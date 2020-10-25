Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays.
Chargers active DL Ingram, Jones off IR
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive end Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones from the injured reserve/designated to return list Saturday. Both players are expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but both will see limited snaps.
Both players have missed the past three games. Ingram was out due to a knee issue and Jones suffered a shoulder injury during the Sept. 20 loss to Kansas City.
In order to put both players on the active roster, Los Angeles waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Jason Moore.
The Chargers have also activated running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad and downgraded offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) to doubtful. Bulaga has missed the last two games and was limited in practice this week.
Los Angeles (1-4) has dropped four straight. Jacksonville is 1-5.
Nurmagomedov stops Gaethje, announces retirement
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254 on Saturday night.
Nurmagomedov (29-0) made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a heart problem exacerbated by COVID-19, and his son was overcome by tears in the cage moments after choking Gaethje unconscious 1:34 into the second round of his third UFC title defense.
“This is my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. I spoke to my mother. She don’t know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it.”
The 32-year-old Nurmagomedov was active with strikes and with grappling against Gaethje (22-3), the dangerous brawler who had knocked out four consecutive elite opponents while winning the UFC’s interim lightweight title.
After spending the first round largely trading punches and kicks with the aggressive Gaethje, Nurmagomedov used his unparalleled wrestling skills to take down Gaethje early in the second round and then worked into position for the finishing choke.
Late birdies let Justin Thomas keep slim lead at Sherwood
THOUSAND OAKS — With one good break and two good putts, Justin Thomas felt much better about his round of 5-under 67 on Saturday that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
Thomas, who trailed by as many as two shots on the back nine, hit driver on the par-5 16th that clanged off a sycamore tree and dropped into the rough instead of he creek. He holed a 10-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead, and then followed with a 30-foot birdie putt up the slope on the par-3 17th.
Rahm finished some two hours earlier with a 63, which he figured at least would get him close to the lead and nearly kept him at the top until Thomas finished strong.
Lanto Griffin was leading the Nos. 2 and 3 players in the world until making two bogeys over the last four holes, one in the water on the par-3 15th, the other by going rough-to-rough on the closing hole.
Thomas was at 19-under 197 in another week of low scoring on the PGA Tour, at least for most players. It was another grind for Tiger Woods, the Zozo Championship winner last year in Japan, who could only manage a 71.
Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.
The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection bolsters an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for Tom Brady.
Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.
Brown, 32, is the latest high-profile addition around Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this year after a historic 20-season run in New England that included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy have also joined Brady in Tampa Bay, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007.
Brown is reuniting with the 43-year-old quarterback after playing one game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.
In 131 regular-season games — all but one with Pittsburgh — Brown has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 TDs in 2018, his last year with the Steelers.
Ally McDonald holds onto LPGA Drive On Championship lead
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ally McDonald held onto the lead Saturday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 27-year-old from Mississippi had a 13-under 203 total on the Great Waters Course. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was second after a 69.
Four strokes ahead of Pagdanganan with two holes to play, McDonald bogeyed the par-3 17th, while playing partner Pagdanganan closed with two birdies.
McDonald bogeyed the first hole and made a big mid-round run with five birdies in an eight-hole stretch.
Pagdanganan, a member of Arizona’s 2018 NCAA championship team after starting her college career at Gonzaga, is making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall.
Danielle Kang was third at 11 under after a 70 in the event added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months.
Army accepts bid to Independence Bowl
Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the postseason.
West Point announced the bid after the Black Knights beat Mercer on Saturday to improve to 6-1.
Army is slated to face a Pac-12 Conference foe in the Shreveport, Louisiana bowl game. The Black Knights are 3-0 in three previous bowl appearances under seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken.
AP source: Raiders players test negative for COVID-19
The Las Vegas Raiders latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game against Tampa Bay is set to to be played Sunday, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results, said all the tests came back negative Saturday morning.
The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.
The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played. But the person says the game is still on for Sunday even though the Raiders didn’t have any starting offensive linemen at practice this week.
The problems arose this week when starting right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The team sent home four other starting offensive linemen, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson, as well as safety Johnathan Abram, because of possible close contact with Brown.
Manchester misery: Worst starts since 2014 for City, United
LONDON — The Manchester rivals are rolling the clock back six years in a way neither desires.
A pair of draws on Saturday left the teams with their lowest English Premier League points tallies after five games since 2014 — leaving both languishing in the bottom half of the standings.
City is on eight points after being held at West Ham to 1-1.
United is a point worse off after a goalless encounter with Chelsea.
While City at least has the comfort of winning the title since it last started as badly — in 2018 and 2019 — United’s heavy spending hasn’t got them much closer to lifting the trophy since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.
