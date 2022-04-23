Reggie’s Run for Kicks today
After a two-year hiatus, Reggie’s Run for Kicks returns at 9 a.m. today at Bo’s Fitness Center, 27012 Twenty Mule Team Road, in Boron.
The 5K run/walk is in memory of former Boron athlete Reggie Heard, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2014. Reggie loved his shoes and he loved the sports he played in them. He also had a soft spot for younger kids.
Jim Boghosian, the former Boron athletic director, and his family created a non-profit called Reggie’s Kicks for Kids, which raises funds to provide athletic shoes for boys and girls of all ages.
All profits of Reggie’s Run for Kicks goes toward this effort. With the funds raised through the years, Reggie’s Kicks for Kids has purchased hundreds of shoes for children and has also paid registration fees for Little League and youth football for those who cannot afford to pay.
The cost of the run is $20 to receive a T-shirt or $10 without a shirt.
For more information, email jimbo@boghosian.net or call 760-559-1823.
US-Grenada World Cup warmup to be played in Texas
CHICAGO — The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The game, part of the CONCACAF Nations League, will be the third of six World Cup warmups for the Americans.
The No. 15 U.S. plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati. The U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, possibly against 13th-ranked Uruguay, and is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14 in the Nations League. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.
The Grenada match venue, announced Friday, is where the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October.
Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service
PITTSBURGH — Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service on Friday, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway.
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field, where the Steelers play their home games.
Tomlin, Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, former NFL teammate Steven Sims, Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, and longtime friends Mohamed Jabbie and Mykel Traylor-Bennett spoke during the service, which was closed to media outlets. Attendees were handed yellow roses after walking out the front of the church and three doves were released in tribute to Haskins.
Ko, Hataoka share LA Open lead at demanding Wilshire CC
LOS ANGELES — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open.
Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area.
“My putting was so good today,” Ko said. “I wasn’t expecting to play really well today because in the afternoon it’s always hard to play this course. But my putting was good, so I’m happy with it.”
Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under.
Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic
AVONDALE, La — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at 17 under.
The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s.
Cameron Tringale-Wyndham Clark and Brandon Grace-Garrick Higgo were 15 under. Higgo and Grace shot 64, and Tringale and Clark had a 67.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under.
The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 71. At 68 years, four months, Jay Haas is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.
Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, each playing on sponsor exemptions, followed a first-round 61 with a 78 to miss the cut. Earlier in the week, Garrigus revealed he is applying for a release with the PGA Tour to play the inaugural LIV Golf competition.
The format shifts back to the best-ball Saturday. The final round will be alternate shot.
Charlotte Hornets fire coach James Borrego after 4 seasons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have fired coach James Borrego after blowout losses in back-to-back seasons in the play-in tournament.
Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak made the announcement on Friday.
“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” Kupchak said in a release by the team. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult.”
Kupchak said the team will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.
The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons with the Hornets and had received a multi-year contract extension last August. Charlotte finished 43-39 this season, but was embarrassed in the play-in game for the second straight year.
The Hornets have not make the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and have not won a playoff series since the 2001-02 season.
Charlotte has improved its win total by 10 in each of the past two seasons under Borrego and the coach expressed his optimism about the team moving forward after exit interviews.
Cubs put OF Clint Frazier on injured list with appendicitis
CHICAGO — Clint Frazier’s injury-plagued career took another hit Friday when the Chicago Cubs announced the outfielder has been sidelined because of appendicitis.
Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Frazier missed the final 82 games of last season with the New York Yankees because of vertigo. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Cubs after being released by the Yankees on Nov. 19.
Frazier was batting .143 (3 for 21) with two doubles and two walks in 10 games for the Cubs.
Outfielder Alfonso Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.
Rivas, 25, made the opening day roster and was 2 for 4 before he was optioned to Iowa on April 16. Rivas was batting .539 (7 for 13) with two doubles, one homer and four RBIs with Iowa.
Chicago’s Anderson suspended for middle finger, will appeal
MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for giving fans the middle finger during a game Wednesday in Cleveland.
Anderson is appealing the ban and remained in the lineup hitting leadoff Friday night at Minnesota.
