Premier League defies FIFA, blocks players for WC qualifiers
The decision of the Premier League clubs was clear: No players will be released to play for countries on England’s “red list.”
The announcement Tuesday by the world’s richest league highlighted the escalating backlash FIFA is facing across soccer over its decision to overlook coronavirus-related quarantine requirements and concerns of clubs and leagues to squeeze in more World Cup qualifiers in the coming weeks.
The Spanish league also said it would support any of its clubs that did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams.
Unlike for other international fixtures during the pandemic, FIFA is no longer allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties.
Clubs face FIFA sanctions if they refuse to release players but Liverpool has already told Egypt that Mohamed Salah won’t be released for next week’s games because he would face a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine on returning to England.
Premier League clubs also backed Liverpool’s position, forming a unified front Tuesday to “reluctantly but unanimously” block almost 60 players from 19 clubs going to 26 countries on England’s red list that features all 10 South American countries.
Brazil will be particularly impacted without goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), captain Thiago Silva (Chelsea), midfielders Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), and forwards Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) and Richarlison (Everton).
Bears to start Fields in preseason finale, Dalton in Week 1
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans.
“I prepare the same,” Fields said. “I’m just going to approach it the same way and just go out there and play my hardest.”
Although Fields is starting that game, he still is regarded as the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12.
“All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Fields before practice Tuesday.
Fields will play with some but not all of the offensive starters. Nagy said he’s leaning toward giving the former Ohio State star the chance to play with the Bears’ first-team offensive line, but the receivers could be a mix of reserves and starters.
“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for him and then you know we’ll be selective across the board for the other players as we go, but you’re going to see a direction of more kind of like the old-school fourth preseason game for that,” Nagy said.
The coach made it clear that Saturday’s start was not intended to see if Fields should get the nod for the opener. The decision already has been made to go with Dalton.
Fields, who was drafted 11th overall after the Bears traded up in the first round to take the Heisman finalist, is expected to play the first half Saturday, according to Nagy.
Knight sets women’s world hockey scoring record in US win
CALGARY, Alberta — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.
Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.
The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.
“It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.”
The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot.
Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.
The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.
Gillen, Elmore, Lieberman to be honored with Lapchick Award
NEW YORK — Pete Gillen, Len Elmore and Nancy Lieberman will be this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award.
Gillen helped the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and won 202 games. He was the winningest coach in school history until Chris Mack passed him in 2018. Gillen then went to Providence and led the team to the Elite Eight in 1997, upsetting Marquette and Duke and beating Chattanooga before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Arizona.
Elmore played at Maryland and was the school’s all-time leading rebounder. He then played in the NBA for 10 years before becoming a commentator for CBS and ESPN.
Lieberman has been a trailblazers as both a coach and player. She became the first woman to coach a men’s professional basketball team when she led the Texas Legends in the NBA G League in 2009. She later became the second female to be an assistant in the NBA when she was hired by the Sacramento Kings.
She also became the oldest player to play in the WNBA when she signed a seven-day contract with the Detroit Shock in 2008, when she was 50. She broke her own record set when she was 39 and playing in the inaugural year of the WNBA in 1997.
FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims
GENEVA — The U.S. Department of Justice declared FIFA and other soccer bodies to be victims of corrupt former officials and said Tuesday they should get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation.
A first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity, federal prosecutors said.
“This announcement is the beginning of the process for returning funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal and marks the department’s continued commitment to ensuring justice for those victims harmed by this scheme,” the DOJ said in a statement.
FIFA’s charity supports projects in schools, helps the sport recover after natural disasters, develops women’s and girls’ soccer, and the FIFA Legends program that uses former players as ambassadors.
“I would like to thank the US authorities for the trust placed in FIFA,” its president Gianni Infantino said in a statement, pledging “we will make sure that these funds are used properly and bring tangible benefits for people who really need it.”
The forfeited money — in a case unsealed in 2015 that led to more than 50 people or corporate entities charged — will now be under FIFA’s control in Zurich though it mostly never belonged to the world soccer body.
The money was typically linked to bribes and kickbacks from broadcasting and sponsor deals for continental competitions in the Americas and national deals for World Cup qualifying games.
