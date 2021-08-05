Angels’ Rendon needs hip surgery, ending injury-plagued year
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off an injury-plagued second year in Southern California.
The club made the announcement before Wednesday’s game at Texas. Rendon, who was limited to 58 games, had been on the injured list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old also missed time with knee and groin injuries.
Manager Joe Maddon said he wasn’t sure how the injury progressed from a hamstring issue to a problem with the hip. The club is hopeful Rendon will be ready for spring training next year.
“It was not the original part of it,” Maddon said. “It’s something I don’t understand how it goes from (hamstring) to hip, but it did and now we have to treat it.”
Rendon, who joins two-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the 60-day IL for the Angels, signed a $245 million, seven-year contract after helping Washington win the 2019 World Series. His prorated salary in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season was $10 million instead of $26.1 million.
After leading the majors with 126 RBIs with a career-best .319 batting average with the Nationals two years ago, Rendon played 52 of the 60 games in his LA debut last season, hitting .286 with nine homers and 31 RBIs. He will finish this season at a career-low .240 with six homers and 34 RBIs.
Trout went on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. He has been out longer than expected, but the Angels say the plan remains for the nine-time All-Star to play this season.
Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels are still without Mike Trout, but manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday they still hope to get the three-time AL MVP back this season.
Trout missed his 67th game since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is only the third time he has been on the injured list in his 11 big league seasons, and this is his longest stretch of missed games.
Trout, who turns 30 Saturday, went on the injured list a day after he came up limping when he was on the bases in the first inning of a home game against Cleveland. He had been expected to miss six to eight weeks, but Tuesday marked 11 weeks since he was put on the injured list. Trout wasn’t with the team in Texas.
“Obviously, the timeline keeps getting pushed back,” Maddon said. “We all thought that he’d be playing right around now at the worst, and it’s not happening. We’ll keep playing it all the way through.”
With the Angels under .500 and in fourth place in the American League West with 55 games remaining after the second of four against the Rangers, Maddon was asked if there had been any thought of not having Trout try to return this season.
“He’s working really hard. He wants to get back, so we have not had a discussion of just giving up on him,” Maddon said.
When he got hurt, Trout was leading the major leagues with a .466 on-base percentage. He hit .333 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games.
Trout is in the third year of the $426.5 million, 12-year contract he signed during spring training in 2019. The overall value changed slightly when the pandemic shortened last season to 60 games, reducing his salary to $15 million from $36 million.
LA Story: Vela, Chicharito highlight MLS All-Star roster
NEW YORK — Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Chicharito Hernandez, Gold Cup goalkeeping standout Matt Turner and 17-year-old Cade Cowell are among the 28 players on the Major League Soccer All-Star Game roster announced Wednesday.
The MLS All-Stars will face a team of all-stars from LigaMX on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.
The 28-man roster includes 13 players selected through voting by fans, players and the media; 13 players selected by All-Star Game head coach Bob Bradley; and two selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Fifteen MLS teams are represented on the All-Star roster, led by six selections from the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders. The six include brothers Alex and Cristian Roldan, and striker Raúl Ruidíaz, who leads the league with 11 goals.
Turner is one of four selections from the New England Revolution. He’s coming off a Gold Cup performance during which he allowed just one goal in six matches and was named the top goalkeeper in the tournament. New England midfielder Carles Gil was also selected after leading the league with 15 assists, more than double any other player.
Also selected was Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, who scored the winning goal for the United States in the Gold Cup final against Mexico.
Hernandez, in his second season with the LA Galaxy, has 10 goals and is tied for second in the league with New England’s Gustavo Bou, also an All-Star.
MLB season starts March 31, again with every team scheduled
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open the 2022 season on March 31 — as long as there isn’t a work stoppage — and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
The league released the full schedule on Wednesday. NL openers have the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, Colorado at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta at Miami, Arizona at Milwaukee, Washington at the New York Mets, St. Louis at Pittsburgh and San Francisco at San Diego.
AL openers are Toronto at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Boston, Minnesota at the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City at Cleveland, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Detroit at Seattle and the New York Yankees at Texas.
In the one interleague opener, Philadelphia is at Houston.
Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Poland
VIENNA, Austria — Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who feared for her safety at home after criticizing her coaches on social media, flew into Warsaw on Wednesday night on a humanitarian visa after leaving the Tokyo Olympics, a Polish diplomat confirmed.
Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the 24-year-old athlete had arrived in the Polish capital after flying from Tokyo via Vienna, a route apparently chosen to confuse those who would endanger her safety. In a statement, the diplomat said he “wanted to thank all the Polish consular & diplomatic staff involved, who flawlessly planned and secured her safe journey.”
