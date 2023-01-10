Ducks’ Kirkland hospitalized after crash, has full mobility
ANAHEIM — Anaheim forward Justin Kirkland was hospitalized overnight after getting into a car accident on his way to the Ducks’ game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.
The Ducks announced Monday that Kirkland remains under evaluation, but has full mobility and is communicating with his family and with visiting teammates. They expect Kirkland to be released from the hospital within the next two days.
“We are thankful for the quick care and treatment Justin received from first responders and medical staff at UCI Health,” Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said. “Justin is in great spirits, and we hope he will be released shortly.”
The 26-year-old forward made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 with the Ducks, who signed him as a free agent last summer. He was a third-round pick by Nashville in the 2014 draft, and he spent most of the past six seasons in the AHL with affiliates for the Predators and the Calgary Flames.
Kirkland has played in seven games this season for the last-place Ducks, going scoreless with a minus-3 rating.
Angels sign OF Brett Phillips for one year, $1.2 million
ANAHEIM — Veteran outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
The club announced the deal Monday for Phillips, who is likely to compete with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak for the job as the Halos’ fourth outfielder.
Phillips, a former JetHawk, is joining his fifth big league team after previous stints with Milwaukee, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. He is a career .188 hitter who contributes largely with defense and speed.
Phillips played in 83 games last season between the Rays and the Orioles, batting .144 with five homers and 15 RBIs.
The Angels’ starting outfield appears set with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and newcomer Hunter Renfroe. Adell and Moniak both have much higher offensive upsides than Phillips, but both also have an available option year to make sure they get consistent at-bats in 2023.
Phillips is the Angels’ latest offseason addition of proven big-league talent alongside Renfroe, Gio Urshela, Brandon Drury and pitchers Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez.
Los Angeles is mired in the majors’ longest streaks of losing seasons (seven) and non-playoff seasons (eight).
Gareth Bale retires from soccer
LOS ANGELES — Gareth Bale is retiring from soccer at age 33 after setting a Wales record with 41 international goals.
Bale’s last match was a 3-0 loss to England at the World Cup on Nov. 29, his 111th international appearance.
“My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career,” Bale said in a statement Monday. “My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am. The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced. I am honored and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.”
Bale also said he is retiring from club football. He scored 53 Premier Leagues goals and 81 in La Liga, finishing last season by helping Los Angeles win the Major League Soccer title. Bale won five Champions League titles, three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey and one League Cup.
“I move on with anticipation to the next step in my life,” he said. “A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure.”
SD State wins 1st FCS title over ND State
FRISCO, Texas — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdowns passes and ran 51 yards for another one as South Dakota State won its first national championship with a 45-21 win Sunday over North Dakota State, which lost for the first time in its 10 FCS title game appearances.
As a true freshman two seasons ago, Gronowski tore the ACL in his left knee on the opening series of the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Now nearly 20 months after a loss in that unprecedented spring finale, and after the quarterback missed the entire 2021 season, the Jackrabbits (14-1) beat their border-state rival for the biggest prize in coach John Stiegelmeier’s 26th season at his alma mater.
Amar Johnson rushed for 126 yards and Isaiah Davis had 119 for his ninth 100-yard game this season, and both scored touchdowns for South Dakota State. Gronowski, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 223 yards, had his scoring run on the third play of the second half to stretch the lead to 38-14.
Cam Miller was 17-of-26 passing for 256 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for the Bison (12-3), who went from Fargo to Frisco for the 10th time in 12 seasons.
Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards.
Rahm was six shots behind on the 13th hole at Kapalua when he ran off three straight birdies and a 12-foot eagle putt, and his final birdie gave him a 10-under 63.
Morikawa had gone 67 holes without a bogey on the Plantation Course when it all fell apart with his wedges and his putter, the two areas that had carried him to a six-shot lead at the start of the day.
From 25 yards short of the 14th green, he blasted out of a bunker and over the green. He muffed a wedge from a tight lie with the grain of grass into him on the par-5 15th. His wedge to the 16th didn’t go far enough and rolled some 60 feet back into the fairway.