Anderson had three errors in the first two innings of Chicago’s 11-1 loss Wednesday in the opener of a doubleheader. The frustrated 28-year-old made the gesture toward a fan while out in the field.
It’s the second time MLB has suspended Anderson this season. He served a two-game ban on opening weekend for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson successfully appealed that suspension down from three games.
Anderson is batting .333 with five RBIs and a home run heading into this week’s series in Minneapolis. He made his first All-Star team in 2021 and finished the season with a .309 average, 17 home runs and 61 RBIs to help lead the White Sox to an AL Central title.
Anderson has five errors this season, all in his last two games. He committed just 10 all of last season.
Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time
The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.
The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.
“Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA. It is something that our friends are interested in,” North said. “If Christmas falls on a Sunday, it makes perfect sense.”
It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis’ 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second-highest-viewed game in network history.
For Week 16, the league will have its regular Thursday night game on Dec. 22. Eleven games will be on Dec, 24, including a night game on NFL Network. After the Christmas tripleheader, the week will close with a Monday night contest on Dec. 26.
There have been 24 NFL games played on Christmas Day, including two postseason contests in 1971. The most famous Dec. 25 game remains Miami’s 27-24 victory over Kansas City in double overtime in the AFC divisional round.
The NFL’s trio of games will put it in direct competition with the NBA, which has long had the day to itself. The NBA has played five games on each Dec. 25 for the last 14 seasons.
North added that the NFL will play at least two Christmas games on Dec. 25 when the holiday falls on a Monday.
This year’s Christmas games will be revealed the week of May 9. The league announced on Thursday that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, the first “Thursday Night Football” game on Prime Video will be unveiled during the first round of the NFL draft on April 28, and the international games on May 4.
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 announce plans to go green
INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are going green.
Penske Entertainment, the parent company of the series, announced Friday it will start implementing more eco-friendly plans starting with next month’s Indianapolis 500. The race is scheduled for May 29.
All tires delivered to the speedway also will be relayed by electric vehicles and all electricity consumed at the speedway this May will be purchased through 100% renewable energy credits. Race organizers say fans also can offset their carbon footprint by donating to the GreenTrees reforestation project, something the speedway will support financially.
Other initiatives to be adopted this May include expanded recycling and food recovery programs and a retail store inside an electric truck where every item sold will be reusable or designed from recycled plastic.
The Firestone Firehawk guayule race tire will be used during Carb Day’s pit stop challenge and will be the alternate in August at the race in Nashville. The tire contains natural rubber derived from the guayule shrub, which organizers say requires less re-harvesting than traditional sources of rubber.
Long-term plans by IndyCar announced on Earth Day include expanded use of the guayule rubber tire and using transporters that use renewable fuel.
Kraken sign 2nd-round pick Ryker Evans to entry level deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Ryker Evans to a three-year entry level contract Friday, locking up the second draft pick in franchise history.
Evans was picked No. 35 overall by the Kraken in last summer’s NHL entry draft. The 20-year-old just completed his fourth season of junior hockey for the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.
“He had a really impressive season with the Regina Pats and we’re looking forward to having him continue his development with our organization,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said.
Evans set career highs in goals, assists, points, penalty minutes and game-winning goals this past season for the Pats. Evans had 14 goals and 47 assists, and he finished seventh among all defensemen in the WHL in scoring.
Obanor returning for super senior season at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor is returning to Texas Tech as a super senior after starting all 37 games in his first season with the Red Raiders and recording double-doubles in all three NCAA Tournament games last month.
Obanor announced his decision Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward had weighed the possibility of turning pro this year.
“I’m coming back because I love everything Texas Tech is about, from the fans to the coaching staff,” Obanor said. “Also, we have some unfinished business for the goal to leave Tech better than it was found.”
The Red Raiders went to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four NCAA Tournaments.
Obanor averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. He played the previous three seasons at Oral Roberts, for whom he also had three double-doubles while his team made the Sweet 16 in 2021.
“He’s a proven winner with a lot of experience,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “I really liked the way he played with a lot of toughness and character last season. ... We can definitely build a team around him and (he) is ready for the challenge that comes with being a team leader.”