The plane that she was reportedly traveling on from Vienna was directed to a separate airport building used by government officials, and could not be seen. Passengers from the flight told reporters that one young woman was left on board as they left the plane and were put on buses to the main terminal.
In a dramatic weekend standoff at the Tokyo Games, Tsimanouskaya said Belarus team officials tried to force her to fly home early after she criticized them, and some European countries stepped in to offer assistance.
It’s not clear what’s next for the runner — either in her sporting life or her personal one. Before she left Japan, she said she hoped to continue her running career but that safety was her immediate priority. Her husband fled Belarus shortly after his wife said she would not be returning, and Poland has also offered him a visa.
“We are very happy that she is here safe
Madelene Sagstrom beats the heat, takes Olympic golf lead
KAWAGOE, Japan — Lexi Thompson had to bring in a team manager the last three holes when her caddie succumbed to the heat. Players walked down sunbaked fairways using umbrellas, some of them occasionally holding a bag of ice on their heads.
Madelene Sagstrom had a hot start of her own Wednesday in women’s golf.
With a tough pitch to 4 feet for par on the final hole, the Swede kept bogeys off her card on a day of searing heat for a 5-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead over top-ranked Nelly Korda of the United States and Aditi Ashok of India.
Extreme heat is nothing new for most of the top players, with an LPGA Tour schedule that includes stops in Singapore and Thailand. This ranked right up there. The heat index topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius), and at that point caddies were allowed to remove their bibs.
Heat wasn’t the only problem. A tropical storm is approaching, and the current forecast is for a 70% chance of heavy rain on Saturday, a slighter higher chance on Sunday. The competition must finish by Sunday when the Olympics close.
Heather Daly-Donofrio, an International Golf Federation technical delegate in charge of the women’s competition, said players have been informed about the possibility of a 54-hole event.
AP source: John Collins stays with Hawks for 5 years, $125M
ATLANTA — Power forward John Collins, a key player in Atlanta’s unexpected run to the Eastern Conference finals, has agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Hawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until Friday. The deal includes a fifth-year option for Collins.
Atlanta’s agreement with Collins secures another key player to a long-term deal after point guard Trae Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million rookie extension on Tuesday. The deal with Young begins in 2022.
The average value of Collins’ new deal is $25 million. His base salary for the 2021-22 season will be $21.6 million.
Collins, a restricted free agent, averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2020-21, his fourth season. He was the No. 19 overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft and was a key piece in the rebuilding process that took the team to the East finals, where the Hawks lost to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
COVID-19 cases could be linked to Bucks’ championship run
MILWAUKEE — Health officials have identified nearly 500 coronavirus cases statewide that could be linked to the large crowds that gathered in downtown Milwaukee as fans cheered on the Bucks’ run to the NBA championship.
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson says contact tracing and testing for cases associated with those gatherings continues with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Officials say 491 people with confirmed or probable cases said they had attended the Deer District or Bucks game “during their exposure or infectious periods.” But, DHS could not say definitively that they caught the virus while viewing the game downtown or elsewhere.
AP source: Kemba Walker headed home to play for Knicks
A decade into his NBA career, Kemba Walker is heading home.
The four-time All-Star point guard will sign with the New York Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
Walker — who was born in the Bronx — and the Thunder have been working on the buyout parameters in recent days, according to the person who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.
The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.
Jazz to acquire Eric Paschall from Warriors for draft pick
SAN FRANCISCO — The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade’s parameters said Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA’s moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026.
Paschall posted a farewell on his Twitter account: “Going to miss dub nation! Love y’all! Love my teammates!”
Now, the 24-year-old Paschall will be teammates with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 40 games last season for Golden State, which lost to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
The Warriors drafted the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall out of Villanova with the 41st pick of the 2019 draft and he made the All-Rookie first team.
Seward plans parade to honor hometown gold medalist swimmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacoby, who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games, will get a parade in her honor.
Festivities are planned Thursday in her hometown of Seward.
The 17-year-old and her parents will drive in a parade through Seward beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Alaska’s News Sources reports they will then get on a boat that takes tourists out on whale watching and other sighting seeing tours to address the crowd that will gather in front of the Fishermen’s Memorial.
Jacoby, who will be a senior at Seward High School this year, scored a major upset at the Olympics, winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.
She was the first person from Alaska to ever qualify for the Olympics in swimming.
Riot breaks out as Colombian fans return to soccer stadium
BOGOTA, Colombia — A long-awaited return to El Campin stadium turned into a riot in Colombia’s capital as soccer fans battled one another and invaded the pitch.
Police said several people were injured, one seriously, in the melee during Tuesday night’s match between the local team Santa Fe and visiting Atletico Nacional of Medellin.
