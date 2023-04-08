Chiefs’ Kelce throws wild first pitch before Guardians’ opener
CLEVELAND — Travis Kelce showed why he’s best known for catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City’s star tight end threw a wild ceremonial first pitch Friday before the Guardians’ season opener against the Seattle Mariners.
After unbuttoning his jersey to unveil an “I’m From Cleveland” T-shirt, Kelce wound up and then bounced his pitch way in front of the plate. Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber jumped out of the way to avoid injury as the ball rolled to the backstop.
Kelce ran down from the mound and hugged Bieber to make sure he was OK.
Kelce was joined on the field by his mother, Donna, who became a celebrity during Super Bowl week when her sons, Travis and Jason, squared off for the NFL title. Jason is a starting guard for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelce spent part of the pregame meeting some Cleveland players in the dugout. He posed for several photos and was especially excited to see former Gold Glove center fielder Kenny Lofton, one of the players he grew up cheering for as a kid.
“I just remember taking the Rapid (transit train) down here from Shaker Heights,” Kelce said. “That was the closest stop to where I lived. Just coming down, grabbing $5 tickets and just roaming the park like it was literally an amusement park.
“Watching the Tribe in the ‘90s was the best, and I just had so many countless memories of screaming out my back door during those playoff runs and all the big-time home run moments.”
Top seeds hold form heading to Charleston Open semifinals
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur led the top seeds into the semifinals at the Charleston Open on Friday.
No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic, the defending champion, also advanced to the last four with quarterfinal victories at the season’s first clay-court tournament.
Jabeur, who fell to Bencic in the championship match here a year ago, lost one game in beating Anna Kalinskaya, who retired with an illness while trailing 6-0, 4-1.
Kasatkina dropped the first set to past champion and ninth-seeded Madison Keys before rallying for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Bencic won her ninth straight match on the green clay of the Credit One Tennis Center, defeating seventh-seeded Ekatarina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3.
Top-seeded Jessica Pegula faced 12th-seeded Paula Badosa for the chance to end Bencic’s win streak.
Bengals’ Joe Mixon recharged with pointing gun at woman
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year.
City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.”
A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. A police officer’s accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”
It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals’ stadium on Jan. 21 — the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game — but included no other details about the circumstances.
The warrant was dismissed in Hamilton County Municipal Court the day after it was issued. That order said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.”
A statement issued Friday by the Bengals said they were aware of the charge and were “monitoring the situation.” The team said it would have no further comment.
Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment on the refiling. When the charge was dismissed, he had said, “I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work.”
Braves place Harris on injured list with lower back strain
ATLANTA — Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.
Harris, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, appeared to be injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base in Atlanta’s 7-6 victory over San Diego on Thursday.
Harris also hit the outfield wall in St. Louis on Wednesday while chasing a fly ball, but manager Brian Snitker indicated the injury occurred on the slide.
Snitker said doesn’t want to push Harris, who is stiff.
“We want to get him right,” Snitker said. “He probably would’ve missed four or five days, so we decided to go ahead and take care of this.”
Harris left Thursday’s game and was replaced by Sam Hilliard, who is starting in his spot Friday against the Padres. Harris knelt in pain for a few seconds after stealing the base. He played another inning in the field, but was replaced in the top of the fourth.
“He’s a guy that plays all out,” Snitker said. “Not afraid to run into a wall to make a play. He will dive. He’s stealing bases. So it’s just strained. It’s nothing big. I don’t think it’s anything that we think a stint on the (IL) won’t take care of.”
Outfielder Eli White was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Harris’ spot on the roster.
AP source: Titans reach 4-year deal with Pro Bowler Simmons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has made his biggest move yet by agreeing Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain’s fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal.
ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus.
Agent Paul DeRousselle did not return messages from the AP. He shared a photo of himself and Simmons on social media along with Simmons’ own social media post that he wasn’t done in Tennessee
“We have so much work to do!” Simmons wrote.
The four-year extension gives some much-needed space under the salary cap for Tennessee, ranked 23rd in the NFL with $7.4 million according to Spotrac.com.
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA draft
STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins announced Friday that he will leave college and enter the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this past season, helping lead the Huskies to the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament title.
Hawkins also averaged 16.3 points in the Huskies’ six games in the NCAA Tournament and shot 50% from 3-point range (21 of 42). He scored 16 points in the Huskies win over San Diego State in the title game on Monday night.
Hawkins made the announcement Friday while appearing with coach Dan Hurley on ESPN’s NBA Today show.
Hawkins is known for his ability to come off a screen and quickly release a 3-point attempt. He shot 38.8% from beyond the arc this season.
His 109 3-pointers this year are second behind Ray Allen’s 115 on UConn’s single-season list.
Hawkins could be the first UConn player taken in the first-round of the draft since James Bouknight was selected at No. 11 by Charlotte in 2021.
