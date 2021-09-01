Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012
CALGARY, Alberta — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012.
Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass Jocelyne Larocque and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. Play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review.
Canada fell behind 2-0 in the first period — for just its second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians scored two goals, 2:29 apart, in the second to tie it.
Brianne Jenner scored on a power play when she corralled the puck in front of the net and brought it from backhand to forehand to get around the left pad of Nicole Hensley.
Jamie Lee Rattray tied it by redirecting Larocque’s shot from the point. Rattray nearly won it with 90 seconds to go in regulation but her breakaway shot went off Hensley and deflected off the post.
Five of the last seven world finals between Canada and the U.S. have gone to extra time, including 2011, ’12, ’16, and ’17.
Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for the United State for a third straight game. She batted her own rebound between the legs of goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens.
Carpenter scored her fifth goal of the tournament, all in the last three games, on a power play just 12:35 into the game.
In the third-place game, Petra Nieminen scored her sixth goal of the event and Finland beat Switzerland 3-1.
Bull rider killed in ‘freak’ accident’ during competition
FRESNO — A Brazilian bull rider was killed Sunday when his spur got caught in a rope, pulling him under the bull, and the animal stepped on his chest in California, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group.
Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, said Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Campos Silva lost his balance and his spur got stuck in the flank strap, which is wrapped around the bull’s lower torso to encourage it to buck. In a “freak accident,” Campos Silva was pulled underneath the bull, which then stomped on his chest, Giangola said.
The Fresno County coroner’s office confirmed Campos Silva’s death but has not yet determined the cause.
Giangola said the bull, named “Classic Man,” will still be eligible for future events despite the tragedy. The bull was not at fault, he said.
“It clearly was not an act of aggression,” he said. “The bull was bucking in his normal pattern.”
“A bull rider with a lot of promise,” Campos Silva competed in the 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals after debuting in the United States the year before. He was pursuing his dream to support his family.
“He was a determined cowboy,” Giangola said.
US draws Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico for World Cup qualifying
USA Basketball will face Puerto Rico, Mexico and Cuba in the first round of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.
The Americans, who won a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo but finished only seventh at the most recent Basketball World Cup two years ago, found out their qualifying opponents Tuesday when the draw was held at FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.
It will also be the first major tournament for USA Basketball with Grant Hill as managing director. Hill is succeeding Jerry Colangelo in that role; Colangelo oversaw each of the last four Olympics for the U.S., helping assemble teams that won gold medals each time.
The U.S. has won the World Cup five times, most recently in 2014.
There are 80 teams in the qualifying rounds. It begins with a double round-robin; all teams in the various groups for the first round will play the other three teams in their group twice. First-round games will be played during three different windows — Nov. 20-30, Feb. 21-March 1 and June 27-July 5.
Second-round games begin in August 2022 and run through February 2023. The next World Cup — to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia — takes place from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10, 2023.
Defending World Cup champion Spain, trying to become one of the 12 European qualifiers for the tournament, opens with games against Ukraine, Georgia and North Macedonia in the opening round.
Payton: Saints planning up to a month away from New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
Many New Orleans residents have evacuated and officials have advised them not to return for at least another several days while roadways are cleared and widespread damage to power lines are repaired. Some neighborhoods are expected to be without power for weeks.
“There’s a chance that, if our stadium is not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be?” Payton said Tuesday. “That game could very well be right here at AT&T Stadium. We’ve got enough fans in this area and Houston, certainly from northern Louisiana, that we think that would be something that’s very realistic.”
Payton said the Dallas area, where the Saints relocated on Saturday as Ida approached the Gulf Coast, also seems to make the most sense as a temporary practice base because multiple Division I college football programs there have offered help and because of conflicts or logistical challenges with other locations the club considered.
TCU, where Payton’s son, Connor, is a student, and SMU have reached out and “completely would love to be a part of helping us and hosting us,” Payton said.
Payton said the Saints are focused on making a four-week plan, “knowing we can always adjust if need be.”
