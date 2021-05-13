Brady-Prescott kicks off NFL season plus a return to London
The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on Sept. 9.
The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins. Both games will be played at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham. The Falcons and the Jaguars will be the home teams.
The season opens on the same field where the Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl at home. Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears with SoFi Stadium welcoming fans for the first time.
Most teams are expected to be at full capacity following a season played before limited crowds because of COVID-19.
Reigning AFC champion Kansas City hosts the Cleveland Browns in a playoff rematch in Week 1. The Chiefs eliminated the Browns in the divisional round last season despite losing Patrick Mahomes to a concussion.
Dodgers 3B Edwin Ríos out for season after shoulder surgery
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers backup third baseman Edwin Ríos will miss the rest of the season after surgery on his right shoulder.
Right-hander Dustin May also underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, sidelining him until at least the summer of 2022.
The defending World Series champions announced their decision later Wednesday on Ríos, who has a partially torn labrum. He will have surgery next week.
The Dodgers also shut down Josiah Gray, their top pitching prospect, due to a right shoulder impingement. Gray, who was scratched from his minor league start at the last minute Tuesday night, will rest for at least a week before re-evaluation.
Ríos got off to a rough start this season with the Dodgers, batting .078 with one homer in 25 games while clearly struggling with his swing.
The 27-year-old Puerto Rican prospect made his major league debut in 2019. Ríos appeared in seven postseason games last fall, hitting two homers in the NLCS against Atlanta.
He had hoped to land a steady backup role playing third base and first base this year for Los Angeles. Instead, the Dodgers will have to use even more of their depth after the latest setback in their significant early-season injury woes.
Along with losing May from the starting rotation, the Dodgers are still without 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who incurred a hairline fracture in his leg in their first series of the season. There is no timetable for his return to action.
Starting pitchers Tony Gonsolin and David Price are still returning deliberately from injuries to bolster what was probably the deepest rotation in baseball before the season. The staff is already short-handed now, with a bullpen game or a spot start likely necessary Monday against Arizona.
LA Sparks star Ogwumike adds executive producer to resume
LOS ANGELES — Chiney Ogwumike is already one of the busiest athletes in professional sports but the multifaceted basketball player and radio host added another accomplishment during the offseason.
Ogwumike is the executive producer of “144,” a documentary that chronicles the 2020 WNBA season inside a bubble in Bradenton, Florida. The documentary will premiere on ESPN on Thursday night, a day before the start of the WNBA’s 25th season.
“Being an executive producer of a film is something that people devote their lives to. To be able to have that position for me is an honor and a privilege,” said Ogwumike, a star forward with the LA Sparks. “There’s also pressure because we want everyone to understand that the WNBA has been on the forefront of not only being the best professional basketball league in the world, but also on the forefront of so much change as well.”
The documentary title refers to the total number of players who played in the bubble.
It takes an unflinching look at the season, from the physical and emotional toll of playing a 22-game regular season in 50 days with daily coronavirus testing, to players reacting to police violence and making social statements. The players dedicated the season to Breonna Taylor while also calling attention to social activism.
Ogwumike sat out the season due to health precautions but had daily conversations with the production crew and other players inside the bubble. She maintained her role as vice president of the WNBA Players Association while her sister, Nneka, serves as the president.
Blue Jays to move to Buffalo in June
The Toronto Blue Jays are moving north in June and have added fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, increasing the ballpark’s seating capacity to 35% for the first eight home games.
That’s in line with the latest guidelines from New York state. The Blue Jays will play several home games in Buffalo due to restrictions in cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada because of COVID-19.
Blue Jays tickets go on sale on May 20, and tickets for the minor league Bisons go on sale Tuesday.
Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets per game, choosing between physically distanced and fully vaccinated seating sections. Tickets will be sold in pods of up to four seats, with each pod spaced a minimum of six feet apart. They’re available to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.
Fully vaccinated sections will be able to have full capacity.
Face coverings will be required for all fans aged two and older.
New York Rangers fire coach Dave Quinn, 3 assistants
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL’s up-and-coming young teams.
The move is the first major one from new general manager Chris Drury, who took over last week after the team fired popular president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton in the beginning of a major front-office overhaul.
In a brief statement issued by the team, Drury thanked Quinn and the otherss and said the Rangers will begin a search for a new head coach immediately.
In three years, Quinn posted 96-87-25 record in rebuilding the Rangers with a much younger team that included No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere this past season. The roster also includes talented forwards Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich, Kaapo Kakko and standout defenseman Adam Fox.
Assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver, Greg Brown were also fired. Goaltending coach Benoit Allaire was retained.
Quinn, who was hired by the Rangers after a stint at Boston University, is the fourth NHL coach fired this season, joining Claude Julien of Montreal, Ralph Krueger of Buffalo and Geoff Ward of Calgary. Contracts were also not renewed for John Tortorella of Columbus and Rick Tocchet of Arizona.
Padres’ Tatis, Myers test positive for virus; 3 others out
DENVER — San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers have tested positive for COVID-19 while first baseman Eric Hosmer and two backups are now out for contact tracing, leaving the Padres shorthanded at Coors Field.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he hoped the fallout from the virus would stop and anticipated San Diego could play a doubleheader as scheduled Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.
Hosmer and Myers both were pulled out in the middle of the Padres’ 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night.
“Wil tested positive for COVID and that’s why he had to leave the game,” Tingler said.
Hosmer exited in accordance with Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.
“Obviously it’s not ideal but I want to give credit to our guys tonight. We had a lot of hectic things going on. We had a short bench and everybody stepped up and filled in,” Tingler said.
The Padres also were missing infielder-outfielders Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.
Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday night. Tingler said the 22-year-old shortstop was put on the injured list and was symptom-free at the moment.
7 Yanks coaches, staff have virus, Torres out as precaution
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night’s starting lineup at Tampa Bay as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coaching and support staff reached seven.
Manager Aaron Boone said MLB’s Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee is waiting and reviewing a number of test results. The members of New York’s traveling party have been tested at least three times each since Tuesday.
“I know everybody is going to read into that but hopefully it’s nothing, it’s more just getting all the information,” Boone said of Torres.
Boone said the Yankees expect to receive an update about Torres on Wednesday night. He added that Torres tested positive for COVID-19 in December and has been vaccinated.
It was also confirmed by Boone that pitching coach Matt Blake has joined third base Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits as members of the coaching staff testing positive for the virus. A couple additional staff members had positive tests confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total there to four.
Six of the seven are asymptomatic. All are fully vaccinated.
Oladipo chooses to have surgery, ending his Heat season
MIAMI — Victor Oladipo’s season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court.
The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. There is no timetable for recovery, but such a surgery typically comes with a rehab time of several months -- meaning his status for the start of next season, at minimum, seems uncertain at best.
The quad tendon is the same one that he injured in 2019 as a member of the Indiana Pacers, an injury that sidelined him for a full calendar year.
Oladipo will have the surgery in New York on Thursday. He is a free agent this summer, after turning down a two-year, $45 million extension from Houston -- the maximum his former team could have offered at that time -- earlier this year, apparently with hopes of securing a longer-term and more lucrative deal this summer.
IOC says negative public opinion is no threat to Tokyo Games
GENEVA — The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games.
The news conference followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee’s executive board held amid a state of emergency in Tokyo to curb surging COVID-19 cases. Polling in Japan also persistently suggests people want the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics to be called off, having already been postponed by one year.
“We listen but won’t be guided by public opinion,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, adding “everything is telling us that the games can go ahead and will go ahead.”
Adams stood in for his boss, IOC president Thomas Bach, whose planned visit to Japan next week was called off Monday after states of emergency in Tokyo and other regions were extended through May.
The final question of the news conference, held by video call, was offered to a reporter from Yahoo Sports. Instead, an activist appeared on the screen holding up a black and white banner opposing the Tokyo Olympics.
Pistons extending Casey through 2023-24 season
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 season.
The team confirmed the agreement Wednesday.
“Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players.”
Casey is wrapping up his third season with the rebuilding Pistons, who at 20-50 have the second-worst record in the NBA. Detroit is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but the Pistons do have some young players who have shown promise, such as rookies Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Detroit has completely overhauled its roster since the start of 2020, parting ways with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and several other players who received significant playing time.
Astros to provide furnished housing to minor league players
The Houston Astros are providing furnished apartments to minor league players at all levels for the 2022 season, believed to be the first big league club to do so.
Players with the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters, Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, High-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Low-A Asheville Tourists and the franchise’s Gulf Coast League team were offered housing ahead of last week’s opening day, the Astros said Wednesday, confirming a report by The Athletic.
Housing has been among the greatest difficulties facing minor league players, many of whom will make as little as $10,000 this season despite pay raises introduced for 2021.
Players are unable to use host families this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, and even in past years, they have routinely lived in overcrowded apartments, slept on air mattresses, or in the case of one thrifty minor leaguer, converted a school bus into a mobile home.
