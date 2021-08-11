Anaheim Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Josh Mahura, Max Jones
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Josh Mahura and left wings Max Comtois and Max Jones.
Comtois got a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season, and Jones signed a three-year deal through 2024. Mahura’s contract is for two years, and it is a two-way deal in the upcoming season only.
Comtois was the leading scorer for the NHL’s lowest-scoring team last season, posting a team-best 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games for the Ducks. The 22-year-old forward was the second-youngest player ever to lead Anaheim in scoring, behind only 20-year-old Paul Kariya in the 1994-95 season.
Comtois also scored six points for Canada’s title-winning team during the IIHF World Championship in June.
Jones scored 11 points in 46 games for the Ducks last season, with his mildly disappointing offensive numbers mirroring almost everybody on Anaheim’s low-scoring roster. The 23-year-old Jones, a first-round pick in 2016, is still a key component of the Ducks’ young core.
Mahura scored four points in 13 games for Anaheim last year. He spent most of the season as one of the AHL’s top goal-scorers among defensemen while playing for the Ducks’ top affiliate in San Diego.
LA Kings sign top draft pick Brandt Clarke to 3-year deal
EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Kings have signed top draft pick Brandt Clarke to a three-year, $2.775 million entry-level contract.
Clarke agreed to the deal Tuesday after the Kings chose the defenseman with the eighth overall pick last month.
The 18-year-old Clarke is expected to play most of next season in the Ontario Hockey League, where he racked up 38 points in 57 games as a rookie with Barrie in the 2019-20 season. He led all OHL rookie defensemen in points and assists (32), and he finished second with six goals.
Clarke spent last season in Slovakia with HC Nové Zámky, scoring 15 points in 26 games after the OHL season was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clarke is a key component of the Kings’ impressive stable of elite young talent headlined by center Quinton Byfield, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020. Los Angeles’ prospect group also includes center Alex Turcotte, defenseman Tobias Björnfot, center Rasmus Kupari and left wing Arthur Kaliyev.
Sparks’ Ogwumike ready to return after tough two months
It’s been a difficult two months for Nneka Ogwumike.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward injured a knee on June 1 and then had to deal with being left off the USA Basketball roster that won gold at the Tokyo Games and losing an appeal to play with the Nigerian Olympic team as well.
“It’s been a lot about figuring out how I want to come out of this,” Ogwumike said of those two disappointments. “When you endure situations that are tough in life, you can choose many different routes. I’m just grateful to be on a team with people who care about me.
“I’ve always been described as resilient, and I think I had to tell myself that a lot, to make sure that I believed it. Because it’s been a few weeks of feeling unvaluable or unworthy.”
Ogwumike briefly broke down on the media Zoom call.
“I’m sorry. I wasn’t going to cry. It’s been very difficult. I just want to play basketball. And have fun.”
The 2016 WNBA MVP is expected to be back for the Sparks on Sunday when the WNBA season resumes and Los Angeles faces Indiana.
“Each day is incrementally better,” Ogwumike said. “When you suffer an injury like this, you still are a little ginger at times, but I try to put it out of my mind. It’s a mental thing.”
Ogwumike was playing well before she suffered the injury, averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds. She was shooting nearly 59% from the field.
The Sparks (6-13) have struggled without her as well as her sister Chiney and Kristi Toliver. Chiney Ogwumike, who last played May 28 due to her own knee injury, is getting close to returning. Toliver missed the last six games before the break with an eye injury.
The team dropped six straight before the Olympic break, but are only 2½ games out of the final playoff spot.
“We’re fired up. Our record is what it is, but we feel like we have a great opportunity the second part of the season,” coach Derek Fisher said. “I think we can become a more efficient offensive team.”
Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson
Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday
The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.
No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.
At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. And Mack Brown’s North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.
The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 16.
Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Union freshman football player has died after collapsing during football practice over the weekend. He was 19.
Quandarius Wilburn’s death was announced by the Division II university.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session, according to a letter the university’s president sent to students and staff Monday.
The letter said Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died, news outlets reported. The football team had spent a full day together — breakfast, church and lunch before the workout, the letter said.
“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community,” Hakim Lucas, the university’s president and CEO, wrote. “I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department.”
The school said it is ready to support families and students as they “work to process this devastating loss.”
Wilburn was from Wadley, Georgia. He graduated this year from Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Georgia.
Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student
JONESBORO, Ga. — A grand jury has charged two coaches with murder and child cruelty in the death of a Georgia high school basketball player who suffered a heat stroke after practicing outdoors in nearly 100-degree weather, an attorney for the player’s family said Tuesday.
The Atlanta-area grand jury indicted Larosa Walker-Asekere and Dwight Palmer last month, according to court records and news outlets.
