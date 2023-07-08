Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays
NEW YORK — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked Friday to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.
The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.
García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle. The non-Rangers are Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Hays.
The only other teams with five position players to start the All-Star Game were the 1939 Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Reds.
Hays was out of the Orioles’ starting lineup for the fifth straight game Friday because of a bruised left hip.
Judge hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while crashing into a fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Trout broke his left wrist fouling off a pitch on Monday and had surgery Wednesday.
In addition, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson won’t play because of a bruised left heel that has kept him out of the starting lineup since Tuesday. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase will skip the game because of the imminent birth of a child.
They were replaced on the roster Friday by Arizona infielder Geraldo Perdomo and Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez, both first-time All-Stars.
Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the AL roster on Tuesday and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Judge, Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw were dropped because of injuries.
Richardson wins 100 meters at US championships in 10.82
EUGENE, Ore. — Sha’Carri Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds Friday night to capture the U.S. championships title two years after having her national title stripped because of a doping violation.
The 23-year-old Richardson overcame a slow start in the final to qualify for next month’s world championships, which will mark her first major international meet. Earning the second and third spots in the event were Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99).
Richardson has not looked in this good of form since the 2021 Olympic Trials, when she routed the field, only to have the result vacated when her drug test showed she had used marijuana. She admitted she had used it to relieve stress after learning her mother had died. That episode triggered a debate about whether marijuana should really be on the banned list.
Officials elected to leave it on the list because experts determined it was “against the spirit of sport.”
Richardson ran the best time of the year, 10.71, the day before in opening heats, but she’ll leave Eugene with only the second-fastest 100 time of the week. A few hours before Richardson’s final, Shericka Jackson won Jamaica’s championships with a time of 10.65 seconds, setting up Jackson and Richardson as the fastest contenders at worlds.
Other winners Friday included Anna Hall in the heptathlon, Harrison Williams in the decathlon, Vashti Cunningham in the women’s high jump and Donald Scott in the men’s triple jump.
IOC cites support from 120 non-aligned nations to let Russians try to compete at Paris Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee cited support from 120 nations on Friday for its moves toward letting some Russian and Belarusian athletes qualify for the Paris Olympics.
The declaration by the Azerbaijan-chaired Non-Aligned Movement of nations said it “would be a strong symbol of unity of humanity” if all 206 national Olympic teams compete in Paris next year.
“Thank you to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for taking the initiative for this important resolution,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.
The IOC urged Olympic sports bodies in March to evaluate Russians and Belarusians for neutral status to compete — if they have not actively supported the war on Ukraine, nor have been contracted to military or state security agencies since February 2022.
The Non-Aligned Movement document was published after a two-day meeting in Baku. Members include most countries in Africa and the Middle East, India and Singapore, plus Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela. Belarus also is a member.
The declaration “stresses that sports should not be politicized,” said the Non-Aligned Movement, whose four-year chairing by Azerbaijan expires this year.
Phillies’ John Middleton and Royals’ John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says
NEW YORK — Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.
Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
They join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, picked last month by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to chair the relocation committee. That group will evaluate the team’s application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.
There has been no announced timetable for MLB to consider a relocation.
Oakland’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season and the A’s, who have the worst record, lowest attendance and smallest payroll in the major leagues, say they hope to move to a new ballpark in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland for 1968.
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.
The team made the move because captain Becky Sauerbrunn has an injured foot and won’t be at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.
“I think it was always a dream and goal of mine to just be a consistent player with the national team, but also to be a leader. And now to wear the captain’s armband is truly an honor, especially here with Alex,” Horan said Friday. “Going into this tournament I think there’s just a new responsibility for me. It’s not just focusing on me and making sure I’m my best every single day for this team, but also me and Alex making sure that everyone is prepared and ready.”
Morgan said that the title doesn’t change the way she approaches being a leader or a teammate, “but there are little things like being an advocate for your teammates, making sure that there’s good line of communication between teammates and coaches, making sure that things just flow more fluidly. And then just being a good representative of the team.”
Horan currently plays for the French Club Lyon, while Morgan plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. They are among 18 players who have captained the U.S. team.
Morgan, playing in her fourth World Cup, has 121 goals in 206 appearances for the United States. Horan has scored 27 goals in 128 games and will be making her second World Cup appearance.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
LAS VEGAS — No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, Las Vegas police said Friday after determining she inadvertently “hit herself in the face.”
Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person, who he later found out was Spears, grabbed him from behind.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Spears had actually struck herself when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama as she reached up to tap the No. 1 overall pick.
In its investigation, which is now over, police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said.
In the report, police said surveillance footage of the event “showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”
Spears filed a police report, alleging battery.
