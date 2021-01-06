Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda out of hospital
FULLERTON — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has returned home after being hospitalized in Southern California for nearly two months.
The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Tuesday that their 93-year-old former manager left the hospital and returned to his Fullerton home. He had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later. He underwent several weeks of rehab in the hospital.
Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.
In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.
In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.
Lynn says coaching Chargers was ‘an absolute privilege’
COSTA MESA — Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that coaching the Los Angeles Chargers was “an absolute privilege.”
Lynn issued a statement through the team a day after he was fired on Monday, ending a four-year tenure with LA.
“Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me. At every stage of life, I’ve had a coach that influenced me — including my time as an NFL player. That’s why I wanted to be a coach,” Lynn said. “For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can’t thank them enough. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent the Los Angeles Chargers on and off the field, and I’m grateful to our staff, coaches, players and everyone in the community who has been so supportive throughout my time with the organization.”
Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history and had one year remaining on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark and was 1-1 in the playoffs.
Lynn led Los Angeles to the postseason in 2018, but the Chargers have had two straight losing seasons. They were 7-9 this season and ended with a four-game winning streak.
General manager Tom Telesco will address the media Wednesday about the decision to fire Lynn as well as to give an update on the coaching search. The Chargers have requested interviews with at least seven assistants, including Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Georgia QB Daniels coming back; DE Herring, C Hill NFL bound
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be returning for another season between the hedges.
Daniels announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s coming back to the Bulldogs after starting the final four games of the 2020 season. Georgia won them all to finish 8-2, including a victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
“Found my new home, now we got unfinished business,” said Daniels, a third-year sophomore. “Go Dawgs 2021.”
The quarterback revealed his plans as two teammates said they’re heading to the NFL.
Defensive end Malik Herring and center Trey Hill announced on Twitter that they will give up their remaining eligibility to enter the draft.
After spending two seasons at Southern Cal, Daniels transferred to Georgia and was granted permission to play right away by the NCAA.
But he was still recovering from a season-ending knee injury sustained in the 2019 opener with the Trojans, prompting Georgia to go with two other quarterbacks before they finally turned to Daniels for a Nov. 21 game against Mississippi State.
He provided a huge spark to the passing game, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards, and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions the rest of the way.
Mulkey positive for COVID-19, UConn-Baylor women’s game off
No. 6 Baylor canceled its anticipated home game Thursday night against No. 3 UConn after Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.
Baylor said it began restricting team activities after Mulkey tested positive on Monday, the same day she had been planning to rejoin the team.
The 58-year-old Mulkey missed Baylor’s win Saturday at TCU because of contact tracing after being exposed on Christmas Day to a family member who tested positive.
“I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break,” Mulkey said in a statement Tuesday. “I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU (on Saturday). However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition.”
Mulkey now hopes to rejoin the program Jan. 15, if she shows no symptoms.
Kansas State, another Big 12 program, said Tuesday it also has paused team activities following COVID-19 test results and contract tracing procedures, leaving the Wildcats unable to meet league-mandated roster thresholds to play games. They have postponed their next two games — Sunday at Baylor and Jan. 14 at home against TCU.
Falcons interview Rams’ Brad Holmes as GM search continues
ATLANTA — The Falcons have interviewed Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams’ director of college scouting, for Atlanta’s general manager position.
The Falcons announced Tuesday they conducted a virtual interview with Holmes. Atlanta is looking to replace Thomas Dimitroff, who along with coach Dan Quinn was fired following a 0-5 start this season. Dimitroff had been the Falcons’ general manager since 2008.
The 41-year-old Holmes has directed the Rams’ scouts for eight years.
The Falcons previously conducted virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and Atlanta’s director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson, in their search to replace Dimitroff.
One day after completing a 4-12 season with their fifth consecutive loss under interim coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons conducted virtual interviews Monday with two coaching candidates — Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Team owner Arthur Blank said he will not place limitations on what moves a new general manager and coach can make. He said that includes decisions on quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.
U.S. beats Finland 4-3 to reach world junior title game
EDMONTON, Alberta — Arthur Kaliyev scored with 1:16 remaining and the United States advanced to the championship game of the world juniors, beating Finland 4-3 Monday night.
Alex Turcotte, John Farinacci and Matthew Boldy also scored for the U.S., which won gold four previous times including their last one in 2017.
Spencer Knight, one of eight returning players for a U.S., team that finished sixth last year following a quarterfinal loss against Finland, stopped 33 shots.
Kasper Simontaival had two goals and Roni Hirvonen also scored for Finland. Kari Piiroinen made 21 saves.
