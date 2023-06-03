Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise, AP source says
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns hired former NBA champion coach Frank Vogel on Friday to replace Monty Williams, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.
The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history with a roster that includes stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020 when the league finished its season in the Florida bubble. He has a 431-389 career record over 11 seasons and a 49-39 mark in the playoffs.
Phoenix fired Williams on May 13 despite four successful seasons, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and a coach of the year award in 2022. But the Suns also experienced two straight embarrassing playoff exits — trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.
Collision with wall sends Cardinals OF Lars Nootbar to 10-day injured list, prospect Walker recalled
PITTSBURGH — The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower-back contusion.
The move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Nootbaar collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games for St. Louis.
The injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Cardinals outfield. Tyler O’Neill has been out since May 5 with a lower back injury and Dylan Carlson is still recovering from a sprained left ankle sustained on May 14. Carlson is expected to start a rehab assignment early next week.
St. Louis recalled 21-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker from Triple-A Memphis to fill Nootbaar’s roster spot.
Walker hit .274 with two home runs in 20 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season, a stretch that included a 12-game hitting streak to begin his career.
Red Sox lefty Sale to go on IL for 6th season in a row
BOSTON — The Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with shoulder inflammation on Friday, another setback for the seven-time All-Star as he attempts to re-establish himself as a reliable member of the rotation.
A day after being pulled from a start in the fourth inning, Sale told reporters that doctors weren’t sure what the injury was but he didn’t expect to need surgery. Acknowledging his past injury problems, he said he had always come back before and will do so again.
Sale, 34, who hasn’t had an injury-free season since 2017, left Thursday night’s start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. He had an MRI on Friday morning, and the team was awaiting the results.
“We don’t know where we’re at, but it’s a possible IL,” manager Alex Cora said before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sale, 34, has been to the IL in each of the last five seasons, missing all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The team reinstated righty Corey Kluber from the paternity list.
Kipyegon breaks women’s 1,500 meters world record in Florence
FLORENCE, Italy — Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala on Friday.
She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet.
The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco.
At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28. The last 500 meters she ran solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish Kipyegon raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.
She ran the last 400 in 58.51.
Laura Muir of Britain was second in 3:57.09, and Jessica Hull of Australia third.
6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury; Chaysenbryn euthanized on track
NEW YORK — A 6-year-old horse died after being injured in a race at Belmont Park ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale in New York.
Chaysenbryn injured his right front leg nearing the quarter pole in Thursday’s third race. He bumped another horse before being pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario and had to be euthanized on the track, according to the Equibase race chart notes.
Trained by Rudy Rodriguez, Chaysenbryn had six wins in 25 career starts and earnings of $212,530, according to Equibase, the industry database.
It was the second incident involving one of Rodriguez’s horses in four days at the track. Midnight Empress was pulled up by jockey Javier Castellano in the ninth race on May 28 and vanned off by equine ambulance, according to the New York Gaming Commission.
Rodriguez has had four horses, including Chaysenbryn, die this year, with three occurring at Aqueduct, according to the commission’s database.
The Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, will be run June 10.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the sport’s new governing body, is investigating 12 horse deaths in the last month at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.
El Salvador soccer executives dodge prison with payment to stampede victims’ families
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Five soccer club executives and stadium officials arrested for their alleged roles in the stampede at an El Salvador league game that left nine fans dead and dozens injured will avoid prison by making payments to the injured and relatives of the dead.
A court on Friday ended the criminal process against three executives from the Alianza soccer club and two high-level officials from the Cuscatlan stadium where the May 20 quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas was played.
Play was suspended about 16 minutes into the match, when fans in the stands waving frantically got the attention of those on the field. People carried the injured out of a tunnel and down to the pitch. Local television transmitted live images of the aftermath of the stampede by Alianza fans. Dozens made it onto the field where they received medical treatment.
Miguel Anaya, one of the defense attorneys, told reporters that families of the victims will receive $5,000 to $10,000 each, while the injured will receive $30 per day they remain incapacitated. Friday was the initial court hearing for the accused.
Prosecutors had originally brought manslaughter and other charges against the club executives and stadium personnel for negligence in organizing the match.
Investigators believe the match was oversold and then the gates closed while many ticketholders remained outside.
Frustrated fans pushed down an entrance gate and rushed into the stadium, smothering some and trampling others.
For days, authorities maintained a death toll of 12 before revising it downward this week to nine, saying there was confusion caused by the number of people taken to hospitals.
Bears mull abandoning plan to build stadium in Arlington Heights
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears say they are considering abandoning their plan to build an enclosed stadium and entertainment complex on a suburban tract of land they recently purchased in favor of constructing one elsewhere in the region.
Citing a property assessment they said is too high, the Bears announced in a statement Friday that building on a 326-acre site in Arlington Heights, Illinois, is “no longer our singular focus.”
“It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois,” the team said.
The Bears announced in February they purchased the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs Inc. for $197.2 million.
“The stadium-based project remains broadly popular in Arlington Heights, Chicagoland and the state,” the team said. “However, the property’s original assessment at five times the 2021 tax value, and the recent settlement with Churchill Downs for 2022 being three times higher, fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state.”
The Bears plan to pay for their stadium, but want taxpayer dollars to cover infrastructure costs, such as roads and sewers. The team said demolition work on the racetrack will continue.
The Bears envision restaurants, retail and more on the property some 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field — all for about $5 billion, with some taxpayer help.
The city of Chicago proposed last summer enclosing Soldier Field and increasing its capacity from a league-low 61,500. But the Bears repeatedly insisted the only possibilities they were considering were for the Arlington Heights site.
Soldier Field on Chicago’s lakefront has been the Bears’ home since 1971. The team played at Wrigley Field from 1921 to 1970, and if a new stadium is constructed, the franchise would have its name on the mortgage for the first time since arriving in Chicago.
Economic analysts have said building a Bears entertainment district would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.