Hawks agree to $120 million, 4-year contract extension with Murray, AP source says
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The deal preserves the Hawks’ backcourt combination with Trae Young and Murray and keeps Murray on the roster for five years, through the 2027-28 season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced.
Murray hinted at the agreement on his Twitter account when he posted late Thursday “ATLANTA. Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me” and added “ LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!!
The Hawks helped to clear cap space for the extension on June 26, when they traded forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick. Collins is guaranteed $25.3 million in the 2023-24 season. Gay, 36, is due approximately $6.5 million.
US Olympic medalist, world champion Joey Mantia retires from speedskating at age 37
Joey Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37.
Mantia announced the end of his career in a post on his new Instagram Threads page. He took last season off to deal with back issues, hoping the time away would allow him to heal, but decided it was time to hang up his skates.
“Might as well make my first thread the announcement of my retirement,” he wrote. “It’s been such a good ride, but nothing lasts forever.”
Mantia, a native of Ocala, Florida, was a multiple world champion in inline skating who made the switch to ice in 2010. He qualified for the the first of three Olympics at the 2014 Sochi Games and finally earned his first medal, a bronze in men’s team pursuit, at Beijing last year.
Mantia came up just short of another medal, finishing two-thousandths of a second behind the third-place finisher in the mass start.
Mantia was among a wave of skaters from non-traditional regions who made the transition from inline to ice, contributing greatly to American success in a sport that draws scant attention outside of the Olympics.
Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay following hazing investigation
Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.
The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct.
Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He said in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations.
“Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our university,” he said. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”
Investigators said the hazing often happened in the team’s locker room and the activities might have begun at its longtime training camp home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Northwestern said Friday it will no longer hold camp in Kenosha and will have someone not affiliated with the program monitor the locker room.
The school said it will require annual anti-hazing training for coaches, staff members and athletes with an emphasis on reporting options and the responsibility to report as well as discipline. Other measures include creating an online tool for athletes to report hazing anonymously, and the formation of an internal working group of Northwestern leaders “across various disciplines” to “create a report on policy development, organizational culture, communication, training and enforcement.” The school also said it will work with the NCAA and Big Ten to “ensure all processes and rules are followed.”
USA Swimming apologizes for selection error that kept Erin Gemmell out of world meet in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Swimming apologized to Erin Gemmel on Friday for making a selection error that deprived her of a chance to compete in last year’s world championships in Hungary.
Gemmel finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 U.S. selection meet, but was left off the roster for worlds after Katie Ledecky dropped the 200 free from her scheduled events.
Ledecky did the same thing last week after the U.S. national championships. However, Anna Peplowski, who finished seventh in the 200 free at the selection meet, was named to the team for worlds, which has typically been the case in previous years.
“We realize the error in 2022 caused major disappointment for Gemmell, her coaches, and her family,” USA Swimming said in a statement at the bottom of its final roster announcement for the world meet in Japan later this month.
“USA Swimming extends our most sincere apologies to Erin, and we celebrate her qualification to this year’s World Aquatics Championships team.”
Gemmel, an 18-year-old from Potomac, Maryland who has committed to swim collegiately at Texas, qualified for the 4x200 free relay this year. Her father, Bruce, previously coached Ledecky.
Jay Monahan to return to PGA Tour commissioner role after month break
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation,” saying a two-year battle that ended in a surprise agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf had been “grueling for all of us.”
Monahan informed the PGA Tour’s policy board, players and staff Friday evening that he will return to his role on July 17, the week of the British Open.
He said June 13 he was turning over day-to-day duties to two of his executives, just one week after announcing the commercial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund.
Seven weeks of private meetings preceded the agreement, and the following week was spent trying to meet with players and explain to them why the tour went from battling the Saudi league to becoming its partner.
Matthew Wolff says LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka calling him a quitter is ‘heartbreaking’
HEMEL HEMPTSTEAD, England — Matthew Wolff says it was “heartbreaking” to hear his LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka call him a quitter, issuing a statement to Sports Illustrated on Friday that said he continues to deal with mental health challenges on and off the course.
“While my 2023 season has not been all I had hoped for to this point, I have made positive strides in managing my life and feel like my game is turning for the positive,” Wolff said in his statement to SI.
“To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking. It’s not what a team member looks to hear from its leader, and I think we all know these comments should have been handled much differently.”
It’s the first public conflict among the 48-man roster at Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which features four-man teams with a captain.
Wolff, who walked away from golf for two months in 2021 to cope with mental health, played for Phil Mickelson’s team in 2022 and switched over to Koepka’s team (Smash) this year. Wolff has only two top 10s this year — his best was a tie for fifth — and he came into LIV Golf-London having not finished among the top 30 in his last five LIV events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.