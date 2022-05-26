Ogwumike, Cambage help Sparks beat Mercury, snap 5-game skid
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points, Liz Cambage had 21 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-95 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Katie Lou Samuelson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs — for Los Angeles. Chennedy Carter had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench and Lexie Brown added 10 points.
Carter made a layup to close the first quarter and Ogwumike scored in the paint 18 seconds into the second to make it 24-22 and the Sparks led the rest of the way.
Diana Taurasi made three free throws to ignite an 11-2 run over a 2½-minute span that trimmed the Mercury’s deficit to 97-94 when Taurasi made two more free throws with a minute to play. Cambage was called for an offensive foul with 41.8 to go but Samuelson blocked a shot by Skylar Diggins-Smith and secured the rebound as Los Angeles held on.
The Sparks (3-5) scored their most points in a game this season. Los Angeles averaged 75 points — and never scored more than 84 — over the previous five games after averaging 92.5 in back-to-back wins to open the season.
The Mercury (2-5) have lost four in a row. Diggins-Smith, the team’s leading scorer at 17.0 points per game, returned after a two-game absence due a non-COVID illness. The four-time All-WNBA selection (two first team) had 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting and three steals.
Tina Charles scored 21 points. Diamond DeShields — who averaged 20.5 points in Diggins-Smith’s absence — had 17 points and a career high-tying nine assists, while Brianna Turner added 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Taurasi finished with 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
NFL to appeal ruling in Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails
LAS VEGAS — The NFL said Wednesday it will appeal a ruling denying a request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league from a public courtroom into closed-door arbitration. Gruden’s lawsuit accuses the NFL of leaking his racist, sexist and homophobic emails to force him to resign last October.
“Neither the NFL nor the Commissioner (Roger Goodell) leaked Coach Gruden’s offensive emails,” the league said in a statement issued after Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf rejected league bids to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Goodell.
The judge pointed to Gruden’s allegation that the league intentionally leaked only his documents. She said that could show evidence of “specific intent,” or an act designed to cause a particular result.
The judge’s ruling in the case that Gruden filed last November marked the first public skirmish in what could become a long legal battle pitting the coach who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract against Goodell.
Attorneys for both sides declined to comment following a 90-minute hearing before Allf.
AP sources: Colin Kaepernick to work out for Raiders
Colin Kaepernick is getting his first chance to work out for an NFL team since last playing in the league in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
Two people familiar with the situation said Kaepernick will work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the workout plans. ESPN first reported that the Raiders were bringing in Kaepernick.
Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season when he was cut by San Francisco when the new regime led by coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to go a different direction at quarterback.
Kaepernick never got another opportunity even to work out for NFL teams as he alleged he had been blackballed over his protests during the anthem the previous season. He met with Seattle and had informal talks with Baltimore but never got a closer look.
He filed a grievance with the NFL in 2017 over his lack of opportunity and settled it in 2019 — but still never got another look.
The Raiders have been at the forefront on diversity over their history, hiring Tom Flores as the second coach of Hispanic descent, Art Shell as the first Black coach in modern history, and Amy Trask as the first female CEO.
Stanford holds off Oregon 3-2 for second national title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rose Zhang wrapped up her match with a two-putt par on the 17th hole after Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson received a bizarre penalty and Stanford beat Oregon 3-2 on Wednesday for its second national championship.
The Ducks lost the first two matches, but rallied to win the next two, leaving it up to Zhang and Kibsgaard Nielson at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Leading 2 up, Zhang hit her tee shot into the rough short of the par-4 17th. Kibsgaard Nielson didn’t see the ball and rolled over it with her push cart.
Kibsgaard incurred a one-shot penalty — it wouldn’t have been in stroke play — and Zhang made a 15-foot par putt for the Pac-12’s unprecedented 200th women’s NCAA title across all sports.
Brooke Seay beat Ching-Tzu Chen 4 and 3 in the opening match, and Aline Krauter gave the Cardinal a 2-0 lead with a 5-and-3 victory over Hsin-Yu Lu.
Tze-Han Lin then beat Rachel Heck 4 and 3, giving Oregon hope with two close matches still on the course.
WNBA’s Fever fire Stanley, promote Knox as interim coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday with the team off to a 2-7 start in her third season and promoted assistant Carlos Knox to interim coach.
Stanley, 68, brought a Hall of Fame resume to the Fever bench, but her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons.
“With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction,” interim general manager Lin Dunn said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future.”
Not much went right in Stanley’s tenure. Indiana won just six games each of the two previous seasons. This season only the 1-5 New York Liberty have fewer wins.
