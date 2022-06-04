Cameron Smith ignores history and takes lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn’t have a great history.
Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69.
He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee the rest of the day by doing what Smith does best. He holed a 15-foot putt for par on the next hole and twice made 6-foot par putts for bunker saves down the stretch.
“I think I’m just happy with the way I stuck in there,” Smith said. “Really happy with where my short game’s at. I feel like I’m rolling the ball really good. Just need to sort out that longer stuff.”
Billy Horschel putted for birdie on every hole and made four of them for a 68 that left him in the group two shots behind with Torrey Pines winner Luke List, PGA Tour rookies Cameron Young and Davis Riley, and Jhonattan Vegas.
Rory McIlroy had a 69 and was three shots behind. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay closed with two big par putts for a 69 and was at 3-under 141.
The cut was at 2-over 146. Among those missing out on the weekend were Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English, both returning from injuries. DeChambeau (hand surgery) had not played since the Masters. English (hip surgery) had not played since the Sony Open in January.
Also missing the cut were Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan of Australia and U.S. Amateur champion James Piot, giving them two extra days to pack for London and the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational next week that puts PGA Tour membership at risk, at least for Swafford and Jones.
Toral’s HR in 9th helps FSU beat UCLA in Auburn Regional
AUBURN, Ala. — Jordan Carrion hit his first triple of the season, Alex Toral added an insurance run in the ninth with a homer and No. 3 seed Florida State beat second-seeded UCLA and 5-3 on Friday in the Seminoles’ 44th straight regional appearance.
Carrion brought in two runs with his triple to give Florida State (34-23) a 3-0 lead in the first game of the Auburn Regional. Toral blasted his 15th home run of the season in the ninth for a two-run lead.
Florida State starter Parker Messick (7-5) allowed just two earned runs in five innings while striking out four. Davis Hare earned his fourth save of the season with 1.2 innings of work.
The Bruins (38-23) had two runners with one out in the eighth but only scored one on a wild pitch to get within 4-3.
UCLA starter Max Rajcic (8-5) allowed four earned runs on just five hits through six innings.
Pirates, Rockies, Dodgers minor leaguers suspended by MLB
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh infielder Rayber Romero, Colorado pitcher Stalyn Sanchez and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Geremias Valencia were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program.
Romero, on a Florida Complex League roster, and Sanchez, in the Dominican Summer League, tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Friday.
Valencia, in the Dominican Summer League, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.
Twenty-six players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Six players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack retires after 13 years in NFL
SANTA CLARA — Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement on Friday in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason.
“I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me,” Mack said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”
Mack thanked the “dedicated fan bases” in San Francisco, Atlanta and Cleveland where he spent his career, the coaches who “tolerated my stubbornness,” his teammates, his opponents and his family and friends.
“This is really more a ‘thank you’ than ‘goodbye,’” he said. “From draft night to the final whistle, I will carry these special memories, and each of these treasured relationships with me into my next chapter.”
Mack was one of the most consistent performers since being drafted 21st overall out of California by the Browns in 2009.
He became an immediate starter as a rookie, made his first Pro Bowl in his second season, was a second-team All-Pro three times and finished his career as a Pro Bowler in his only season in San Francisco.
Will Wilson to quit as US Soccer CEO after 2½ years
CHICAGO — Will Wilson is quitting as CEO of the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the World Cup, making the surprising decision to leave the job after just 2½ years.
The uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Wilson said Friday he will leave on Oct. 31, three weeks before the Americans open the tournament in Qatar against Ukraine or Wales.
Now 54, Wilson started work on March 30, 2020, and took over from Dan Flynn, who held the job from June 2000 until September 2019.
Wilson had been co-head of football — the American variety — at Wasserman Media Group.
Under Wilson and President Cindy Parlow Cone, the USSF reached landmark collective bargaining agreements this year with the unions for the women’s and men’s national teams and settled a lawsuit by women players over equal pay. The organization signed a 10-year renewal of its apparel contract with Nike and a an eight-year English-language broadcast agreement with Warner Media that starts in 2023.
The USSF board of directors intends to hire an executive search firm.
FitzMagic runs out: 39-year-old journeyman QB is retiring
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FitzMagic has run out.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring, he confirmed to The Associated Press in a text message on Friday, ending a career that spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL’s most colorful and beloved journeymen.
