Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session.
The Rams confirmed the injury Tuesday, one week before veterans report to training camp.
Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter in the backfield after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games, capping his rookie year with some of his best play.
The injury is a blow to Rams coach Sean McVay’s plans to build an elite NFL offense around quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Detroit for Jared Goff early in the offseason.
Akers intended to play a primary role as an every-down back for the Rams after sharing carries as a rookie last year with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in the team’s first season following Todd Gurley’s departure.
Akers got 14 carries in his NFL debut, but didn’t get that many touches again until December. The Florida State product took over the primary ball-carrying role for four of Los Angeles’ final five regular season games, averaging 3.95 yards on 86 carries — including a career-high 171 yards against New England.
Akers’ athleticism and explosiveness made him the clear top choice heading into the playoffs, where he rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ victory at Seattle. He added 91 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ season-ending loss at Green Bay.
Henderson is still with the Rams, while Brown left for Miami. Los Angeles also has Raymond Calais and Xavier Jones, who both have limited NFL experience, along with rookie seventh-round pick Jake Funk.
The Rams’ veterans will report to UC Irvine on Tuesday, July 27, with their first practice the next day.
The NFL Network first reported Akers’ injury.
Jets assistant in hospital after ‘horrific’ bike accident
NEW YORK — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in a “horrific” bicycle accident last weekend and is in critical condition.
Denver TV station 9News reported Monday night Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding in California. Agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed to the station the 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized.
The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known.
ESPN reported the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California. He was struck by a single motorist at close to 3 p.m. according to the San Ramon Police Department.
Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the pass game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles is to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.
It was Brady’s first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Donald Trump.
The Patriots as a team chose not to attend after winning in 2019.
Brady was front and center, accompanying Biden, coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer into the ceremony, which included jokes about age and the election and a push from the president for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already.
Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, put on quite the comedy routine, comparing the Buccaneers’ run to Biden’s election victory.
“Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said with a big grin. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why they do that to me?”
Biden was presented with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey — which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.
Netflix’s ‘UNTOLD’ to dive deep into epic sports moments
LOS ANGELES — Caitlyn Jenner’s reflections about winning an Olympic gold medal, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl are some of the most controversial sports moments highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries airing next month.
The streaming giant announced Tuesday that the series “UNTOLD” will premiere Aug. 10. The five-part docuseries will air weekly with each 80-minute film starting off at a pivotal sports moment before diving deep into the story beyond the headlines.
“Sports is a great unifier in our country,” said directors and co-executive producers Chapman Way and Maclain Way in a statement. “It crosses politics. It permeates culture. We’ve tried to separate it as its own industry, but just like art and film, it’s so pervasive it generates a wide discussion amongst people.”
The first film focuses on the 2004 melee between the Indiana Pacers and some Detroit Pistons fans when Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) charged into the stands after a fan threw a drink on him during a nationally televised game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. With never-before-seen footage, the players involved in the brawl explain their roles in one of the NBA’s darkest moments in league history.
Joshua defending heavyweight titles vs Usyk in September
LONDON — Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25.
The fight pits two 2012 London Olympic gold medallists against each other: Joshua topped the podium in the super-heavyweight division and Usyk reigned supreme in the heavyweight bracket.
“We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges,” Joshua said in a statement on Tuesday. “The stadium is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honored to be the first person to fight in such an awe inspiring venue. I am ready to handle business.”
The mandatory WBO title fight fills a vacancy after Joshua’s all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in August was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ordered the WBC champion to take on Deontay Wilder again. That contest is in October.
Ugandan who fled pre-Olympics camp found in central Japan
TOKYO — A Ugandan athlete who fled during pre-Olympics training in western Japan last week has been found and is being interviewed by police, officials said Tuesday.
Mie prefectural police in central Japan said 20-year-old weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko was in the Yokkaichi city 105 miles east of his host town in western Japan. Police are asking him what happened since he fled his hotel in Izumisano in the Osaka prefecture Friday, leaving behind a note saying he didn’t want to return to his country.
Ssekitoleko left behind his luggage and a note saying he wanted to stay in Japan and work, Izumisano officials said. He did not meet Olympic standards in the latest international rankings released after he arrived Japan and was to return home this week.
The pandemic-delayed Olympics open Friday despite mounting concern about an upsurge of infections in Tokyo, which on Tuesday reported 1,387 cases, up 557 from a week ago.
On their arrival on June 19 at Narita International Airport, a member of the team tested positive and was quarantined, while the remaining eight members were allowed to travel more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) on a chartered bus to Izumisano.
Martinez helps US beat college all-stars 1-0 in Olympic prep
DURHAM, N.C. — Nick Martinez combined with three relievers on a five-hitter and Eddy Alvarez walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, giving the U.S. Olympic team a 1-0 win over a college national team in an exhibition on Monday night.
Martinez, a former Texas Rangers pitcher now with the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, struck out nine and walked none.