More than $150 million was to be forfeited by Jose Hawilla, the Brazilian marketing executive who has since died. His group of agencies had close relationships with South American soccer body CONMEBOL and North America’s CONCACAF.
Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 reentry process
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four Buffalo Bills players who must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive.
The two other players placed in the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence were defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.
Beasley, Davis and Lotulelei were sent home before practice, while Butler was sent home following practice and after it was determined he was in contact with the trainer.
Beane said the four players haven’t tested positive.
Though the start of the five-day reentry depends on when each person last had contact with the trainer, all four players are expected to miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.
Beane said additional players, including linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, were sent home for precautionary reasons, but have since been cleared by the NFL to resume practicing on Wednesday.
Only unvaccinated players are subject to what’s referred to as the five-day reentry cadence. Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while fully vaccinated players are required to be tested once every 14 days.
Auburn coordinator recovers from breakthrough COVID case
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason said he has tested positive for COVID-19, like head coach Bryan Harsin.
Mason said in a Twiter post that he is fully vaccinated and has recovered, urging others to get the shots. Harsin has declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated.
“Having lost two family members to COVID last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason said. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at ‘your why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did.”
Harsin, who tested positive on Aug. 19, is isolating at home for at least 10 days leading up to Auburn’s opener Sept. 4 against Akron.
He said at Southeastern Conference media days that the Tigers were about 60% vaccinated but said later that the number had improved since then. Harsin didn’t offer specific numbers.
Teams reaching the SEC recommended 85% vaccination threshold can stop regularly testing players, coaches and staff members regardless of their vaccination status. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at media days in July that six of the 14 teams had reached that threshold. Auburn division rivals Mississippi, Alabama, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M have announced that they’ve met the 85% standard.
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
LSU has become the third Power 5 school to announce that it will require fans attending games who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19 or a recent negative test.
The university said the decision, announced Tuesday, came after consultation with Gov. John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, the Tiger Athletic Foundation and Athletic director Scott Woodward.
“While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community,” Tate said. “The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”
Last week, Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power Five schools to announce those restrictions for fans attending football games.
LSU’s policy, the first such announced by a Southeastern Conference school, will be in effect when the Tigers play their home opener on Sept. 11 against McNeese State.
Specifically, it requires proof of at least one dose of a vaccine that has received full or emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of arrival at the stadium.
Masks will be required for children ages 5 to 11 and encouraged for younger children.
Diamondbacks’ Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance
PITTSBURGH — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.
Smith’s suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.
Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.
“For me, of course I’m frustrated,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m hurt when the player hurts. That’s how I wear it. I’m emotionally attached to these guys. With Caleb, I think he’s extremely frustrated. He’s frustrated because he’s been accused of some wrongdoing that he thinks is not justified. That’s why I think he wants to appeal. He wants to be heard. He wants to get his story out there.
“Everybody wants to be heard. I think Caleb just wants to talk to Major League Baseball, tell them what was going on. Obviously, that will happen through the appeal process.”
Lovullo said he did not know when the appeal would take place.
Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys advance to Champions League
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — Benfica returned to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, playing the last hour with 10 men at PSV Eindhoven to hang on for a 0-0 draw.
A 2-1 win in the home leg last week was enough to lift coach Jorge Jesus’ team back into the Champions League elite after a one-year absence.
Benfica defender Lucas Verissimo was sent off in the 32nd minute and the two-time European champion held out with a veteran back-line pairing of captain Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen.
PSV, the 1988 European Cup winner against Benfica in the final, wasted its best chance in the 62nd when Israel forward Eran Zahavi struck the bar with a close-range shot.
Malmö’s Veljko Birmančević has been a star of the Swedish champion’s progress through four qualifying rounds.
The Serbia international’s fourth goal in five games — a free kick from distance — was key in a 2-1 loss at Ludogorets that carried Malmö through 3-2 on aggregate.
Young Boys advanced with a second 3-2 win against Ferencváros to repeat the first-leg result in Switzerland last week.
The Swiss champion led early through defender Cédric Zesiger’s goal, then leveled at 2-2 early in the second half with Christian Fassnacht’s goal.
Jaguars RB Etienne out for season with left foot injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans.
The team said Tuesday that Etienne, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, has a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.
Since Etienne was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster deadline next Tuesday, his season is over.
Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back.
Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April’s draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.
