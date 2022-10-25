McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reach No. 1
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina.
Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory.
McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the 23rd time on the PGA Tour and 31st time worldwide.
It was his ninth time reaching No. 1 in the world, behind only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman (both 11) in getting to the top of the ranking the most times.
McIlroy won the CJ Cup for the second straight time.
Lydia Ko wins LPGA title in Korea
WONJU, South Korea — Lydia Ko won her 18th career LPGA title in the country of her birth after a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.
Ko finished the South Korea-based tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69. Ko was born in Seoul and moved to New Zealand as a child.
Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament-record 9-under 63 on the first day and led by one going into the final round, ended up fourth following a 2-over 74. She needed to win to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.
Ko slipped to 15 under when she had a bogey at the No. 7 before firing in six birdies to leave the rest of the pack behind.
There was a three-way tie for third place with Hye-Jin Choi, Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu all ending up at 16-under 272.
NFL looking into interaction between refs, Bucs WR Evans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
A reporter captured a video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans as he is making his way toward the locker room.
There is a short inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the player turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video posted by a reporter from 1340 AM Fox Sports appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.
According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association game officials are not allowed to “ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”
In addition, game officials are not allowed “to sell or trade NFL tickets for anything of greater value than the face value of the tickets” or “sell or trade for anything of value NFL merchandise, autographs or memorabilia.”
The CBA goes on to stipulate that they recognize game officials may need to obtain player autographs or team merchandise or memorabilia for personal or charitable purposes, but said that such requests should be made through the officiating department and never to a player or team employee directly.
Lamberth is in his 20th season as an NFL official, while Sutter in his fourth.
It’s unclear what, if any, potential punishments the game officials could face if they received an autograph from Evans.
Giants rookie TE Bellinger may need eye surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to have surgery.
Coach Brian Daboll did not know how long Bellinger will be sidelined, but he said there is a chance he can play again this season.
Bellinger was hurt in the second quarter of the Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jags. He was inadvertently poked in the eye through his facemask by cornerback Tre Herndon after making a catch.
A bloodied Bellinger was carted off the field. He was examined at a hospital and was able to accompany the team back to New Jersey.
Bellinger had 16 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a TD.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
“I’m not too excited about it,” McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins’ secondary.
McDaniel didn’t say if Jones’ injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. He will miss at least four games.
The team is seeking more medical opinions, and McDaniel expects to know more by Wednesday.
Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years
BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.
Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance, firing a forehand winner when following in a strong serve that left-hander Draper stretched to return.
The first Basel tournament since before the COVID-19 pandemic was intended to be Roger Federer’s hometown comeback on tour. But the Swiss great ended his career last month because of a persistent knee injury.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz and 20-year-old Draper had a combined age of less than Federer’s 41 years, and both were playing for the first time at Basel where he won a record 10 titles from 2006-19.
The 45th-ranked British player broke Alcaraz’s service twice and made just three unforced errors in the first set.
Alcaraz raised his game in the second set and forced two service breaks without allowing Draper a chance.
The victory was the Spaniard’s first on tour since winning his first Grand Slam singles title, the U.S. Open, last month. He lost in straight sets to David Goffin in a first-round match three weeks ago in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Goffin lost on Monday in Basel, beaten by 44th-ranked American Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
The Belgian former top-10 player, now ranked No. 53, got a wild card into the tournament where he lost the 2014 final to Federer.
Pegula, Gauff 1st 2 US women in Top 4 since Serena, Venus
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago.
Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico.
Gauff, who lost in the quarterfinals at that tournament, moved up from No. 7 to No. 4.
The last time two Americans were that high in the women’s tennis rankings was the week of Oct. 18, 2010, when Serena Williams was No. 2 and Venus Williams was No. 4. Both of the siblings already had been No. 1 prior to that.
Pegula is a 28-year-old from New York; her parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. She reached the quarterfinals at three of this year’s four Grand Slam tournaments before losing to the eventual champion and No. 1 seed each time: Ash Barty at the Australian Open, and Iga Swiatek at the French Open and U.S. Open.
Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros and made it to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.
The two of them are doubles partners and in the top four in that discipline, too: Gauff is ranked No. 2, Pegula No. 3.
Swiatek maintained her hold on No. 1 in the singles rankings Monday, followed by No. 2 Ons Jabeur, who was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
In addition to that quartet atop the rankings, the other four women who qualified in singles for the WTA Finals, which are in Fort Worth, Texas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 are Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari.
