California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team
CORONADO — A San Diego-area school district voted Tuesday night to fire the head basketball coach after tortillas were hurled at a team from a mostly Latino high school.
The Coronado Unified School Board voted 5-0 in a closed session to release JD Laaperi of Coronado High School and also discussed but didn’t take action on student discipline, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
There had been a squabble between coaching staff from both schools after mostly white Coronado beat visiting Orange Glen High School of Escondido 60-57 in overtime Saturday in a division championship game.
Witnesses alleged that Laaperi shouted expletives at an Orange Glen coach, saying, “Get your kids and get the (expletive) out of here,” the Union-Tribune said.
Video shared on social media then showed at least two Coroando students throwing tortillas into the air toward the other team.
Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a public message of apology Sunday that called the act “reprehensible.”
In a tweet Saturday, Laaperi said a community member brought tortillas to the game and said the incident was “unacceptable and racist in nature.”
“I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action,” he tweeted.
Both school districts, along with Coronado police and the California Interscholastic Federation, are conducting investigations into the incident.
Wayne McKinney, captain of the Coronado basketball team, has said players and coaches had received hate messages and death threats over the incident, according to the Union-Tribune.
On Tuesday, he called the tortilla-throwing unsportsmanlike but not an act of bigotry.
“It was not based on race or class; it was simply a great game between two teams,” McKinney said. “I think many people are making Saturday out to be something it was not.”
“Even if they were not intended as racist, we cannot ignore that our guests, these children who played their hearts out for a championship, felt attacked because they were Hispanic,” Coronado school trustee Whitney Antrim said during the meeting.
In a community letter Tuesday, Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Anne Staffieri said that following its investigation, the district wants to bring together students from both teams “to face one another, to confront, discuss and grow stronger through honest discussions and sincere apologies.”
Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics
Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all.
The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.
So making the 18-player roster was by no means a slam dunk for Lloyd, who scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final in Canada.
Vlatko Andonovski announced his Olympic squad on Wednesday. Tobin Heath joins Lloyd in heading to her fourth Olympics.
At the 2008 Beijing Games, Lloyd scored in overtime for a 1-0 victory against Brazil in the final. Four years later, she scored both goals in the gold-medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium, becoming the only player to score winning goals in consecutive Olympic finals.
Lloyd, who will turn 39 before the Tokyo Games, is the oldest national team Olympian, besting Christie Rampone, who was 37 when she played at the 2012 London Games.
Heath did not play in the national team’s recent Summer Series in Texas because of a knee injury. Julie Ertz is also recovering from an injury but should be ready when the United States opens the Olympics on July 21 against Sweden.
Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will be playing in their third Olympics.
Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch are first-time Olympians, as are sisters Samantha and Kristie Mewis.
Kristie Mewis is the only player on the roster who was not on the 2019 World Cup-winning team. She and Samantha are the first sisters to play for the senior national team in a world championship.
AP source: Grant accepts Olympic bid, pushes US roster to 12
USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.
LaVine’s decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant’s decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to formally reveal the full roster.
The challenge for the Americans will be keeping the group together. There has already been one change; Brooklyn’s James Harden, who had briefly committed, has since told the national team that a hamstring injury that affected him during the NBA playoffs would not allow him to participate, the person familiar with the roster decisions told AP.
So, for now, the Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo: Washington’s Bradley Beal, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.
The team has a combined 37 All-Star selections, led by Durant’s 11. The team will not be officially complete until USA Basketball sends its roster to FIBA, something that won’t happen until next month.
Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds, Federer, Serena 7th
WIMBLEDON, England — Defending champion Novak Djokovic was named as the top seed at Wimbledon on Wednesday as he seeks a 20th Grand Slam title while Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh.
Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women’s side. The Australian hasn’t played since retiring from her second-round match at the French Open due to the flareup of an upper-leg injury.
The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.
Eighth-ranked Federer has the seventh seed because third-ranked Rafael Nadal is sitting out Wimbledon to rest and recover after his loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal.
Daniil Medvedev is the second seed, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, although the Austrian retired from a match in Mallorca on Tuesday because of wrist pain.
Defending champion Simona Halep is seeded second, ahead of Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina. Second-ranked Naomi Osaka is not playing.
At Roland Garros, Djokovic earned his 19th Grand Slam title to leave him one short of the record co-held by Federer and Nadal.
Alonso will defend HR Derby title; Guerrero will sit out
NEW YORK — The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12, but there will be no rematch with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has decided not to take part.
Alonso made his announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.
Alonso won the derby at Cleveland’s Progressive Field in 2019, the last time it was held, by defeating Guerrero 23-22 in the final round.
Guerrero, who shared the MLB home run lead with Ohtani heading into Wednesday’s play, spoke before the Blue Jays’ game in Miami. Guerrero also leads All-Star voting and plans to play in the game, but said he wants to get some rest during the break.
“I feel good physically,” Guerrero said through a translator. “Everything is going well. There is a long way to go still. I just want to keep it that way.”
Guerrero has 23 homers and also leads MLB in slugging and OPS. Alonso has 11 homers and set a rookie record with 53 in 2019.
