Playoff payrolls: 2 missing Dodgers nearly total Rays’ money
Two missing Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers, Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw, earn nearly as much as the entire Tampa Bay Rays’ major league roster heading into the playoffs.
The defending champion Dodgers enter the postseason with more than three times the payroll of the Rays, the team they beat in last year’s World Series.
The Dodgers, who play St. Louis in Wednesday’s NL wild-card game, had a major league-high $260.9 million payroll on Aug. 31, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees were a distant second at $203.5 million.
AL East champion Tampa Bay, which awaits a Division Series against the Yankees or Boston Red Sox, was 26th at $76.6 million. That is just $7.6 million more than earned this year by Bauer and Kershaw, both unavailable to the Dodgers this week.
Bauer, the Dodgers’ highest-paid player at $38 million, has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 under MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer, through his representatives, has denied any wrongdoing.
Kershaw, third at $31 million behind Bauer and fellow left-hander David Price ($32 million), went on the injured list last weekend with left forearm discomfort.
Fighter dies weeks after knock out during Mississippi event
NATCHEZ, Miss. — A 38-year-old mixed martial arts fighter has died more than a month after he was knocked out in the ring during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Justin Ray Thornton died Monday, the Natchez Democrat reported. He was a Natchez native, and he owned and coached at a mixed martial arts gym in Natchez.
Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, which is handling arrangements, said Thornton died in Gulfport.
Thornton was knocked out Aug. 20 by Dillon Cleckler in a heavyweight bout during the event in Biloxi. Thornton stayed down several minutes after he hit the mat. He was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a Gulf Coast hospital with serious injuries.
A Sept. 23 post on Thornton’s Facebook page said he was paralyzed, on a ventilator, being treated for a lung infection and being given medication for a spinal cord injury.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president Dave Feldman confirmed Thornton’s death on Monday.
“We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Feldman said in a statement to MMA Fighting, the Democrat reported.
Michail Antonio to skip Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier at US
AUSTIN, Texas — West Ham striker Michail Antonio will not travel to Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas.
Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, will remain in England.
“I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week,” Antonio said in a statement issued Tuesday by the Jamaica Football Federation.
“Myself, West Ham United, and Jamaica have all agreed that, given the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present, it is better for me to remain with the club in London at this time,” he said. “I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.”
Antonio’s parents are from Jamaica. The 31-year-old made his national team debut in a 3-0 loss to Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5.
Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato out at Rahal for 2022
The IndyCar future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was in doubt Tuesday after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won’t return to the team next year.
Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 following seven seasons in Formula One. The Tokyo native has driven for Rahal the last four years, winning four races including the Indy 500 in 2020.
“It’s been a great time and so many memories,” Sato said in a video posted by RLL on twitter.
Sato also won the Indy 500 in 2017 driving for Andretti Autosport, his only season with that team.
Sato has six career victories, but his two Indy 500 wins make him one of the more desirable drivers in IndyCar even at 44 years old. But sponsorship will play a role in what and where Sato drives in 2022.
Lehner encouraged after meeting with NHL and players’ union
LAS VEGAS — Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner said Tuesday he is encouraged about inciting change in hockey after having conversations with the NHL and NHL Players’ Association about concerns he voiced on social media over the weekend.
The NHL reached out to Lehner to set up an interview after he made several accusations Saturday night on Twitter, including that “many teams” give players drugs without a doctor’s consent. He also accused the Buffalo Sabres of botching ankle surgery he had while playing for the the team and brought up Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault in a series of tweets about the state of the league.
Lehner, a longtime mental health advocate who has been open about his bipolar disorder and own struggles off the ice, hopes to continue the dialogue in a more private fashion from now on.
“This weekend was a cry for help from this league, the league that I love, that has given me so much,” Lehner said. “I’m just looking to protect the younger players, and the only way to affect change in my mind is to do it in a non-public fashion. I feel very encouraged about the talks that we might have and we are going to have moving forward.”