Reduced expansion for MLB with fewer September call-ups
ARLINGTON, Texas — This used to be the time of the season when MLB clubhouses and dugouts would get really crowded with the influx of September call-ups.
There would be plenty of roster reinforcements for contending teams, including extra pitchers and a few more position players on the bench down the stretch. Teams out of the playoff chase got an opportunity over the final month to take a look at lots of prospects while giving them a taste of the big leagues.
Now those roster expansions are much smaller, far from when teams could use their entire 40-man rosters once the calendar flipped to September.
Each team will get to add only two players to their rosters, from 26 to 28, on Wednesday.
“In previous years that number probably would’ve been a little bit higher in terms of guys we’d want to bring up in order to rest guys or even just provide some big league experience down the stretch for some young guys. So we’re going to have some decisions to make,” said Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, whose team has a big lead in the AL Central.
“I don’t think two is enough, and I think 15 is too much because some teams will call up all 15 and some teams will call up four or five. You’re either outmanned, or you’ll outman them,” said Dusty Baker, manager of the AL West-leading Houston Astros. “We’ve gone from one drastic measure to another one,”
Even before COVID-19 altered and shortened the 2020 season to only 60 games, MLB had decided to reduce the September call-ups while adding a 26th player to the roster fulltime last year.
This will be the first full 162-game season with so few players available late, with every team required to have 28 on their rosters. Through 2019, teams had 25-man rosters until Sept. 1, and could then increase to as many as 40 — though they could settle anywhere in between, often creating unbalanced matchups.
Georgetown cancels game vs. Marist after virus pause in camp
WASHINGTON — Georgetown canceled its season opener against Marist that had been scheduled for Saturday after the school said a coronavirus-related pause during training camp affected preparations and conditioning.
The team’s next game is Sept. 11 at Delaware State.
“We decided out of an abundance of caution to cancel this week’s game and turn our focus to preparing for our next game,” athletic director Lee Reed said in a statement. “While we felt we were near ready, we concluded that an extra week would be in the best interest of student-athlete health and safety.”
Georgetown said fans who bought tickets will be refunded automatically.
Reed thanked Marist officials for their understanding. Marist athletic director Tim Murray said the school respects Georgetown’s decision to cancel.
Reich urges vaccinations in wake of Colts’ COVID-19 absences
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich has been on the vaccination team since before training camp opened.
He’s tried to educate, cajole and convince more players to join him. At last count, Reich said inoculations were leveling off with about 75 percent of Indy’s roster having taken the jab.
Now with four projected starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list — quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Eric Fisher, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal — one of the league’s least-vaccinated teams is facing new scrutiny as Reich continues to make his pitch.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations and I think it’s fair to say, at times, I get frustrated,” Reich said. “I do try to listen and respect but I also don’t shy away from saying what I believe and what I believe is right — the research that I’ve done. I don’t hesitate in saying what I think is best for the team, but we’ll continue to reiterate this is an individual decision. We respect that.”
It’s suddenly become a delicate topic again in Indy.
While some, such as All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and running back Jonathan Taylor, quickly acknowledged they were vaccinated when camp opened in late July, others, such as Wentz, said they wanted to keep their decisions private.
But the league’s COVID-19 protocols have thrust the debate into the public realm.
Wentz, Kelly and Pascal did not test positive for the virus yet were deemed close contacts. The interpretation is they were unvaccinated. And Wentz, who three weeks with a left foot injury, wore a mask as he watched the other three quarterbacks work out at practice.
Sawamura joins list of Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. The Boston bullpen has been hit hard by the outbreak that started last week.
Left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 injured list before Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Rays. It was announced afterward that reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were in quarantine as close contacts, and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez had tested positive.
Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday.
Cora said he remains concerned that there could be additional cases.
College hockey returns to Anchorage; Kraken get an assist
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Hockey is returning to the University of Alaska Anchorage after donors, including the NHL’s newest team, raised over $3 million after the program was eliminated.
“It’s a great day to be a Seawolf,” UAA chancellor Sean Parnell said Tuesday when announcing the team would return to the ice for the 2022-23 season. “It’s our day to celebrate the reinstatement of the program.”