Purdue’s Edey staying in school rather than entering draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season.
Edey announced his decision Friday on social media.
The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. He was an Associated Press second-team all-Big Ten selection. He received honorable mention on the AP All-America team.
Edey shot 64.8% to rank third among all Division I players in field-goal percentage. He’s the only player in the last 30 years to average at least 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in under 20 minutes per game.
His decision to return to school comes after Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams announced they were entering the draft.
Wendle guaranteed $4.63M by Marlins, could get up to $11.55M
ATLANTA — Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is guaranteed $4,625,000 under a one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration, a deal that could be worth up to $11.55 million for two seasons.
Wendle gets a $4.55 million salary this year under the contract agreed to late Thursday, and the deal include a $6.3 million mutual option for 2023 with a $75,000 buyout payable if the team declines the option.
The option price can escalate by $700,000 based on plate appearances this season: $100,000 for 250 and each additional 50 through 550.
Wendle had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday — his 32nd birthday. He had asked for a raise from $2.25 million to $4.9 million and had been offered 4.35 million.
Eligible for free agency after the 2023 season, Wendle was traded to Miami by Tampa Bay on Nov. 30, the day before the lockout began.
He is hitting .314 with four RBIs in 35 at-bats this season after batting .265 with a career-best 11 homers along with 54 RBIs last year.
Twenty-one players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through June 24. Hearings usually take place in February but were delayed because of the lockout.
Defending champ Cirstea reaches semis in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — Defending champion Sorana Cirstea advanced to the semifinals at the clay-court Istanbul Championship by defeating Julia Grabher of Austria 7-5, 6-1 on Friday.
The Romanian last year ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title when she upset Elise Mertens in the final.
Cirstea will next play third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova, who outlasted Anna Bondar 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3).
Also, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reached the last four after coming back to beat sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
The 51st-ranked Putintseva will next face Russian player Anastasia Potapova, who advanced by defeating seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-2.
Swiatek beats Raducanu to extend winning run in Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek ended U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu’s first clay tournament run by 6-4, 6-4 to move into the Stuttgart Open semifinals on Friday.
Swiatek extended her win streak to 21 matches and moved closer to what would be a fourth consecutive title after victories in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.
The quarterfinal was much closer than their only previous encounter at any level, a 6-0, 6-1 win for Swiatek at 2018 Junior Wimbledon, but Raducanu’s lack of experience on clay still told against former French Open champion Swiatek.
Swiatek immediately broke Raducanu and held serve with ease to take a first set in which Raducanu won just three return points. Raducanu improved markedly in the second set — despite needing a medical timeout after an examination of her lower back and hip at 2-1 down — and made Swiatek work hard.
Raducanu was in her first career WTA tournament on clay after playing on the surface for the first time at senior level last week for Britain against the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup. The clay-court swing was already over last year when Raducanu burst onto the scene with a charge to the fourth round on the grass of Wimbledon.
Friday’s contest was the 19-year-old British player’s first match against an opponent ranked in the world’s top 10, as she aimed to win three matches at the same tournament for the first time since her shock U.S. Open title.
Swiatek goes on to face Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals after the Russian won 7-5, 6-3 against home favorite Laura Siegemund of Germany.
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka meet in the other semifinal.
Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Rylov stood on stage with medalists from other Olympic sports at the event last month and wore a jacket with a “Z” on the chest. The letter isn’t part of the Russian alphabet but has become a symbol of support for Russian troops after it was used as a marker on Russian armored vehicles operating in Ukraine.
A brief statement from swimming’s world governing body, FINA, on Thursday said it “acknowledged” an earlier, as yet unpublished ruling from a disciplinary panel to ban Rylov “following Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.”
Rylov was the star of Russia’s swim team at the Olympics in Tokyo last year with two gold medals.
His ban began on Wednesday and covers any international competition. The effect on Rylov is likely to be mostly symbolic since FINA also extended its decision to exclude competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus from all international events for the remainder of 2022. He also lost a sponsorship deal with Speedo last month.
