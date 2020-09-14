Pogacar wins Stage 15 at Tour de France, Roglic retains lead
GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Tadej Pogacar won Stage 15 of the Tour de France on a brutal final climb Sunday as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey.
Pogacar powered past Roglic on the final sprint at the top of Grand Colombier for his second stage win. Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds overall, down from 44 seconds before the stage.
Last year's winner, Egan Bernal, dropped off the lead group on the long Grand Colombier climb and appeared to lose his chance of retaining the title as he dropped out of the top 10.
As the long climb from the Rhone valley to the finish at the top of the Grand Colombier pass began, Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team had five riders including the Slovenian in the peloton. They worked well together on the climb to protect Roglic and force a pace that put pressure on his rivals.
NASCAR: Keselowski dominates in playoff win at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski entered NASCAR's playoffs certain he has as good a chance at the Cup championship as favorites Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
He even predicted he’d win at Richmond Raceway.
His confidence was correct as Keselowski indeed won Saturday night at Richmond, the second playoff race, and advanced into the second next round.
Harvick, the title favorite, won last week’s opener to earn the automatic berth into the second round. Hamlin, derailed at his home track of Richmond by a speeding penalty, finished 12th but still advanced into the next round based on points.
Keselowski was the only driver able to run with Harvick and Hamlin when racing resumed in May following a pause for the pandemic. He won three races, earned a contract extension at Team Penske and steadfastly maintained he should not be discounted in the title race.
He didn’t do a celebratory burnout after making good on his Richmond prediction because that specific No. 2 Ford has now won twice this year and Keselowski wants it intact for the championship-deciding finale at Phoenix.
Bregman gets big hit as Astros rally past Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Alex Bregman singled in the go-ahead run during a five-run ninth inning, and the Astros rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5 under smoky skies Saturday night in Houston’s first visit since the infamous 2017 World Series.
The Dodgers blew a three-run lead in the ninth when Kenley Jansen (3-1) got knocked around, giving up four consecutive hits without an out.
Josh James (1-0) got the victory with 1.1 innings of relief. Ryan Pressly earned his ninth save.
The game lacked the fiery emotion of the teams’ matchup on July 29. But there were multiple reminders that Dodger fans haven’t forgotten the Astros’ cheating scandal from their championship three years ago.
A plane towed a banner reading “Houston Cheats Bang Bang” over the stadium.
Walsh homers for fourth straight game to help Angels beat Rockies
DENVER — Rookie Jared Walsh homered for the fourth straight game, hitting a three-run drive with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Los Angeles over Colorado.
Walsh lined a slider from Tyler Kinley (0-2) over the wall in right-center.
Ty Buttrey (2-3) pitched out of a jam in the 10th to earn the win. Matt Andriese picked up the save by throwing an efficient 11th as the Angels improved to 3-5 in extra innings.
47-year-old Stewart Cink rallies to win Safeway Open
NAPA — Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open.
Cink closed with a 7-under 65 — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.
Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink's last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff.
Cink did it the old fashioned way Sunday, with a short game that repeatedly put him in great shape on the greens. He one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267.
Higgs shot a 68.
Doc Redman closed with a 62 — matching the lowest round of the tournament — to tie with Brian Stuard (70), Chez Reavie (66) and Kevin Streelman (67) at 18 under.
Mirim Lee wins a stunner in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration
RANCHO MIRAGE — Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie.
It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than the 29-year-old Lee.
She was never in the lead at any point until she calmly holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.
Lee pitched in from long range for par on the 16th, dropped a shot on the next hole and appeared to be out of it until her chip from behind the 18th green rammed against the pin and dropped for eagle and a 5-under 67.
Korda, the 22-year-old American going for her first major, had a two-shot lead with four holes to play and couldn't hold it. With a one-shot lead going to the par-5 18th, Korda missed the fairway, had to lay up and missed the green to the right, having to scramble for par and a 69 just to match Lee at 15-under 273.
After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo
The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan Sunday to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference's Return to Competition Task Force over 2½ hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public.
The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.
Still, if they act quickly Big Ten football could kickoff as soon as the weekend of Oct. 17.
The medical part of the presentation focused on what has changed since the conference postponed its entire fall sports season on Aug. 11 because of COVID-19 concerns and how football could be played safely. The emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, not available when university leaders decided to pull the plug on the season looms large.
If the Big Ten can start by late October, an eight-game season and conference championship game in mid-December is still possible. That schedule could set up Big Ten teams to be part of the College Football Playoff.
AP Top 25: La.-Lafayette leads 10 new teams in rankings
Sun Belt rivals Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were among 10 new teams ranked Sunday in first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season.
There was no change at the very top: Preseason No. 1 Clemson received 60 of 61 first place-votes this week.
After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only the 60% of Football Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled to play in the fall now that the season has started.
That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, dropped out of the rankings. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have delayed their seasons due to concerns about playing amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Big Ten is taking some steps toward a possible mid-October start.
With those teams gone, Alabama moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida. Defending champion LSU, with one first-place vote, is No. 6.
NCAA seeks to dismiss college athletes' federal lawsuit
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA is seeking to dismiss a federal lawsuit by two college athletes that seeks to prevent the association from limiting compensation athletes can make from their names, images and likenesses.
Attorneys for the NCAA filed a motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by Oregon women's basketball player Sedona Prince and Arizona State swimmer Grant House that also seeks damages for potential past earnings athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules, The Oregonian reported Sunday.
Prince and House are also suing the Power Five conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference — for unspecified damages. Their suit seeks class-action status.
In their Friday filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, NCAA lawyers argue in part that college athletes "have no cognizable NIL rights in game broadcasts" and thus cannot seek damages based on a share of television revenues generated by the NCAA and the Power Five conferences.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Claudia Wilkin of the Northern District of California is scheduled to hear the matter Nov. 18.
The NCAA is working to change rules to allow college athletes to earn money from third parties for social media endorsements, sponsorships and personal appearances. Several federal lawmakers, including Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, are working with the NCAA to craft a federal law on name, image and likeness compensation to supercede similar legislation at the state level.
California, Florida and Colorado already have approved compensation laws; Florida's goes into effect next year, and California and Colorado in 2023. Dozens of other states have introduced at least one piece of NIL legislation.