The team will need a year to regroup after losing its coach and players in the last 12 months, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
The Alaska Board of Regents cut the program last year, but said it could be saved if supporters raised $3 million — or the amount needed to cover two years of operating costs.
The Save Seawolf Hockey fundraising campaign met that goal Monday.
Among the 1,140 donors were the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, which kicked in about $150,000 from the team and individuals associated with it to keep the college program alive. The Kraken also launched their own Save the Seawolves campaign.
Kathie Bethard was chair of the fundraising campaign. They raised money by hosting hockey tournaments, hockey camps, golf tournaments, silent auctions and reaching out to any potential source.
“It wouldn’t have happened if the hockey community wouldn’t have stepped up and believed we could get this done,” Bethard said. “Thank you to everyone who donated, from $2 to $250,000.”
Alaska Anchorage won’t just have to find players and a coach in the next year; they will also have to find opponents. Both Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks were members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, which has disbanded.
Judge blocks Western Michigan’s vaccine mandate for athletes
LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement against four female soccer players, ruling they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights.
District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids, however, denied a motion by an employee who challenged Michigan State University’s broader vaccination mandate.
He issued the temporary restraining order on the day of Western’s deadline for athletes to get an initial shot or be unable to practice or compete. He said while the university had not had an opportunity to respond to the lawsuit that was filed Monday, the mandate is subject to strict scrutiny because it burdens the free exercise of religion.
“WMU’s vaccination requirement for student athletes is not justified by a compelling interest and is not narrowly tailored,” Maloney wrote.
He scheduled a hearing on a temporary injunction for Sept. 9.
Giants acquire OL Ben Bredeson from Ravens for draft picks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have acquired offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of draft picks.
New York said it shipped a 2022 fourth-round draft choice and received Bredeson, a 2022 fifth-round selection and a 2023 seventh-round choice.
It was the Giants’ second trade for an offensive lineman in two days. They acquired center Billy Price from Cincinnati for defensive lineman B.J. Hill and a conditional seventh-round 2022 draft choice.
Bredeson is entering his second NFL season. A fourth-round draft choice out of Michigan, he played in 10 games as a rookie, primarily on special teams. He also appeared as an extra lineman in some offensive packages for Baltimore.
Bredeson played in 51 games for the Wolverines with 46 starts at left guard. He was voted a team captain in each of his final two seasons.
The Giants have made five trades this month. They added cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Josh Jackson, offensive linemen Price and Bredeson, They shipped cornerback Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in the Jackson deal and sent kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina.
Rays expected to add David Robertson to roster Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have added veteran reliever David Robertson to their taxi squad and are expected to recall him from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
The Rays signed the 36-year-old on Aug. 16 after Robertson was part of the silver medal-winning United States team at the Tokyo Olympics.
The AL East-leading Rays began Tuesday with a seven-game lead over the New York Yankees, for whom Robertson played nine of his 12 major league seasons.
“I’m excited to be part of the team and see what happens from here,” Robertson said on Tuesday. “I’ve always enjoyed playing against the Rays just because they were the toughest, scratchiest team we played against and now I’m on the other side of it. I’m ready to go.”
Robertson last pitched in the majors on April 14, 2019 with Philadelphia. He had Tommy John surgery in August of that year and had a setback a year later.
Blue Jays cut LHP Brad Hand 1 month after acquiring him
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have cut struggling lefty reliever Brad Hand.
Hand was reinstated from the bereavement list and designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game against Baltimore. Hand went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams.
Hand last pitched in an Aug. 26 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits in 2/3 of an inning. He was placed on the bereavement list July 27.
Hand went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 21 saves in 41 appearances for Washington before the trade. He’s 43-31 with 126 saves and a 3.70 ERA over 11 big league seasons.
Denver Broncos trade WR Trinity Benson to Detroit Lions
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Longshot wide receiver Trinity Benson achieved his lifelong goal Tuesday, finally making the 53-man roster on his third try after spending two years toiling on Denver’s practice squad.