Stanley was in the final year of her contract. Knox was a star college player at IUPUI and played for the Indiana Pacers from 1998-99. He was named an assistant on Stanley’s staff in 2021.
Stanley has spent 45 years in coaching, including 22 years at the college level with Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Stanford and California. She is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
Bring the heat: Pac-12 adds postseason baseball tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oregon State coach Mitch Canham paused for a few seconds, considering what the next several days of baseball would look like at Scottsdale Stadium during the inaugural Pac-12 postseason tournament.
He envisioned some of the best college players in the country all competing in one spot. He pictured the considerable number of Major League Baseball scouts and baseball fans who will attend. Then he thought about the thermometer-busting temperatures of 105 degrees or more that could be coming over the next few days in Arizona.
Baseball nirvana?
“I’ll have a better answer in a few days,” Canham said laughing.
The water and sunscreen will be plentiful over the next few days in Scottsdale, which is hosting the tournament at the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants from Wednesday until Sunday.
It’s the last of the power conferences to add a postseason event, joining the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten, which have all had them for years.
Shadoff tops defending champ Ewing in LPGA Match-Play opener
LAS VEGAS — Jodi Ewart Shadoff routed defending champion Ally Ewing 6 and 5 on Wednesday at Shadow Creek in the first round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.
After Ewing opened with a birdie win and halved the second with a par, Shadoff won seven of the next nine holes and closed out the match with a par for a halve on 13.
“I really love match play,” Shadoff said. “Anything can happen. I’ve been playing really solid recently, just been kind of working very hard on my putting with my coach. It seems to be paying off.”
The Englishwoman is playing Shadow Creek for the first time.
“It’s amazing,” Shadoff said. “Golf course is in incredible condition. You know, it’s one of the best courses I think I played in the U.S. It’s such a great course and a really good challenge, and I think it’s really perfect course for a match-play event.”
In the other Group 15 match, Jasmine Suwannapura beat So Yeon Ryu 5 and 3. The winners of the 16 four-player groups will advance to single elimination at the conclusion of round-robin play Friday.
Capitals’ Tom Wilson out 6-8 months after knee surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson is expected to miss six to eight months after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the torn ACL in his left knee.
The team announced Wednesday that Wilson had a successful ACL replacement procedure a day earlier — four weeks after injuring the knee while trying to avoid a hit in Washington’s playoff opener. The long rehabilitation time frame means Wilson is on track to miss at least the first month of the season, if not more.
“My summer sucks now,” Wilson said March 15 when the Capitals conducted exit interviews following their loss to Florida in the first round. “It’s going to be a grind for me. I’ve got to start my recovery.”
Wilson at the time hinted at surgery being necessary, and general manager Brian MacLellan said there was no realistic chance of the 28-year-old returning to the lineup during the Panthers series. With questions about veteran center Nicklas Backstrom’s future because of a nagging hip injury, losing Wilson for potentially 20-plus games is a blow to the organization that hasn’t advanced in the playoffssince winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.
Without Wilson, the Capitals bowed out in six games to Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida, which was swept in the second round by back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay. They lacked his unique blend of physical presence and offensive ability in a series that included them blowing a lead and losing three times.
Steelers stay in-house, tab Omar Khan as new general manager
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in-house to find Kevin Colbert’s replacement, promoting longtime executive Omar Khan to be the team’s next general manager on Wednesday.
Khan signed a four-year deal to succeed Colbert, who is retiring at the end of the month following a hugely successful run that included two Super Bowl victories and an appearance in a third.
The 45-year-old Khan has spent more than two decades with the Steelers, joining the club in 2001 as a football operations coordinator. He’s served in several different capacities for the team throughout his tenure, most recently as vice president of football and business administration, which required him to be heavily involved in helping the club navigate its always tenuous salary cap situation.
“Omar has been an integral part of our Football Operations Department during his 21 years with the team and that experience will serve him well in his new position,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.
Khan takes over a club in transition following quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in January and the wildly popular Colbert’s decision to step away, although he has hinted at staying on in some unofficial capacity with the club.
One of Colbert’s final moves was to select quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in last month’s draft. There are other pieces in place, namely reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who signed a long-term deal last summer.
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner’s release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.
“I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She’s a political pawn, ” said Cherelle, who became emotional detailing what little she knows about Griner’s detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. “So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”
The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.
The 31-year-old Griner — a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. — faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Earlier this month, the Biden administration said Griner is being wrongfully detained.
Cherelle has talked with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Griner’s case, but not the president.
