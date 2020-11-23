Tim Melia blanks San Jose in shootout, Sporting KC advances
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Melia stopped all three of San Jose’s shootout attempts and Sporting Kansas City converted all of its tries to beat the Earthquakes on Sunday after they finished overtime tied at 3 in the Western Conference semifinals.
Top-seeded Sporting advanced to face play No. 4 Minnesota or No. 5 Colorado.
Gianluca Busio scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 lead, but Chris Wondolowski scored about six minutes later, heading home a high cross to the far post by Cristian Espinoza to force extra time. It was just the second career playoff goal for Wondolowski, who has an MLS-record 166 goals in the regular season.
In the shootout, Johnny Russell opened the tiebreaker with a goal, Melia stopped Oswaldo Alanís, and Ilie Sánchez connected for Sporting. Jackson Yueill was stopped, Khiry Shelton scored, and Melia stopped Espinoza to end it.
Melia is 6-0 in shootouts. The 34-year old goalkeeper went into the match allowing goals on just 54% (14 of 26) of the penalty kicks he’s faced, the lowest percentage in MLS history.
Kansas City’s Roger Espinoza opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Carlos Fierro answered in the 22nd, and Shea Salinas scored in the 34th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead.
Sánchez put away a corner kick by Busio in the 47th minute. It was the 10th goal off a corner kick by Sporting Kansas City this season, most in MLS.
Molino, Minnesota United beat Rapids for first playoff win
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games, will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday.
Molino rolled a left-footer from the top of the area inside to post to open the scoring in the 22nd minute.
Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota.
Apple Cup canceled due to Coronavirus concerns at Wazzu
SEATTLE — The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State scheduled for Friday was canceled Sunday due to the Cougars not having enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The cancellation raises the possibility that the in-state rivals will not play for the first time since 1944, although both schools say they are hopeful to reschedule if an open date presents itself.
“After assessing the overall status of our football program, we remain under the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes and cannot forecast a scenario that allows us to reach that threshold by the end of the week,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said.
The Pac-12 Conference announced the cancelation and per policy, the game will be declared a no-contest. But there could be potential options for playing the rivalry matchup at the end of the season should neither team end up in the Pac-12 championship game.
Clemson’s Swinney: COVID-19 is FSU ‘excuse to cancel game’
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his team met the medical standard to play against Florida State and believes the Seminoles called off the game because of reasons other than COVID-19.
“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game,” an angry Swinney said Sunday night.
The fourth-ranked Tigers had arrived in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday when they learned a reserve offensive lineman had tested positive in the team’s latest testing. Clemson quickly isolated the unidentified player and sent him back to campus.
Swinney said players had eaten breakfast under a large “Ringling Brothers” circus type-tent in their hotel parking lot for final preparations when they learned they would not play.
“We listened to our medical folks and their assessment of the risk and we decided it wasn’t safe to play today,” Florida State athletic director David Coburn told the AP.
Clemson administrators offered additional testing to satisfy Florida State’s hesitation and playing the game later Saturday or Sunday or Monday. All suggestions were turned down and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that medical personnel from both sides could not agree the game would be safe to play.
“To me the Florida State administration forfeited the game and if they want to play Clemson, in my opinion, they need to come to Clemson or they need to pay for all expenses,” Swinney said. “Other than that, there’s no reason for us to play them.”
The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were nearly five-touchdown favorites against the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) in coach Mike Norvell’s first season.
Slovis, dominant defense power No. 20 USC past Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns and No. 20 Southern California rode a strong defensive performance to overpower Utah 33-17 on Saturday night.
Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 264 yards for USC (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12), but the Trojans’ defense took centerstage, forcing five turnovers to stay undefeated and move into pole position for the Pac-12 South title.
Utah (0-1, 0-1) was the final major conference team to make its 2020 debut after Coronavirus cases scuttled its first two scheduled games of an already delayed season.
The long layoff didn’t do the Utes any favors as they made critical errors and couldn’t get any rhythm going on offense. Consistent quarterback pressure by the Trojans and a rugged rush defense had a lot to do with that.
Cameron Rising, a Texas transfer, made his first start for Utah but threw an interception in the first quarter and then was strip-sacked by Marlon Tuipulotu for his second turnover and got injured on the play. Vavae Malepeai scored on a short run one play later to give USC a 10-3 lead.
Jake Bentley, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, replaced Rising but was often off target. After two negative-yard drives and misfires on his first four passes, Bentley used a 33-yard run to spark the Utes’ offense and capped the half with a 7-yard touchdown strike to Samson Nacua. USC led 24-17 at halftime.
The USC defense, led by Kana’i Mauga’s 11 tackles, harassed Bentley and kept Utah scoreless in the second half. After two comeback wins, USC’s first victory in Salt Lake City since 2012 ended without much drama.
In the second half, USC engineered three drives that concluded in Parker Lewis field goals. The defense did the rest.
Figueiredo, Shevchenko defend flyweight belts at UFC 255
LAS VEGAS — Not so long ago, the UFC men’s flyweight division was so thin and so boring that Dana White considered dropping the whole weight class.
A brilliant Brazilian champion nicknamed the “God of War” has changed everything for the smallest men on the UFC roster.
Deiveson Figueiredo stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 255 on Saturday night, defending his men’s 125-pound belt for the first time with another impressive stoppage.
Valentina Shevchenko defended the women’s flyweight title with a surprisingly challenging unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion’s corporate campus in its hometown.
Figueiredo (20-1) earned his record-tying seventh stoppage victory in the 125-pound division by clamping onto Perez’s neck out of a scramble at 1:57 in the opening round.
Perez (24-6) had nearly taken Figueiredo’s back an instant before the champ finished the entertaining fight with the flair and skill that have made him a rising mixed martial arts star in the UFC’s least popular weight class.
Lolo Jones returns to USA bobsled national team
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Lolo Jones is back on the USA Bobsled women’s national team, the three-time Olympian making the 10-person roster announced Saturday night/
It’s the fifth bobsled national term berth for Jones, who competed for USA Track and Field at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games, then pivoted to bobsled and made the team that competed at the 2014 Pyeongchang Games.
She qualified after two days of team-trial races at Mount Van Hoevenberg that ended Saturday.
Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries already had clinched a berth on this season’s national team, as had Lauren Gibbs, who was in Humphries’ sled for last season’s world title. Elana Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist who missed last season to have her first child, also made the team as a driver, as did Nicole Vogt.
The push athletes selected were Jones, Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Emily Renna, Lake Kwaza, Colleen Fotsch and Nicole Brungardt.
What happens from here is somewhat uncertain. The USA Bobsled men’s national team is not expected to be picked until Dec. 15, and the women’s national team will return to Lake Placid after Thanksgiving for training and equipment testing.
The U.S. is not expected to compete on the World Cup circuit until at least January because of the Coronavirus pandemic and travel concerns. World Cup racing started this weekend.