Lehner said former teammate Jack Eichel’s stalemate with the Sabres over how to best treat an injury was not the only reason behind his comments on social media.
Chiefs adding wide receiver Josh Gordon to 53-man roster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs signed Gordon, who had finished his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies, to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook.
“I’m just going to see how he does this week and talk to him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, when asked whether Gordon would play against the Bills.
“We’ll just see kind of where he’s at and how he’s feeling. There’s a chance, but there’s a chance he’s not also. I’m just going to play it by ear and see how he feels.”
The Chiefs have a robust offensive playbook and it can take an entire season to learn, but Gordon wouldn’t need to know all of it. He would only need to understand a designated package of plays to be able to contribute.
Cowboys cutting LB Jaylon Smith with looming $9.2M guarantee
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.
Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety. The move can’t become official before Wednesday.
The decision won’t save the Cowboys any money on Smith’s $9.8 million salary cap figure this year, but protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.
The team said on its website that attempts to trade Smith were unsuccessful.
Dallas drafted Smith in the second round in 2016 knowing he wouldn’t play as a rookie because of a significant left knee injury sustained in his final game with Notre Dame at the Fiesta Bowl.
After an up-and-down debut in 2017, Smith had his best season in 2018 with 150 tackles and career bests of four sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. It was the only one of his four full seasons when the Cowboys made the playoffs.
Smith signed a $64 million, five-year extension before the 2019 season. About $34 million of that contract was guaranteed.
NCAA waiver will help football teams replace transfers
Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver Tuesday that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave.
Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. That includes incoming high school prospects and college transfers. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers — not high school players — to replace those who transfer out in the first term.
Football players still cannot transfer during the season and become eligible to compete at their new schools.
With the loosening of transfer rules leading to more players switching teams, combined with the bonus year of eligibility granted to athletes who competed during the pandemic in 2020, coaches had two main concerns:
— Not being able to replenish a roster after a potential mass exodus of transfers.
— Not being able to sign a full complement of high school prospects because an increased number of scholarships were being used on transfers.
Rangers dismiss hitting, bench coaches after 102-loss season
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have dismissed hitting coach Luis Ortiz and bench coach Don Wakamatsu after a 102-loss season.
Two days after the season ended with the Rangers being shut out for a majors-high 15th time, the team said Tuesday that Ortiz and Wakamatsu would not return to manager Chris Woodward’s staff in 2022.
The status of assistant hitting coach Callix Crabbe and Alex Burg, the team’s coordinator of run production, will be determined by the new hitting coach. Crabbe and Burg were given permission to seek other employment opportunities.
Ortiz spent three seasons with Texas, which used a club-record 26 rookies and was 29th in the majors this year with a .232 team batting average after matching a Rangers-low .217 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. They scored an AL-low 625 runs, their fewest in a full 162-game season since 1994.
Wakamatsu, the former Seattle manager and bench coach for Kansas City when the Royals won the 2015 World Series, finished the fourth season of his second stint with the Rangers while working with each of the team’s last four managers. He was also on the staff from 2003-06.
Steve Baldwin resigns as CEO of NWSL’s Washington Spirit
Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit on Tuesday in the wake of coach Richie Burke’s firing following a harassment investigation.
Baldwin’s resignation was the latest response to a string of scandals to hit the NWSL, the top women’s professional soccer league in the United States. Most recently, the league was rocked by sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving longtime coach Paul Riley, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.
Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid becoming a distraction. The team’s official supporters’ group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for me,” Baldwin said. “I have no doubt made some mistakes, but my effort and focus were always on building a professional experience for our players.”
Baldwin said team President Ben Olsen now has full authority over club operations. Baldwin did not say whether he would sell his controlling interest in the club.
Burke was fired last week after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players and the NWSL held a formal investigation. The Spirit were also sanctioned by the league.
Jaguars owner reprimands Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s NFL venture always had the chance to be a complete debacle.
A longtime college coach making the jump to a league he knew little, if anything, about? A renowned motivator using inspirational tactics on professional players driven mostly by money? A guy who built programs and his reputation on stockpiling more talent than his opponents taking over a league laughingstock devoid of playmakers?