Shuttling between levels is especially tricky, with players needing to find housing for undetermined amounts of time with only a day or two of notice.
Nevada’s Bosetti homers in NCAA-record 9th straight game
RENO, Nev. — Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division I record that stood for 30 years.
Bosetti homered to right-center field in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona State. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman, who was at a loss to explain the feat.
“To be honest, I looked at it as a joke. I’m not going to lie,” Bosetti said. “Because I’m 5-10, 170 pounds. I would never expect myself to hit this many home runs, especially nine in a row.
“I mean, it’s a great accomplishment but something I never thought I would do.”
Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce homered in eight straight games in 1991 and Duke’s Ryan Jackson matched the feat three years later.
Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, California, began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.
Kraken make first signing, ink Luke Henman to 3-year deal
SEATTLE — The expansion Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history Wednesday after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract.
Henman, 21, currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the season with the Armada before joining Seattle for its rookie training camp later this year.
Henman had a team-high 43 points in 32 games for the Armada this season, including 16 goals and 27 assists. He has scored six goals in eight playoff games this season.
Henman was originally a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2018 NHL draft. He has played the past five seasons with Blainville-Boisbriand.
Williams’ 1,000th match ends in defeat at Italian Open
ROME — Serena Williams’ 1,000th tour-level match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in the second round of the Italian Open.
The eighth-seeded Williams, who hadn’t played since the Australian Open, came from a break down twice in the opening set and saved the first three set points she faced in the tiebreaker before Podoroska converted her fourth. The Argentine went on to win in 1 hour, 58 minutes.
“It’s tough to have a first match on clay. It was definitely kind of good to go the distance and to try to be out there, but clearly I can do legions better,” said Williams, who has won the Italian Open four times. “Maybe I do need a few more matches, so I’m going to try to figure that out with my coach and my team and see what we would like to do. ... I have been training for months, but it feels definitely different on clay to make that last adjustment.”
The 24-year-old Podoroska took a 5-2 lead in the second set but was broken at love the first time she tried to serve out the match. However, she broke Williams again in the 12th game to seal her third career win over a top-10 player.
In the men’s tournament, Rafael Nadal was playing local teenager Jannik Sinner.
Earlier, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost 6-2, 6-4 to fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev.
Georgia Tech to allow full capacity for football
Georgia Tech will allow full capacity at 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium and on-campus tailgating for the 2021 football season.
Georgia Tech joins baseball’s Atlanta Braves, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United in announcing the return to 100% capacity at their respective facilities.
Athletic director Todd Stanbury cited increased vaccinations, declining COVID-19 rates and updated guidance from health officials for the change. Georgia Tech allowed about 20% capacity and banned on-campus tailgating during the 2020 season. Stanbury says there’s confidence in being able to maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience.
French Open players to get 1 hour of daily freedom in Paris
Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said Wednesday.
Guy Forget, the director of the clay-court Grand Slam, said players will have the chance to get out for a jog or enjoy some fresh air during their stay in the French capital despite coronavirus restrictions. Insisting players are “extremely aware of the danger” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Forget said they won’t be put under surveillance.
“Our goal is not to put them in a necklace and attach them to their hotel or to the Roland Garros stadium,” he said.
For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Initially scheduled to start on May 23, first-round matches will now get underway on May 30. Last year’s tournament was pushed back to September because of the pandemic, with crowds limited to 1,000 per day.
This year’s delay will allow organizers to welcome more fans since nationwide restrictions enforced in France are set to ease before and during the tournament.
If the health situation in France continues to improve, up to 5,388 spectators will be allowed every day from May 30-June 8. More fans will be allowed to access the six distinctive areas inside the stadium, with the capacity rising to a maximum of 13,146 spectators on June 9 and 10. In total, organizers will be selling 118,611 tickets compared to 15,000 last year.
UEFA appoints investigators for Super League rebels case
\NYON, Switzerland — UEFA appointed in-house investigators Wednesday for disciplinary cases against European Super League organizers Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.
The three clubs could be banned from future Champions League or Europa League competitions and fined for refusing to renounce the project which collapsed within 48 hours of being announced last month.
The nine other rebel clubs reached settlements last week to commit to UEFA competitions and pay millions of euros (dollars) in forfeits of future prize money and donations to a UEFA-run charity.
The focus for inspectors will be “a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework … in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project,” UEFA said.
The European soccer body’s legal statutes include a section “prohibited groupings” of clubs or leagues forming without UEFA’s permission or outside its control.