He had to fly 1,200 miles to take that last step.
Ahead of the league’s cutdown deadline, the Broncos traded Benson and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for a pair of picks in next year’s draft.
“He’s a success story,” Broncos GM George Paton said. “He came from nowhere and for him to develop into an NFL wide receiver — we had a lot of teams calling on him — I think it’s a great story and the credit goes to Trinity.
“He was down the depth chart here because we are talented there. And it’s a credit to him that teams were calling,” Paton added. “And we just thought it was a win-win: a win for us to get value, a win for Trinity and really a win for the Detroit Lions.”
The Lions sent Paton a pair of picks, fifth- and seventh-rounders next year when the draft pool will be unusually deep after the NCAA granted players an extra season of eligibility in response to the pandemic.
AP source: Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Vikings
NEW YORK — The New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for.
NFL Network first reported the trade as teams whittled their rosters to the maximum 53-player limit. The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.
NFL Network also reported the Jets sent a 2022 sixth-round pick along with Herndon for a 2022 fourth-rounder.
The 25-year-old Herndon has 71 career catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. He was in a competition this summer with Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown, Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah. It appeared Kroft, a free-agent signing in March, had moved ahead of him on the depth chart. Griffin, Brown and Yeboah were all among the Jets’ 53-player cuts Tuesday.
Among the Jets’ other notable cuts included quarterbacks James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year, and veteran Josh Johnson. That leaves just rookie Zach Wilson and Mike White, who hasn’t taken a regular-season snap, at the position.
Reds get minor league OF DeShields from Red Sox
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Cincinnati Reds obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash on Tuesday.
DeShields was with Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds’ top minor league team in Louisville.
The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield depth for the Reds, who started Tuesday in the second NL wild-card spot.
DeShields has six years of big league experience. He was with Cleveland last year after spending the previous five seasons with Texas. He has a .246 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage and 109 stolen bases in 576 games.
Chiefs trade OL Durant to Patriots for 7th-round 2022 pick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs traded offensive lineman Yasir Durant to the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft as they trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline.
Durant made the Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, and he started Week 17 at right guard as the Chiefs rested their starters. But he was lost in a numbers game in Kansas City, which completely revamped its offensive line after a bunch of backups and fill-ins were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
The remake included Kyle Long, who came out of retirement only to break his tibia at the start of camp and landed on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Defensive end Malik Herring went on the non-football injury list and wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemper were released.
Those waived Tuesday were defensive backs Devon Key, BoPete Keyes, Zayne Anderson, Rodney Clemons, Marlon Character and Dicaprio Bootle; defensive linemen Tyler Clark, Austin Edwards, Demone Harris and Tim Ward; wide receivers Maurice Ffrench, Cornell Powell, Dalton Schoen and Darrius Shepherd; running backs Derrick Gore and Darwin Thompson; offensive linemen Darryl Williams, Prince Tega Wanogho and Wyatt Miller; linebackers Emmanuel Smith and Omari Cobb; and quarterback Shane Buechele.
Packers All-Pro tackle Bakhtiari to open season on PUP list
The Green Bay Packers won’t have David Bakhtiari for the start of the season as the All-Pro left tackle continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Bakhtiari’s agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed Tuesday that Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The designation means Bakhtiari won’t be available for at least the first six weeks.
That leaves reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers without the player who has protected his blind side for the last nine seasons. The Packers must adapt without one of the game’s top blockers.
NFL Network first reported that Bakhtiari would open the season on the PUP list.
Bakhtiari, who tore his left ACL in a Dec. 31 practice, earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020 and was a second-team selection in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
No resolution to Watson dilemma as he stays on Texans roster
HOUSTON — Quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the active roster Tuesday as the Houston Texans made cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players.
Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.
Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations. Even before the accusations against Watson, he had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.
Watson, who led the NFL in passing yards last season, reported to camp to avoid being fined and participated in individual drills but never practiced with the team, watching as Tyrod Taylor ran the offense.