It was a career of perseverance in which Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup. Carrying himself with playful determination and a swashbuckling style reflected by his unruly beard, the seventh-round draft pick out of Harvard overcame his physical limitations and modest college roots to become the NFL’s first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams.
Chan Gailey, who coached Fitzpatrick at three separate stops, called Fitzpatrick’s leadership ability “the best I’ve been around.”
“He’s a fierce competitor. He’s extremely smart. So he had answers for players. And players always respect somebody that has answers,” Gailey said. “But he never lorded it over them that he was smarter than everybody else. He was humble smart.”
Fitzpatrick informed former teammates of his decision on Thursday, and former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson was the first to reveal on Twitter that the veteran QB planned to retire. Jackson shared an image from Fitzpatrick with the names of hundreds of teammates, along with the message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”
Jackson responded by writing: “Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!”
The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick’s last stop was in Washington. Named the starter ahead of last season, he suffered a hip injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and never returned to the field.
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd to get 5-year contract extension
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise next season in a proposed five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert.
The extension must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents next Thursday.
The new contract would increase Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. He also will receive $100,000 escalators each year after that.
Lloyd will continue to get $700,000 per year in additional duties compensation.
A former longtime assistant to Mark Few at Gonzaga, Lloyd had a successful first season at Arizona, earning Associated Press national coach of the year honors after leading the Wildcats to a 34-3 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.
Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament and was the first team in league history to win 18 conference games. The Wildcats reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39
SAO PAULO — Former Brazil defender Alex said Friday he heart bypass surgery earlier this week. The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.
Alex’ former club Santos posted in its social media channels a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers.
“I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,” said Alex. “I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.”
Alex won national club titles in Brazil, Netherlands, England and France. He also won the 2007 Copa America with the Brazilian national team and the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea.
Torrence makes quickest run in New England Dragway history
EPPING, N.H. — Four-time defending Top Fuel season champion Steve Torrence made the quickest run in New England Dragway history, driving to the provisional No. 1 spot Friday in the NHRA New England Nationals.
In a side-by-side qualifying run with points leader Brittany Force, Torrence set the track time record with a run of 3.664 seconds at 329.50 mph. Torrence is winless in the first seven events of the season.
“There was so much emotion behind that run just because we’ve been working so hard and diligently to really make this car do that,” Torrence said. “(I) couldn’t be happier for every one of these guys on the team because it’s so much hard work. You have to tear stuff down to build it back up stronger and that’s where we’re at. That’s a confidence booster for myself and for every one of the guys. That’s what we needed to do, and it came at the perfect time.”
Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field and Dallas Glenn took the Pro Stock lead. Hagan, the points leader, had a 3.878 at 332.51 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Glenn ran a 6.543 at 209.33 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Wie West has just 1 more tournament left before retirement
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — During her time as a teenage phenom and for many years after, Michelle Wie West was one of the biggest names in golf.
Now her career is one tournament away from being over.
The 32-year-old Wie West shot 5-over 147 through two rounds in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, leaving her outside the cut line with the afternoon wave still on the course. She plans to play one more tournament before calling it quits for good — next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
“I’m probably going to let the clubs collect some dust on them for a little bit now,” Wie West said. “But I’m excited. There’s a lot of projects that I’m working on that I haven’t had time to do before, so I’m just going to dive into those.”
She wouldn’t elaborate on what those projects are.
“The U.S. Open was always going to be the last tournament I played,” said Wie West, who won the 2014 championship a few miles down the road at Pinehurst No. 2. “The Public Links was the first tournament I played on the mainland, and the U.S. Open was definitely going to be my last. I love the USGA family. Just seeing everyone, I grew up with these people. It’s just so amazing to be here, and I’m excited for Pebble Beach next year.”
Wie West is married to Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West, and the couple’s daughter turns 2 this month. She hasn’t been playing regularly on the LPGA Tour but is still exempt into the U.S. Women’s Open.
Serena, Venus Williams not on Wimbledon entry lists
WIMBLEDON, England — Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday.
It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27.
Serena Williams has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. The 40-year-old American was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.
Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.
Also missing from the entry list is Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up who injured her right foot during a loss at the French Open this week.
Bruins D McAvoy (shoulder surgery) will miss start of season
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.