The United States will face Canada, which beat Russia 5-0 earlier Monday, in the gold medal game on Tuesday. Finland faces Russia for the bronze.
Turcotte held off a Finnish defender to swipe home a bouncing puck from the top of the crease to open the scoring at 12:39 of the first period.
Finland responded quickly on a power play, with Simontaival finishing off a one-touch pass from Kasper Puutio on a set play at 14:06.
Altidore back on US national soccer team roster
CHICAGO — Jozy Altidore is back with the U.S. national team for the first time in 1 1/2 years.
The 31-year-old Toronto forward is among 12 players invited Tuesday to a training camp starting Jan. 9 in Bradenton, Florida, ahead of a contemplated exhibition against Serbia in late January at Orlando. At 115 international appearances, Altidore is the senior player on the roster ahead of Seattle forward Jordan Morris, second with 39.
Altidore is a veteran of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He has 42 international goals and last played for the U.S. at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Morris and Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan also are on the roster. They have not played for the national team since a 4-0 win over Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League on Nov. 19, 2019, but were part of last January’s camp.
Tristan Blackmon, a 24-year-old Los Angeles defender, is the only player in the group selected by coach Gregg Berhalter with no previous national team camp experience. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner has attended camp but not played in a national team match.
Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley, 33, and Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, 36, were not selected.
MLS proposes 2-year CBA extension to players, no salary cuts
Major League Soccer is proposing no more pay cuts to its players for the 2021 season but in exchange is asking for a two-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement.
MLS presented its revised labor agreement to the MLS Players Association on Tuesday, a week after the league invoked its force majeure clause that obligates the league and the MLSPA to negotiate modifications to the existing CBA in good faith for 30 days.
The league is proposing that players receive their full salaries after they agreed to a 5% pay reduction as part of a renegotiated CBA in June when the league returned with the MLS is Back tournament. As part of the new proposal, MLS wants the current CBA extended through 2027.
No surprise: Peyton Manning a Hall of Fame finalist
Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
The star quarterback, owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles, was the first finalist revealed by the hall on Tuesday night.
Manning, of course, was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts out of 266 games played since being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing.
When he retired following leading Denver to the 2015 league title, Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).
He won 201 of those games, including playoffs, guiding the Colts to the 2006 NFL championship. He also made the Super Bowl for the 2009 and 2013 seasons, was a seven-time All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Joining Manning as a finalist was one of the players he threw to, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, a finalist for the second time. First-year eligible Calvin Johnson and second-time finalist Torry Holt also made the cut among receivers.
Wayne played in two Super Bowls with Manning.
Four defensive backs, including current 49ers general manager John Lynch, advanced. This will be Lynch’s eighth time as a finalist, while it’s the first for Charles Woodson in his initial year of eligibility, and Ronde Barber, and the second for appearance in the finals for Leroy Butler.
AP Source: Wentz needs time to think about future in Philly
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and there’s hope his relationship with the team won’t end in a divorce, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Wentz was benched for the final four games of the worst season of his five-year career and was inactive Sunday in a loss to Washington. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since Dec. 6.
Wentz also hasn’t discussed his future with team officials yet, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a private matter. The person said those conversations will take place when the time is right.
Wentz’s relationship with the organization is strained, according to another person close to the situation. It’ll take both sides coming together to make it work.
General manager Howie Roseman said Monday the team is not thinking about trading Wentz “right now.”
Frank Gore, NFL’s No. 3 rusher, unsure about playing future
NEW YORK — Frank Gore is in no rush to decide if he’ll give it another run next season.
The New York Jets running back, who ranks third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 16,000 yards, will be 38 in May and just completed his 16th season. He’s scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.
“I’m going to get some down time with the fam and get to Miami and chill out with my kids,” Gore said Tuesday. “And then, I’ll see what’s up. I still have fun, man, playing the game of football. But I didn’t make a decision yet.”
Gore knows whether he plays next season won’t be entirely up to him. At his age, most NFL running backs have been long retired. He has played more games — 240 — than anyone at the position in league history. So, Gore knows teams likely won’t be lining up to sign him, despite his Pro Football Hall of Fame-type resume.
Alex Morgan says her family has contracted the coronavirus
Alex Morgan has revealed on social media that she and her family contracted the coronavirus over the holidays in California.
Morgan, 31, recently returned to the United States from England, where she played this fall with Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League.
Morgan is married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. They have a 7-month old daughter named Charlie.
“We are all in good spirits and recovering well,” Morgan said in a post Tuesday on Twitter. “After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.”
The two-time World Cup winner was working her way back to fitness with Tottenham following the birth of Charlie. She played in five games with the Spurs, scoring twice.