It was a long shot, at best, that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be Meyer’s latest and greatest success story. A failed experiment would be the more likely outcome. Meyer’s not there yet, but he’s headed in that direction. And no one could have seen it happening this fast or being this extreme.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer on Tuesday for the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend. Meyer’s actions were the latest embarrassment for a franchise that’s been mostly a bottom feeder since Khan took over in 2012.
Khan released a statement condemning Meyer’s actions, which were captured on video and released on social media. One shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool, a clip that quickly went viral. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.
“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”
Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan. He spoke to his players and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.
MLS All-Star game goes to Minnesota’s Allianz Field in 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The MLS All-Star Game will have another first-time host next season.
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase Tuesday at a ceremony at Allianz Field, where the MLS All-Stars will face a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The 19,600-seat, soccer-specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019.
“It is a game that they’ve earned, as opposed to one that they expected,” Garber said.
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath will lead the MLS All-Star team. The Loons, who joined MLS in 2017, made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020, when they reached the Western Conference final. They are currently in seventh place, in the final postseason spot.
Allianz Field hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage matches in its inaugural year, plus an international friendly for the U.S. women’s national team. The U.S. women will play another exhibition there this month.
The privately funded $250 million stadium with translucent mesh-like skin and a curvy, 360-degree canopy above open-air seats has brightened the worn-down Midway neighborhood in Minnesota’s capital. Playing roughly halfway between the downtowns of twin cities Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Loons have competed in front of capacity crowds this season, unlike last year because of the pandemic.
AP source: Dolphins send Jakeem Grant to Bears for 2023 pick
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.
Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade terms had not been announced.
Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.
He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead.
The ‘Dinah’ leaving desert as LPGA major gets new sponsor
Next year will be the final leap into “Poppie’s Pond,” ending 40 years of the only LPGA major held on the same course and still known in some corners simply as the Dinah Shore.
The LPGA Tour announced Tuesday that Chevron is taking over as title sponsor of the year’s first major starting in 2023 with plans to move it from the California desert to company headquarters in Houston.
It would replace the ANA Inspiration in a six-year deal. Japan-based ANA has been title sponsor at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, since 2015.
The tournament celebrated 50 years at Mission Hills in April. It was designated a major in 1983, and it was Amy Alcott in 1988 who jumped into the pond around the 18th green to begin perhaps the most famous tradition in women’s golf.
LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan spoke of building new traditions, and while key details are still to be worked out, the loss of so much tradition comes in exchange for a better date, improved television and a larger purse.
“This partnership will be a game-changer for the LPGA in so many ways,” Marcoux Samaan said in a conference call. “It will allow us to elevate this major championship to new heights.”
She said the prize money would increase 60% to $5 million, with $750,000 to the winner.
Senzatela, Cron agree to multiyear deals with Rockies
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies agreed to multiyear deals Tuesday with right-hander Antonio Senzatela and first-baseman C.J. Cron.
Senzatela’s $50.5 million, five-year contract includes a club option for 2027. Cron will return on a $14.5 million, two-year deal.
The 26-year-old Senzatela is coming off a season in which he made 28 starts and finished with a 4-10 record. He posted a 4.42 ERA and struck out 105 over a career-high 156.2 innings.
Senzatela was signed by Colorado as a non-drafted international free agent on July 8, 2011, out of Valencia, Venezuela. Over five seasons with Colorado, he’s gone 36-35 with a 4.84 ERA.
Known for his effective breaking ball, Senzatela has thrived at hitter-friendly Coors Field. His .667 winning percentage in Denver is the second-highest by a Rockies starter at home (minimum 40 starts) in team history. He trails only Jorge De La Rosa, who was 53-20 at home (.726).
Alcides Escobar re-signs with Washington Nationals for 2022
WASHINGTON — Shortstop Alcides Escobar agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract on Tuesday to stay with the Washington Nationals next season.