Imani Bell, a 16-year-old junior at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County, was participating in required conditioning drills for the girls’ basketball team on August 13, 2019, when she collapsed after running up the football stadium steps, according to a lawsuit her family filed in February against administrators at the school. The temperature was in the high 90s Fahrenheit (more than 35 degrees Celsius), and the area was under a heat advisory.
Imani died later that day of heat-related cardiac arrest and kidney failure, according to the suit.
Justin Miller, an attorney for the girl’s family, said Tuesday that the indictment “sends a signal that the DA is taking this seriously.” His office had received a copy of it.
But he added that he wants to see the case move ahead “swiftly.”
“The point of the case is the prosecution, not just the charges,” he said.
Miller identified Walker-Asekere as the head basketball coach and Palmer as an assistant, and he said both were on site at the time and in charge of the children.
Doncic signs $207M extension as Mavs turn focus to titles
Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history.
Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it’s back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
“I’m proud of Luka,” owner Mark Cuban said as he sat next to his point guard during a news conference in Doncic’s hometown, the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.
“I’ve seen when he first came in, the pressure that was on him and the way he dealt with it, how hard he worked,” Cuban said. “How he recognized that it was always about the team winning and that was what was most important to him. That was always most important to me, whatever we could do to win.”
The Mavericks have the most important piece of their next title pursuit under contract through 2026-27, although that final season in a five-year deal that starts in 2022-23 is a player option.
Doncic was eligible for the massive payday because he made the All-NBA first team twice, in his second and third seasons. At 22, he is the youngest in league history with multiple first-team selections.
“I still kind of don’t know what to say because I never imagined this happening,” Doncic said. “I was only dreaming of only playing in the NBA.”
New general manager Nico Harrison made the trip along with new coach Jason Kidd. Both were hired after the firing of longtime GM Donnie Nelson in June, followed a day later by the resignation of coach Rick Carlisle.
Agent Bill Duffy acknowledged Nelson’s role in targeting Doncic when he was a teenager playing for Real Madrid, and engineering the draft night trade in 2018 that sent Doncic, the third overall pick, to Dallas while Atlanta got No. 5 selection Trae Young.
Kidd, the point guard when another European star in Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the 2011 title, once again tried to explain his role in helping Doncic find postseason success for Dallas again.
NCAA picks 23-member committee to reform its constitution
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced a 23-member committee Tuesday that will work on reforming its constitution, a panel that includes university presidents, college sports administrators and athletes across all three divisions.
The panel was announced less than two weeks after the NCAA’s Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention to reform the way sports are governed by an organization with more than 1,100 member schools and some 450,000 athletes.
Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors, was appointed the chairman. Among the other members are Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips.
Former and current athletes include Kendall Spencer, a long jumper who went to New Mexico; Megan Koch, a middle distance runner from Colorado College; and Madeleine McKenna, a volleyball player from California University of Pennsylvania.
The NCAA said the committee will begin its work immediately and is expected to submit a draft proposal of recommendations for membership feedback in November. The constitutional convention is expected to convene no later than Nov. 15.
Rafael Nadal out of Toronto tournament because of left foot
TORONTO — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the National Bank Open on Tuesday because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months, putting his preparation for the U.S. Open on hold.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was replaced in the draw at the hard-court tournament in Toronto by Feliciano Lopez, who lost in qualifying.
“I need to go back and try to find a way to be better again, no? At the end of the day, for me, the most important thing is (to) enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it,” said Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada. “And I really don’t believe that I have chances to fight for the things that I really need to fight for.”
The 35-year-old from Spain played last week at the hard-court event in Washington, winning his first match against Jack Sock and losing his second to Lloyd Harris — both in three sets. Nadal was bothered by the foot there.
That marked his first competition in about two months. After losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11, Nadal sat out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics because of the injury and went about three weeks without practicing at all.
In Washington, Nadal said Tuesday, “I was suffering, especially in that first match. And I was suffering on the practices, too, but you always expect an improvement.”
Delle Donne back practicing, return to games still unknown
Elena Delle Donne is back practicing with the Washington Mystics although still isn’t sure when she’ll step on the court in a game for the team.
“It’s been mentally incredible just to be back with my teammates and competing again,” Delle Donne said in a Zoom call. “It has been quite a long road. And I don’t think you realize how much you miss it until you’re actually back in it. And then it’s like, ‘My goodness!’ It’s just been so refreshing.′ “
The two-time MVP hasn’t played in the league since leading the team to the WNBA title in 2019.
She’s had two back surgeries. She opted out of last season that was held in Florida at IMG Academy because of the coronavirus.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on court, and I’m not able to get as many reps as I’d love to. But I know I can’t beat myself up. But I know when I can be back, I can impact this team in a positive way.”