No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses freshman RB Crawford from team
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team after police said he armed himself with a knife during a fight in a dorm.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the dismissal Tuesday and said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended.
University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the 18-year-old Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.
Lovicott said Tuesday that police learned Aug. 22 about a fight between two people in a residence hall that had taken place the previous night. No one was stabbed or cut with the knife, he said.
Crawford was the only person named in the police department’s release.
“There is much more to this story, but rather than try this case in the media, I will present the rest of the extenuating facts and circumstances to the proper authorities and ask them to consider those carefully in reaching fair and proper decisions,” Crawford’s lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, said in a statement.
School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures and said they would have no additional comment.
Crawford and Roberts both signed with Wisconsin in December as consensus three-star recruits. Crawford is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Roberts is from Nashville, Tennessee.
Ken Seals named Vandy’s starting QB, Wright will play too
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has named Ken Seals as the Commodores’ starting quarterback for the opener against East Tennessee State.
Lea said Tuesday that Seals will be the starter. Mike Wright is the backup quarterback, but Lea said Wright also will play as one of the Commodores’ best 11 offensive players.
“Both Ken and Mike had great camps, and we’re proud of both those guys,” Lea said. “Felt like it was important for our team heading into game one that we had some clarity in that position, and we were allowing for those guys to establish roles for themselves to build chemistry within the offense.”
Seals led all true freshmen last season with 1,928 yards passing. He ranked third both with 12 touchdown passes and 214.2 yards passing per game. Seals also completed 64.6% of his passes last season, third-highest in a single season at Vanderbilt.
South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In less than two weeks, Zeb Noland has gone of from helping South Carolina players prepare for the season to being named the Gamecocks starting quarterback.
In an odd twist, the one-time team grad assistant will start the year as South Carolina’s QB against Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.
Noland wasn’t even part of the mix earlier this month until expected starter Luke Doty suffered a mid-foot sprain and the Gamecocks had no one in the quarterback room who had taken snaps in a major college football game.
That is, until Noland gave up his spot on staff to put the pads back on.
Blackhawks D Murphy agrees to 4-year contract extension
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced a four-year contract extension with defenseman Connor Murphy on Tuesday.
The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit.
The 28-year-old Murphy has turned into one of Chicago’s most reliable defensemen. He had three goals and 12 assists while averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time over 50 games last season.
Murphy “has transformed into a defenseman capable of matching up with the opponent’s best players and someone we trust to help us preserve a lead in the final minutes,” general manager Stan Bowman said in a release. “Connor’s voice carries weight in our locker room as a veteran presence and we’re thrilled that his development and leadership will continue as a Blackhawk.”
The 6-foot-4 Murphy was selected by the Coyotes in the first round of the 2011 NHL entry draft. He was traded to the Blackhawks in June 2017 along with Laurent Dauphin for Niklas Hjalmarsson.
Luge moves Lake Placid, Whistler World Cup races to Russia
Luge’s governing body took upcoming World Cup races away from the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, citing ongoing difficulties in getting foreign athletes into and out of the North American countries during the pandemic.
The planned World Cup stops in Whistler, British Columbia, and Lake Placid, New York, will now both be held at the 2014 Sochi Olympic track in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. They will be the second and third stops on the World Cup schedule, the first from Nov. 26-28 and the second from Dec. 3-5.
The World Cup season will begin at the new track built for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, with racing being held Nov. 19-21.
The International Luge Federation’s decision means that there will be no World Cup events in any of the three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — in North America for a second consecutive season.
AP Exclusive: Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium by 2027
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ proposed new $1.4 billion stadium would include about 60,000 seats and 60 suites, The Associated Press has learned.
The Bills’ proposal includes a timeline for construction with a completion date pegged for no later than 2027 based on how quickly a deal can be struck, a person with direct knowledge of the documents presented to state and county officials told the AP on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.
The team’s current lease expires in July 2023 and would be extended until the new facility is opened, should the project be approved by the state of New York and Erie County.
The proposed capacity is about 12,000 seats less than the Bills’ current facility, now called Highmark Stadium, which was built in 1973. The new venue would not include a roof, but it would be designed so that a majority of the seats would be protected from the elements, the person said.
