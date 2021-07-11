Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener
LAS VEGAS — This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.
Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either.
If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night. Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to defeat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.
Ike Iroegbu — a former Washington State player who spent some time in the G League — hit a 3-pointer with about 1:15 left to put Nigeria up 88-80. Kevin Durant scored the next seven points for the U.S.; a 3-pointer, two free throws following a turnover, then two more from the line with 16.5 seconds remaining.
Gabe Nnamdi made two foul shots with 13.2 seconds left to restore Nigeria’s 3-point edge. The Americans ran 9.7 seconds off the clock on the ensuing possession without getting a shot off, and Zach LaVine missed a pair of free throws — the second intentionally — with 3.5 seconds left.
Precious Achiuwa got the rebound for Nigeria, and that was it. It’s only an exhibition — but the upset was still of the massive variety. U.S. coach Gregg Popovich went and shook hands with Nigeria coach Mike Brown, the Golden State assistant, as the Americans walked off stunned.
The Americans had gone 39-0 in their last three Olympic seasons — including pre-Olympic exhibitions -- on their way to gold medals and had been 54-2 in major exhibitions since NBA players began playing for USA Basketball in 1992. Plus, they’d beaten Nigeria by a combined 127 points in their last two meetings, one at the 2012 London Games, the other a warm-up for the 2016 Rio Games.
Realmuto to start at C for NL, Merrifield and Anderson added
DENVER — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.
St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball.
Molina was elected on the players’ ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip. Molina said later Saturday that he will also skip the All-Star Game to rest.
Major League Baseball also said Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was injured and won’t participate, though Betts played an entire nine innings Friday night.
Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.
Altuve said he needed time off to deal with unspecified issues with his left leg, and Correa said he wanted to spend time with wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
Merrifield became a two-time All-Star. Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, earned his first All-Star trip.
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also said he was withdrawing from the All-Star Game, wanting to rest for the second half. DeGrom, who has a 1.08 ERA, was bothered in the first half by discomfort in his right lat muscle, tightness in his right side and flexor tendinitis in his right arm.
The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff. Mets manager Luis Rojas and Brewers manager Craig Counsell had said Friday their pitchers would be added.
Scherzer earned his eighth All-Star selection.
MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.
Houston outfielder Michael Brantley and San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish are withdrawing becauce of injuries.
Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber were previously ruled out because of injuries.
Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Ill. — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia had a 4-under 67 on Saturday for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the John Deere Classic that feels as though it’s just getting started.
Rain overnight and more during the third round left the TPC John Deere soft and prone to low scoring, and just about everyone took advantage.
Munoz overcame two early bogeys by keeping a clean card on the back nine. He took the lead with a tee shot into 6 feet on the par-3 16th hole and was at 16-under 197.
He led by one shot over Brandon Hagy, who is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory in his 93rd career start. Hagy also had a 67.
Five players were two shots behind, a group that included Scott Brown, who had a 63 to match the low score of the round. Adam Long (64), Cameron Champ (64), Kevin Na (66) and Ryan Moore (68) joined him at 14-under 199.
Five of the last six winners of the John Deere Classic finished at 20 under or better, the exception being Bryson DeChambeau four years ago when he captured his first PGA Tour title at a paltry 18 under.
Nasa Hataoka opens 6-stroke lead in Marathon LPGA Classic
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64.
A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.
“I think the original thinking of this course was that it was a very narrow course so it might be difficult for me,” Hatoaka said. “Then it came out to be that the narrow makes it easier to get to the target, so I think this is what was good.”
Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total. The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.
“I think last five holes are usually the place where you really have to concentrate and try for the birdies,” Hatoaka said. “I think that kind of clicked and gave me those birdies.”
Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.
“I’ve seen the scores out here.” Harigae said. “Some girls — you can go really low out here. But you just never know. Golf is a funny game. I think if I just keep my head down and keep going forward, it might pan out.”
Esther Henseleit had a 67 to get to 12 under, and Saso (64) was another stroke back with Amy Yang (65), Austin Ernst (66) and Caroline Masson (66).
Detry, Fitzpatrick share 3rd-round lead at Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.
Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.
“It was nice to hear the crowds and to see some beer flying around after that shot,” said Detry, who is seeking his first European Tour title.
Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot — only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green. He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.
They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16. The U.S. Open champion crouched down and stared at the ball, not quite believing what happened.
Rahm, who started the third round in a share of the lead, rebounded from opening with two bogeys in his first three holes by making five birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 6. He shot 69.
“Just a couple of errors, whether it’s me mentally or technically, whatever it is,” said Rahm, who is playing his first event since winning his first major title at Torrey Pines last month. “It is unfortunate that it’s been happening quite a bit the last few days. I’m usually very, very solid inside five feet. That’s usually my comfortable range. It’s definitely unusual.”
“But I’m making it up with a couple other longer putts and hitting really, really good shots out there. My iron play was exceptional today and it was great off the tee. Hopefully I can keep that going tomorrow and clean up the little mistakes.”
Australian player Lucas Herbert, coming off a win at the Irish Open last week, shot 64 — the second-lowest round of the day — and was alone in fourth place on 12 under.
A further stroke back, and just three off the lead, were Scottie Scheffler (67), Wade Ormsby (66) and Min Woo Lee (65).
Cicak to be 1st female chair umpire in Wimbledon men’s final
WIMBLEDON, England — There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.
Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.
The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.
Cicak is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.
She was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. Cicak also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
She has worked at 15 consecutive Wimbledon tournaments.
Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues
TOKYO — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks.
Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. They make up the overwhelming majority of Olympic venues, although a smattering of outlying areas were allowed initially to have limited attendance.
All fans from abroad were banned months ago.
Now, two prefectures that were permitted to have fans have backed out of those plans.
Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, which will hold soccer games without fans at the Sapporo Dome.
John Smoltz eagles 18th to take lead at Edgewood Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday to take a two-point lead over Vinny Del Negro into the final round of the American Century Championship.
“Eighteen is my worst hole,” Smoltz said. “I’ve been in the fairway maybe a couple times. It just didn’t fit my eye. I don’t get many eagles out here. I feel like I should. But that’s a great feeling to know when you can see the scoreboard, knowing that the putt puts you in the lead. That was a good feeling to make that putt.”
Smoltz had a 26-point round at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring event for a two-day total of 51. Del Negro, a former NBA player and coach, also scored 26 points. In traditional scoring, Smoltz and Del Negro each shot 2-under 70.
“I make no bones about it. I want to win this tournament probably more than anybody,” Smoltz said. “That’s probably why I haven’t won it.”
Two-time winner Jack Wagner was third at 47 after a 23-point day. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam was another point back.
Two-time winner Tony Romo was fifth with 42, and defending champion Mardy Fish matched Stephen Curry at 39.
Mike Modano, tied with Smoltz for the first-round lead after an albatross on 18, had a seven-point second round to drop into a tie for 12th at 32 points.
Charles Barkley was tied for 77th in the 88-player field at minus-21. Al Michaels was last at minus-59.
Philip Anschutz completes sale of minority stake in Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Philip Anschutz sold his 27% minority interest in the Los Angeles Lakers to Los Angeles Dodgers co-owners Mark Walter and Todd Boehly in a deal that closed Friday.
The transaction was approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors, according to AEG.
“We remain strongly invested in the franchise’s long-term success,” Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG, said in a statement. “We are confident that with Jeanie (Buss) as the team’s controlling owner, the Lakers will continue to be the gold standard in the NBA. Mark Walter and Todd Boehly are great additions to the ownership group, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”
Anschutz-owned AEG and the Lakers recently announced a 20-year extension to the team’s lease at Staples Center. It includes both sides investing in upgrades and improvements to the downtown Los Angeles arena, which the Lakers will continue to call home through 2041.
Boehly will join the Lakers’ board of directors, representing the interests of both Walter and himself.
Walter is co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, a privately held global financial services company, and is chairman of the Dodgers.
“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful and admired franchises in sports history,” Walter said. “I have watched the organization grow under Jeanie’s leadership and couldn’t be more excited to partner with her and the entire management team.”
Boehly is co-founder, chairman and CEO of Eldridge, a holding company that invests in businesses involving sports and gaming, media, and real estate. He is part-owner of the Dodgers.
