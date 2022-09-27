Browns’ Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday.
The team said Garrett was taken to a hospital, but did not give any specific details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.
Garrett and his teammates returned to practice at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
The 26-year-old Garrett was in the locker room following the morning workout.
It’s not yet known if Garrett’s playing status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.
Garrett needs just one sack to become the team’s career leader. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday’s win over the rival Steelers.
One of the NFL’s most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61½ sacks in 71 games.
Jays’ Manoah honored for defending Kirk after weight barbs
TORONTO — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight.
Manoah received a roughly $73,000 ($100,000 Canadian) sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports.
Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “embarrassing the sport” because of his weight and figure. Kirk, a first-time All-Star this season, is 5-foot-8 and 245 pounds, according to his bio on MLB.com.
Ross was responding to a video highlight of Kirk scoring from first base in a game Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay. Toronto won 7-2, splitting a doubleheader against the Rays.
Manoah, who has thrown to Kirk in all but one of his starts this season, fired back at Ross, urging him to “ step aside from the keyboard.”
“Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now,” he wrote. “Let KIRK inspire those kids to continue to chase their dreams and chase greatness.”
Ross subsequently deleted the tweet and shut down his account before issuing a public apology for his remarks.
To recognize Manoah’s actions, Dove Men+Care announced a sponsorship honoring athletes for their sportsmanship and named Manoah as the first recipient.
In a press release Monday, Dove Men+Care praised Manoah for “promoting body positive reassurance” and demonstrating “notable sportsmanship on a global stage.” The company also announced Manoah’s intention to donate the prize to KidSport.
Buccaneers, NFL discuss contingency plans for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later (Monday) about what we’re going to do,” coach Todd Bowles said.
Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes Wednesday for the start of preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.
Bowles said one of the things under discussion was the prospect of practicing in another city if the storm makes landfall near the Tampa Bay area.
Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”
Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.
Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark
ATLANTA — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture.
Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech.
Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history.
Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.
Collins was the third Football Bowl Subdivision coach to be let go in the opening month of this season, following Scott Frost at Nebraska and Herm Edwards at Arizona State.
Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins and provided steadfast support even as the losses mounted.
Georgia DB Bullard’s status uncertain following DUI arrest
ATHENS, Ga. — Defensive back Javon Bullard’s status for No. 1 Georgia’s Southeastern Conference game at Missouri on Saturday is uncertain after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Coach Kirby Smart said Bullard must appear before a committee that includes athletic director Josh Brooks.
“Disappointed in Javon,” Smart said Monday. “Hate it for him. He has a wonderful family but made poor decisions, and it will be dealt with internally.”
Smart said there is “still a lot in the air there” regarding Bullard’s status.
Bullard has started in three of four games at the “star” defensive back position. He has seven tackles.
Bullard was arrested by University of Georgia police in Athens early Sunday and charged with seven misdemeanors, including failure to maintain lane and holding a wireless device. He was booked at 4:57 a.m. and was released on bond less than four hours later.
Bullard, a sophomore, had three tackles in Georgia’s 39-22 win over Kent State on Saturday. He had 12 tackles as a backup in 2021.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa not in concussion protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol, according to coach Mike McDaniel, after appearing to slam his head against the ground in Miami’s win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said after the game that it was a back injury that was giving the third-year quarterback problems. And McDaniel reiterated Monday that Tagovailoa’s back and ankle are “sore” but the team will know more after he undergoes further testing.
McDaniel didn’t commit to whether Tagovailoa would play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
“It’s my first time on a Thursday night game with Tua, so I don’t assume anything,” McDaniel said. “But it wasn’t out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game.”
Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano and appeared to be disoriented as he got back to his feet. The Dolphins originally said it was a head injury, and Tagovailoa missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half. He returned to start the third quarter.
Tagovailoa’s quick return drew skepticism, and the NFL and National Football League Players Association said they are conducting a joint review of what went into the decision to allow Tagovailoa to go back in the game.
By NFL rule, a player has to undergo in-game evaluations if he has a possible concussion. Those evaluations involve team medical personnel, as well as an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.
McDaniel said Tagovailoa was cleared by the team and the independent neurologist before re-entering the game.
Auburn loses 2nd center, Tate Johnson, to injury
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has lost its second center of the season with Tate Johnson slated for surgery on his left elbow.
Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that Johnson is scheduled for surgery on the elbow Thursday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks but could be out for the season. Jalil Irvin replaced him after Johnson went down with the injury against Missouri.
Avery Jernigan has also worked at center.
Johnson had taken over after sixth-year center Nick Brahms retired from football just ahead of the season opener after attempting to return from knee surgery.
Harsin said quarterback T.J. Finley will practice this week after missing the Missouri game with an injury to his right shoulder. Robby Ashford started in a 17-14 overtime win and is listed as the starter on the depth chart going into Saturday night’s game against LSU.
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Monday the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win, as he welcomed the team to the White House for a victory celebration.
Biden called the Braves’ drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” The team got its White House visit in with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and the Major League Baseball playoffs begin again. The Braves trail the New York Mets by 1.5 games in the National League East but have clinched a wildcard spot for the MLB playoffs that begin Oct. 7. Chief Executive Officer Terry McGuirk said he hoped they’d be back to the White House again soon.
In August 2021, the Braves were a mess, playing barely at .500. But then they started winning. And they kept it up, taking the World Series in six games over the Houston Astros.
Biden called their performance of “history’s greatest turnarounds.”
“This team has literally been part of American history for over 150 years,” said Biden. “But none of it came easy ... people counting you out. Heck, I know something about being counted out.”
Fury rules out fighting Joshua after deadline expires
LONDON — Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired.
Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday.
In a video posted on Instagram, the WBC champion said: “Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5 o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed.
“It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack.”
Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, had already said there was “no chance” of contracts being signed by Monday, while Joshua said on Sunday that the negotiations were down to his lawyers.
Joshua had verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split in favor of Fury.
The unbeaten Fury’s last fight was in April when he knocked out another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, in front of around 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium.
Fury’s hopes of landing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, who retained the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Joshua in Saudi Arabia last month, were dashed when the Ukrainian said he did not intend to fight again this year.
Fury then turned his sights on Joshua.
Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.
Nwora, 24, played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.1 minutes. He shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.
The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has made 15 starts and played 92 games in his two seasons.