Etienne is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career leading rusher, tallying 4,952 yards in four seasons. He also set league records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and total points scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of 55 career games.
Newton on track to return to practice after testing mishap
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules.
Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to a team-approved, out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend.
The Patriots issued a statement Monday about the trip, saying the quarterback had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.
Newton’s absences Monday and Tuesday were his first of training camp. Belichick confirmed he would be eligible to return to workouts on Thursday. He declined to say if he expected Newton to play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against the Giants.
According to NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, only unvaccinated players are subject to the five-day reentry period that requires daily testing. Fully vaccinated players are required to get tested once every 14 days.
Asked if this incident would affect how he handles the quarterback position this season, Belichick said his only concern was adhering to the protocols.
“The league rules are the league rules and we’ll keep complying with them,” he said. “Whatever they are, they are.”
Falcons add former first-round pick Rosen to backup QB race
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback.
Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Rosen, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in the 2018 (backslash)draft. Rosen lasted only one season with the Cardinals, starting 13 games in 2018 and throwing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
Rosen was traded to Miami, where he started three games in 2019, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 17 and also spent time with Tampa Bay, making the Falcons his fifth team in four seasons.
Rosen completed a combined 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his two seasons with Arizona and Miami.
McCarron shared time with rookie Feleipe Franks in the Falcons’ first two preseason games. Starter Matt Ryan has not played.
The Falcons were off Tuesday. Rosen is expected to join practice on Wednesday and play in Sunday’s final preseason game against Cleveland.
AP source: Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When push came to shove, Robby Anderson didn’t see any reason not to sign a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.
“The coaches, the organization, the city, everything — I just generally love being here,” Anderson said.
The Panthers agreed to a $37.5 million contract extension on Tuesday with the fifth-year wide receiver, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Anderson’s deal runs through 2023 and includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased his 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.
Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.
Celtics sign Josh Richardson to contract extension
BOSTON — The Celtics have signed guard Josh Richardson to a contract extension, the latest in a flurry of moves by Boston as it tries to shore up its roster before training camp.
“We feel fortunate to be able to extend Josh,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement Tuesday. “He is a talented offensive player, a versatile defender, and plays with an edge and toughness that Boston fans will love.”
Acquired in a trade with Dallas last month, the 27-year-old Richardson saw his offensive numbers dip last season with the Mavericks, but he is just two seasons removed from averaging a career-high 16.6 points with Miami in 2018-19.
Richardson’s deal comes days after the Celtics announced a contract extension for veteran guard Marcus Smart, which is for a reported four years and $77 million. The team also signed point guard Dennis Schröder earlier this month to a one-year, $5.9 million deal.
Branch, Vermeil selected as Hall of Fame finalists
Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.
Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked Tuesday by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80% of the vote from the entire 49-member selection committee when it meets early next year.
Branch was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era as the speedy deep threat for the Raiders that stretched opposing defenses.
Branch played 14 seasons from 1972-85, ranking in the top five in the NFL in catches (501), yards receiving (8,685) and touchdown catches (67) over that span.
He also played a key role on three Super Bowl champions with 73 catches for 1,289 yards and five TDs in 22 playoff games. Only Jerry Rice, Julian Edelman and Michael Irvin have more yards receiving in the postseason than Branch.
Branch led the NFL in touchdowns twice and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards twice. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1974, ‘75 and ’76.
“He dreamed of this. He wanted this so bad, he could taste it,” Cliff’s sister, Elaine Anderson, said in a call with Hall of Fame President David Baker on Tuesday. “It was all he talked about — when he would go to the Hall of Fame.”
Branch died in 2019 at age 71.
Vermeil won 120 games in the regular season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles (1980) and St. Louis Rams (1999) to Super Bowl appearances. His “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams won the Super Bowl 23-16 over Tennessee.
Vermeil came to the Eagles from UCLA in 1976 and got long-struggling Philadelphia into the playoffs in his third season and Super Bowl two years after that where he lost to Branch and the Raiders 27-10.
Browns WR Davis suspended 2 games by NFL
CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.
Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in position to win a roster spot, will have to miss Cleveland’s first two regular-season games. He can be with the team for the rest of the preseason and play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against Atlanta.
Davis will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20, a day after the Browns host Houston in their home opener.