The game was the first after 17 months of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to allow fans at El Campin, Bogota’s main soccer venue, though some other stadiums around the country have hosted fans at games since mid-July.
Mayor Claudia López, who attended, announced it would also be the last for a while due to the disturbances. She said spectators would again be barred indefinitely at El Campin and the smaller Techo stadium in the capital.
Red Sox closer Barnes tests negative for coronavirus
DETROIT — The Boston Red Sox placed Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list and then found out after Tuesday’s game against Detroit that their closer tested negative for the virus.
Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn’t pitched since a save against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 28. The right-hander was put into quarantine after showing symptoms at the team’s hotel in Detroit.
Manager Alex Cora said Barnes is expected back on Wednesday.
Marwin González returned to the active roster after being out since July 13 with a hamstring strain. He is hitting .205 while starting at all four infield positions, as well as left and right field.
Jets sign QB Josh Johnson to give them experienced backup
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.
Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson.
The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets’ quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan — none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets had been talking to Johnson throughout the offseason, but insisted his presence won’t do anything to deter the development of White or Morgan.
Pelicans add D’Antoni, Collins to coaching staff
NEW ORLEANS — Veteran former NBA coach Mike D’Antoni is joining the New Orleans Pelicans as a coaching adviser and Jarron Collins has been hired as an assistant coach, the club announced Wednesday.
The moves come on the heels of the Pelicans’ decision to hire Willie Green as their third head coach in three seasons.
D’Antoni, who was an assistant with Brooklyn last season, has compiled a 672-527 record as a head coach with Denver, Phoenix, New York, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston.
Collins has been an assistant with Golden State the past seven seasons.
AAC’s Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues
American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco vehemently denied that his league has ever “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools.
Aresco addressed conference realignment Wednesday during the AAC’s virtual football media day, saying the league is not actively looking to add schools.
“Our conference has never strategically aligned or plotted with ESPN to influence conference structures,” Aresco said. “We wouldn’t do that. ESPN has never done that and would not do it. We do consult with our television and business partners on issues related to our conference. Everyone does, of course. But any suggestions or statements that we colluded with ESPN with regard to the structure of any other conference is a completely unfounded and grossly irresponsible accusation.”
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN last week, accusing the network of encouraging at least one other conference to raid that league as it tries to find a way forward with Texas and Oklahoma on their way to the Southeastern Conference.
The AAC was reported to be the conference ESPN was incentivizing to woo Big 12 teams. ESPN denied any wrongdoing. Bowslby said earlier this week the parties have agreed not to escalate the dispute publicly.
Race leader: Ramage replaces Gossage at Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Speedway Motorsports named Texas Motor Speedway executive Rob Ramage as the track’s new general manager on Wednesday after Eddie Gossage had overseen the facility through its first 25 seasons of racing.
Ramage had been the track’s general counsel since 2013, also serving as director of governmental affairs and senior vice president of finance and compliance. His responsibilities have included risk management and working with government entities, business leaders, and community advocates.
“After a nationwide search and interviewing some excellent candidates, we realized the best leader to carry Texas Motor Speedway into its next quarter century was already working in the offices outside of Turn 1,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer for Speedway Motorsports.
Gossage, the old-school promoter and showman, announced in May that he was stepping down from the track that he had overseen since its groundbreaking about 20 miles north of downtown Fort Worth in 1995, two years before the first race. Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports for 32 years overall, and his final event was the first NASCAR All-Star race held in Texas in June.
K-State athletic director replaces Texas AD on CFP committee
IRVING, Texas — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Texas AD Chris Del Conte.
CFP’s announcement Wednesday comes less than a week after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
The 13-member selection committee is comprised mostly of sitting athletic directors along with former players and coaches. Each Power Five conference is represented by an active athletic director.
With Texas in the process of leaving the conference, the Big 12 nominated Taylor to replace Del Conte, the CFP said.
Taylor has been athletic director at Kansas State since 2017. He also served a long tenure as AD at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and in between was a deputy athletic director at Iowa.
Spanish league secures $3.2 billion in funds to help clubs
MADRID — The Spanish league took a step toward cutting into the Premier League’s global dominance on Wednesday, securing €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion) in funding to boost its clubs’ finances and increase revenue growth over the next few years.
The deal unanimously approved by the league’s executive committee should increase the clubs’ spending power and is expected to help Barcelona guarantee a new contract for Lionel Messi, who is yet to officially say whether he will remain with the club.
Real Madrid, which has often been at odds with the league and reportedly was against the deal, could also benefit by increasing its chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé, a longtime target for the club.
The strategic agreement with international investment fund CVC Capital Partners, being dubbed “Boost LaLiga,” still needs to go through the league’s general assembly, when a majority of the clubs from the first and second divisions must give their final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.