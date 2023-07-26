Dodgers and Padres start MLB spring training schedule on Feb. 22
NEW YORK — The spring training exhibition season will open on Feb. 22, when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres.
Four games are scheduled for Feb. 23 and all 30 teams are scheduled for Feb. 24, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.
Boston and Tampa Bay play a pair of games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10, MLB’s first spring training games there since Detroit met Minnesota there in 2020.
Opening day for most teams in March 28. The Dodgers and Padres play a season-opening series at Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21.
Transgender swimmers to be included in the trial of an open category at competitions
FUKUOKA, Japan — Swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors, the governing body of the sport said Tuesday.
World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said the event would take place in the future among other races but gave no details. Reports suggest it could be this year.
“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said at the World Aquatics Congress in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.
“Our sport must be open to everybody,” he said.
World Aquatics had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships.
The topic has been divisive and many governing bodies in major sports have avoided it. And there will be many questions to answer as the first trial event unfolds under the eyes of lawyers and scientists.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have answered their most pressing question of the offseason. Jaylen Brown will be part of the franchise for the foreseeable future.
The Celtics’ wing has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said Tuesday.
It’s the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.
The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.
It keeps Brown with the team that drafted him third overall in 2016 and watched him develop into a two-time All-Star.
He averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. But those numbers went down in the playoffs, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In Game 7, Brown had 19 points on 8-of-23 shooting, making just one of nine 3-point attempts.
Still, the totality of his time in Boston has made him a key piece of the franchise’s current core that management wasn’t willing to risk seeing depart when his current four-year deal expires after next season.
By virtue of making the All-NBA second team — Brown’s first such honor in his career — he was eligible for the supermax extension.
From the moment this past season ended, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has been adamant that he wanted to see Brown sign a long-term deal.
Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and his contract are not going to be a distraction in training camp for the New York Giants.
The two-time Pro Bowl running back and the Giants surprisingly came to an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday as players reported to camp and looked forward to getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll.
Those plans seemed in jeopardy for the past week as the Giants faced the prospect of their star back missing camp. Barkley was unhappy having a franchise tag put on him in March and his mood probably didn’t improve on July 17 when the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. It meant Barkley would have to play for the $10.1 million value of the franchise tag, if he chose to play.
There was speculation he might sit out all of camp and maybe even miss some of the season. That would have been a major disruption because Barkley is well liked by teammates and fans and his absence would have forced Daboll to constantly field questions about him. The coach doesn’t like to discuss missing players.
The concern ended Tuesday with the Giants confirming Barkley signed his franchise tender. The potential value of the contract was bumped up to $11 million with $909,000 worth of incentives, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Aaron Judge is in Tampa playing simulated games. The Yankees don’t rule out a return this weekend
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge’s status is “day by day” and he didn’t know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list.
When asked Tuesday if Judge could possibly play for New York at first-place Baltimore this weekend, Boone said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.”
“Keeps moving in a good direction and the fact that we’re at this point is a positive,” he added.
Judge has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.
His progression has accelerated since the All-Star break, and the 2022 AL MVP faced live pitching Sunday at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the injury. He saw 16 pitches in a simulated game against teammate Jonathan Loáisiga, who is rehabbing from right elbow surgery. Judge fouled off four and did not put any balls in play.
Von Miller to open Bills camp on physically unable to perform list while rehabbing knee injury
Edge rusher Von Miller, still recovering from having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee in December, is one of three Buffalo Bills players set to open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.
The team on Tuesday also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the PUP list without disclosing their injuries. The designation means any of the three players can be activated once they are cleared for practice.
Miller’s timetable, however, is more uncertain with the potential of him missing the start of the season.
The moves come a day before the Bills hold their first practice at their training camp site in suburban Rochester, New York.
Buffalo placed running back Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list because of a season-ending knee injury. The 26-year-old Hines requires surgery after being struck by a jet ski.
The Bills also shuffled their roster by signing tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Darrynton Evans to fill Hines’ spot, while releasing tight end Nick Guggemos.
Only 1 of top 314 MLB draft picks fail to sign by deadline
NEW YORK — Outfielder Walker Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a $7,144,200 signing bonus with the Minnesota Twins ahead of Tuesday’s deadline and became the final first-round selection to reach a deal.
Only one player chosen in the first 10 rounds failed to reach an agreement by the 5 p.m. EDT deadline: UC Irvine outfielder Caden Kendle, selected by St. Louis in the 10th round with the 305th pick.
Teams reached deals with 313 of 314 picks in the first 10 rounds.
