AP source: Syndergaard agrees to $13M, 1-year deal with LA
LOS ANGELES — Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.
The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses.
Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the eventual World Series runners-up.
Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the New York Mets late in the season.
The Dodgers have room in their rotation for Syndergaard since All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers acquired J.P. Feyereisen from Rays for minor leaguer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league left-hander Jeff Belge on Wednesday.
Feyereisen was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Dec. 7 for a general cleanup of his rotator cuff and labrum, and he could miss most of the 2023 season.
Feyereiser allowed one unearned run and seven hits in 24.1 innings over 22 appearances in 2022 before being shut down June 2 due to right shoulder impingement.
Belge went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 games, including one start, last season for Class A Great Lakes. He was assigned to Double-A Montgomery by the Rays.
49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career.
Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy’s status wouldn’t be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing. Purdy said he’s dealing with some pain but said it wasn’t “excruciating.”
“I feel like this is part of the game,” Purdy said. “A lot of the guys have said, welcome to the NFL in terms of you get banged up a little bit, you have to be ready to roll in four days. You have to learn another install, you have to memorize plays, you have to get guys going around you, so this is it. This is the best of the best. And for me, I look at it as a challenge.”
Purdy has answered his first challenges since taking over in the first quarter in Week 13 after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken left foot.
Purdy, who was the last pick in the NFL draft in April, threw two TD passes in a relief effort to help beat Miami in his first extensive action and then had two TD passes and a TD run last week in a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay.
Purdy got injured on the second drive that game but played through the injury.
The 49ers also listed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) as questionable for the game Thursday night. San Francisco (9-4) can clinch the NFC West with a win.
The Niners said Garoppolo (foot), receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), defensive linemen Kevin Givens (knee) and Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee) and CB Samuel Womack (concussion) will all miss the game.
AP source: No. 24 Mississippi State hiring DC Zach Arnett
No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week.
Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move.
Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital after falling gravely ill Sunday at his home in Starkville. Mississippi State has scheduled a memorial service to celebrate Leach on Tuesday at Humphrey Arena on campus. The event will be open to the public.
Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach’s absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.
Mississippi State is also currently without an athletic director after John Cohen left the Bulldogs for Auburn at the end of October. Longtime Mississippi State athletic department administrator Bracky Brett has been serving as interim AD.
Arnett being elevated makes him the eighth former Leach assistant to be a head coach currently in major college football.
Russell Wilson OK for individual drills but misses practice
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson stretched for a bit and threw a few passes during individual drills ahead of the Denver Broncos’ practice Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Wilson sustained a head injury Sunday when the veteran quarterback dived head-first for the goal line after scrambling for a 14-yard gain. He was replaced by backup Brett Rypien in the fourth quarter of Denver’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rypien would get his second start of the season Sunday if Wilson is sidelined against Arizona (4-9). The Cardinals lost their starting QB, Kyler Murray, to a torn ACL on Monday night against the New England Patriots. He was replaced by backup Colt McCoy, who will start Sunday at Denver (3-10).
Wilson missed a game earlier this season with a hamstring injury, only the fourth game he’s missed in his 11-year NFL career.
There’s a possibility he could clear the concussion protocol and still be held out by the Broncos, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs for a seventh straight season.
“In the end, his safety is what matters most to us,” first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “We want to be sure that we’re taking care of him and his well-being, and we’re doing what’s right for Russell. It always starts right away with the medical department. We’ve got a really good medical department, independent neurologists.
“We’re going to be sure we’re in constant communication with them. He’s being monitored by everybody. We’ll go from there. We’ll talk with him and it will be an organizational decision.”
Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn’t
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.
Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one.
The Ravens listed him as a full participant. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend’s win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter.
“As he goes through the protocol, we’re allowed to do certain things,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “He seemed great after the game, and once he clears that protocol, I think all systems go. Then, we’ll just kind of make some decisions after that.”
If Huntley and Jackson aren’t available for Saturday’s game at Cleveland, the Ravens would have to turn to third-string rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback.
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft, to skip bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All-America wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch his sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing Wednesday he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL draft.
Hyatt thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for what he called “an amazing ride” in a social media post. The Volunteers went 3-7 in 2020 in Hyatt’s freshman season and now are 10-2 in coach Josh Heupel’s second season.
“Together with my brothers and coaches, we built this program back to where it deserves to be — among the best in the country — through hard work and perseverance,” Hyatt wrote.
Hyatt led the nation with 15 touchdown catches and led the Southeastern Conference averaging 5.6 catches and 105.6 yards per game, finishing with 1,267 yards receiving. He is third nationally in total yards receiving and set the school record for TD catches in a season.
The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver received a deal with the World of Hyatt hotel brands that included gift cards for each of Hyatt’s teammates’ families to help them with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
“Though I will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, I will be there in Miami to support my teammates like I always have,” Hyatt wrote.
Brewers acquire infielder Owen Miller from Guardians
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash.
Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third.
The Brewers made room for Miller on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.
Cleveland’s decision to trade Miller comes after the Guardians signed first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract.
This represents a homecoming for Miller, who was born in the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon, Wisconsin.
Miller’s ability to play multiple infield positions could help the Brewers make up for the loss of utilityman Jace Peterson, who signed a $9.5 million, two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics this week.
Matt Adams back with Washington Nationals after missing 2022
WASHINGTON — First baseman Matt Adams returned to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday via a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training after being out of baseball since July 2021.
Adams has not been a full-time player in the majors since 2019, when he hit 20 homers for the Nationals during the regular season after joining them during 2018. He only made four plate appearances during the postseason as Washington won the first World Series championship in franchise history.
He left the club as a free agent after the 2019 season, then played in 16 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and in 22 games with the Colorado Rockies the following year before being released.
The 34-year-old Adams has a .258 batting average with 118 home runs and 399 RBIs across 10 seasons with four clubs.
Washington also announced Wednesday that it signed three other players to minor league deals with invitations to spring training: infielder Travis Blankenhorn and right-handers Anthony Castro and Tommy Romero.
Freeze hires Montgomery, Roberts as Auburn coordinators
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has hired former Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator.
New coach Hugh Freeze announced the hires of the two veteran coaches on Wednesday. Montgomery was fired after going 5-7 in his eighth season at Tulsa. He went 43-53 and led the team to a 10-3 record in 2016 after stints as an assistant at Houston and Baylor.
Roberts was fired after three seasons as defensive coordinator under Dave Aranda at Baylor, which had a dropoff after ranking 10th nationally in scoring defense in 2021. Baylor currently ranks 65th.
Montgomery led Tulsa to four bowl games. He coached 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and 2013 Big 12 player of the year Bryce Petty, among other standout quarterbacks.
Tigers bring back LHP Matthew Boyd with $10M, 1-year deal
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.
The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21.
“I feel like there’s some unfinished business here,” Boyd said.
He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26.
Boyd was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 games last season and pitched in a playoff game for Seattle. He was acquired by his hometown Mariners from the San Francisco at the trade deadline.
“My best baseball is ahead of me,” he said.
The Giants, led by current Tigers general manger Scott Harris, signed Boyd last March to a $5.2 million, one-year deal as he recovered from surgery on a tendon in his left arm. His recovery was shut down in June after a setback, but he resumed throwing and was later traded to Seattle.
Toronto drafted Boyd in 2013 from Oregon State in the sixth round and dealt him to Detroit in 2015 as part of a trade for lefty David Price.
Boyd was 37-60 with a 4.87 ERA in 143 starts with the Tigers. He broke a franchise record with 11.56 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.