Even Liverpool has managed to end its 30-year championship drought, and the title defense is back on the winning path. After being humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa and drawing with Everton, the champion came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 to go second behind Merseyside rival Everton.
The Blades remain stuck on a single point along with Fulham, which lost to Crystal Palace 2-1.
McLaughlin ready for career change from Supercars to IndyCar
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott McLaughlin had no deal in place to leave Australian Supercars and expand into a fourth IndyCar entry for Team Penske when he flew from Sydney to the United States this week.
McLaughlin had just won his third consecutive Supercars title and immediately jumped on a plane to begin preparations for his IndyCar debut. It was among the worst kept secrets that McLaughlin would be full-time IndyCar next season, but without a deal, the 27-year-old New Zealander approached Sunday’s season finale at St. Petersburg as a tryout he’d ace.
“I was confident that I’d be OK and have an opportunity next year,” McLaughlin said Saturday.
Instead, he said he was pulled into a meeting with team owner Roger Penske and President Tim Cindric and said a deal was done; Team Penske was leaving Supercars and McLaughlin was in the No. 3 IndyCar next year.
Olympic swim venue ready and now comes hard part: COVID-19
TOKYO — Tokyo opened its new Olympic swimming venue on Saturday, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike pointed out that it was finished eight months ago, just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year by the coronavirus.
“We have now completed all the new venues,” Koike said.
Now comes the hard part for Tokyo Olympic organizers: figuring out how to run the Olympics, nine months from now, in the middle of a pandemic. The Games are set to open on July 23, 2021.
Tokyo officials and the International Olympic Committee have been studying contingencies for months. But it may not be until next year that they reveal exactly how the Olympics can be pulled off.
How will 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 nations and territories safely enter Japan? Add to this, thousands of officials, judges, media, broadcasters, sponsors, and VIPs.
Chen, Bell capture Skate America crowns in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Nathan Chen found himself in a familiar place Saturday on the top step of the podium.
The podium at Skate America, to be precise.
The American superstar landed five quadruple jumps over two programs in his first competition in nine months, easily out-distancing Vincent Zhou and the rest of the field to win his record-tying fourth straight Skate America. It also kept intact a streak of victories for Chen that dates to his fifth-place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
“I made quite a few big mistakes in that program, things that I shouldn’t have made mistakes on,” said Chen, whose soaring personal standards left him shrugging at his latest performance. “It is what it is. I’ll learn from it and move forward.”
The two-time world champion built a big lead in his short program Friday night before a shaky free skate, where he had to double a planned quad Salchow and missed a triple axel. But it was still enough for Chen to win the free skate with 187.98 points and give him 299.15 total, while Zhou’s two second-place programs gave him 275.10 and the silver medal.
The high-flying Chen, who has taken leave from his studies at Yale to focus on the 2022 Beijing Games, is on a run of titles that includes a victory over two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu. His latest title at Skate America, one of the only Grand Prix events still going on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, matches the record shared by Michelle Kwan, Todd Eldredge and former Olympic champion ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White.
In the women’s event, Mariah Bell edged 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell to win arguably the biggest title of her career. The 24-year-old fell on a triple lutz to finish her program Saturday, and her score of 136.25 was only the fourth-best of the free skates. But her sterling short program gave her 212.73 points total — just 1.66 points ahead of Tennell, who won the free skate with a solid program that began with a triple axel-triple toe combination.
Johnson jump-starts IndyCar move with online auto retailer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson needed funding for his move to IndyCar so the seven-time NASCAR champion transitioned into a salesman for the first time.
He’ll continue selling all next year as representative for the online auto retailer Carvana.
Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing on Saturday announced Carvana — the company known for multistory car vending machines — as the sponsor for the No. 48 Honda that Johnson will drive in road and street course IndyCar races.
It’s a striking partnership in that Johnson has spent the last 19 seasons driving for Rick Hendrick, one of the largest car dealers in the country. Johnson sought Hendrick’s blessing before signing the deal.
Packers OT Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday due to chest injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.
The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston.
Astros pitcher Josh James has hip surgery; out 6 to 8 months
HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover.
Houston general manager James Click said Saturday that James had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday.
James initially injured his hip Aug. 20 in a game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When the right-hander returned, he had a 1.35 ERA over 6 2-3 innings in his final six appearances of the regular season. James also appeared in three postseason games, pitching four innings.
French Open champ Iga Swiatek to quarantine
French Open champion Iga Swiatek said she will quarantine after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Duda’s office announced Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 19-year-old Swiatek met with Duda on Friday.
The Polish player said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she’ll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days.
