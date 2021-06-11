Bednar cleared to coach Avs after virus testing irregularity
Jared Bednar was cleared to coach the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights after missing the morning skate Thursday because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity.
An Avalanche spokesman confirmed Bednar will be behind the bench in Las Vegas after the matter was resolved. Bednar was not at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday morning because of the coronavirus testing snafu.
Forward Joonas Donskoi was confident Bednar would be back.
“We’ve been talking about things we have to get better at for a long time,” Donskoi said. “I think last game was a pretty good game from us, so we’re just looking to build and get a win.”
Defenseman Devon Toews said the rest of the coaching staff ran the team’s game-day practice and bristled at questions about Bednar’s potential absence for the most important game of the season.
“It was pretty much business as usual,” Toews said. “There’s nothing to it, guys, in that standpoint. We come to the rink, we prepare for the game tonight. If we have Jared, we have Jared. If we don’t, we’ll prepare for that, as well. We’re ready to go as a group and we’re excited for the challenge.”
This is not the first time the NHL playoffs has gotten a virus testing scare. A laboratory error caused multiple false positives for the Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues during the first round, though an investigation ensured all players involved didn’t miss a game.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly earlier in the playoffs said nine of the 12 U.S.-based playoff teams had reached the fully vaccinated threshold of 85% of the traveling party to qualify for relaxed protocols. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are the only team of the four left in the U.S. to confirm full vaccination.
The Montreal Canadiens are close to joining them after players got their second vaccine doses Wednesday.
Packers TE Sternberger suspended 2 games under drug policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers reserve tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The decision by the league on Thursday means Sternberger will miss the Packers’ Sept. 12 opener at New Orleans and Sept. 20 home game against Detroit. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 21, and he could play as early as Sept. 26 at San Francisco.
Sternberger remains eligible to participate in preseason games, as well as all practices.
The Packers declined to comment because the process is confidential.
Sternberger, a 2019 third-round pick from Texas A&M, dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons. He spent the first half of his rookie year on injured reserve with an ankle injury and missed four games with a concussion last season.
Sternberger, who turns 25 on June 26, had 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season. He was inactive for each of the Packers’ two playoff games.
D-backs fire hitting coaches after losing 30 of 35 games
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske on Thursday with the team struggling to score runs during a brutal stretch in which it has lost 30 of 35 games.
The Diamondbacks named co-hitting coaches to replace them. Rick Short was promoted from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman was Arizona’s run production coordinator.
Arizona has a majors-worst 20-43 record. The D-backs have lost a franchise record 19 straight road games.
Their veteran-led lineup — including Ketel Marte, David Peralta, Nick Ahmed and Eduardo Escobar — has struggled to produce, especially over the last two weeks. Arizona had two hits in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Wednesday.
The D-backs are batting .231 as a team and scored just 12 runs over their most recent six-game trip.
Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month
GENEVA — Brisbane has long seemed to be in a one-horse race to host the 2032 Olympics.
That race looks sure to be over and won in Tokyo next month when the International Olympic Committee meets before the games open.
IOC president Thomas Bach said Thursday after an executive board meeting Brisbane can be awarded hosting rights as the only candidate proposed at a July 21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Australian city’s victory already looked certain after the IOC put it on the fast track in February by being named the preferred candidate without a formal opponent.
Though Bach said the outcome was “in the hands” of the members — around 100 meet two days ahead of the Tokyo opening ceremony — they typically rubber stamp all recommendations coming from the leadership.
Bach praised Australia as a sport-loving country with strong support from layers of government in the city of Brisbane, the state of Queensland and federal level.
USA Basketball sets plan for Olympic camps in Las Vegas
For USA Basketball, the last stop before the Tokyo Olympics will be Las Vegas.
The men’s and women’s national teams will hold training camps in Las Vegas in July, they announced Thursday, and they’ll be playing seven exhibitions there against other Olympics-bound national teams as well.
USA Basketball will open its men’s training camp, led by coach Gregg Popovich, in Las Vegas on July 6. The Olympic men’s teams from Australia, Nigeria, Argentina and reigning Basketball World Cup champion Spain will also be spending some time in Las Vegas; Argentina will start its training camp there this month.
The U.S. women’s training camp under coach Dawn Staley will likely open around July 12; the WNBA break for the Olympics starts after the games of July 11. The Olympic women’s teams joining the U.S. in Las Vegas are Australia and Nigeria.
Back to normal? NBA plans to start ‘21-22 season in October
MIAMI — The NBA told its teams Thursday that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on Oct. 19.
A memo that was sent to teams, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, does not specify when the 2021-22 regular season will end — and that’s because it has yet to be officially decided if the play-in tournament will return. If it does, and there are no indications that it won’t, the likely date to end the regular season would be April 10.
The return to the normal schedule is not an unexpected development, and Commissioner Adam Silver has said several times that the league’s intention for the past several months — virus-permitting — was to get the league back onto its regular calendar after two seasons of schedule havoc because of the pandemic.
But it will lead to another quick turnaround for the teams that make this summer’s NBA Finals.