The derby and All-Star Game were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season until late July.
Holiday Bowl finds new home at baseball’s Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed.
Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville confirmed the move Wednesday. He and officials from the San Diego Padres will unveil renderings Thursday of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field. No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new five-year contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.
Neville began looking at Petco Park as an option since it became apparent that Qualcomm Stadium’s lifespan was coming to an end after the NFL’s Chargers moved to Los Angeles following the 2016 season.
The Holiday Bowl was played from its inception in 1978 until 2019 in Mission Valley at what was known as San Diego/Jack Murphy/Qualcomm Stadium. The 2020 game, which was to be the first under the Pac-12-ACC deal, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With no fans allowed last fall, San Diego State moved its home games to an MLS stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson and began tearing down Qualcomm Stadium so it could begin building a new 35,000-seat stadium set to open in 2022. A ballot measure in 2018 gave the school the right to buy most of the Mission Valley site for the stadium and a campus expansion.
San Diego State also will play its 2021 home games in Carson.
Four WNBA players make up US Olympic 3x3 basketball team
Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson, who helped the United States qualify for the inaugural 3x3 Olympic competition in women’s basketball, will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Games next month.
The four WNBA players will all be participating in their first Olympics.
“These four players not only are outstanding athletes, but they will be excellent representatives for our country in this new Olympic discipline,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “All four have significant USA Basketball experience and most recently won the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifier, which earned this 3x3 berth to Tokyo.”
Plum plays for the Las Vegas Aces, Dolson for the Chicago Sky, Gray for the Dallas Wings and Samuelson for the Seattle Storm.
All four players were in the U.S. 5-on-5 national team pool, but were chosen instead for the new Olympic discipline.
The team qualified for the Olympics by winning a tournament in Austria. The men’s 3x3 team didn’t qualify for the Olympics.
There will be seven teams joining the U.S. in Tokyo — China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy.
Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth to take a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman and the second-ranking team official to majority owner Rick Hendrick.
Wednesday’s announcement positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to one day succeed the 71-year-old Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization.
Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022.
“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” Hendrick said. “He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships. I couldn’t be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”
Gordon joined Hendrick Motorsports for the final Cup race of the 1992 season and launched one of the greatest careers in NASCAR history. He won 93 races — third on the all-time list — and four Cup titles before retiring in 2015.
He joined the Fox Sports booth the next year but maintained an active role with the team as Hendrick’s only partner in the 13-time championship organization. Gordon became an equity owner at Hendrick in 1999 and was listed as co-owner of the No. 48 car when it was created in 2001 for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires
Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history.
After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, “I just need one more.” He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston and the Blues went on to win their first championship.
“Even coming into the locker room and the whole story with Berube, it’s kind of a blur,” Gunnarsson said in a video news conference. “But what you remember, what you’ve seen on video, it’s just a good feeling.”
It was the only goal Gunnarsson scored in 68 career NHL playoff games. Yet he doesn’t have the puck from that goal in his possession.
“I wish I did,” he said. “I couldn’t get a hold of it, so I’m not sure where it is or who’s got it right now. I tried to get a hold of it right away, but someone snagged it and I’m not sure where it is.”
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong called Gunnarsson a “consummate professional” who has played well for St. Louis the past seven seasons.
Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a ‘con artist’
PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a “con artist” a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game.
“It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball,” Rizzo said in a radio interview Wednesday on Washington’s 106.7 The Fan.
Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff in Washington’s 3-2 win.
Major league umpires began a crackdown on Monday by regularly examining pitchers for tacky substances that can give them a better grip on the baseball. Managers also can request a check, although umps can deny it if they believe it’s not in good faith.
Girardi said he became suspicious because Scherzer was touching his hair more than usual on the mound. Scherzer said he did that because he couldn’t grip the ball and needed moisture on his fingers. He also said he got tired of tasting rosin.
“He’s a con artist,” Rizzo said of Girardi. “He’s been doing that for years on TV.”
Phillies President Dave Dombrowski defended his manager, who was ejected after he left the dugout when Scherzer stared him down.
Islanders’ Lamoriello wins GM of the year award again
NEW YORK — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year.
The league announced Tuesday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.
Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year, bolstered by the trade-deadline acquisitions of forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. Palmieri, who had two goals and two assists in 17 games after his trade from New Jersey, has seven goals and two assists in 17 postseason games.
The 78-year-old Lamoriello, in his third season in charge of the Islanders following three years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the first two-time winner of the award that was first handed out in 2010.
New York has made the playoffs each year under Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz, and won at least one series each time after totaling one series win in the previous 25 years.
Bizarre own-goal helps Spain advance to last 16 at Euro 2020
SEVILLE, Spain — A bizarre blunder by the goalkeeper helped Spain find its scoring touch at the European Championship.
And it also helped them advance to the round of 16.
An embarrassing own-goal by goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka in the first half put Spain on its way to a 5-0 victory Wednesday, coming only minutes after the hosts had missed another penalty kick and wasted more scoring chances.