Arizona spent the most on the draft at $16,185,700, followed by Atlanta ($15,747,200), Baltimore ($14,502,400), Boston ($14,345,600), the Chicago Cubs ($14,255,600), Cincinnati ($13,785,200) and Cleveland ($13,170,900).
Washington committed the least at $5,185,500, just below Toronto ($5,299,400) and Texas ($5,416,000).
Teams committed $315.8 million to this year’s group of draft-eligible players.
No team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5%, which would have caused the loss a first-round pick in next year’s draft. Twenty-two teams went over their pool by less than 5%, three spent exactly their pool and five were under, led by Pittsburgh ($312,400 short) and Seattle ($305,400 short).
The Chicago Cubs ($9.41 million), Milwaukee ($11,498,100) and San Diego ($5,686,600) all finished exactly at 5% above their bonus pool.
Judge says she won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination claims proceed to trial
NEW YORK — A federal judge said Tuesday that she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league and three of its teams on trial over his claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination.
Judge Valerie Caproni’s written ruling in Manhattan federal court came after both sides in the case asked her to reconsider her March decision.
The judge ruled then that claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commission Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator.
She said Flores can proceed to trial with his claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.
In February 2022, Flores sued the league and several teams, saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches.
When she ruled in March, Caproni wrote that descriptions by the coaches of their experiences of racial discrimination in a league with a “long history of systematic discrimination toward Black players, coaches, and managers — are incredibly troubling.”
Manchin, Tuberville introduce college sports bill to standardize NIL rules, regulate collectives
WASHINGTON — Sens. Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduced a college sports bill Tuesday that would require athletes to disclose how much they money make from name, image and likeness deals, regulate collectives and put restrictions on transferring players.
The bipartisan action is the second to come out of the Senate in the last week. Democrats Cory Booker (N.J.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), along with Republican Jerry Moran (Kan.) put forth a draft bill of potential legislation to standardize NIL rules and provide long-term health care for college athletes.
Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Tuberville (R-Ala.) have been gathering feedback from college sports stakeholders for months.
“Our bipartisan legislation strikes a balance between protecting the rights of student-athletes and maintaining the integrity of college sports. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to consider this commonsense legislation as a way to level the playing field in college athletics,” Manchin said in a statement.
The Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports Act would establish a regulator to oversee agents and collectives, the booster-funded organizations that provide many NIL deals to college athletes. It would also establish a uniform NIL contract for athletes, create a public website to publish NIL data without revealing names of athletes and require contracts to be disclosed within 30 days.
PASS would require schools to fund some long-term health care for their athletes. It also would regulate transfer rules, requiring athletes to complete three years of academic eligibility before being able to switch schools and immediately compete.
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring.
“I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined,” the Bruins captain said in a statement posted on social media. “As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I. I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”
The Bruins are expected to retire Bergeron’s No. 37, making him the 12th player so honored. He is a certain first-ballot inductee for the Hockey Hall of Fame when he is eligible in three years.
“Patrice is a perfect example of what Boston Bruins hockey is all about,” said team president Cam Neely, himself a Hall of Fame player whose number has been retired by the Original Six franchise. “He has been an amazing teammate and extraordinary leader, helping establish a culture of work ethic, respect and selflessness.”
Bergeron, who turned 38 on Monday, considered retirement last summer only to return for another season. With him as the captain and the first-line center, the Bruins set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points, and Bergeron won an unprecedented sixth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.
McDaniels says no restrictions on QB Jimmy Garoppolo as Raiders open training camp
HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — whose availability because of an injured left foot was unknown until this past weekend — will not have any restrictions when Las Vegas opens training camp Wednesday.
Garoppolo was cleared Sunday to practice after missing organized team activities and minicamp because of the injury he suffered last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders signed him to a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17.
McDaniels said that although Garoppolo wouldn’t have any restrictions, he also wouldn’t be expected to take all the first-team snaps the moment camp opens.
“But we would never do that with anybody,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “There are a number of players obviously that had things in the spring, and (we’re) making sure that we’re just smart about how we re-integrate them to the totality of practice. Training camp is for everybody to get a lot of repetitions anyway. No player at any position would get that kind of a majority of the reps anyhow.”
McDaniels and Garoppolo have worked together before, so the QB has experience with his system. Garoppolo was the New England Patriots’ backup to Tom Brady from 2014 until the 2017 midseason when he was traded to the 49ers. McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator at the time.
Rockies place outfielder Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with fractured finger
WASHINGTON — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger.
The team said Tuesday the move is retroactive to Saturday.
Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning Saturday against the Marlins. Initial X-rays were negative. Manager Bud Black said Bryant experienced soreness, and further imaging was conducted in Washington, where the Rockies are playing the Nationals, indicating the fracture.
Bryant is hitting .251 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 65 games.
The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero and right-handed pitcher Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque, while right-hander pitcher Karl Kauffmann, who earned his first major league win Monday night, was optioned to Albuquerque.
Montero hit .198 with two homers and 13 RBIs in two prior stints with Colorado this season. Pint, a rookie, appeared in one game for the Rockies earlier this season, allowing one run in a third of an inning.
Royals owner pens letter to fans in hopes of being more transparent about stadium plans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are trying to be more transparent about their plans for a new ballpark.
Majority owner John Sherman released a letter to fans Tuesday in hopes of providing a timetable on stadium proposals.
Sherman said “detailed renderings and many other components that will help us compare the broad benefits” of two competing sites will be released in the next 30 days. After that, the team expects to pick between downtown Kansas City and a spot in neighboring Clay County, which sits across the Missouri River.
“We are committed to doing this right,” Sherman wrote. “This is a huge decision for us. We’re focused on playing the long game for the region we call home. In late September, we plan to announce which site will best fulfill our pledge to Kansas City to create 1) powerful community impact, 2) generate sustainable economic activity in the county, city, and state, and 3) greater opportunity for the citizens of our region.”
The Royals previously said the ballpark project would cost $2 billion, with most of that being footed by the team’s ownership group.
In the letter, Sherman shared his financial projections for the proposed ballpark district. He believes it would create more than 20,000 jobs, $1.4 billion in labor income and $2.8 billion in total economic output from construction and labor income. Sherman estimates it will take three years to complete.
Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat
LAWRENCE, Kan. — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a stadium.
Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat Monday. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were evacuated without incident, university police told The Kansas City Star.
Krause does not yet have a lawyer. But he told a judge Tuesday that he plans to find representation in the next two days. No attorney was listed for him in court records as of Tuesday.
Making an aggravated criminal threat is a felony punishable by a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, a fine of $300,000 or both.
Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s ‘all for’ signing Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at QB
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions hosted Teddy Bridgewater for a visit this week and are interested in potentially signing the free agent quarterback.
“I don’t think I’ve hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday. “So if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I’m all for it.”
Jared Goff is Detroit’s starting quarterback, but the potentially contending team does not have a backup with much experience behind him.
Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker are on the depth chart behind Goff. Since Sudfeld was drafted out of Indiana in the sixth round by Washington in 2016, he has not started one game and he has played in just six. Hooker isn’t expected to be ready to play anytime soon because he tore the ACL in his left knee eight months ago.
Bridgewater has started at least one game in seven of his eight seasons, including last year when he filled in for Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.
The 30-year-old Bridgewater started 29 games the previous two seasons with Carolina and Denver. He combined to throw 33 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions.
Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree on extension as AP source says Zack Martin becomes camp holdout
There’s a new No. 1 on the to-do list at training camp as the Dallas Cowboys once again start their pursuit of the playoff breakthrough that has eluded them for 27 years.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones and company did manage to scratch one thing off the list Tuesday.
Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, locking up the player who led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021.
The Diggs news on reporting day for camp came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a holdout, a person with knowledge of Martin’s decision told The Associated Press.
The six-time All-Pro is seeking a reworked contract, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the talks.
Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.
Andy Pettitte rejoins the Yankees as a pitching adviser and is excited about his new role
NEW YORK — Even while coaching high school baseball back home in Texas, Andy Pettitte always maintained contact with various Yankees to discuss the intricacies of pitching.
Now in a new role as an adviser with his old team, Pettitte is looking forward to spending more time in person assisting New York’s staff.
“I felt like I’ve been in the mix because it’s kind of always, I’m staying in touch with guys and stuff like that,” Pettitte said Tuesday in his first public comments since taking the job. “But I guess just get me back up here, and for me it’s a great time.”
Pettitte won five World Series championships in two stints with the Yankees during an 18-year major league career that ended in 2013.
He will be in uniform before games when he is around the team, though he said he has some personal commitments that will keep him away from the club at times. He watched ace Gerrit Cole’s bullpen session Tuesday, terming it “unbelievable” and calling the right-hander “the best pitcher in the league.”
“I hope I could be just a good sounding board for some guys and also I’ve been through all this, walked through it,” Pettitte said. “I know a lot of times for me when I just think of having somebody to shoot some stuff off of and just maybe a different perspective.”
Pettitte previously advised the Yankees by traveling and watching minor league pitchers before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. He had been talking about joining the team as an adviser at the major league level for the past few years before officially signing on recently.