Saraperos de Saltillo’s Anthony Carter got six straight outs, Texas Rangers Triple-A right-hander Ryder Ryan struck out the side in the eighth and free agent closer David Robertson struck out two in a perfect ninth for the save. U.S. pitchers struck out 17.
The U.S. loaded the bases in the fifth before San Diego minor leaguer Patrick Kivlehan hit an inning-ending flyout.
Dodgers minor leaguer Tim Federowicz and Oakland minor leaguer Nick Allen singled with two outs in the sixth, and Boston’s Jack Lopez and the Marlins’ Alvarez walked against Arkansas right-hander Jaxon Wiggins, who took the loss.
The U.S. won Sunday’s opener 8-3. The third game of the series is Tuesday in Cary.
The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, plays its Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.
Kansas City Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor has signed a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, just days before the first players begin reporting for training camp.
The Chiefs did not disclose financial terms in announcing the deal Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Okafor has 30 sacks and 183 tackles in eight NFL seasons, including the past two with the Chiefs. He joined the club as a free agent from New Orleans in March 2019, signing a three-year, $18 million contract.
Okafor made an immediate impact in helping rebuild the Kansas City defense, recording five sacks and 21 combined tackles in 10 games. A torn pectoral muscle in Week 15 forced him to finish the season on injured reserve. He missed playing in the team’s victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
The veteran signed a restructured contract in August 2020 that reduced his salary cap figure for the upcoming season by $2 million and voided the final year of his original three-year deal.
Steelers sign LB Melvin Ingram, T Chaz Green to 1-year deals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles, including 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He did not have a sack in 2020, when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury.
Ingram’s arrival gives the Steelers help on the edge following Bud Dupree’s departure in free agency over the spring. Ingram will compete for a backup role behind T.J. Watt and second-year player Alex Highsmith.
Green, 29, has appeared in 37 games for three teams during his five-year career. Green played in 15 games last season for Indianapolis. He joins an offensive line in the middle of an overhaul after center Maurkice Pouncey retire, guard David DeCastro was released and left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva left as free agents.
IndyCar inks new NBC Sports deal, 2 races to run on Peacock
IndyCar announced an extension with NBC Sports on Tuesday that guarantees a majority of its races will be on the main network broadcast rather than cable, including a series-high 13 events on the flagship channel next season.
Still, the migration toward streaming will hit full speed next season as NBC Sports plans to exclusively stream two IndyCar races on Peacock. The rest of the IndyCar schedule, which is expected to be 17 races but has not yet been released, will air on USA Network.
Jon Miller, president of NBC Sports programming, said the network never wavered in its desire to extend its relationship with IndyCar because “we think its some of the most competitive racing out there. We think it is, quite honestly, really, really good racing.”
He cited this season’s move to IndyCar for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean as audience-builders, as well as an emerging crop of new stars. Current IndyCar points leader Alex Palou is one of four first-time winners this season, and the 24-year-old Spaniard is actually the oldest winner in an exciting, young group.
Miller told The Associated Press the extension was a three-year deal and that NBC Sports is proud of the growth its seen since it acquired the entire IndyCar schedule in 2019. NBC Sports previously only held the rights to races on cable, while ABC/ESPN held the broadcast rights.
With eye on legacy, Keselowski buys a stake in Roush Fenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brad Keselowski is ready to begin the “next evolution” of his racing career.
Jack Roush put a long-term vision for Roush Fenway Racing in motion Tuesday when the 79-year-old team owner introduced Keselowski as a new partner in the NASCAR team.
Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship, because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR. With Roush Fenway, Keselowski will not only drive the No. 6 Ford next season but have a considerable role off the track.
Keselowski will replace Ryan Newman, who drove the Roush flagship car the past three seasons.
Keselowski said he had four reasons for joining Roush Fenway: a long-term driving contract, being in a leadership role with the team, taking on a ownership role and having a place in the sport when he retires from driving. He likes the competitive future of the team particularly, with the advent of NASCAR’s next generation car.
Pre-Lombardi star safety Bobby Dillon heads to Hall of Fame
Of the 26 men who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as Packers and preceded Bobby Dillon into the shrine, nearly all won an NFL championship with Green Bay. Dillon never got the chance.
Indeed, during his eight superb seasons with the storied franchise, Dillon was one of the best defensive players in the league. But the Packers were an NFL weakling at the time, going 33-61-2 while Dillon was playing safety so well he made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he retired to Emlen Tunnell.
And he did it with one eye.
Dillon, who died at age 89 in August 2019, five months before he was selected for the Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class, lost his left eye as an adolescent.
Andy Pettitte’s son agrees to terms with Jeter’s Marlins
MIAMI — Left-hander Jared Pettitte, son of three-time All-Star lefty Andy Pettitte, agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte were New York Yankees teammates for 15 seasons.
The younger Pettitte pitched for Dallas Baptist University this year and had a 5.81 ERA in 13 games. He helped lead his Houston high school team — coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman — to a state title in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and a 1.20 ERA.