She suffered three bulging disks in her back in the finals two years ago and after having the two surgeries the 32-year-old admitted she had “many moments of being very concerned” that she might not be able to play again.
“I’ve had injuries before, but this has been something where there’s a lot of gray,” she said. “As many times as I want that black-and-white answer, it hasn’t been that way. There’s been a lot of confusion. But I’ve had incredible people around me to help me on those tough days. And I realize we are so lucky when we get to play this game that we love, and to enjoy every second of it.”
Delle Donne said she received support from Russell Westbrook, who was traded last month by the Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Arizona Bowl shuns TV, takes digital plunge with Barstool
PHOENIX — The 7-year-old Arizona Bowl has wrestled with how to stand out on television when there are dozens of postseason college football games flooding the airwaves in late December and early January.
So in an unexpected twist, game officials won’t even try.
The Arizona Bowl recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports for its Dec. 31 game in Tucson, Arizona. The multiyear deal with the digital sports platform — notable for its occasional off-color humor and brash founder Dave Portnoy — not only includes naming rights but also broadcasting rights, which means the game won’t be on ESPN or CBS.
Instead, it’ll be streamed on Barstool’s multiple platforms like its website, app and social media. The game pits members of the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.
“This is something I think the college football world is ready for,” Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair said.
It’s an intriguing pairing but also comes with some risk. The security of playing on ESPN or CBS over the holidays ensures that eyeballs will find the game. Even though TV ratings across most sports have been on a steady decline, last year’s Arizona Bowl drew about 1.77 million viewers on CBS.
Rox say fan yells at mascot, Miami player hears racial slur
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies said a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger and not a racial slur. The Black player who was batting at the time isn’t so sure.
Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said he didn’t hear the fan shouting during Sunday’s game at Coors Field. But a day later, he’d reviewed the tape and had a different opinion.
“So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours,” Brinson said on a Zoom call before Monday night’s game at San Diego. “I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word.”
“I personally — this is again my personal opinion — I personally keep hearing the N-word. It’s not that I want to hear it, I never want to hear it. Personally I’ve never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don’t know what my reaction would be if I got called that,” he said.
“But to now, saying that again, I haven’t talked to the Rockies or that fan personally. If that’s the case, then I’m sorry for any backlash or anything he’s getting right now,” he said.
Brinson hit a home run and a single and scored twice Monday night in an 8-3 loss to the Padres.
The Rockies said Monday that the fan, who was not identified, was actually hollering at the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.
In net: Rangers ink Shesterkin; Flyers, Caps re-sign goalies
The New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future Monday by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year $22.6 million contract.
The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist’s departure.
The Rangers announced the signing while a person with direct knowledge of the contract revealed its value to The Associated Press. Shesterkin will make $3 million this season, followed by $6 million the following year, $7 million in 2023-24 and $6.6 million in the final season of the deal. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release those numbers.
The amount makes Shesterkin’s annual average salary of $5.65 million the highest awarded to an NHL goalie in his second contract, and ahead of Sergei Bobrovsky, who made $5.625 million per year over a two-year deal he signed with Columbus in 2013.
From Moscow, Shesterkin was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He has an overall record of 26-16-3 over two seasons with the Rangers.
Shesterkin wasn’t the only restricted free agent goalie to sign on Monday: The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million deal, and the Washington Capitals re-signed Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $2 million contract.
The 22-year-old Hart is coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.
Medvedev advances in Toronto; Gauff, Konta win in Montreal
TORONTO — Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain.
Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury.
On the women’s side in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a tough bout with COVID-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.
Also Tuesday, 30th-ranked John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Other winners Tuesday were Kei Nishikori, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dusan Lajovic and Karen Khachanov.
Spence drops out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury; Ugás in
LOS ANGELES — Errol Spence Jr. has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 because of a retinal tear in his left eye.
WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás will step in to face Pacquiao at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the same date, the promoters announced Tuesday.
Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, but he has fought just once since September 2019 due to a car crash and the coronavirus pandemic. According to his promoters, Spence didn’t learn he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday.
Spence will have surgery at home in Texas on Wednesday to repair the tear, but he will miss out on his high-profile showdown with Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), the former eight-division champion returning to boxing after a two-year absence.
“I was excited about the fight and the event,” Spence said. “There was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back soon. We’ve come back from worse.’’
Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs) was scheduled to make his first career defense of his WBA title on the undercard of Pacquiao’s meeting with Spence. Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman to win the same WBA title belt in his most recent bout in 2019.