Morikawa looked to be in a state of shock as he walked down the 17th fairway, leading by as many as seven shots during the final round and suddenly finding himself two shots behind and running out of hope.
He wound up tying a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead at six shots. Seven other players have done that, most recently Dustin Johnson in the fall of 2017 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
Rahm finished at 27-under 265 to win by two shots over Morikawa, who birdied the 18th hole — his first birdie since No. 6 — to close with a 72.
It was the second such collapse by Morikawa in a little more than a year. He closed out 2021 at the Hero World Challenge and had a five-shot lead with a chance to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory. He shot 76 and finished fifth.
Packers LB Walker apologizes after his 2nd ejection
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers linebacker Quay Walker has apologized via social media after getting ejected from Green Bay’s regular-season finale for shoving a Lions team physician who was attending to an injured player.
“I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision,” Walker tweeted Monday. “Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”
The incident occurred Sunday during Detroit’s go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter of a 20-16 Lions victory that prevented the Packers from reaching the playoffs. Walker was close behind two Lions staffers as they attended to Detroit running back D’Andre Swift, Walker’s former Georgia teammate.
Lions team physician Sean Lynch put his left hand on Walker’s right elbow to move him away from the staffers so he could check on Swift as well. Walker then shoved Lynch in the back. Packers rookie defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt – who also played at Georgia with Walker and Swift – later appeared to bump his left shoulder into Lynch’s back but didn’t get penalized.
Cameras showed a visibly frustrated Walker head to the locker room after his ejection.
“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now,” Walker tweeted. “Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit Lions and to the entire training staff, including the person I did that to, I’m sorry.”
NWSL bans 4 from coaching, takes other disciplinary actions
The National Women’s Soccer League permanently banned four coaches Monday as part of disciplinary action taken against several individuals and teams in response to an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the league.
Former North Carolina coach Paul Riley, former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames, former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke and former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly were all banned from coaching in the league. Also, former Utah Royals coach Craig Harrington and former Gotham general manager Alyse LaHue were suspended from working in the NWSL for two years, until Jan. 9, 2025.
The NWSL and its players association announced results late last month of their investigation, which found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings of the league nearly a decade ago.
The investigation stemmed from allegations of harassment and sexual coercion made by two former players against Riley, who was among five NWSL coaches who were either dismissed or resigned amid claims of misconduct in 2021. U.S. Soccer also investigated reported misconduct in the league.
“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. “Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch.”
A number of other individuals will be allowed to return to positions in the NWSL on certain conditions, including acknowledging misconduct, participating in training and committing to appropriate behavior. They included former Reign coach Farid Benstiti, former Houston Dash coaches Vera Pauw and James Clarkson, former Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistants Sam Greene and Aline Reis.
Several teams were also fined: The Chicago Red Stars’ fine is $1.5 million, the Portland Thorns at $1 million, Racing Louisville $200,000 and the North Carolina Courage $100,000. The Reign and Gotham were each fined $50,000.
Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeover
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.
The team confirmed the changes on Monday.
“We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “In addition, general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.”
The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday.
The 50-year-old Keim also received a contract extension last season. He’s been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013. He took a medical leave of absence in December, but the team didn’t elaborate on the reason.
UConn women’s team has enough players to face St. John’s
STORRS, Conn. — UConn, which was forced to postpone a women’s basketball game this past weekend because of a lack of healthy players, has announced it will be able to play as scheduled on Wednesday.
The Huskies are traveling to face St. John’s at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The school announced Monday that it now has “at least seven players” available for that game.
UConn’s game against, DePaul, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was postponed when it became clear that injuries would leave the No. 4 Huskies with only six available athletes.
The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game.
UConn (13-2, 6-0 Big East) also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma on Sunday, who announced last week that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. The school did not say if he would be coaching on Wednesday.
Junior Aaliyah Edwards (foot) and freshman Ayanna Patterson (undisclosed) were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier last Thursday. They joined sophomore Caroline Ducharme (concussion), sophomore Azzi Fudd (knee), junior Paige Bueckers (knee) and freshman Ice Brady (knee) on the inactive list.
