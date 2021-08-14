Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug. 20
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended Friday through Aug. 20 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to several extensions.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year. The woman has obtained a protection order against Bauer.
According to the woman’s declaration attached to the request for the protection order, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.
The pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf said in a statement that the pair’s brief relationship was “wholly consensual.” The statement said Bauer has messages from the woman asking for the kind of “rough” sexual interactions they had.
Attorneys for Bauer and for the woman said during a court session last month that they intend to call several witnesses, including Bauer, during a hearing related to the order that’s scheduled to begin Monday.
Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers this year after winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.
Clippers re-sign Nic Batum to complete free agent signings
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday re-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who revived his career during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule.
He signed his new contract in his native France during a livestream on the team’s Instagram account. With Batum locked up, the team has retained all of its free agents who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.
The 32-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season.
In the playoffs, Batum had similar averages while playing 29 minutes a game.
“Nico is a terrific player, a selfless teammate and a consummate professional, who lifts us in a lot of different ways,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He fit in perfectly from the beginning, and we’re grateful he’s chosen to return.”
Batum played for France in the Tokyo Olympics, losing to the United States in the gold medal game, 87-82.
Ducks sign No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish, 2 more picks
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have signed center Mason McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NHL draft.
The Ducks also signed second-round pick Olen Zellweger and third-round pick Sasha Pastujov on Friday.
McTavish is an 18-year-old center who spent last season with Olten in Switzerland’s second division. He scored 42 points in 57 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes during the 2019-20 season.
McTavish was the Ducks’ highest draft pick in 16 years, and the playmaking forward joins a promising collection of blue-chip talent in Anaheim including center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale.
Zellweger is a defenseman who has played two productive seasons with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips. He was the 34th overall pick in the draft.
Pastujov led the under-18 team at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in scoring last season. The South Florida native was the 66th overall pick this summer.
Mayfair shots 8-under 62, leads Weir by stroke in Calgary
CALGARY, Alberta — Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.
Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh.
“Just about everything went right today,” Mayfair said. “Been a long time since I’ve shot this low and I was real happy with it. I haven’t played very much since the United States Open. I moved from Arizona to Oklahoma and was moving boxes and doing all that stuff for three weeks. Maybe it did me some good because I got here and I was refreshed and definitely had a good day today.”
Weir eagled the par-5 11th. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.
“It took me a little bit to find my rhythm,” Weir said. “I was a little bit up and down. ... Caught fire in the middle of the round with a birdie and an eagle on 10, 11, then just kind of stalled a little bit. Had a couple good looks at it and didn’t make them. All in all, it was a really good day.”
Fellow Canadian Stephen Ames was at 64 with Doug Barron and Steve Flesch. Ken Duke followed at 65.
Ariya Jutanugarn takes lead at windy Women’s Scottish Open
FIFE, Scotland — Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s windy and rainy Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
Playing in the morning in wind gusting to 40 mph at Dumbarnie Links, Jutanugarn birdied Nos. 12 and 13 and 15-17. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club.
“I felt like after I played in the afternoon yesterday, it is really windy, and I feel like today going to be better in the morning, but actually it’s not, so the wind start to blow really hard since like first hole and last three holes even worse,” Jutanugarn said. “I feel pretty lucky I finish before everything to come.”
Jutanugarn has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya.
“I don’t really feel like I’m really confident or I’m not confident at all. But I think like just have to go day by day to me,” Jutanugarn said. “When I say I still have so much thing to work on, and to me, I just want to be chilling on the course because I know when I’m chilling on the course, everything going to take care of themselves.”
Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul (70), England’s Charley Hull (69) and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen (69).
“Left a few shots out there on the back nine,” Hull said. “I left a 7-, 8-foot putt an inch off the hole, but was dead in line. But the greens were slower today and they didn’t double cut them. Felt really good. Nice to be around home turf, even in Europe. Feels more like home.”
Pederson had two eagles along with five birdies and six bogeys.