Escobar, who will turn 35 in December, batted .288 with 21 doubles, two triples, four homers and 28 RBIs in 75 games with the Nationals after signing with the club in July.
Before joining Washington, he hadn’t been in the major leagues since 2018.
Escobar has a career average of .259 with 245 doubles and 470 RBIs over a total of 12 seasons in the majors with three clubs. He was an AL All-Star for the Kansas City Royals in 2015.
This is the first move of what figures to be a busy offseason for general manager Mike Rizzo after Washington finished last in the NL East with a 67-95 record. The regular season ended Sunday.
Rizzo opted to tear down the roster at the trade deadline, parting with more than a half-dozen veterans, including shortstop Trea Turner — the eventual NL batting champion — and starting pitcher Max Scherzer.
Maryland’s Demus out for the season with knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland’s hopes of upsetting Iowa last week fell apart quickly after Dontay Demus left with a knee injury.
Now the news is even worse for the Terrapins.
Demus, the Big Ten’s leader in yards receiving, is expected to miss the rest of the season, coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.
“Dontay is out — season-ending knee surgery here this week,” Locksley said. “Obviously very devastating for a player that I felt was playing at a very high level.”
Demus was hurt early in the second quarter while returning a kickoff. The Terps ended up being outscored 31-0 in that period on their way to a 51-14 loss Friday. Demus’ fumble on that kickoff was one of seven Maryland turnovers on the night.
Brazilian soccer player arrested for kicking referee in head
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.
William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
The incident happened after Crivellaro did not give Ribeiro’s Sao Paulo team a free kick.
The match was suspended and Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital. Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium.
Crivellaro was released from the hospital Tuesday morning. The referee told journalists he is yet to see footage of the incident.
UEFA investigates claims of fans’ racist, antisemitic abuse
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA opened investigations Tuesday into allegations of racist abuse by Czech children and antisemitism by German fans at Europa League games.
Thousands of young fans booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who is Black, during the team’s visit to Sparta Prague last Thursday. However, Sparta denies allegations of racism.
Union Berlin already apologized for “shameful and intolerable” abuse by its fans targeted at fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on the same evening.
UEFA opened disciplinary cases against the two clubs but gave no timetable for its decisions.
Sparta was due to host Rangers in an empty stadium because of previous racist abuse by its fans of an opponent’s Black player. That was in August at a Champions League qualifying game.
UEFA instead allowed thousands of children up to the age of 14 to attend last week’s game in Prague.
Notre Dame swim coach resigns 1 week after lawsuit dismissed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s head swimming coach has resigned one week after a federal judge dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit that had accused him of degrading and demoting a female assistant because of her pregnancy.
The university announced Monday that Michael Litzinger had resigned from the school’s swimming program and would retire from the sport. The school said associate head coach Aaron Bell is also “no longer with the team.”
A meet scheduled for this weekend was canceled and the school is making “an interim plan designed to allow our student-athletes to compete this year,” the school said.
Litzinger’s resignation came days before the team’s first scheduled meet of the season and a week after a lawsuit against the school, brought by one of Litzinger’s former assistant coaches, was dismissed by a federal judge at the request of both parties, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Russian soccer league president steps down after 14 years
MOSCOW — The president of the Russian Premier League resigned on Tuesday after 14 years in the job following debate over TV deals, the format of the league and how to boost Russia’s results in European club soccer.
The league didn’t give a reason for Sergei Pryadkin’s resignation. He was elected unanimously to a new five-year term last year and has a seat on the UEFA professional football strategy council. Ashot Khachaturyants, the head of the Russian Football Union’s refereeing commission, has been named interim league president.
The league’s 16 clubs also voted to keep a standard home-and-away, 30-game format for next season. This year, the Russian union commissioned a study which proposed reorganizing the league so that the biggest clubs play each other more often and a split into “gold” and “silver” groups. One aim was to halt Russia’s slide in the UEFA rankings of the strongest leagues, which limits how many Russian clubs can play in European competitions.