Dúbravka saved that early penalty from Álvaro Morata but then clumsily knocked the ball into his own net after it ricocheted high into the air off a shot by Pablo Sarabia in the 30th minute.
Dúbravka stood just off his line and waited for the ball to descend. He jumped to swat it over for a corner, but the ball veered to his left and rolled off his right hand and into the net.
Desolate, he stood by the goal line as some of his teammates came over to support him.
Aymeric Laporte added to Spain’s lead before halftime, and Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own-goal in the second half made it five for “La Roja,” which had been facing elimination in front of its own fans.
The victory allowed Spain to advance in second place in Group E with five points, two fewer than Sweden, which defeated Poland 3-2 in the other match. The result eliminated Slovakia, which needed at least a draw to guarantee its place in the next round.
Ronaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scoring history
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are adding up fast, and they are taking Portugal deeper into yet another tournament.
Ronaldo scored two penalties Wednesday to help the defending champions secure a 2-2 draw with France and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at the European Championship. They also increased his total with the national team to 109 goals, tied for the all-time men’s record with former Iran striker Ali Daei.
The Portugal great’s Euro 2020-leading fourth and fifth goals also extended his overall tournament record to 14.
Karim Benzema scored both of France’s goals, his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012. They were also his first goals for the national team since October 2015. Soon after that, he lost his place in the team because of his role in a “sextape” scandal.
Lewandowski, Poland out of Euro 2020 with 3-2 loss to Sweden
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Even with two goals, Robert Lewandowski still couldn’t stop Poland from making an early exit at the European Championship.
The FIFA player of the year made amends for an astounding early triple miss by scoring twice in the second half on Wednesday, but Viktor Claesson got the winning goal in stoppage time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory.
Emil Forsberg scored twice for the Swedes, which finish in first place in Group E and will next face a third-place finisher in Glasgow on Tuesday.
For Poland and Lewandowski, it’s another early exit from a major soccer tournament.
The Bayern Munich striker leaves Euro 2020 with three goals, his best haul at a World Cup or European Championship. But even his double against Sweden — in the 61st and 84th minutes — might be overshadowed by an extraordinary sequence of events in the first half when he headed the ball against the crossbar twice in as many seconds.
After the second one, the ball landed at the striker’s feet in front of goal but it got caught in between his legs and he still couldn’t score.
There were gasps, and even some laughs, inside the Saint Petersburg Stadium as replays were shown on the big screens.
Goretzka keeps Germany in Euro 2020 after draw with Hungary
MUNICH — Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in the European Championship after a 2-2 draw against Hungary on Wednesday.
Jamal Musiala made an immediate impact after coming on in the 82nd minute, eluding three defenders to give Timo Werner room to shoot. Werner, who also came on as a substitute, was blocked but the rebound fell for Goretzka, who shot past goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi in the 84th.
It had looked like Ádám Szalai was going to drag his team into the round of 16. The Hungary captain scored one goal early against the run of play and set up András Schäfer to make it 2-1 right after Kai Havertz had equalized for Germany.
Germany made the better start but was caught out early yet again in the tournament when Szalai met Roland Sallai’s cross with a flying header on a counterattack in the 11th.
Germany struggled against Hungary’s defensive 5-3-2 formation and was further hampered by heavy rain from a thundershower in the first half.
Australian lucky loser Purcell upsets Monfils in Eastbourne
EASTBOURNE, England — Lucky loser Max Purcell’s unlikely run continued when he reached the quarterfinals by defeating top-seeded Gael Monfils at the grass-court Viking International in Eastbourne on Wednesday.
The 283rd-ranked Australian beat the Frenchman 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after trailing 3-0 in the deciding set to secure the biggest win of his career. It’s the first time the Purcell has made a tour-level quarterfinals.
“About the last nine months I’ve really been struggling to get into any singles events, it’s been primarily doubles, so to get a run here on my favorite surface is great,” the 23-year-old Purcell said on court after eliminating the 16th-ranked Monfils.
“I was lucky to be in the main draw ... with that lucky loser spot, but I’m taking full advantage of it.”
Purcell next faces another lucky loser — Andreas Seppi — on Thursday for a shot at the semifinals in the Wimbledon warmup tournament. The ATP said it’s the latest that two lucky losers have met at a tour-level event since the tour started in 1990.
Purcell’s run includes an upset of 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa. On Tuesday, he eliminated countryman James Duckworth.
“I kind of seem to pride myself on my fitness and my ability to just back up matches,” he said. “I was just going to come out and have a go.”
There were surprises on the women’s side, as well.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinals by beating second-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 7-6 (3), and Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit eliminated third-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-3, 6-3.
Ryder Cup: Kaymer, McDowell picked as Europe’s vice captains
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, players who have holed decisive putts for Europe at Ryder Cups, were appointed Wednesday as vice captains for the team for the 2021 edition at Whistling Straits in September.
They joined Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson as assistants to captain Padraig Harrington as Europe looks to retain the biggest prize in team golf.
Kaymer, who secured the point which completed the comeback now often referred to as the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012, will take on the role for the first time after four appearances as a player.