Miami manager Don Mattingly returns to club
MIAMI — Marlins manager Don Mattingly is back with the club two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated for the virus in April, returned for the opener of a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
“It feels good to be back,” he said. “It’s a little different watching games on TV. I see a lot of different things. But that gets old really quick. Once you start feeling better, like these last eight days, OK let’s go. I’m ready to go.”
Mattingly said he felt “something” during Miami’s game against the New York Yankees on July 30. The following morning he took his temperature and noticed a mild fever. He then underwent COVID-19 testing.
Giants reward SS Crawford with new $32 million, 2-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford is being rewarded for one of his best seasons yet, agreeing to a new two-year contract that takes him through the 2023 season.
The Giants announced the $32 million deal Friday that will pay the 34-year-old shortstop $16 million in base salary in both 2022 and ‘23.
He is in the final season of a $75 million, six-year contract signed in November 2015. He is earning $15 million this season.
Crawford’s reliable play in the infield and his offense are big reasons the Giants have the best record in the majors and lead the talented NL West in a year they have surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers and San Diego.
Crawford is batting a career-best .296 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, a triple and 69 RBIs. He earned his third All-Star selection this summer and is a three-time Gold Glove recipient.
Storm rout Sun 79-57 to win inaugural Commissioner’s Cup
PHOENIX — It’s been quite a week for Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.
Five days after helping the U.S. win its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal, they added the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title to their resumes.
Stewart scored 15 of her 17 points in the first quarter and the Seattle Storm routed the Connecticut Sun 79-57 on Thursday night. Loyd added 16, and Bird had 10.
“It felt good,” Bird said. “We will always be the first winner. The Commissioner’s Cup is a good sign of things to come with our league.”
They didn’t look jet lagged at all, outscoring Connecticut 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter when none of them played. Seattle had a 28-point lead at that point.
After the game ended, the team celebrated on the court as confetti rained down.
“It’s different because we don’t know how to feel. It is something big what our players just achieved,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said. “I loved the confetti, the trophy, it was like a playoff atmosphere and it was great for our league to add this.”
The in-season tournament saw Connecticut and Seattle finish as the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Members of the Storm earned in excess of $30,000 per player, while those on Connecticut earned $10,000 per player.
Stewart earned an additional $5,000 for winning the MVP award. It’s latest trophy she’s won over the last year. She’s had quite a year, a Russian title and Finals MVP, EuroLeague championship and Final Four MVP, and WNBA title and Finals MVP.
Joe Thornton, 42 and eyeing Stanley Cup, signs with Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. — Joe Thornton’s pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers at age 42.
He signed a one-year deal Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list with 1,529.
The 13 players ahead of him in points are in the Hall of Fame.
“I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team and that’s it,” Thornton said. “I love what they’re building and I’m excited to be part of it. But everything is about ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are right there in my opinion.”
Thornton said he watched Florida’s playoff series with Tampa Bay last spring and was impressed by what he saw from the Panthers. The Lightning went on to win the Stanley Cup, their second consecutive title. The Panthers have spent a summer making moves to get closer to that level, and Thornton was contacted by the Panthers weeks ago in an effort to make him part of the mix.
Youth movement for Little League World Series broadcasters
ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The first of two KidsCast presentations will be the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. The ESPN2 broadcast will complement the main feed on ESPN.
Two nights later, one of the Little League World Series games will serve as the standalone telecast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
This is the second time the network has done a KidsCast from the Little League World Series. A 2019 game winner’s bracket game between Hawaii and Virginia aired on ESPN2 alongside the traditional broadcast on ESPN.
Marathon day at US Amateur puts Nick Grabelcik in semifinals
OAKMONT, Pa. — Nick Grabelcik played 38 holes to win three matches Friday, sending the North Florida sophomore into the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont.
Coming off a superb freshman year that included three wins and a spot in the Palmer Cup, Grabelcik is one match away from an exemption to the Masters and U.S. Open.
It wasn’t easy on a sweltering day that at least was free of storm delays and allowed the U.S. Amateur to get back on rack.