UConn did not say which of those players would suit up against St. John’s (14-1, 5-1). Bueckers and Brady are out for the season. Fudd participated in pregame warmups for the past three games. Ducharme sat out two games before this past weekend in concussion protocol.
No. 7 Utah’s Cameron Rising returning for another season
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is returning after considering a jump to the NFL.
The school announced Monday that Rising will be back as a sixth-year senior in 2023 after leading the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles.
Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards after throwing for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Ventura, California, native was named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the Utes to a 47-24 win that knocked USC out of the College Football Playoff.
Utah played in the Rose Bowl the past two seasons, falling short in both after Rising went down with injuries. He suffered a left leg injury and had to leave in the third quarter of this year’s game, which the Utes lost 35-21 to Penn State.
Rising’s return adds to a strong list of Pac-12 quarterbacks who will be back in 2023, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington State’s Michael Penix Jr. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei also transferred to Oregon State.
Kentucky to retire jersey for Wildcats Hall of Famer Pratt
Kentucky will retire a jersey to honor the late Mike Pratt, a Wildcats Hall of Fame men’s basketball player and radio broadcaster.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced the honor Monday night during coach John Calipari’s weekly radio show. The retirement ceremony will be held Feb. 4, during a home game against Florida. Pratt, who was an All-American who helped lead the Wildcats to three Southeastern Conference championships and two Elite Eights before working the past 21 seasons as their radio network analyst, died on June 16 at age 73.
Pratt’s jersey will be the 45th to hang from the rafters of Rupp Arena.
Barnhart praised Pratt’s athletic and academic achievements on the broadcast along with his vast knowledge of Kentucky athletics and commitment to the program.
The AD added, “His time as a player, his time as a coach, his time as an analyst on our network for decades and his love for Kentucky just encompasses all of that. ... It’s a great, great honor to be able to share with the family and share with our fan base.”
Pratt averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over 81 games as a Kentucky starter from 1967-70 while playing with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Dan Issel and Mike Casey. He played two seasons with the ABA Kentucky Colonels before becoming an assistant and head coach at UNC Charlotte.
Pratt is also a member of the Kentucky Sports and Ohio Basketball halls of fame.
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team.
Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09).
The Falcons capped a 7-10 season with Sunday’s 31-10 win over Tampa Bay. Over the final nine games of the season, Pees’ defense limited opponents to 25 or fewer points in each game. The Falcons ranked 10th in the league in scoring defense over that span.
Overall, the Falcons ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 362.1 yards per game. Atlanta ranked 31st with 21 sacks.
Pees was forced to miss the Falcons’ 21-18 loss at New Orleans on Dec. 18 when he was briefly hospitalized after being knocked to the ground in a pregame collision with Saints returner Rashid Shaheed, who was trying to field a punted ball during warmups.
Pees was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. He was released and returned with the team to Atlanta before resuming his lead role of the defensive staff the following week.
Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush, who filled in for Pees as the play-caller against the Saints, could be a leading contender if coach Arthur Smith chooses his next defensive coordinator from the staff.
Between 1979 and 2003, Pees coached in various capacities at Findlay, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Toledo, Notre Dame, Michigan State and finally Kent State, where he was head coach from 1998-2003.
Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after 3 seasons
BEREA, Ohio — Joe Woods took the fall for the Cleveland Browns falling flat again.
Cleveland fired its embattled defensive coordinator on Monday as his group’s communication issues and inability to stop the run had a major role in the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
The 52-year-old Woods was one of Kevin Stefanski’s first hires in 2020. Cleveland’s defense had trouble from the opener, leading to the Browns’ 17th double-digit loss season since the franchise’s expansion rebirth in 1999.
Stefanski, who was widely criticized for his play-calling, was spared in a season shaped by quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 11-game NFL suspension.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1.
It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
“I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing Smith’s firing. “It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the (team owner) McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”
The Texans had the league’s worst record for most of the season, but won two of their last three games, capped by Sunday’s win over the Colts that cost the team the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