The 35-year-old Ugás was elevated to welterweight super champion in the WBA’s byzantine championship system last January after Pacquiao was abruptly stripped of the belt for inactivity. The Filipino congressman quickly agreed to shift his focus to Ugás after Spence’s injury was discovered, perhaps partly because of the way he lost his WBA championship.
Saints’ Robinson retires, further thinning cornerback ranks
METAIRIE, La. — Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job.
Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September. He left New Orleans in 2015 and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia during the 2017 season before returning to the Saints in 2018.
He’d been getting first-team snaps, with the Saints trying to fill a vacancy created when they allowed Janoris Jenkins to become a free agent in a cost-cutting move.
Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he wasn’t expecting Robinson’s decision but understands when veterans decide during training camp they’re ready to retire.
“He’s played in this league a long time,” Payton said. “He’s had a great career. He’s been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt. It’s not unusual, really, in training camp. It’s happened a number of times.
“He doesn’t want anyone down and he just felt like in his heart it was time — and I respect that,” Payton added, noting that Robinson was healthy.
Robinson had been the oldest player on the roster, a title that now belongs to safety Malcolm Jenkins, 33.
Robinson played in 123 NFL games and made 16 interceptions in his career. As a Saint, he appeared in 84 games with 11 interceptions.
Browns star Garrett out with hamstring injury, Walker back
BEREA, Ohio — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss some time.
Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury, but said he’ll be held out of Tuesday’s practice and is day-to-day going forward.
The Browns play their exhibition opener on Saturday in Jacksonville. Stefanski would not say if Garrett will be able to go, adding “we’ll talk about who’s playing, that plan, later in the week.”
The 25-year-old Garrett missed two games last season after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He struggled with his breathing after returning, and finished with 12 sacks in 14 games. However, Garrett only had three sacks in his last seven games.
To this point, Garrett had been having a strong training camp, and the Browns are excited about pairing him up front with Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a one-year, free-agent contract with Cleveland.
Mattingly to rejoin Marlins on Friday after bout with virus
MIAMI — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday.
The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.
James Rowson has been the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence.
Mattingly was voted NL manager of the year in 2020 after he guided the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2003.
British tennis pro Konta: ‘massive range’ of COVID symptoms
Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta returned to competition Tuesday after a two-month absence during which she caught COVID-19 and dealt with what she called a “massive range of symptoms.”
“Definitely the worst illness I’ve experienced for a very long time,” Konta said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The 30-year-old Konta, who has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 41, advanced at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday when her opponent, Zhang Shuai, retired in the second set because of an injured left leg.
Zhang also happened to have been the last player Konta faced on tour, in the final of the grass-court tournament in Nottingham, England, on June 13. Konta won that match for her fourth WTA title.
Two weeks later, Konta was forced to pull out of Wimbledon after being determined to have been in close contact with a member of her team who tested positive for the coronavirus. Konta was supposed to be the 27th seed in the women’s draw at the All England Club, where she was a semifinalist in 2017. She also reached the final four at the 2016 Australian Open in 2019 French Open.
Then, while Wimbledon was being held, Konta tested positive for COVID-19. She later withdrew from Britain’s team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Brooklyn Nets sign veteran Australian guard Patty Mills
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have signed veteran Australian guard Patty Mills.
The NBA team did not disclose terms of the deal for the free agent, who has appeared in 739 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. He has averaged 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
This past season with the Spurs, the 32-year-old Mills appeared in 68 games and averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, hitting a career-high 161 3-pointers.
Since he entered the league in 2009-10, Mills ranks first in 3-pointers made off the bench (1,095) and third in points scored off the bench (5,919) and minutes played off the bench (13,007). His 1,095 3s made off the bench are the fourth-most in NBA history, trailing only Kyle Korver (1,385), Jamal Crawford (1,259) and Lou Williams (1,198). He has missed just 12 regular-season games over the last six seasons, appearing in 80 or more games five times in his career.
Mills has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2007. At the Tokyo Olympics, he had 42 points and nine assists in helping Australia to a bronze medal, its first in Olympic men’s basketball.
Mills played two collegiate seasons for Saint Mary’s College of California. Portland drafted him in the second round in 2009.
Falmouth Road Race taking measures to curb COVID-19 risk
BOSTON — Runners at this weekend’s Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile (11-kilometer) course, race organizers said.
The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are using to stem the potential spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus as the race resumes after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
“We’ve taken extra steps to keep people safe,” Dr. John Jardine, the race’s medical program coordinator, told the Cape Cod Times.
On the course, runners are being asked to avoid running in packs, and maintain a 3-foot (1-meter) distance between individuals.
Masks will also be required in most indoor areas, including buses that take runners to Woods Hole, and medical tents. Water station volunteers will wear gloves.