UConn forward El Alfy to miss freshman season with a ruptured Achilles tendon
STORRS, Conn. — UConn freshman forward Jana El Alfy will miss the 2023-24 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, the school announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 forward from Egypt sustained the injury to her left leg Sunday in her country’s final game in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Spain. She led that tournament in scoring, averaging 21.4 points.
El Alfy returned to Connecticut, was evaluated at UConn Health and will have surgery there later this week, the school said.
El Alfy enrolled at UConn in January but did not play last season. She was expected to be a key piece to coach Geno Auriemma’s frontcourt this season.
This is the second straight year that UConn has experienced a season-ending injury before school has begun.
Guard Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year, and freshman forward Ice Brady missed the 2022-23 season with knee injuries.
UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals
NYON, Switzerland — Croatia’s soccer federation was fined 150,000 euros ($165,000) by UEFA on Tuesday for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month.
In a further punishment, UEFA said Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game — a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on Sept. 11.
A provisional sanction of playing a competitive home game in an empty stadium was deferred for a two-year probationary period.
UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia’s games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final against Spain, which won on a penalty shootout.
A 70,000 euros ($77,000) fine was for “discriminatory behavior” by fans, and other fines were for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.
“Racist behavior” by fans of men’s Under-21 Euros co-host Romania at a game against Ukraine last month was among charges brought by UEFA that added up to fines totaling 21,000 euros ($23,000).
Purdue and Edey to kick off Maui Invitational against Gonzaga
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Purdue and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey will open the Maui Invitational against Gonzaga.
Tennessee also will play Syracuse, Kansas faces host Chaminade and UCLA plays Marquette in the bracket released on Tuesday.
The bracket sets up a potential semifinal matchup between the Jayhawks and Bruins, who have a combined 15 national titles. Kansas added Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson during the offseason and has won the Maui Invitational twice.
Gonzaga returns for the first time since winning the 2018 title.
Edey, the 2023 Associated Press national player of the year, considered leaving for the NBA before deciding to return to the Boilermakers.
The Nov. 20-22 tournament will be the second straight at Lahaina Civic Center after the pandemic forced the bracket off the islands. Arizona won last year’s title.
The new-look NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando, Florida in February
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming back to Orlando.
The NFL announced Tuesday the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.
The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game. Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, again will coach the two teams.
Last year’s inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas drew 6.4 million viewers and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16% from the previous year.
Wins for defending champions Lorenzo Musetti and Bernarda Pera at Hamburg European Open
HAMBURG, Germany — Both the men’s and women’s defending champions recorded wins at the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday as Lorenzo Musetti beat Elias Ymer in the men’s first round and American Bernarda Pera booked her spot in the women’s quarterfinals, while top-seeded Donna Vekić was upset in her opening match.
Musetti shook off a slow start to defeat qualifier Ymer 6-4, 6-1. The 21-year-old Italian went 3-1 down in the first set before winning 11 of the next 13 games.
“At the beginning I was a little bit struggling,” said Musetti, whose first career title came at the clay-court Hamburg tournament last year when he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final.
Musetti built on that success with another title in Naples in October and has become a fixture in the top 20 of the rankings this year.
He is seeded third in Hamburg and next plays Jozef Kovalik in the second round.
The fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alex Molčan in just over an hour and faces fellow German Rudolf Molleker in the second round.
Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery
ATLANTA — Kei Nishikori won Tuesday in his first ATP Tour event in two years, beating Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the Atlanta Open.
The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan hadn’t played on tour since Indian Wells in October 2021. He then underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and was out of action for more than 17 months.
He returned to competition in June, winning a Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.
“I’m really happy the way I played today, because I mean a played a couple Challengers last couple of weeks, but today against Jordan it’s a different level than playing in the Challengers,” Nishikori said, “and first game I was like, ‘Oh, I have to play good today,’ and I did. I did quite well today.”
Nishikori, 33, has fallen to No. 439 in the ATP Tour rankings. He reached No. 4 in 2015, shortly after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.
Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López suspended for a potential doping violation
AIGLE, Switzerland — Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation in the weeks before last year’s Giro d’Italia, the International Cycling Union said Tuesday.
Last December, López’s former team terminated his contract after discovering he had a “probable connection” with a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.
The ICU said its suspension took into account evidence obtained from Spanish law enforcement during the investigation into the doctor’s activities.
The 29-year-old López was notified “of a potential (violation) for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d’Italia 2022,” the ICU said.
López won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France and finished third in the 2018 Giro d’Italia.