The team initially considered a larger stadium with a price-tag of $1.6 billion before making a decision to shrink the project, the person said.
Discussions between the the Bills’ parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and government officials opened in late May, with the parties holding an on-site tour at the Bills’ aging home last week.
Beach volleyball to send off 4-time Olympian Gibb in Chicago
The Chicago stop of the AVP beach volleyball tour is turning into a farewell for four-time Olympian Jake Gibb.
Gibb said the Chicago Open on Lake Michigan’s Oak Street Beach this weekend will be the last domestic stop in a two-decade career that included trips to the Summer Games in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. The tour is planning a video and other tributes on the final day, and the 45-year-old Utah native said he will have as many as 30 friends and relatives there to send him off.
“I’m done,” said Gibb, who announced at the Olympics that he was stepping away from international competition and said this week in an interview with The Associated Press that he will retire from the AVP tour as well.
“For the last 10 years, I felt like it was my final year every year. I kept pushing every year, and then one more (Olympic) quad,” he said, adding that the FIVB World Tour finals in Italy in October will be his final international event. “I just feel done. I’m excited to move on.”
A two-time cancer survivor who won 43 times in the U.S. and internationally, Gibb said he hadn’t taken any time to look back over his career since a whirlwind experience in Tokyo in which partner Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Tri Bourne.
State says no to using COVID-19 cash for new football field
ANNA, Ill. — The state has rejected a southern Illinois school’s request to use nearly $900,000 in federal COVID-19 cash for artificial turf at the football field and a new track surface.
The request was made by the Anna-Jonesboro High School Board, which said kids in gym classes would benefit from the new turf, not just the football team.
But the Illinois State Board of Education turned down the project, The Southern Illinoisan reported.
The newspaper was told to file a public records request if it wanted more details.
A parent, Paula Brue-Hasty, said there were more important needs at the high school, including mental health services and a leaky roof over the art room.
School board member Shane Osman said the turf would cause excitement.
“Go down and tell these kids that we are getting a turf field and watch the sheer joy on these kids’ faces,” Shane Osman said at a July 19 meeting.
German clubs resist last-minute splurges on player transfers
BERLIN — German soccer clubs resisted last-minute splurges on players with Leipzig’s signing of highly rated teenager Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona the most eye-catching move on the last day of the summer transfer window.
Leipzig said Tuesday that the 18-year-old Moriba, who came though Barcelona’s youth academy and made 18 appearances for the senior team last season, was given a five-year deal.
Barcelona said Leipzig was paying 16 million euros ($19 million) for the central midfielder, with another 6 million ($7 million) possible in variables, and that it will receive 10% of any future transfer fee. The Spanish club’s financial difficulties have been well documented over a summer in which it allowed star player Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain.
Moriba’s first Spanish league goal was set up by Messi in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Osasuna on March 6, and the players could face each other as opponents when Leipzig plays PSG in the Champions League group stage on Oct. 18 and Nov. 3.
Jakobsen wins Vuelta’s 16th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead
SANTA CRUZ DE BEZANA, Spain — Fabio Jakobsen celebrated his 25th birthday with his third stage win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Odd Christian Eiking holding on to the overall lead.
Jakobsen prevailed along with his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates through the twisty finale of the 180-kilometer (111.8-mile) 16th stage that took riders from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana in northern Spain.
Jakobsen, who had also won the fourth and eighth stages, finished the sprint ahead of Jordi Meeus and Matteo Trentin.
“A birthday is always a good day, but I’m over the moon with this win,” Jakobsen said. “I was dropped on the climb. The guys waited for me, they brought me back and I win the race. It’s all thanks to them. The only thing I had to do was a short fast sprint, and they did everything else today.”
The Dutch rider has been enjoying his greatest results since being involved in a horrific crash that left him fighting for his life in an induced coma more than a year ago.
There was no change at the top of the general classification, with Eiking comfortably staying ahead of Guillaume Martin and two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic.