There were no changes in the top eight places in the ATP men’s rankings, with Carlos Alcaraz retaining the No. 1 spot he earned by winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open last month.
He’s followed by 23-time major champion Rafael Nadal at No. 2, with Nos. 3-8 still Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev.
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s title at Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday — his second trophy in a row — allowed him to move up from No. 10 to No. 9, swapping places with Taylor Fritz.
Browns’ Phillips ‘likely’ done for year with pectoral injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight.
The loss of Phillips is another blow to Cleveland’s defense, which had one of its better performances against dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Phillips had taken over signal-calling duties after captain Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3.
This is the second serious injury in two seasons for Phillips, a third-round pick from LSU in 2020. He played in just four games last year after suffering a biceps injury in training camp.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips got hurt while making a tackle near the sideline. He’s still undergoing medical tests.
As for Njoku, Stefanski said he’s “week to week” with ankle injury. The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday, giving him an extra day’s rest.
However, Njoku, who had seven catches for 71 yards before getting hurt in the third quarter, left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot and on crutches and will likely need more than a week to recover.
Njoku posted “Be back soon” on Twitter following the game. The Browns have a bye after facing the Bengals.
The 26-year-old Njoku has become a dependable option in Stefanski’s offense. He has 34 catches for 418 yards and a touchdown this season and five straight games with at least 58 yards.
Cleveland’s tight end depth is thin at the moment with Pharaoh Brown in concussion protocol after getting hurt Sunday.
Stefanski said top cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol. He’s missed Cleveland’s past two games after getting hurt in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9.
Seahawks don’t believe DK Metcalf will need knee surgery
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll.
Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.
X-rays in Los Angeles on Sunday were negative and Metcalf underwent additional scans back in Seattle on Monday morning. Carroll said there is no timeline for Metcalf’s potential return.
Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards against the Chargers before getting injured. For the season, Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.
Tony Stewart to make NHRA debut in Top Alcohol dragster
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster — the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge. But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.”
Stewart is guaranteed a minimum of four passes at Vegas beginning with Q1 and Q2 on Friday, Q3 on Saturday and at least the first round of eliminations on Sunday. Although he has a Top Fuel license — earned over two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and a handful of tests over the last two years — the 51-year-old felt Top Alcohol was a smarter entry point.
“I’ve been a rookie in a lot of different cars over the course of my career. That part won’t be new, but the drag racing side is so different from anything I’ve driven in the past. It’s all about procedures and knowing the routine and doing it the same every time,” Stewart said. “In all the other forms of racing, you blow a corner and you fix it and do better the next lap. There is no next lap if you screw up in these cars. You have to do it the same every time for the team to be able to tune the car the right way, and you have to do your job. You have to cut good lights and stay in the groove.”
The three-time NASCAR champion, one-time IndyCar champion and USAC triple crown winner is in his first season of NHRA ownership. Tony Stewart Racing fields a Top Fuel dragster for his wife, Leah Pruett, and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan. Both drivers have qualified for NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship.
“There are a lot of things people don’t think about just by watching on television. I’ve learned a lot from our teams this year,” Stewart said. “I’m sure it will be sensory overload, but you have to start somewhere.”
Kickoff times released for Women’s World Cup 2023
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences.
The U.S. Women’s National Team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1 p.m. local time in New Zealand — which is 8 p.m. on July 21 on the U.S. east coast.
The U.S. team’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off at the same time.
The defending champion’s third Group E match will kick off at 7 p.m. local time in New Zealand on Aug. 1, which is 0700 GMT or 2 a.m. on the U.S. east coast.
Kickoff times in the tournament being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia range from 1 p.m. in New Zealand (0100 GMT/8 p.m. EDT) to 8.30 p.m. in Perth, Western Australia (1230 GMT/8:30 a.m. EDT)
Host New Zealand plays the opening match of the tournament against Norway in Auckland at 7 p.m. local time on July 20 and co-host Australia plays Ireland at 8 p.m. local time in Sydney (1000 GMT/5 a.m. EDT)
The final will be played in Sydney at 8 p.m. on August 20.
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty.
The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
The 45-20 win vaulted LSU back into the rankings at No. 18, but it proved costly to LSU.
It’s LSU’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.
Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the postgame celebration of a win over No. 6 Alabama a week earlier. Fans heaved the uprooted goalposts into the Tennessee River.
The fine money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
Fines start out at $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for each one after that.
