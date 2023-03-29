North Texas reaches NIT finals, shuts down Wisconsin
LAS VEGAS — Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, Rubin Jones scored all 12 of his after halftime and North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to beat Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the NIT.
North Texas (30-7) advances to the program’s first NIT championship game on Thursday. Conference USA is now 16-1 this postseason.
North Texas, which trailed 41-29 at halftime, took its first lead of the game at 56-54 with 2:08 remaining on Moulaye Sissoko’s shot in the lane to cap a 10-0 run.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl missed two free throws with 49.1 seconds left and North Texas worked the clock down before Perry had it poked away. Wahl had a shot blocked at the rim, but Wisconsin secured the loose ball and called a timeout with 5.8 left. Wisconsin got it inside to Wahl but Sissoko knocked it away and dove on the ball to end it.
UAB tops Utah Valley, sets up C-USA showdown in NIT
LAS VEGAS — Ty Brewer had a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds and five steals, Eric Gaines scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and UAB beat Utah Valley 88-86 on Tuesday night to set up an all-Conference USA final in the NIT.
UAB (29-9) will face North Texas for the fourth time this season on Thursday for the NIT championship. UAB lost to North Texas twice in the regular season before winning 76-69 on March 10 to advance to its second straight conference tournament championship game.
Gaines scored UAB’s opening five points of overtime and Trey Jemison added a putback for an 81-76 lead. Gaines also made a contested shot in the lane to make it 83-78.
Brewer sank a jumper from the free-throw line to put UAB ahead 85-83 with 46 seconds left. After a timeout, Utah Valley was forced into a contested 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer that did not hit the rim. Jordan Walker was fouled and made two free throws for a four-point lead.
After Utah Valley made a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, Walker sank a free throw before missing the second with 0.8 left. The Wolverines’ full-court heave at the buzzer went over the backboard.
Walker finished with 17 points on 5-of-23 shooting for UAB.
Nets’ Simmons won’t play again this season because of back
NEW YORK — Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games.
Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday a full recovery was expected.
It’s the second straight year that Simmons was unable to play because of a back injury. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a disk problem, but was bothered this season by a sore left knee before his back problems returned.
Simmons finishes with averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play after the All-Star break in February. The 26-year-old had fallen out of the starting lineup before that, unable to regain the form that earned his three All-Star selections in Philadelphia.
He was traded to the Nets last February after initially refusing to play for the 76ers in the 2021-22 season, citing mental health concerns. His back problems then surfaced as he worked to get himself prepared to play for the Nets.
Simmons is making $35.4 million this season, and is due $78.2 million more over the next two seasons.
Warriors are hopeful of Andrew Wiggins returning this season
SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter.
Wiggins has been working out on his own every day but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions, the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon.
“Beyond that, once he’s back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said Tuesday.
There have been no details on what Wiggins is dealing with because it is private. He hasn’t played since Feb. 13 against the Wizards.
He missed his 40th game overall Tuesday against New Orleans, having been sidelined for three with left foot soreness, 10 because of a strained adductor in his right thigh, and seven games with a non-COVID illness.
The 28-year-old Wiggins signed a four-year contract extension last October. He is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37 games this season.
A first-time All-Star last season, Wiggins reached the playoffs for just the second time in his eight-year career and often took on a tough defensive assignment in helping the Warriors capture their fourth championship in eight seasons.
Still, the timeline for when Wiggins might play is still unclear.
“There’s hope but it’s I guess indefinite, it’s also appropriate because we don’t know,” Kerr said.
Sergio Romo retires as Giant after pitching one final time
SAN FRANCISCO — Sergio Romo retired as a San Francisco Giant just the way he wanted, pitching one final time for the team he helped to win three World Series championships and then calling it a career Monday night.
In a moment more special than he could have possibly imagined, the entertaining right-hander faced three Oakland batters in the seventh inning at Oracle Park in the exhibition finale for both clubs.
The Giants reached out a few weeks back asking whether Romo might consider tossing an inning — he looked at his arm and asked if it could give it one last hurrah. He had already taken up golf.
So, Bay Area baseball fans were treated to a last listen of Romo’s long-time signature “El Mechon” walk-up tune, too. Then he unleashed that nasty slider.
Going against one of his former teams, Romo walked his first batter, threw a wild pitch and surrendered two singles before former teammate Hunter Pence walked out to make a pitching change.
The 40-year-old Romo soaked it all in as he made his way to the dugout, tipped his cap and hugged Giants manager Gabe Kapler and others in a sensational sendoff.
Romo got a curtain call and fought tears as he went back into the dugout.
Saluted with a rousing ovation when he walked to the bullpen to begin his warmup tosses, Romo received more cheers when he came into the spring training game. The A’s players watched and clapped from their dugout rail and the Giants grinned witnessing the emotional goodbye to baseball.
Romo played 15 seasons for eight different organizations, including the Athletics, spending his initial nine years with the Giants. The reliever shared a goodbye note Monday to San Francisco on The Players’ Tribune.