Duda’s spokesman said the leader feels well and is in isolation. Many of his duties are ceremonial.
Duda bestowed state honors on Iga Swiatek and her father and trainer, Tomasz Swiatek.
Duda and the Swiateks wore masks and gloves but stood close and shook hands when the president pinned the awards on them.
Swiatek earlier this month became the first Polish tennis player to win the title at Roland Garros.
Hamilton takes Portuguese GP pole position ahead of Bottas
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday.
Having secured a record-extending 97th career pole, Hamilton can make Formula One history if he wins Sunday’s race with a 92nd win to move one clear of Michael Schumacher.
The runaway championship leader’s victory two weeks ago at the Eifel GP in Germany tied Schumacher’s F1 record of 91, in a season where he is odds-on to equal the German great’s record seven F1 titles.
Bottas had the leading time but did not create enough pressure on his last lap, and Hamilton squeezed through on his last attempt to beat him by .1 second.
Tyson Fury says he’ll fight in London in December
LONDON — WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Saturday that he plans to fight in London on Dec. 5, but his opponent is unknown.
“I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video message posted on his social media accounts. “Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it’s going to be shortly.”
Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.
Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.
The 32-year-old Fury announced in June that he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua. The sides said that the first bout could take place sometime in 2021 in what would be an all-British showdown between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
Ramos, VAR key to Madrid 3-1 win at Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — Defender Sergio Ramos showed once again why he is the heart of Real Madrid in leading the team to a 3-1 win at Barcelona -- with a little help from the video assistant referee.
Ramos created and scored the winning goal in their first meeting of the season at an empty Camp Nou on Saturday. The clásico was yet another victory that Ramos has led in his long career at Madrid, especially since the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo two years ago.
Ramos’ importance for Madrid was seen in back-to-back losses in the run-up to the trip to their fiercest rival. Ramos was knocked out of the loss to Cádiz at halftime with a knee injury last weekend that also sidelined him for the Shakhtar defeat in the Champions League midweek. Without him, the team was listless and outhustled.
With him back barking orders in the center of its defense, Madrid was the aggressive, compact side that won La Liga from Barcelona last season.
Ramos likewise proved key in the opposing area when he used his wiles to grapple with Clement Lenglet to gain position for a high ball. With Lenglet tugging his shirt, Ramos fell to the turf and complained vehemently. After consulting the video screen on the touchline, referee Juan Martínez ruled Lenglet impeded Ramos from contesting the ball.
That sent Ramos to the penalty spot where he drove a low shot past Neto to restore Madrid’s lead for good in the 63rd minute.
Wellens wins Spanish Vuelta’s 5th stage, Roglic keeps lead
SABIÑÁNIGO, Spain — Tim Wellens of Belgium won the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday, while defending champion Primoz Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey.
Wellens pulled away from Guillaume Martin and Thymen Arensman near the end of the 184-kilometer (115-mile) ride from Huesca to Sabiñánigo to claim victory for his Lotto Soudal team.
The hilly stage produced no changes in the general classification.
Roglic crossed fourth and kept his five-second lead over Dan Martin in the general classification. Richard Carapaz stayed third, 13 seconds behind, and Enric Mas was next 32 seconds behind.
Martin was involved in a small, and inconsequential, crash on the final sprint, but the difference produced in the times was annulled by the judges.
Sunday’s stage is a 146-kilometer (90-mile) ride from Sallent de Gállego to a category-one summit finish at Aramón Formigal.
‘Anything is possible’: Hart can claim unlikely Giro title
SESTRIERE, Italy — In a year filled with tragedy, disappointments and bad luck, the team that has dominated cycling for most of the past decade looks like it might finally have something to celebrate.
And it won’t be Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas or Egan Bernal raising the trophy when the Giro d’Italia concludes on Sunday.
Improbably, British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart is poised to give Ineos Grenadiers its first Grand Tour title of 2020.
Just as unlikely, Hart is virtually tied with Australian cyclist Jai Hindley entering the final stage after nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) and more than 80 hours of racing over 20 days.
It’s the first time in Grand Tour history the first- and second-placed riders have the same overall time on the eve of the last stage.
Thrust into a leadership role after Thomas crashed and broke his pelvis in Stage 3, Hart methodically worked his way up the standings and will be favored in Sunday’s concluding individual time trial.
Azarenka, Sabalenka set up all-Belarus final at Ostrava
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka will meet in the first WTA all-Belarusian final of the inaugural Ostrava Open.
Former world No.1 Azarenka eased past Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to book a spot in her 40th career WTA final.
Azarenka will seek her second title this year after winning the Western & Southern Open, her first trophy since 2016.
She broke her Greek opponent five times while dropping her serve once on the way to her third final this year, including the U.S. Open.