The league suspension stems from a driving under the influence charge Davis got while he was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving.
The Browns signed Davis in July.
The 5-foot-11 Davis leads Cleveland’s receivers with 101 yards through two games. He made a leaping touchdown catch in the exhibition opener at Jacksonville and has continued to shine during practices.
Browns’ McKinley back after absence for personal reasons
BEREA, Ohio — Takk McKinley returned after a three-week absence to the Browns, who are cautiously optimistic the defensive end has taken care of the personal issues that forced him away last month.
McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of practice on Tuesday. As the Browns began stretching, the 25-year-old was seen walking back into the team’s training facility with a staff member.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year, $4 million free agent contract with Cleveland in March, came back a few days ago.
“He’s doing well, working through it and hopefully we’ll see more of him as we go,” Stefanski said. “He’s in a good place, ready to go.”
McKinley last practiced with the Browns on July 31, when he got ill during the afternoon workout for the second straight day. Stefanski said on Aug. 6 that McKinley was excused for personal reasons.
The Browns are hoping McKinley can add experience and depth to their revamped defense as well as back up star ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. McKinley seemed to be playing well early in training camp before he leaving.
Safety John Johnson III said McKinley’s return was a boost to all the Browns.
Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football fans will not be able to buy beer or wine at concession stands throughout Bill Snyder Stadium during the upcoming football season.
A year after expanding access to beer and alcohol, the university said this week that it is returning to a previous policy that limited alcohol sales to specific areas such as club seating and beer gardens, The Kansas City Star reported.
Athletic Director Gene Taylor said the change comes after 60% of fans who answered a survey said they preferred limited beer sales and a combined exit/re-entry over beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.
The university will add a third beer garden this season where fans will be able to drink and watch the game on TV.
Storer wins 10th Vuelta stage, Roglic loses lead after crash
RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA, Spain — Michael Storer won his second stage in this year’s Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Primoz Roglic falling in the final descent and losing the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking.
Roglic quickly got back on his bike but he and the other top contenders couldn’t keep up with the breakaway group at the end of the mostly flat 189-kilometer (117-mile) 10th stage that challenged riders with a summit near the end and a quick descent toward the finish line.
Storer, an Australian rider from team DSM, finished 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant of team Deceuninck-Quick Step. Eiking was fifth and gained a 58-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the overall standings.
Eiking became the second Norwegian to lead the Vuelta, 15 years after Thor Hushovd.
“I couldn’t expect that this morning. I was nine minutes behind and it would almost take a miracle to be in the jersey,” Eiking said. “I tried to get as many minutes as possible in the end. I can’t describe what this means, it’s really really big.”
Roglic, the two-time defending champion who crossed the line nearly 12 minutes later, fell to third overall, more than two minutes off the lead. He kept a 28-second gap over Enric Mas, his closest contender for the title. Roglic had made a strong attack to the front but fell back again after going down by himself on a right-handed turn as his bike’s tire lost grip. He wasn’t seriously injured despite crossing the line with part of his shorts torn up.
Gladbach confirms forward Marcus Thuram tore MCL
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram faces “a spell on the sidelines” after he tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the German team said Tuesday.
The 24-year-old France international was injured in the first half of a 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
The Bundesliga team did not specify how long Thuram would be out or if he needs surgery.
“Marcus Thuram suffered an MCL tear in his right knee against Leverkusen and is set for a spell on the sidelines,” the team said on Twitter.
Defender Stefan Lainer will miss “several weeks” after he fractured his ankle in the same game. The Austria international “has returned to his home country for an operation,” the team said.
Alassane Plea had also left the game with an injury but the French forward was expected to return to team training in the coming days.
Magistrate judge rules Phillies can use changed Phanatic
NEW YORK — A federal magistrate judge has decided that changes by the Philadelphia Phillies to the Phillie Phanatic mascot last year were sufficient to allow its continued use by the club.
In a 91-page decision on Aug. 10, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan decided that creators of the Phillie Phanatic had demonstrated the mascot had been registered as an artistic sculpture under copyright law.
Netburn recommended that Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, be credited as sole authors of the Phanatic and said the company had the right to terminate the Phillies’ 1984 agreement to acquire rights to the fuzzy creature, which H/E did on June 15, 2020.
The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot in February 2020, a new look featuring flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.