“Dear San Francisco, Tonight I get to do something one last time — something that’s been one of the biggest honors of my whole life: I get to put on a Giants jersey. And before I go do that, I just wanted to write this letter, and share some thoughts with you all. Thanks for reading,” he said.
Lionel Messi surpasses 100 career goals for Argentina
SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina — Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and surpassed 100 career goals for Argentina with three in the first half of Tuesday’s international friendly against Curacao. The World Cup winners beat the Caribbean side 7-0 in their second match since clinching the trophy in December.
The 35-year-old Messi opened the scoring against Curacao in the 20th minute with a right-foot shot from the edge of the box to reach the 100-goal milestone. Nico Gonzalez added another three minutes later with a header from close range.
Messi then scored his 101st for Argentina in the 33rd minute with a crossed shot to the right of the goalkeeper and his 102nd in the 37th after an easy run to score. Two minutes earlier he had assisted Enzo Fernandez’ blast from the edge of the box.
The Argentine captain trails only two players on the list of most goals scored for national teams in official matches; Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 122, and Iran’s Ali Daei, with 109.
Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident
BRISTOL, Conn. — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns.
Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was given a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace Thursday by Bristol police in connection with the ESPN incident, according to a police report.
Hernandez, who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note onto the property, police said. He then left.
The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.
Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. No lawyers for him are listed in court records. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Riverview, Florida.
His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.
Earlier Thursday, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.
An ESPN spokesperson said the company was cooperating with police and declined further comment.
Also Thursday, Cheshire police charged Hernandez with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other motor vehicle charges in connection with events on March 8, court records show.
Police said Hernandez eluded Southington and Cheshire police during chases but was later caught in Bristol. Bristol police said Hernandez was having a mental health problem and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Police said Hernandez told them he had been driving around Connecticut that day trying to get arrested “because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”
Auburn’s top ‘22 hoops signee, Traore, plans to transfer
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn’s top signee from last year, center Yohan Traore, plans to transfer.
The five-star recruit from France, who played a limited role as a freshman, announced his plans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-10 Traore initially committed to LSU but landed at Auburn after the firing of coach Will Wade a little more than a year ago. He was rated the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 5 center according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Traore averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds after arriving from Dream City Christian School in Arizona.
Traore was a member of the U15 and U16 French National Team.
He played nine minutes in Auburn’s opening NCAA Tournament game against Iowa. Traore failed to score and didn’t play in the s econd-round loss to Houston.
Brewers’ Hiura outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers outrighted infielder Keston Hiura to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday after he cleared waivers.
The move means Hiura will remain with the Brewers organization after they had designated him for assignment.
Hiura, 26, had an outstanding rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to recapture that form. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.
He has a .238 career batting average with a .318 on-base percentage, 50 homers and 132 RBIs in 284 games. His best season was that rookie year of 2019, when he hit .303 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 84 games while posting a .938 OPS.
Hiura began his career as a second baseman but primarily has played first base since 2021. He also played five games in left field last season.
Ibrahimovic injured again, misses Sweden vs Azerbaijan
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed Sweden’s match against Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifying on Monday because of injury.
Sweden coach Janne Andersson didn’t disclose the precise nature of Ibrahimovic’s problem when confirming the AC Milan striker’s absence ahead of the game.
“It’s really frustrating for him and really frustrating for us. Unfortunately, that’s where we are,” Andersson said of Ibrahimovic, who made his first national team appearance in a year on Friday in the 3-0 loss to Belgium.
Ibrahimovic has recently returned to fitness after nearly eight months out with a knee injury.
Milan plays Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 12.
Peru keeper released after altercation with Spanish police
MADRID — Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was released without charges after an altercation with Spanish police officers in front of the hotel in Madrid where the national team is staying, Peru’s foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Gallese, who plays in Major League Soccer for Orlando City, was taken to a police station for interrogation after a brawl broke out between police officers and players who were watching Peruvian fans chanting outside the hotel on Monday night.
Peru will play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.
The Peruvian foreign ministry called for “an immediate clarification” about what happened from the Spanish authorities. The Peruvian soccer federation expressed solidarity with its players and said it respected and would collaborate with authorities. It asked for its fans in Madrid to refrain from any violent actions.
Madrid government official Mercedes González said Tuesday there will be an investigation to find out whether excessive force was used by the police officers, but she said they acted to guarantee the safety of everyone. She said Gallese was taken to the police station because he assaulted an officer.
González said the players had been advised to be careful and not to interact with the fans in order to maintain the safety of hotel guests and others. She said about 300 fans were outside the hotel being used by the Peruvian national team in the Spanish capital.
Images on social media showed Peru players outside the hotel watching their fans sing when one of the players was pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small brawl ensued with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers.
The altercation lasted a few moments while the crowd continued chanting.
Earlier Monday, a Spanish hotel employee was detained by local police for allegedly racially insulting the Morocco national team in posts on social media. He was expected to be formally accused of a hate crime, González said.
Several players have been subjected to racist insults in Spanish league matches this season, most notably Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. The league has filed eight formal complaints to authorities because of insults against the Brazilian player, who is Black.