Danielson wins at French Lick to take Symetra money lead
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Casey Danielson won the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort on Saturday to take Symetra Tour money lead.
Danielson closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 10-under 203, a stroke head of Beth Wu and two ahead of Rachel Rohanna.
Danielson earned $37,500 to push her season total to $77,034, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. The 26-year-old former Stanford star from Wisconsin also won the Symetra Classic in May in North Carolina.
Wu finished with a 68, and Rohanna shot 71.
Hill survives demolition derby on dirt at Knoxville Raceway
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin Hill survived a Friday night demolition derby on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway for his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the year.
Hill restarted on the inside beside Chandler Smith on the fourth overtime attempt and pulled away in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 16 Toyota in the first NASCAR national series race on the historic half-mile dirt oval.
Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead just before the field was frozen for a caution on the third overtime try, giving him the key inside position beside Smith.
“I didn’t think we were going to make it back up,” Hill said. “Track position was huge. It was really hard to get around people. You had to kind of rough them up a little bit to get around them. But we don’t stop, we don’t quit, even when we think we’re down and out.”
The 27-year-old Georgia driver wrapped up a playoff spot with a race left in the regular season. He has seven series victories.
The 19-year-old Smith was second, 1.207 seconds back in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota. He held the top spot through seven late restarts before Hill got the advantage on the final try.
The wreck-filled race had 14 cautions that consumed 80 laps and a 17-car pileup in Turn 1 on the first overtime try. The race went 179 laps, 29 more than scheduled.
Grant Enfinger was third, followed by Todd Gilliland, Derek Kraus and Matt Crafton. Kraus rallied after spinning early in the final segment after starting from the pole and winning the first two stages.
Jessica and Stewart Friensen became the first husband and wife to race against each other in a NASCAR national series event since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in 1998 at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series. Jessica was 26th, four laps back. Stewart followed in 27th, nine laps off the pace.
Donny Schatz, the 10-time Knoxville Nationals winner and 10-time World of Outlaws champion, was caught up in the big wreck in his Truck Series debut. He was 32nd.
“I had nowhere to go. I was just along for the ride,” Schatz said. “I thought I was going to have a top-10 finish.”
New-look Ireland hammers US 71-10 in Dublin
DUBLIN — A new-look Ireland passed an audition when it thrashed the United States 71-10 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.
Towards the twilight is Ireland’s golden generation marching, notably for the likes of Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Keith Earls, and coach Andy Farrell’s succession planning took a big step when a young but in-form side led by James Ryan delivered a 10-try pounding of the Eagles.
Eight Irish were given their debut, all within the first hour, and three more were handed their first test starts. A dozen of the starting 15 were aged 25 or under and they had an American side which pushed England last weekend under its spell from the get-go.
“I’m delighted for the new caps — to be able to do that as a coach is pretty special,” Farrell said. “To a man they all did extremely well.
“It doesn’t matter whether the scoreline is 71 points or not, the pressure that’s on them regarding their debut is always going to be there, and they should be unbelievably proud of themselves at how they handled that.”
Hooker Ronan Kelleher showed off his prowess close to the tryline with four tries, the fourth coming straight after he’d taken a high shot from flanker Riekert Hattingh, who was sent off. After his second try from a rolling maul for 45-3, Kelleher was also given the rest of the night off.
2 goals by Diaz gives Colombia 3rd place at Copa America
BRASILIA, Brazil — Colombia beat Peru 3-2 on Friday in the third-place match at Copa America after striker Luis Díaz scored a pair of goals, one of them assisted by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
The final of the tournament between defending champion Brazil and Argentina will be played Saturday night at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Peru opened the scoring at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia with Yoshimar Yotún in the 28th minute, with an assist from Christian Cueva that allowed him to beat Colombia’s Vargas with a soft lob.
Colombia equalized in the 49th minute after a free kick taken by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado went through the middle of the Peruvian wall and past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
Colombia took the lead for the first time in the 66th minute after Vargas kicked the ball above opposite defenders to find Diaz face to face with Peru’s Gallese. The striker calmly hit it with his right foot to make it 2-1.
Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula leveled once again in the 82nd minute with a header after a corner.
Díaz scored again in added time with a shot from outside the box. The ball deflected on a Peru defender and beat Gallese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.