Proposed women’s hockey league teams with Billie Jean King
North America’s top women’s hockey players are teaming up with former tennis star Billie Jean King and Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter to explore launching a pro league within the next year, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association only revealed the agreement during a meeting with its membership. The deal was first reported by the Athletic.
The PWHPA informed its members, who include U.S. and Canadian national team players, that it signed a letter of intent with Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group to expand on the association’s effort to establish what would become North America’s second women’s pro league.
Details of the proposed league have not yet been finalized, though tentative plans have the new league featuring six teams with players paid an average salary of $55,000.
The PWHPA would compete with the Premier Hockey Federation, which is entering its eighth season.
The privately-backed PHF is expanding from six to eight teams this season. It also upped its salary cap from $300,000 to $750,000 per team, with Mikyla Grant-Mentis becoming the league’s first $80,000 player after signing a one-year contract with Buffalo this month.
Tokyo a candidate for track and field world championships
TOKYO — The $1.4 billion Tokyo national stadium, built by the Japanese government for last year’s Olympics, is being viewed as a site for the track and field world championships.
An inspection team from World Athletics — the governing body of the sport — met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday and was to tour the stadium on Thursday.
The next world championships, which were postponed from 2021 to make way for the Olympics, will be held in July in Eugene, Oregon. Budapest, Hungary, is set to host in 2023.
Tokyo would be considered as a favorite for 2025. That choice is expected in July. The 2027 venue also has yet to be chosen.
Antti Pihlakoski, the chairman of the inspection team, praised Tokyo. But neither he nor Koike took any questions at a brief photo opportunity at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building.
Pihlakoski said World Athletics had four candidates for 2025. He did not name them but they are reported to be Tokyo, the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, Singapore and a venue in Poland.
UK govt approves sale of Chelsea by sanctioned Abramovich
LONDON — Roman Abramovich’s 19 years as Chelsea owner is closer to ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
The government had to be sure that Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not profit from the enforced sale of the club that his investment turned into one of the most successful in European football.
The reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners and 2021 European champions will be sold for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) — the highest price ever for a sports team — once Premier League approval is granted.
Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and it expires on May 31.
“Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual,” the British government said in a statement released Wednesday. “We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.
“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community.”
It was a hotly-contested sale process following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three months ago and Boehly’s group had to guarantee 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) of investment in the team to be chosen as the new owners.
Chelsea had already agreed earlier this month to a deal with the consortium that features Boehly along with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.
Watson on field with Browns as legal storm swirls around QB
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson was impossible to miss in his orange jersey, pants and helmet — the one with “Watson” taped on the front just in case anyone wasn’t sure.
As he showed off his right arm with tight spirals, engaged in friendly trash talk, smiled and laughed while interacting with new teammates, the Browns quarterback didn’t look a bit distracted by the storm swirling around him.
Hours after two of the massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct gave graphic descriptions to a national TV audience of sessions they say scarred them, Watson continued a career that could still be put on hold.
Watson, who signed a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract with Cleveland in March, practiced on Wednesday as the NFL moved closer to ending an independent investigation into whether he violated its personal-conduct policy.
The 26-year-old Watson didn’t speak to reporters, but did make a brief appearance in front of the media following the workout to present linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. with a gift — presumably for giving up No. 4 to accommodate the QB.
Clowney re-signs with Browns, bookends again with Garrett
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney didn’t even want to visit the Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won’t leave them.
Coming off one of his best seasons, Clowney re-signed Wednesday with Cleveland to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million last week. He’s now back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program.
Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland.
After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, had nine sacks and played in 14 games — his most since 2018 last season. He finished with a flurry, getting 5 1/2 sacks in his final three games.
Panthers’ Joe Thornton says he’s undecided on playing future
SUNRISE, Fla. — Joe Thornton’s career may be over. Or not.
The veteran center, who just completed his 24th season in the NHL and first with the Florida Panthers, said Wednesday that he has not decided whether to retire or continue playing.
“My wife was kind of asking me last night,” Thornton said. “And really, I have no plans. It’s kind of exciting that way. I came here to win a championship and we fell short of that. But I think the Florida Panthers are going to be good for a long time. It’s exciting around here now.”
The question is whether he’ll be part of that excitement going forward.
Thornton turns 43 on July 2. He was the second-oldest skater to appear in a game this season; New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara turned 45 in March, and like Thornton just completed his 24th season in the league.
They were two of four players in the 40s who got into games this season. Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson was a month shy of turning 41 when he made his final appearance of the season, and Edmonton goalie Mike Smith turned 40 in March.