Wild get Kaprizov back but lose Eriksson Ek as playoffs loom
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild star left wing Kirill Kaprizov has been cleared to return from a lower-body injury, just as top center Joel Eriksson Ek has been sidelined by a lower-body injury.
The Wild announced Friday that Kaprizov will play against St. Louis on Saturday, exactly one month after he was hurt in an awkward collision with Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley. Kaprizov is still tied for 13th in the NHL and in the team lead with 39 goals despite missing 13 games.
Eriksson Ek was hurt when he was hit in the leg by a slap shot in the game Thursday at Pittsburgh, the third straight loss for the Wild. The team announced his status will be evaluated week to week, putting his availability for the April 17 start of the playoffs in question.
“With good news comes bad news,” Kaprizov said after practice Friday. “We’re really going to miss him in the lineup.”
Coach Dean Evason didn’t rule out a swift return for one of the team’s toughest players.
“He’s a huge part of our hockey club. There’s nothing we can do about it now. It’s done,” Evason said. “We’ll hopefully get him back sooner than later.”
Cohen: Mets to change ‘Phillie colors’ ad patch on uniform
NEW YORK — Steve Cohen plans to patch things up with New York Mets fans over an ad on the uniform.
In a partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team wore patches on its jersey sleeves for the first time during Friday’s home opener against the Miami Marlins. But the red-and-white color scheme didn’t really fit for a team traditionally decked out in blue and orange that counts the Philadelphia Phillies as a primary rival.
The club announced the sponsorship agreement Thursday and showed off the new uniform patches in a photo online.
Cohen, the Mets’ owner, said he had an email exchange with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO Steven J. Corwin and they agreed to make a change going forward.
“They’re Phillie colors. And he agreed and I agreed they should be more Met-appropriate,” Cohen said before Friday’s game.
“I was working hard last night,” he added, drawing laughs.
New York wore the red-and-white patches Friday. Cohen did not say when the new patches might be ready.
Mets call up top prospect Álvarez from minors; Narváez on IL
NEW YORK — Touted prospect Francisco Álvarez was recalled by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse before their home opener Friday against the Miami Marlins.
Álvarez was brought up to replace fellow catcher Omar Narváez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 6, with a strained left calf.
“We had a player hurt and he was on the roster, and next guy up,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Next guy in line.”
The 31-year-old Narváez was injured during Wednesday’s loss in Milwaukee, and the team announced Thursday that an MRI revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. He is expected to miss about eight to nine weeks.
Rated one of baseball’s top prospects, the 21-year-old Álvarez was not in the starting lineup Friday. Tomás Nido caught Tylor Megill in a game that was postponed a day because of a bad weather forecast.
Showalter said Álvarez will get some playing time, but he wouldn’t commit to how much.
”We’ll see how that evolves. Obviously we’re lucky to have a guy like Tomás who we’re very comfortable with, obviously,” Showalter said. “Day-to-day thing, what the needs of the club are and what Tomás is — but certainly Francisco will get some playing time.”
Reds manager Bell misses game with minor medical procedure
PHILADELPHIA — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed Friday’s game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure.
Bench coach Freddie Benavides was the acting manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Benavides has been Bell’s bench coach for five seasons. The Reds are 3-2 and were scheduled to have an off day until Thursday’s game was rained out.
Bell was expected to return to the bench for Saturday’s game.
Caleb Love transferring to Michigan from North Carolina
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Caleb Love plans to transfer to Michigan from North Carolina, giving coach Juwan Howard some much-needed talent for his roster next season. The 6-foot-4 guard announced his decision on social media Friday.
The Wolverines also added former Seton Hall guard Tray Jackson, who shared his plans on social media.
Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points last season and 14.6 in three seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels.
He had some big games, including a 28-point performance in a win over Duke in the Final Four last year in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the rivals and the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Love made just 36% of his shots over three years and did not connect on 40% of his attempts from the field in any season.
Jackson, who is from Detroit, started his college career in 2019 at Missouri. He transferred to Seton Hall, where he averaged six-plus points in each of the last two seasons.
The Wolverines will welcome Love and Jackson to a team lost a lot this offseason. Center Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal, wing Jett Howard is entering the NBA draft after playing for one season under his father and guard Kobe Bufkin is going pro after two seasons.
World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case
MONACO — Norah Jeruto, the Kenya-born runner who won world championship gold for Kazakhstan in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year, has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.
A notice of charge has been issued against Jeruto, 27, for the use of a prohibited substance or method, according to an entry on the website of the AIU, which oversees doping cases in track and field.
The AIU indicated the case involves her athlete biological passport, a mechanism for tracking competitors’ blood values over a long period to flag up signs of possible doping.
A provisional suspension means she cannot compete until the case is resolved.
Jeruto won the African championship gold medal in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya.
She switched allegiance to Kazakhstan last year, having missed the Tokyo Olympics while she waited for the switch to take effect, and won the Central Asian nation’s first ever world track and field gold medal in championship-record time in Eugene, Oregon, last year.