The U.S. women’s national team is expected to open its January training camp on Saturday. The team is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo, set for this summer.
Testing replaces tailgating, as Bills set to welcome in fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Testing is replacing tailgating in the Bills Stadium parking lot, with a limited number of fans being allowed to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Before that can happen, New York state guidelines require the approximate 6,700 fans plus another 200 employees and members of the media first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff. Each person must show their ID and proof of a negative test before being allowed in the outdoor facility, which seats about 70,000.
The tests will be held Wednesday and Thursday, and conducted by New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories.
The company is converting a portion of the expansive stadium lots into a drive-thru testing site. Tests will be done over 14-hour periods both days, feature 30 lanes to accommodate the number of people showing up, and have the results returned within close to a 24-hour period.
Women’s tennis schedule through end of Wimbledon released
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The WTA released a provisional 2021 women’s tennis schedule through the end of Wimbledon in July, largely sticking to a traditional calendar, including the Miami Open in March.
The lineup released Tuesday tacks on 20 weeks to the tour’s initial announcement covering the year’s first seven weeks, including the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open that begins main-draw play Wednesday.
The Billie Jean King Cup finals and playoff series will start on April 12, the French Open on May 23, and Wimbledon — which was canceled last year for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic — on June 28.
After the Australian Open, which is slated for Feb. 8-21, there will be a WTA 500 event in Australia, followed by 500- or 1000-level events starting in Doha on March 1; Dubai on March 8; St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 15; Miami on March 22; Charleston, South Carolina, on April 5; Stuttgart, Germany, on April 19; Madrid on April 26; Rome on May 10; Berlin on June 14; and Eastbourne, England, on June 21.
The biggest event missing from the schedule is the joint WTA-ATP hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California, which already had said it will be relinquishing its usual March dates because of the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak caused that event to be canceled in 2020.
Questions rise about Dan Mullen’s coaching future at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen could be on the verge of opting out.
One week after insisting he hadn’t even thought about the NFL, there are reports that Mullen might walk away from the Gators, telling NFL teams he’s interested in making the jump to the pros.
It was tumultuous season for Mullen. He landed Florida on NCAA probation, was dealt a show-cause penalty for recruiting violations, was fined and reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference for his role in a benches-clearing fight, and was widely criticized for seemingly tone-deaf comments following two losses.
Mullen has acknowledged the landscape in college football is changing.
The burgeoning transfer portal forces coaches to continually re-recruit their own players and there are also the undetermined challenges regarding name, image and likeness earning potential. And the coronavirus pandemic exposed college athletics for having an overspending financial model that’s capable of crumbling on short notice.
AP source: 3 NFL teams granted permission to talk to Brady
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is becoming a popular name for NFL teams looking to fill head coaching vacancies.
A person familiar with the situation says the Chargers, Falcons and Texans have all asked for and received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady for their head coaching jobs.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team does not release names of assistant coaches who have been granted permission to speak with other teams.
The 31-year-old Brady could be on a meteoric rise up the coaching ranks after just one season as an NFL coordinator.
Carolina finished 21st in the league in offense last season and 24th in scoring. Although running back Christian McCaffrey only played in three games because of injury, four Carolina players went on to have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage, marking only the fifth team in the Super Bowl era that has happened.
John Muckler, coach who won 5 Cups with Oilers, dies at 86
EDMONTON, Alberta — John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died. He was 86.
The Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given.
Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach.
When the Midland, Ontario, native left Edmonton, he served as director of operations and head coach for the Buffalo Sabres from 1991-95. Muckler also was head coach of the New York Rangers from 1997-2000, and spent 35 games in charge of the 1968-69 Minnesota North Stars.
He became general manager of the Ottawa Senators in 2001 and helped build a team that reached the 2007 Stanley Cup final, where the Senators lost to Anaheim.
COVID-19 forces No. 1 Gonzaga to switch foes
Top-ranked Gonzaga was scheduled to play West Coast Conference rival Santa Clara in men’s basketball on Thursday afternoon, but the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Santa Clara program.
Instead, undefeated Gonzaga will face archrival BYU at 5:30 p.m. PST on Thursday.
BYU’s originally scheduled game against Pacific on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19-related protocols within the Pacific program.
Kraken add former Buffalo GM Jason Botterill to front office
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken made two more additions to their front office Tuesday, bringing in former Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill as an assistant GM and Norm Maciver as director of player personnel.
Botterill joins the Kraken after serving as the general manager of the Sabres for three seasons. Botterill was fired in June in a strange flipflop after the Sabres ownership initially announced he would return for a fourth season.
