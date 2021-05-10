Slater’s ace helps USC beat UCLA for beach volleyball title
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Sammy Slater dropped in a service ace to clinch the deciding match for USC and seal its 3-1 win over UCLA in the beach volleyball duals national championship on Sunday.
USC (30-4) won its third NCAA beach volleyball title in its fourth championship appearance. The Trojans lost back-to-back duals against UCLA (32-5) in the Pac-12 Tournament — the first of which snapped USC’s 12-match win streak — on May 1.
The Bruins had won the previous two national titles in 2018 and 2019.
Slater, an AVCA all-America selection, and Julia Scoles — a graduate transfer from Hawaii — clinched the title with a 26-24, 21-15 win over UCLA’s Lea Monkhouse and Devon Newberry which culminated with Slater’s ace.
Hailey Harward and Haley Hallgren handed UCLA’s duo of Abby Van Winkle and Lindsey Sparks its first loss (21-14, 21-17) to take a 1-0 lead. The Bruin pair had been 6-0 on the year and 10-0 all-time.
UCLA’s Rileigh Powers and Jaden Whitmarsh won in two sets over Audrey and Nicole Nourse on court five 21-13, 26-24, their third-straight win over the Trojan twins, to tie it at 1-all before USC took the lead for good when Tina Graudina and Megan Kraft beat UCLA’s Savvy Simo and Lexy Denaburg in two sets 21-16, 21-17.
Hawaii wins first men’s volleyball title in 3 sets over BYU
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rado Parapunov had 13 kills, seven digs, two blocks and three aces, and Hawaii won its first national championship in men’s volleyball with a dominating 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory over BYU on Saturday night.
Parapunov was named the most outstanding player after his 18th straight match this season with double-digit kills.
“It’s about the heart, it’s about your teammates, it’s about doing your best, it’s never about stats,” Parapunov said. “It’s about this right here (trophy). I lost it once and second time thankfully I got it.”
The top-seeded Rainbow Warriors (17-1) didn’t lose a set during the NCAA Tournament.
Parapunov had five kills in the first set and freshman Chaz Galloway added three. Hawaii was never challenged in the second set, going on a 6-0 run and jumping out to a 16-8 lead.
Hawaii kept it going in the third, building a 11-5 advantage and finishing with 41 kills, 10 aces and just 11 service errors while hitting .381.
BYU (20-4) has lost 12 straight sets in championship matches, getting swept in 2013, ‘16 and ’17.
Alvarez adds another title with 8th-round TKO of Saunders
ARLINGTON, Texas — Big ring or small, Texas judges or not, Canelo Alvarez wasn’t going to disappoint a huge pro-Mexico crowd in another fight in Texas.
The wildly popular Mexican added another belt in the super middleweight division, handing Billy Joe Saunders his first loss when the English boxer didn’t come out for the ninth round Saturday night.
Alvarez set up another victory in his latest Cinco de Mayo bout with a staggering right hand in the middle of the eighth round, sending the raucous crowd of 73,126 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys into a frenzy as we waved his arms to encourage the noise while the round continued.
Saunders’ corner waved in defeat before the ninth while treating a cut under his right eye. Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 knockouts) added Saunders’ WBO belt to his WBA and WBC straps.
It was the first loss in 31 fights for the 31-year-old Brit, who was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken orbital bone, fight spokesman Anthony Leaver said.
The Saunders camp had threatened not to show because of concerns that the ring would be too small, and didn’t want any judges from Texas, so close to neighboring Mexico. There weren’t.
Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat
WALNUT — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday, finishing ninth out of nine but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds.
Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast.
Wearing earrings and a gold necklace, Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion. He wasn’t left behind either and pretty much kept in the mix until the finish line. The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers and went on to win the race.
Metcalf left the track with a new level of respect.
“These are world-class athletes,” Metcalf said during the broadcast on NBC streaming service Peacock. “It’s very different from football speed, from what I just realized.”
Zverev beats Berrettini to win 2nd Madrid Open title
MADRID — Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form going into the French Open by winning his second Madrid Open title on Sunday.
After beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem in the semifinals, Zverev rallied to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 for his second title this season. The sixth-ranked German also won the Mexican Open in Acapulco in March.
Zverev won his first Madrid title in 2018 in a final against Thiem. The win on Sunday gave him his fourth Masters 1000 title, and first in three years. Zverev will be trying to improve from his fourth-round appearance from last year at the French Open.
The 10th-ranked Berrettini won the title in Belgrade last week and was trying to win his first Masters 1000 trophy. The Italian has been gradually returning to form after struggling with an abdominal injury that kept him from playing his quarterfinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. The injury kept Berrettini out until Monte Carlo, where he lost his opening match.
After exchanging a break each in the first set, Berrettini opened the tiebreaker with a 5-0 lead but allowed Zverev to come back. The Italian closed it out on his fourth set point after Zverev also squandered a set point in the back-and-forth tiebreaker.
Zverev, who finished with seven double-faults, evened the match after breaking Berrettini at 4-4 and serving out to clinch the second set at the Magic Box center court, which had its roof closed because of rain in Madrid.
Berrettini, who ended with 50 unforced errors, squandered a break point early in the third set, and Zverev broke him in the following game to take the lead. He earned another break at the end, converting on his second match point to clinch the victory.
The Madrid Open was one of the first sporting events in Spain that allowed the presence of a limited number of fans. The tournament was among those canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local health workers were honored by tournament organizers before the final on Sunday.
Tocchet won’t return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Coach Rick Tocchet won’t return for a fifth season with the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Sunday, saying the sides “mutually agreed to part ways.”
The move comes after the Coyotes missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.
“After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership. Rick is a very good coach and an incredible person, and we sincerely appreciate all his hard work and dedication to the Coyotes the past four years.”
The Coyotes reached the postseason last year when the format was rejiggered due to the coronavirus pandemic and beat Nashville in four games before losing to Colorado in five.
Arizona was in playoff position heading into the final month of the 2020-21 season, holding the fourth spot in the West Division before losing 12 of 15 games to get eliminated. The Coyotes closed a 24-26-6 season with a pair of wins over San Jose to finish three points behind St. Louis for the West’s final playoff spot.
“It’s been an honor to coach the Coyotes the past four seasons,” Tocchet said. “I have great respect and admiration for all the players I coached in Arizona, along with my coaching staff, the medical staff, the equipment managers, the PR staff and the team services staff. They are the best in the NHL, and I appreciate all their help and hard work.”
The 57-year-old Tocchet was hired in 2017 to guide a middling team that hadn’t been to the playoffs since the 2012 Western Conference Finals. Arizona was hit hard by injuries during Tocchet’s tenure, particularly by goalies Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, and repeatedly came up just short of the playoffs.
The Coyotes made playoff pushes in Tocchet’s first two seasons and got into the postseason last year when the NHL expanded the field in the pandemic “bubble” environment.
Tocchet, who played 18 NHL seasons and previously coached at Tampa Bay, went 125-131-34 at Arizona.
