as good as some Asian neighbors.
Russia picks 10 athletes for limited Olympic track team
MOSCOW — Russia named three world champions on its 10-strong athletics team for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday under rules limiting the size of its squad because of a long-running doping dispute.
Three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene is joined by pole vault world champion Anzhelika Sidorova and 2015 world 110-meter hurdles champion Sergei Shubenkov. Five more of the squad have won world championship medals.
All of the 10 have “authorized neutral athlete” status from World Athletics after undergoing vetting of their records of drug testing.
The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, when an investigation revealed doping was widespread. Plans to lift the suspension were delayed in 2019 when RUSAF officials drew up fake documents to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test. That case drew the ire of World Athletics and led to bans for five senior officials including a former president.
World Athletics capped the Russian Olympic team at 10 athletes last year. Using quota limits to punish countries for doping is rare, but not unique to track and field. More than a dozen major weightlifting nations will have limits on their teams at the Tokyo Olympics as that sport tries to clean up its own steroid-tainted past.
Russia is competing under the acronym “ROC” for the Russian Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Olympics in all sports because of a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year on doping laboratory data which the court found was manipulated while in storage in Moscow. The Russia name, flag and anthem are banned.
NCAA puts TCU basketball on probation, punishes ex-assistant
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NCAA put the TCU men’s basketball program on three years’ probation Tuesday and punished a former assistant coach it accused of accepting $6,000 from an aspiring sports agent and then lying to the school about it.
The school avoided scholarship reductions and limits on recruiting imposed on other programs in a federal corruption case that has ensnared several big-name schools. TCU was fined $5,000 and 1% of its men’s basketball budget.
TCU placed assistant Corey Barker on administrative leave in March 2019 after he was accused in court documents of accepting the money in a Las Vegas hotel room two years earlier.
The NCAA said Barker denied any knowledge or involvement in arrests in the federal case to officials at TCU, which launched an internal investigation after the arrests in the federal case.
Almost two years later, Barker twice declined to be interviewed by TCU officials not long before he was placed on leave, the NCAA said.
“We are proud of our culture of ethical leadership and the way we immediately responded to the federal basketball probe and promptly addressed the issues once we learned of possible involvement by a former coach,” the school said.
Barker, who also denied involvement during the NCAA’s investigation after agreeing to be interviewed, was given a five-year show-cause penalty. Any school that hires him during that period must prove to the NCAA he can perform athletic-related duties.
De Boer quits as Netherlands coach after loss to Czechs
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Frank de Boer quit as coach of the Netherlands on Tuesday following the team’s elimination from the European Championship.
The Dutch lost to the Czech Republic 2-0 on Sunday in the round of 16 after winning their first three group matches at Euro 2020. De Boer and the Dutch soccer federation had set a goal of reaching at least the quarterfinals.
“I have decided not to continue as national coach,” De Boer said in a statement released by the federation. “The goal was not reached, that is clear.”
De Boer faced fierce criticism after the loss to the Czechs because of his decision to abandon the traditional Dutch formation of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.
De Boer had only been in the job since September. He took over from Ronald Koeman after he left to join Barcelona.
Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team
ASHBURN, Va. — Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, giving her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing.
Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999.
“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Dan Snyder said.
“Behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience.”
The team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson last summer to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league took over that investigation, which has not yet been completed.
Promoting Tanya Snyder is the latest move to improve the culture with Washington after Ron Rivera took over as coach and Jason Wright was named team president.