Grabelcik needed one hole to complete a 2-and-1 victory over former U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen. He had to go 19 holes against Hugo Townsend of Sweden, beating him with a wedge that spun to 3 feet on No. 10 for birdie.
And then after leading the entire match, Grabelcik lost two straight holes and was tied with Davis Chatfield with four holes to play. Grabelcik hit 9-iron to 5 feet for a conceded birdie on the 15th and halved the last three holes — twice with bogey — for a 1-up victory.
That puts him in the semifinals against James Piot of Michigan State, who beat Matthew Sharpstene, 3 and 1.
AP source: Rebuilding Jags trade LB Joe Schobert to Steelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because neither side had formally finalized the deal. Schobert confirmed the trade to ESPN, though, saying “great place to play behind that D-line.” Compensation details were not immediately disclosed.
The trade makes sense for both teams and puts Schobert back in the AFC North, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career with Cleveland.
Jacksonville unloads Schobert’s hefty contract and puts veteran Damien Wilson playing alongside Myles Jack in its new 3-4 scheme. The 27-year-old Schobert signed a five-year, $53.7 million contract that included $21.5 million guaranteed in March 2020. He was signed to play middle linebacker in a 4-3 defense and will count $7.3 million against Pittsburgh’s salary cap in 2021.
Schobert had 141 tackles, three interceptions and 2 1/2 sacks in his lone season in Jacksonville.
The 28-year-old Wilson, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency, spent the last two seasons with Kansas City following a four-year stint in Dallas.
Brentford beats Arsenal 2-0 in Premier League debut
BRENTFORD, England — Brentford started its first topflight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 Friday in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute and Christian Noergaard headed in the second in the 73rd after Arsenal failed to deal with a long throw-in, handing the promoted club a perfect start to life in the Premier League in front of nearly 16,500 fans at the Community Stadium.
Those fans finally had a chance to celebrate inside the stadium, which was opened last year amid the lockdown when no supporters were allowed into games.
They had waited even longer for a moment like this. Brentford’s last game in England’s top division was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, in May 1947. Now the team is top of the league for at least an evening, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.
For Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, it was another disappointing performance and a worrying start. The team only finished eighth last season and showed little sign of having sorted out its previous problems. With strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both missing — Arteta said they were feeling “unwell” — Arsenal again struggled to create any kind of clear scoring chances despite dominating possession for stretches of the game.
And their defensive shortcomings showed again.
Brentford’s opener came after right-back Calum Chambers hacked the ball off the byline, only for it to come back via Ethan Pinnock to Canos, who cut inside the defender and buried a low shot inside Bernd Leno’s near post.
For the second goal, Arsenal’s defenders allowed a long throw from Mads Bech Sorensen to bounce in the six-yard box and Norgaard arrived at the far post to head into an empty net.
Bayern held 1-1 by Gladbach in Bundesliga season opener
BERLIN — Defending champion Bayern Munich opened the Bundesliga season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday, with the hosts incensed at the referee for denying them a late penalty.
Dayot Upamecano twice looked like he conceded a penalty in the late stages of his Bayern debut, but referee Marco Fritz waved play on and received no contradiction from the video referee despite clear contact from the French defender on compatriot Markus Thuram on both occasions.
“He makes contact above, he makes contact below. It’s crazy,” Gladbach captain Lars Stindl said of the first incident in the 81st minute when Thuram would have been through on goal.
“It’s a clear goal, it a 100% goal chance. Three meters from goal, he taps it in, we go 2-1 up,” Stindl said.
Gladbach coach Adi Hütter was booked for his protests in his first league game in charge of the home team.
Counterpart Julian Nagelsmann was making his debut as Bayern coach.
Valencia overcomes early red card to win in La Liga opener
MADRID — With fans back in the stands, Valencia overcame a red card in the third minute to defeat Getafe 1-0 in the opening match of the Spanish league on Friday.