Botterill came under fire for mismanaging the lineup with numerous questionable moves while attempting to rebuild the roster through youth. Buffalo currently has the longest playoff drought in the NHL.
Botterill also spent 10 years working for the Pittsburgh Penguins as the director of hockey administration, assistant general manager and associate general manager.
Longtime NHL forward Colin Wilson retires after 11 seasons
TORONTO — Colin Wilson, who played 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies and Nashville Predators as part of a three-generation NHL family, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The 31-year-old forward played nine games for Colorado last season before having double hip surgery.
Wilson scored 113 goals and had 173 assists in 632 regular-season games. He added 17 goals and 16 assists in 65 playoff games.
“At this time, I am left to reflect on the 8-year-old kid from Winnipeg who couldn’t be dragged off a pond or outdoor rink. I can only imagine his excitement in learning of his career he would have in the NHL,” Wilson said in a statement released by the players’ union. “It is very bittersweet to retire as I leave my childhood passion behind but look forward to what comes next.”
Wilson played his final game on Oct. 26 for Colorado. A few days later, he detailed his long battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder in a post on The Players’ Tribune.
Picked seventh overall by Nashville in the 2008 draft, Wilson helped Boston University win the 2009 NCAA championship.
Wilson’s father, Carey, and grandfather, Jerry, also played in the NHL.
F1 negotiations with Australian GP are ‘live and active’
MELBOURNE, Australia — Government officials in Australia are involved in “live and active” negotiations with Formula One organizers about the timing of the race that is scheduled to open the season on March 21 at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit.
Media in Europe reported the Australian Grand Prix was likely to be postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions and staged later in the season.
“As far as I know, there has been no decision made to cancel, move or otherwise with the Australian Grand Prix,” Victoria state’s Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said Tuesday. “Those conversations are live and active, absolutely.”
The Victorian state government is a major backer of the Australian GP, which had to be canceled in 2020 just two days before the first race of the season was set to begin.
Spurs beat Brentford, but will wait 110 days for cup final
LONDON — Jose Mourinho reached his first final as Tottenham manager after Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko clinched a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the League Cup on Tuesday.
But he will have to wait 110 days before Tottenham contests the final against either of the Manchester clubs, with City playing United in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Second-division team Brentford knocked out four Premier League sides to reach the semifinals, but gifted Tottenham an opening goal in the 12th minute when Sissoko was left unmarked for a header.
But Tottenham took until the 70th minute to extend its lead when Son lifted the ball into the net after Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele combined for the breakaway.
Brentford, which had been denied an equalizer when a VAR review spotted — through a forensic examination of footage — that Ivan Toney was marginally offside with his knee before scoring.
The west London club finished with 10 men after Josh Dasilva’s high studs-up challenge left Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a gash on his left shin.
And Mourinho, who won the League Cup four times across spells in charge of Chelsea and Manchester United, will have a chance to deliver Tottenham’s first trophy since winning the competition in 2008.
The song “Spurs are on their way to Wembley” was played on the final whistle at Tottenham’s empty stadium. The final has been pushed from February to April 25 in the hope that fans will be allowed in — unlike any sporting event now in the country.
This semifinal was the first game since the start of England’s third lockdown on Tuesday, with the toughest laws since those imposed in early stage of the pandemic last March when even professional sport was prohibited.
A return to Wembley will be familiar for Tottenham, which used the north London stadium as a temporary home from 2017 to 2019 while its new stadium was being built.
Celta and Getafe stunned by third-tier clubs in Copa del Rey
BARCELONA, Spain — Celta Vigo and Getafe both lost to third-tier teams in the Copa del Rey’s Round-of-32 on Tuesday.
Celta was humbled 5-2 at Ibiza in a match played on artificial turf on the Balearic Island. Celta fell behind 3-0 within the first half hour after Ibiza’s Sergio Castel scored twice and Javi Pérez added a third.
Manu Molina made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before Celta’s Santi Mina and Jordan Holsgrove pulled two back for the visitors. Ángel Rodado completed the memorable rout for the minnows in injury time.
Celta, which is in eighth place in the Spanish league, was playing without several regular starters, including injured forwards Iago Apsas and Manuel “Nolito” Agudo.
The team from northwest Spain was one of the hottest in La Liga in the month of December after the arrival of Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet. It had won five and drawn one until its good run ended with a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid on Saturday.
Ibiza is undefeated and leads its third-division group with six wins and two draws.
“The excitement of our fans pushed us to this victory,” said Ibiza coach Juan Carlos Carcedo.
Getafe’s poor run in the league was compounded by a 1-0 defeat at Córdoba.