The latest possible date for Game 7 of this season’s title series is July 22; training camps for next season are set to begin on Sept. 28, meaning it is possible that this season’s finalists are back in camp as little as 68 days following the end of the 2021 finals.
Last season’s finalists, the champion Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, had 51 days between the end of the 2020 finals and the start of this season’s training camp — with this season’s game schedule beginning 72 days after the Lakers won the title at the restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
And the Lakers and the Heat both were eliminated in the first round of this year’s playoffs; only two of last season’s final eight teams returned to the second round of the postseason in 2021. Questions about fatigued teams were a talking point around the league throughout this season, and likely will be again next season — especially for those clubs that go deepest in this year’s playoffs.
Chiefs lose OL Kyle Long to knee injury in voluntary workout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The offensive line that the Kansas City Chiefs aggressively overhauled this offseason has taken a hit with a knee injury to veteran Kyle Long during voluntary workouts that could require surgery and keep him out of training camp.
The 32-year-old Long came out of a one-year retirement designed largely to get him healthy to sign a one-year contract with the Chiefs, who completely recast their offensive line after it was decimated by injuries and opt-outs last season. But he failed to make it through three weeks of workouts before another injury sidelined him.
“We’ll just see how he does here. It doesn’t look like it’s ligaments, but we’ll see,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said following the last of the workouts Thursday. “There’s a chance he has to have surgery on it, but we’ll see where it’s at.”
The Chiefs begin a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, then are off until reporting to training camp in late July.
Samford’s Welch named ASWA small college athlete of year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Liam Welch had a successful football season, even if it didn’t play out on fall Saturdays.
With his football team playing in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Samford University quarterback led the Southern Conference in touchdowns, passing yards, total offense, passing yards per game and total offense per game.
He was named the Offensive Player of the Year by league coaches, and a finalist for the prestigious Walter Payton Award.
Welch can add another honor to that list, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Small College Athlete of the Year. The group announced the honor on Thursday.
Welch completed 161 of 236 passing attempts for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Samford playing just seven games, he averaged 373.7 passing yards.
That ranked fourth nationally in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Indians send 1B Jake Bauers to Mariners for player or cash
CLEVELAND — Jake Bauers ran out of chances with the Indians. The Mariners are giving him another one.
Less than a week after Cleveland designated the first baseman/outfielder for assignment, Bauers was traded Thursday to Seattle for a player to be named or cash.
Bauers, who never produced offensively the way the Indians needed, immediately went into the Mariners’ starting lineup for a day game in Detroit. He’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.
Bauers was given the Indians’ starting job to open the season despite being outplayed by Bobby Bradley in training camp because he was out of minor league options.
Bauers batted just .190 with six RBIs in 43 games before the Indians designated him for assignment last weekend and recalled Bradley, who already has a homer and four hits in 10 at-bats since coming up.
With first baseman Evan White out with a hip injury, the Mariners are hoping Bauers can produce. He’ll fill in at first while White, who will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma, works his way back and then likely be used in the outfield.
Packers plan to fill entire capacity for 2021 home games
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers expect to fill Lambeau Field’s entire seating capacity for games this season and also plan to welcome fans to training camp and their annual shareholders meeting this year.
Fans who have been fully vaccinated won’t need to wear masks. Unvaccinated fans will be asked to wear masks. Proof of vaccination won’t be required.
The shareholders meeting is scheduled for July 26 at Lambeau Field. Training camp will start the last week of July, though dates haven’t been set.
The Packers played in front of no spectators for their first four regular-season games last year due to the pandemic. They made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members in late November and also admitted hundreds of frontline workers for their last two regular-season home games.
Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Organizers of a NASCAR racing series in North Carolina have apologized after a car with a Confederate flag decal competed in a race last weekend, violating the governing body’s ban.
The flag was spotted inside Lee Stimpson’s car Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Track spokesperson Gray Garrison said track officials must have missed seeing the flag, and would make sure Stimpson does not have the symbol in his car if he races again.
Stimpson said he would likely race one more time this season at Bowman Gray Stadium and would not have the decal on the car.
The City of Winston-Salem owns the track, which in the fall is the home to Winston-Salem State University football.
NASCAR banned Confederate imagery at all tracks covering all levels of racing last June after a high-profile incident in which a noose on a garage pull-down rope at Talladega Speedway in Alabama was found in the garage assigned to NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the series. After investigating, the FBI said the noose was on the garage door rope since October 2019 and Wallace was not targeted.
Stricker, 18, stuns Hurkacz to reach Stuttgart quarterfinals
STUTTGART, Germany — Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker stunned the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.
The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, once again showed his composure in the tiebreakers a day after beating Radu Albot 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) on his grass-court debut.
Stricker hit eight aces and saved five of the six break points he faced against Hurkacz to set up a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Australian qualifier James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Stricker was ranked No. 1,168 at the start of the season but is climbing rapidly. He also reached the quarterfinals on his ATP Tour main draw debut in Geneva three weeks ago.
Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert, who overcame home favorite Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (9), 6-2.
Also, fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian clash against Jordan Thompson 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 for a quarterfinal against Austrian qualifier Jurij Rodionov.