Sabalenka had to fight harder to overcome American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4 and have a chance to also capture her second WTA title this year after the Qatar Open in Doha in February.
Sabalenka dominated the big points, converting all three of her break points and saving five of six break points she faced.
She will seek her seventh title while Azarenka will play for her 22nd trophy.
Zverev to play Schwartzman in Cologne Championship final
COLOGNE, Germany — Alexander Zverev moved one match away from winning back-to-back ATP Tour titles after he beat Jannik Sinner in the Cologne Championship semifinals on Saturday to set up a final against Diego Schwartzman.
Zverev came back from 3-1 down in the first set to force the tiebreak on his way to a 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Zverev said he was fired up to beat Sinner after the Italian ended Zverev’s French Open run in the fourth round three weeks ago. Zverev played that match with fever-like symptoms and admitted he was not at his best. He was found not to have the coronavirus.
Since then, the German has bounced back with a win at last week’s Cologne Indoors and could seal another title on Sunday. The tournaments are both at the same venue in Cologne and were added to the tour as late replacements during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schwartzman defeated last week’s Cologne Indoors finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to reach his third final of 2020. The Argentine player is still searching for his first title of the year but is in strong form after reaching the French Open semifinals.
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats local rival Schalke 3-0
BERLIN — Erling Haaland scored as Borussia Dortmund beat its old rival Schalke 3-0 in the Bundesliga to steady the ship after a damaging loss to Lazio in the Champions League.
Back from a period in isolation following a positive coronavirus test, Manuel Akanji made the breakthrough for Dortmund when he scored on a rebound in the 55th minute against a hyper-defensive Schalke.
Haaland made it 2-0 six minutes later with a flick over the goalkeeper and celebrated his fifth league goal of the season with a leap into the air. Mats Hummels added a third with a header at a corner.
A win was sorely needed for Dortmund, which had lost three of its last five games including the 3-1 defeat to Lazio and needs to shore up its European hopes against Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Having been beaten 8-0 by Bayern Munich and 4-0 by Leipzig already this season, Schalke started against Dortmund with little apparent ambition other than sitting deep and waiting out the 90 minutes. Schalke reached halftime at 0-0 but with just 28% of possession.
PSG beats Dijon 4-0 for 6th straight win in Ligue 1
PARIS — New signing Moise Kean scored twice in the first half and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to net twice after the break as Paris Saint-Germain beat last-placed Dijon 4-0 in the French league on Saturday.
Defending champion PSG’s sixth straight win moved it one point ahead of Lille, which can reclaim top spot if it wins at fifth-placed Nice on Sunday.
Italy forward Kean struck in the second and 22nd minutes, while Mbappe netted his goals in the last 10 minutes after replacing Kean.
Mbappe’s brace moved him level with injured Metz striker Ibrahima Niane at the top of the scoring charts on six goals.
Earlier, Marseille scraped a 1-0 win at Lorient with Argentine center half Leonardo Balerdi heading in winger Florian Thauvin’s free kick from a narrow angle in the 56th — moments after the home side hit the post in a game of few chances.
Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas praised Balerdi, and also had sympathy for striker Dario Benedetto. He still has not scored this season after netting 11 league goals last term.
Canter and McGowan take 3-shot lead at Italian Open
BRESCIA, Italy — Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan have a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.
Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday.
McGowan, who has had just one top-10 finish on the European Tour over the last four seasons, carded a 67. The English players had 19-under totals of 197.
Dean Burmester of South Africa was three strokes behind the leaders, and Nicolas Colsaerts and Sebastian Heisele were one stroke further back at Chervò Golf Club.
‘Diamond in the rough’ Lukaku saves Inter again vs Genoa
ROME — When Antonio Conte returned to Italy after two seasons coaching Chelsea, it wasn’t just English Premier League and FA Cup trophies he brought home.
Conte also collected a wealth of scouting knowledge from England and a big affinity for Romelu Lukaku, whom he brought to Inter Milan in a club-record 80 million euro ($95 million) transfer last year.
On Saturday in Serie A, the former Everton and Manchester United striker again came to the Nerazzurri’s rescue in beating Genoa 2-0.
Record breaker: Ajax’s 13-0 win is biggest in Dutch league
AMSTERDAM — Ajax routed VVV-Venlo 13-0 on Saturday for the biggest victory in Dutch league history.
All the goals came within 66 minutes as the margin of success eclipsed Ajax’s 12-1 victory over Vitesse in 1972 in the Eredivisie.
Lassina Traore scored five times — the first Ajax player to do so in a league game since Marco van Basten in 1985 — and the 19-year-old forward also had three assists.
