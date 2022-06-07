Auburn Regional resumes, Tigers advance to super regionals
AUBURN, Ala. — Sonny DiChiara went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 on Monday in the championship of the Auburn Regional.
Auburn (40-19), which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA Tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals.
The game was suspended on Sunday due to lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In Monday’s resumed portion, UCLA (40-24) scored four unanswered runs but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster’s sacrifice fly and DiChiara’s run-scoring single.
Mason Barnett (3-2) allowed just one hit through 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out 10 for Auburn. Carson Skipper got the final two outs of the bottom of the sixth.
Leading 5-0 after five innings, Auburn added four runs in the top of the sixth. LaRue cleared the bases with a two-out double for a 9-0 lead.
Sabathia, Ethier in All-Star softball at Dodger Stadium
NEW YORK — Retired pitcher CC Sabathia and outfielder Andre Ethier will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 along with Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley.
Actors Rob Lowe, Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Simu Liu and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also were announced for the game on Monday along with singers Lele Pons and JoJo Siwa, rapper Quavo, snowboarder Chloe Kim and wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, known as “The Miz.”
The softball game follows the Futures Game of top prospects and precedes a concert by Rebbeca Marie Gomez, known as Becky G.
The Futures Game and softball were moved up a day this year from their usual Sunday slot. The Home Run Derby is July 18 and the All-Star Game is July 19.
Phelps, Vonn among those heading to US Olympic & Para Hall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lindsey Vonn, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King and the late Pat Summitt are among the nine individual women who will be inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame this summer, along with Michael Phelps and hurdling great Roger Kingdom.
Others voted onto the 2022 class on a crowded ballot were Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Muffy Davis (Para Alpine skiing and cycling), David Kiley (Para Alpine skiing, track and field and wheelchair basketball), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming) and Gretchen Fraser (skiing).
The 1976 women’s 4x100 freestyle relay swimming team, anchored by Shirley Babashoff in its stunning upset over the East Germans, and the 2002 men’s Paralympic sled hockey team also were voted into the hall by a mix of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, media and administrators and fans.
The induction ceremony is set for June 24 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
This is the first hall class since 2019; before that, there hadn’t been a class since 2012. The gaps have led to a large list of worthy candidates. Among those who did not make the cut this year are Bode Miller, Julia Mancuso, Dawn Staley and two-time Olympic gold-medal wrestler John Smith.
Led by a record-setting 28 medals and 23 golds won by Phelps, this year’s class has captured a total of 129 medals, including 86 gold.
Ethereal Road, Howling Time will not run in Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK — The projected field for the Belmont Stakes is down to eight after two withdrawals the day before the post position draw.
Neither Ethereal Road nor Howling Time will run in the third leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday, which is set to feature Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas on Monday said Ethereal Road has a quarter crack in one of his hooves, which will keep him out of the Belmont. Ethereal Road, the horse whose withdrawal from the Derby paved the way for Rich Strike’s upset victory at odds of 80-1, won the $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes on the Preakness undercard May 21.
Instead of going to Belmont Park, Howling Time will remain in Louisville and run in a race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to trainer Dale Romans.
Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness two weeks after the Derby, with owner Rick Dawson citing the need for extra rest.
Denver Broncos sale could come as early as this month
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos could have a new owner as soon as this month in what’s expected to be the most expensive deal in sports history at around $4.5 billion.
A second round of bids for the franchise was due Monday from prospective buyers.
The Pat Bowlen Trust will have to accept the winning bid, and NFL owners will need to approve the sale, likely in July, of the team that’s been in the Bowlen family for nearly four decades.
The Broncos’ price tag is expected to surpass the $3.1 billion sale last month of Chelsea F.C., one of European soccer’s blue ribbon teams, to an American-led consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
Boehly reportedly was among the investors with one of the five finalists who were invited to make bids for the Broncos by Monday’s deadline. Another is Walmart heir Rob Walton, who is considered the odds-on favorite because of his estimated $60 billion in personal wealth.
AP Source: Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with D-backs
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.
The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He’ll try to recapture his old form by reuniting with pitching coach Brent Strom, who was with the Astros in 2015 and joined the D-backs during the offseason.
The Diamondbacks are looking for more options in their starting rotation after right-hander Humberto Castellanos went to the injured list with an elbow injury.