The Bruins said Friday that McAvoy had a “stabilization procedure” and is expected to need six months to recover. That would bring him back in December. A 2016 first-round draft choice and the team’s No. 1 defenseman, McAvoy had 10 goals and 46 assists last season.
Also, the Bruins said Matt Grzelcyk had a right shoulder open stabilization procedure and will need about five months to recover. Mike Reilly is expected to need three months to recover from surgery to repair his right ankle tendon repair and remove bone fragments.
The Bruins, who lost in the first round of the NHL playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes, had previously announced that top scorer Brad Marchand will miss the start of the season while recovering from hip surgery.
Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager.
The Orioles announced the move Friday. Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration. She will also continue to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition.
Rosenbaum joined the organization in November of 2019 and has been the club’s director of baseball development since then. Prior to joining the Orioles, Rosenbaum spent five seasons in the Houston Astros’ organization.
A native of Bethesda, Maryland, Rosenbaum played softball at Harvard. She’s one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams. Kim Ng is general manager of the Miami Marlins, and the New York Mets hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations before this season. Ng and Jean Afterman have both served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees.
Elaine Steward, who became an assistant GM for the Boston Red Sox in 1990, is now a vice president in that organization.
Duvall, Braves argue case at salary arbitration hearing
NEW YORK — Outfielder Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves argued their case Friday as salary arbitration hearings resumed after a two-week break.
Duvall asked for a raise from $5 million to $10,275,000 and the Braves argued for $9,275,000 in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon. A decision is expected early next week.
Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30 and went on to its first World Series title since 1995. The 33-year-old hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had two homers and six RBIs in the World Series victory over Houston.
A .229 career hitter with 153 homers and 458 RBIs, Duvall is eligible for free agency after this season. He entered Friday with a .191 average, two homers and 16 RBIs this year.
No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Reds reinstate veteran lefty Mike Minor from injured list
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds activated veteran left-hander Mike Minor Friday after an an extended stay on the injured list and a rehabilitation assignment in the minor league.
Minor started the season on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. In five rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville, he went 1-3 with a 6.11 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.
To make room on the roster, the Reds optioned outfielder TJ Friedl to Louisville.
Minor was acquired on March 16 from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett.
The 34-year-old Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA in 28 starts with the Royals last season. He was likely to be moved into a long relief role if he stayed with Kansas City.
Garrett was 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and seven saves in 63 appearances for the Reds last season.
Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 15-10, the sixth-best record in baseball during that span, third-best in the NL.
Izzo adds former guard Thomas Kelley to Michigan State staff
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo added former Spartans guard Thomas Kelley to his staff on Friday.
Kelley is replacing Dwayne Stephens as an assistant coach. S tephens left to lead Western Michigan’s program two months ago. Kelley was an assistant coach the previous four years at Western Michigan.
A former Grand Rapids Union High School star, Kelley played for the late Jud Heathcote in his final season at Michigan State (1994-95) and the next four years for Izzo. Kelley began coaching in 2015 for Izzo as a graduate manager after playing overseas for 15 seasons.
“It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a former player back to Michigan State and that’s definitely the case with Thomas coming back as an assistant on my staff,” Izzo said. “I’ve known Thomas for nearly 30 years, from recruiting him, coaching him and then having him on my staff when he started his career.”
North Carolina history marker honoring Jim Thorpe back up
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An historical marker alerting motorists that 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe once played pro baseball in eastern North Carolina is back up more than two years after it was accidentally torn down.
The replacement highway marker honoring Thorpe in downtown Rocky Mount was installed two weeks ago, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrew Barksdale told the Rocky Mount Telegram.
A Thorpe marker was first installed in 1960 that told passersby that Thorpe came to the city in 1909 to play for the Rocky Mount Railroaders.
Thorpe, a Sac and Fox/Potawatomi citizen, was stripped of his gold medals for the pentathlon and decathlon after losing his amateur status based on playing baseball in North Carolina. His medals were restored in the early 1980s, about 30 years after his death.
The marker was reported missing in late 2019. It turned out the marker had been accidentally struck by a contract mowing service, which agreed to pay for a replacement, the newspaper reported.
The replacement was ordered in May 2021, but delays occurred due to foundry staffing shortages and backup marker requests, according to Ansley Wegner, the state Highway Historical Marker Program administrator.
“I’m glad to know that it is back in place and doing its job,” Wegner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.