Ibrahimović out for 7-8 months after knee operation
MILAN — AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and faces up to eight months on the sidelines — if he decides to continue his playing career.
Ibrahimović missed large portions of Milan’s title-winning campaign with injury. The 40-year-old Swede made 23 appearances in Serie A, although most of them were off the bench.
Milan said the knee operation, which was performed in France, had been scheduled for a while “to definitively resolve the joint’s instability.”
The club added: “The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months.”
Ibrahimović will be 41 by then.
NBC finishes with second-most watched Premier League season
STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC Sports averaged 507,000 viewers per match window for its Premier League coverage, making this the second-most watched season since the network began airing games in August 2013.
Not only was the season the most watched since 2015-16, it also saw a 21% increase over last season’s average of 414,000. The average includes games on NBC, USA Network, CNBC and NBCSN before it was shuttered late last year.
Championship Sunday on five NBCUniversal networks and the Peacock streaming service averaged 2.2 million viewers. Manchester City’s 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa averaged 955,000 viewers, making it the most watched Championship Sunday match on record.
With 93 points on the season, Manchester City won its fourth league title in five years by one point over Liverpool.
Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wolves on USA Network averaged 681,000 for the most viewed final Sunday match on cable.
A record 12 matches this season averaged 1 million viewers or more, breaking the previous Premier League mark of eight.
Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Conference League title
TIRANA, Albania — José Mourinho had described Roma as “a giant club” lacking a trophy room to match the team’s social dimension and passionate fan base.
Well, the Giallorossi claimed their first European title in more than six decades Wednesday to crown Mourinho’s first season coaching in the Italian capital.
Nicolò Zaniolo scored in the first half, goalkeeper Rui Patrício made some big saves in the second and Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League.
“Today wasn’t work, this was history,” Mourinho said. “Either you write it or you don’t and we wrote it. I’ve been at Roma for 11 months and I realized the moment I arrived what it meant — that they were waiting for this.”
It’s Roma’s first European trophy since winning the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup — a tournament considered to be the precursor to the UEFA Cup and Europa League. It’s also the first title of any kind for Roma since winning the 2008 Italian Cup.
“Now we’ve got to celebrate — a lot,” said Ro
Barcelona beats A-League All-Stars 3-2 in Down Under debut
SYDNEY — Barcelona’s first-ever match in Australia ended in a 3-2 victory over an A-League All-Star team on Wednesday with substitute Ansu Fati scoring the winning goal.
Before 70,174 spectators at the Olympic Stadium, Barcelona led 1-0 at halftime after Ousmane Dembele scored in the bottom right corner in the 34th minute.
Rene Piscopo leveled for the All-Stars in the 47th minute and the home side took the lead when Adama Traore scored in the 53rd. But his opposing namesake — Adama Traore — leveled for Barcelona in the 72nd minute before Fati’s winner five minutes later.
The list of absent Barcelona players was a long one. The team was without injured Gerard Pique, Pedri, Sergio Roberto, Eric Garcia and Sergiño Dest, who have all stayed behind. Barcelona was also without Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza because of international duty, and Ferran Torres didn’t make trip because of his vaccination status.
Carapaz keeps slim Giro lead, Buitrago wins tough 17th stage
LAVARONE, Italy — Race favorite Richard Carapaz maintained his slim overall lead of the Giro d’Italia after a tough 17th stage which was won by Santiago Buitrago for his first grand tour victory.
Carapaz remained three seconds ahead of 2020 runner-up Jai Hindley — with just four days of racing remaining — after both crossed the line together at the end of the 168-kilometer (104-mile) route from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone, which packed in almost 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) of climbing.
Mikel Landa finished six seconds behind the duo but moved into third overall, 1 minute and five seconds behind Carapaz. He surpassed João Almeida who was dropped on the second of the two top-category climbs that came in the final 40 kilometers of the race.
“It’s been a really hard stage,” said Carapaz, who rides for the powerful Ineos Grenadiers team. “I think we’re happy, every day everything is being defined a bit more, everything is clearing up in the (general classification) and I’m happy to have the jersey for another day.”
Buitrago had been in tears after finishing second on Sunday’s 15th stage. There were more tears from the Colombian cyclist on Wednesday, but this time of joy after soloing to victory.
The 22-year-old recovered from a crash halfway through the day to get back to the breakaway and then launched his attack towards the top of the final climb, cresting it alone and speeding down the final eight kilometers.
Buitrago, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, finished 35 seconds ahead of Gijs Leemreize — who had been leading on the steep climb to Monterovere — and 2:28 ahead of Jan Hirt.