The Athletic first reported Keuchel’s deal with the Diamondbacks.
If Keuchel is added to the 40-man roster, Arizona would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum, and the White Sox would remain responsible for the rest of his $18 million salary this year. Chicago also owes a $1.5 million buyout of a 2023 option.
Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach
HOUSTON — Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles.
Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach following coach Bill O’Brien firing after just four games.
Crennel, who will turn 75 on June 18, worked as Houston’s senior adviser for football performance last season.
He spent 11 years as a college coach before beginning his NFL career as an assistant with the New York Giants in 1981.
“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement. “I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family.”
Crennel reached the playoffs 17 times in his career, winning 13 division titles, six conference crowns and winning two Super Bowls with the Giants and three with the Patriots.
“His incredible resume and contributions to the game of football will be difficult to duplicate,” Texans owner Cal McNair said.
“Romeo poured everything he had into his players and led his teams with hard work, diligence and integrity. He has impacted and influenced so many players, coaches and staff members over the last five decades and we’re honored he spent the last eight seasons with us. Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways.”
Browns’ Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists
HOUSTON — A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL.
The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women.
“Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right,” Buzbee said in a statement.
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.
The latest lawsuit makes similar allegations as the woman, a massage therapist, accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her during an August 2020 session in her apartment. The woman alleges that during the massage session, Watson exposed himself and masturbated and “offered no apology or explanation for his conduct.”
The woman has quit being a massage therapist because of what happened to her and now suffers from depression and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.
Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said he could not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit.
“Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs,” Hardin said in a statement Monday.
Álvarez, Astros finalize $115M, 6-year deal through 2028
HOUSTON — Outfielder Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros finalized a $115 million, six-year contract covering 2023-28.
The 24-year-old has a one-year deal for 2022 calling for $764,600 while in the major leagues and $304,500 should he be assigned to the minors.
His new deal announced Monday calls for a $5 million signing bonus payable with 30 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and salaries of $7 million next year, $10 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025, covering his three years of arbitration eligibility.
Álvarez receives $26 million annually from 2026-28, when he would have been eligible for free agency.
His salary can escalate from 2024-27 based on finish in MVP voting $1.5 million for first, $750,000 for second and $750,000 for third. The increase would apply to all subsequent seasons.
For 2027 and ‘28, Álvarez gets a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list 10 teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.
Álvarez hit .277 last year and set career highs with 33 homers and 104 RBIs. He entered Monday’s series opener against Seattle with a .295 average, 16 homers and 34 RBIs, all team highs.
Tim Tebow among first-timers on College Football HOF ballot
Tim Tebow, who led Florida to two national championships and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
The National Football Foundation announced on Monday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 11 of the 80 FBS players are debuting on the ballot.
Hall of Fame ballots go to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The votes are considered by the NFF’s Honors Courts, which then deliberates and selects a class of about a dozen players and two or three coaches.
College Football Hall of Famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin from Ohio State is the chairman of the Honors Court, which includes athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media from all over the country.
Some of the other former players on the ballot for the first time are quarterback Alex Smith of Utah, wide receiver Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, running back Ki-Jana Carter of Penn State, linebacker Luke Kuechly of Boston College and defensive lineman Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma.
Tebow was the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy, and he was a three-time SEC offensive player of the year who set 28 school records during his career from 2006-09.
Pierson back to Texas Tech as coach after long WNBA career
LUBBOCK, Texas — Plenette Pierson is returning to Texas Tech to be an assistant coach at her alma mater after spending most of the past 20 years in the WNBA, where she played on three championship teams.
Texas Tech said Monday that Pierson, an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx for three years, will join coach Krista Gerlich’s staff in time for summer workouts in Lubbock.
“She is one of the greatest players to come through the Lady Raider program and she has a significant toughness about her that I thoroughly enjoyed watching when she played,” Gerlich said. “What she’s done at the professional level the last 20 years has been remarkable. She will add a lot of credibility to our program and staff due to her knowledge and experience in the professional game.”
Pierson graduated from Texas Tech in 2003, after four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances that included two Elite Eight appearances and two other Sweet 16s. She was the fourth overall pick by Phoenix in the 2003 WNBA draft and went on to play 15 seasons with the Mercury, Detroit Shock/Tulsa Shock, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings. She was part of WNBA titles with the Shock in 2006 and 2008 and the Lynx during her final year as a player in 2017.