Valencia lost midfielder Hugo Guillamón following a dangerous tackle less than a minute into the match, leading to him being sent off after a video review. The hosts still took the lead when Carlos Soler converted an 11th-minute penalty kick.
Getafe also went down to 10 men in the 81st after defender Erick Cabaco was shown a second yellow card. One of its best chances to equalize came when Mauro Arambarri hit the post in the 81st.
Nearly 10,000 fans were at Mestalla Stadium as Spanish health authorities allowed the league to restart with crowds of up to 40% of the venues’ capacity. Only 5,000 had been allowed in some stadiums at the end of last season in regions where the coronavirus pandemic was more under control, including in Valencia.
Looking to rebound from a 13th-place finish last season, Valencia was playing its first league match under new coach José Bordalás, who was in charge of Getafe from 2016 until last season. Getafe finished 15th last season.
The match had hydration breaks in each half despite starting at 9 p.m. local time as parts of Spain have been enduring a heat wave.
Tsitsipas tops Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to reach semifinals in Toronto
TORONTO — Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 Friday to advance to the semifinals of the National Bank Open.
Tsitsipas jumped to a 5-0 lead and finished the first set in 23 minutes. Ruud battled back in the second, holding serve and keeping pace with his opponent’s repeated drop shots. Tsitsipas finally broke him with a shot down the line to lead 5-4. The Greek star ended the 74-minute match with his eighth ace.
Tsitsipas, seeded third and ranked No. 3, lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final in May. He made it to the final of the Canadian Open in 2018, losing to Rafael Nadal.
Ruud, seeded sixth and ranked No. 12, had won his last 14 matches, with victories at tournaments in Austria, Switzerland and Sweden.
Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis
MONTREAL — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.
Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.
“I’m really happy with this, it was a tough match,” Sabalenka said. ”(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I’m really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually.”
Azarenka was seeded eighth.
“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” Azarenka said. ”It’s as simple as that.”
Sabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic min the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.
In the night quarterfinals, Italy’s Camila Giorgi will face Coco Gauff of the U.S, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will play American Jessica Pegula.
WSU to end ‘personal or philosophical’ vaccine exemptions
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has announced students will soon no longer be able to cite a “personal or philosophical” exemption to the school’s requirement that all who attend get a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement Thursday WSU said those exemptions would be nixed once the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to vaccines now allowed under an emergency authorization.
It wasn’t immediately clear what effect the school’s new policy would have on football coach Nick Rolovich, who has opted not to get a vaccine.
“Discussions also are underway about changes to the faculty and staff vaccination policy,” the university said.
The more strict vaccine requirements are being implemented because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused spikes in cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington state.
Willock joins Newcastle, Vestergaard to Leicester in EPL
LONDON — Newcastle signed Joe Willock from Arsenal for a reported fee of around $35 million on Friday after the midfielder spent a successful spell on loan at the northeast club last season.
The 21-year-old Willock scored for Newcastle in each of the last seven Premier League matches of last season.
That was his first stint away from Arsenal, which he joined as a kid.
“I’m absolutely delighted to secure our No. 1 target,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. “We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.”
Willock will not be available for Newcastle’s opening match of the Premier League season, at home to West Ham on Sunday.
Also in the Premier League, Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard joined Leicester from Southampton for a reported $20.8 million, easing the team’s issues at center back following injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans.
Virus restrictions causing teams issues ahead of EPL return
Coronavirus restrictions are causing issues for clubs in the Premier League ahead of the first round of games.
Everton is the most affected, with manager Rafa Benitez without five players for the match against Southampton on Saturday because they are in isolation. Among them is Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez.
“We have to be very careful,” Benitez said. “Some players have to be at home.”
Everton will be playing in front of a full capacity at Goodison Park for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on March 1 last year. Spectator limits were enforced last season, and at the end of the 2019-20 season, amid the pandemic but they were lifted by the British government on July 19.
United and Norwich will also have COVID-related absences for home games this weekend.
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is one of three United players having to isolate after returning from abroad. He has had extra time in his native country “for personal reasons,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