Porto to be confirmed as venue for Champions League final
Porto is set to be confirmed as host of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City after Portuguese authorities on Wednesday approved the return of supporters to stadiums.
UEFA is planning to announce by the end of the week that the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão will be used for the May 29 showpiece with thousands of fans from both English clubs set to be allowed into the game, people with knowledge of the planning told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks.
Stadiums have been closed to spectators in Portugal but pandemic restrictions are being eased to allow them to be at 10% capacity for the final round of league games next Wednesday.
UEFA is hoping for more than 10,000 people to be at the Porto stadium after having to move the final from Istanbul to Portugal for a second successive year.
The initial backup plan had been to use Wembley Stadium in London but talks with the British government stalled on Monday over being able to secure quarantine waivers for the guests and broadcasters required by UEFA to attend the game.
UEFA on Wednesday announced that the referee for the final will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who sent Pep Guardiola off during a game three years ago.
Hertha beats virus-depleted Schalke 2-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Hertha Berlin took another step toward Bundesliga survival on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over already-relegated Schalke, whose squad was depleted by the coronavirus.
“It’s a good feeling because now we have two match balls. We’ll manage that,” said Hertha coach Pál Dárdai, whose team is three points clear of the relegation zone with two rounds left. “We’re all very happy, proud. But it’s not yet the end.”
Schalke was missing seven players due to COVID-19 -– three due to positive test results and four more due to their close contact to the infected individuals -– while Hertha was slowly returning back to full strength after its outbreak of cases.
Defender Marvin Plattenhardt started his first game after recovering from the virus and forward Dodi Lukebakio also returned, coming off the bench for his first game in a month. Lukebakio was sent off late, however, after yellow cards for a tactical foul and bad challenge.
It left Hertha holding on for a win that lifted the side to 13th in the 18-team league. Schalke hit the post twice in quick succession in injury time.
Schalke was only playing for pride, while Hertha was playing its fourth game in a catch-up schedule after having to quarantine for two weeks. Dárdai was among those infected.
Rebić nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0
MILAN — Ante Rebić netted a 12-minute hat trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League.
Theo Hernández also scored twice as Milan remained level on points with second-place Atalanta, which beat Benevento 2-0.
The two are a point above Napoli and three above fifth-place Juventus, which won 3-1 at Sassuolo. There are two rounds remaining in Serie A and the top four qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Milan was without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović but Hernández gave it the lead in the 19th minute and Samu Castillejo hit the woodwork before Franck Kessié converted a penalty in the 26th.
It took until early in the second half before Milan extended its advantage through Brahim Díaz and the floodgates then opened.
Hernández doubled his tally in the 62nd and Rebić netted his first five minutes later.
Ewan wins crash-marred stage 5, De Marchi keeps Giro lead
CATTOLICA, Italy — Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday and Alessandro De Marchi kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey.
Ewan’s victory in a sprint finish was overshadowed by several crashes in the final 15 kilometers. The most serious involved one of the favorites, Mikel Landa, who was taken away in an ambulance.
The incident occurred after American cyclist Joseph Dombrowski hit a race marshal signaling an obstacle in the middle of the road, causing a crash.
Dombrowski, who had been second overall after winning the previous stage, was able to continue but finished more than eight minutes behind Ewan. The consequences were more serious for Landa, who received swift treatment before being taken to hospital.
Pavel Sivakov’s hopes of overall victory are also in tatters after he was involved in another crash. The Ineos Grenadiers rider managed to get up and change bicycles but had no chance of catching the high-speed peloton.
Ewan was also involved in a late tangle with Tim Merlier but managed to stay upright and edge ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo in the final 50 meters of the flat and straight 177-kilometer (110-mile) route from Modena to Cattolica on the Adriatic coast.
Spain to allow some fans into soccer games for season finale
MADRID — Spanish authorities announced Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed back into some soccer and basketball games, 14 months after the start of the pandemic.
Spain’s Minister of Culture and Sports José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes said that a few thousand fans will be allowed into games for final two rounds of the Spanish league, but only in those regions with low incidence rates.
On Wednesday, only the regions of eastern Valencia and northwestern Galicia met the requirements considered “low risk” by Spanish health authorities. That means that only two Spanish league games Sunday — Valencia vs. Eibar and Villarreal vs. Sevilla — could have spectators.
Those stadiums will be limited to a maximum of 5,000 people. Only fans from the home team will be allowed in to discourage travel, and social distancing must be maintained inside the stadium.
Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla all have a chance to win the title in the closest race in years.
Spain is hoping to have up to 16,000 fans at European Championship games to be held in Seville in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.