The Lady Raiders were 102-30 overall during Pierson’s four seasons as a player. She is still ranked in the top 10 at the school in points (1,602), points per game (15.4), field goals made (602), free throws made (398) and blocked shots (116).
Nebraska hires Jessica Keller as assistant to replace Love
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jessica Keller has been hired as an assistant coach at Nebraska after five seasons at Illinois State.
Coach Amy Williams announced the addition of Keller on Monday, three weeks after Nebraska confirmed it had parted ways with associate head coach Chuck Love.
“We are thrilled to add Jessica Keller to our Husker women’s basketball staff,” Williams said. “She is an outstanding basketball mind with great teaching skills and she has established herself as a person of high character and integrity. She is a tireless worker that fits perfectly with the culture here at Nebraska, and I am excited to have her pouring into the young women in our program.”
Love was suspended with pay in February and sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team the same week. The Nebraska athletic department has not said if the Love and Scoggin situations were connected. Scoggin has since transferred to UNLV.
Nebraska was 24-9 last season and lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Macario out of Women’s World Cup qualifiers with ACL injury
U.S. national team forward Catarina Macario injured her anterior cruciate ligament in a match with French club team Lyon and will miss World Cup qualifying next month.
Macario was injured 13 minutes into Lyon’s season finale Wednesday, a 4-0 victory over Issy. The 22-year-old was Lyon’s top scorer this season with 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions.
The U.S. women, the two-time defending World Cup champions, will play in the CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, in July. The tournament determines the region’s four teams for the 2023 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
“Unfortunately, injuries are a natural part of football. Tearing an ACL is never easy, and although I am devastated to be away from the field and my teammates for a few months, I could not be more proud of my first year as a professional footballer and to have helped the team reconquer two big titles this season,” she said Sunday on a social media post.
Lyon announced that Macario will need surgery and she is expected to be sidelined for six months.
Lyon won the French league championship and the Women’s Champion’s League this year. Macario became the first American to score in a Champions League final when Lyon topped Barcelona 3-1 last month.
Macario has eight goals and two assists in 17 appearances for the United States.
Washington’s Meggs retires; led Huskies to sole CWS
SEATTLE — Washington baseball coach Lindsay Meggs announced his retirement Monday after leading the Huskies for 13 years and to their only College World Series appearance.
The 59-year-old Meggs won 932 games in 29 years as a head coach. He won 317 games and made three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at Washington.
“This was a really difficult decision for me and for my family,” Meggs said, “but we have been thinking about this for a while, and we just feel like now is the right time to retire.”
The Huskies ended the regular season on a 12-game win streak but lost two straight in the Pac-12 Tournament to finish 30-26.
Meggs led the program to NCAA regionals in 2014 and 2016 and then to unprecedented heights in 2018. The Huskies swept through their regional in Conway, South Carolina and won a three-game super regional at Cal State Fullerton to earn their first trip to the CWS, where they went 0-2.
Meggs was instrumental in the development of Husky Ballpark, which opened in 2014, and the construction of an indoor practice and hitting facility.
Meggs coached at Chico State from 1994-2006 and won Division II national titles in 1997 and 1999. He coached Indiana State three seasons before he took the Washington job.
Bruins fire coach Bruce Cassidy after 1st-round playoff exit
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Bruce Cassidy several weeks after losing in the first round of the playoffs.
General manager Don Sweeney announced the surprising move Monday night and said the search for a replacement will begin immediately. He called it “an extremely difficult decision.”
“His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally,” Sweeney said in a statement. “After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice.”
The Bruins made the playoffs in each of Cassidy’s six seasons behind the bench since taking over in February 2017. He coached them within one victory of the Stanley Cup in 2019.
“Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench,” team president Cam Neely said. “I also want to extend my gratitude to Bruce and his family for everything they’ve done over the years to support the New England community and Bruins organization. We wish them continued success in the future.”
Cassidy immediately becomes a top candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Chicago, Winnipeg, Vegas and Detroit and any others that may now come open because of his availability.
The Bruins are expected to be without first-line left winger Brad Marchand and top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for at least the first two months of next season. Captain Patrice Bergeron, who won a record fifth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward, is also mulling retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.