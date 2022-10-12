Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres
LOS ANGELES — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.
Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
Kimbrel was 6-7 with 22 saves in his first season in Los Angeles, where fans booed him at times. In his final three appearances, the right-hander didn’t allow any hits or runs.
“It hasn’t been a consistent year for him,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We just have other guys that we felt had been more consistent and that match up with these guys better.”
The 34-year-old Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star who leads active pitchers in saves with 394 — three more than Jansen.
“It was a tough conversation. It’s a person, a player I have so much respect for,” Roberts said. “He was very disappointed as he should.”
But the Dodgers have plenty of depth in their bullpen and included 13 pitchers on their roster, with Dustin May and Blake Treinen among them.
Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder.
Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms, on his right side near his throwing shoulder in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 2.
He played through the injury four days later in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts, then flew to L.A. for the injection in hopes of relieving the discomfort.
Wilson briefly mentioned “battling” shoulder discomfort in his postgame comments, but didn’t blame the injury for his poor performance in which he completed just 21 of 39 passes, threw two big interceptions and didn’t see a wide-open KJ Hamler on the final play in overtime.
“Now that you guys know that he’s been battling an injury, the cool thing about Russell is that it wasn’t something that he let everyone know,” left guard Dalton Risner said. “It wasn’t something that he was complaining about during the week. He wanted to ... help us get a win.”
Wilson’s injury is more commonly seen in baseball players and typically is treated with ice and a break from any exercise.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys’ training camp last year when he didn’t throw for a month to let his injury heal.
The Broncos (2-3) don’t anticipate Wilson having to miss any games.
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City.
A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public.
NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline.
Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday.
He did not provide a timetable, other than to say it could take more than a couple of days.
As Adams left the field, he pushed what appeared to be a member of a camera crew to the ground as he headed into the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel to the locker room.
Becchina said the photographer went to the hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.
“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.
“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
Coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate in any investigation.
Astros’ Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker
HOUSTON — Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston’s regular-season finale and will miss the postseason.
Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand.
The Astros announced earlier Tuesday that Maton and another veteran reliever, Will Smith, had been left off the roster for the AL Division Series against Seattle.
The 29-year-old Maton gave up two hits, including a single to younger brother Nick Maton, and two runs while recording one out in the eighth inning of Houston’s 3-2 win over Philadelphia last Wednesday.
“I was upset with how my outing went, and it’s kind of shortsighted and ultimately selfish and it’s one of those things that I hope doesn’t affect our team moving forward,” Maton said Tuesday.
Smith, who was acquired from the Braves at the trade deadline, had a 3.27 ERA in 24 appearances for Houston this season. Maton had a 3.84 ERA in 67 games.
Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony
DENVER — For their sparkling Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche picked up some snazzy rings to commemorate the moment.
How about these numbers: 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires — plus two more round sapphires — and 42 rubies. All told, its gemstone weight checks in around 18.5 carats.
Not only are the rings eye-catching, but so is the accompanying box. When opened, it plays a video of the Avalanche hopping onto the ice to celebrate the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title by dethroning the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 last June.
The players, coaches and team members received their keepsakes Monday night in a private dinner ceremony.
“They’re pretty incredible,” said defenseman Cale Makar, who won the Conn Smythe as the postseason MVP. “I don’t think they could be any more perfect. Super amazingly done.”
One more celebration awaits — a banner-raising party with the capacity crowd at Ball Arena before the season opener Wednesday night against Chicago.
NASCAR fines SHR $200K for race manipulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR hit Stewart-Haas Racing with an additional $200,000 in fines Tuesday after ruling Cole Custer and the No. 41 team manipulated the final lap of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
That brings SHR’s monetary fines to $300,000 over the last week; Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns with NASCAR’s new Next Gen car, was penalized along with his crew chief when his Ford failed a post-Talladega inspection.
On Sunday, Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic on Charlotte’s road course as teammate Chase Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to gain additional positions to avoid playoff elimination. Briscoe finished ninth, good enough to bump reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight.
Briscoe earned the eighth and final spot in the next round of the playoffs by two points over Larson.
NASCAR said after Sunday’s race it “was reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from (Custer’s car) following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap.” The penalties levied were a $100,000 fine for Custer and loss of 50 driver points and 50 owner points for SHR. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was also fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely.
SHR was already appealing Harvick’s penalties and said Tuesday it would appeal the latest penalties.
Hope Solo to object to US Soccer equal pay deal
LOS ANGELES — A lawyer for Hope Solo filed a notice with a court indicating the former U.S. goalkeeper wants to object to the settlement of the equal pay lawsuit between her former teammates and the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Solo sued the USSF in August 2018 alleging violations of the federal Equal Pay Act and sex status discrimination.
While Solo’s case has not progressed to trial, players led by Alex Morgan filed suit against the USSF the following year under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Those players and the USSF reached a proposed $24 million settlement this spring, and U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles has scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.
As part of the settlement, the USSF signed collective bargaining agreements with the unions for the women’s and men’s national teams calling for equal pay.
A.J. de Bartolomeo, a lawyer for Solo, filed a notice of appearance Tuesday to represent Solo as a class member and objector to the settlement.
“It’s unfair to ask players to accept as ‘fair, adequate and reasonable’ a settlement in which the only thing that is described and explained with certainty is how much the lawyers will be paid,” Solo said in a statement.
Solo cited $7.9 million of the $22 million settlement fund as going to lawyers.
“Without knowing how much each player — including me for our Title VII claims — will be paid, or when we will get paid, it’s impossible for players to determine whether or not the proposed settlement and whatever payment we each receive is fair, adequate or reasonable,” she said.
The USSF had no immediate comment, spokesman Neil Buethe said.
“This historic resolution has been recognized as one of the greatest victories for equal pay,” Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the group of suing players, said in a statement. “We look forward to the court’s final approval hearing.”
Ireland, Switzerland advance to 2023 Women’s World Cup
ZURICH — Ireland is going to its first Women’s World Cup next year and was joined by Switzerland as both won in the European playoffs on Tuesday, leaving Portugal to enter an intercontinental round.
A first-ever major tournament for Ireland’s women was the reward for Amber Barrett’s 72nd-minute goal sealing a 1-0 win at Scotland.
Barrett outpaced the Scottish defense to score with a well-placed shot and ensure the Irish will be at the finals tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Switzerland had to wait until stoppage time at the end of extra time to take the lead in a 2-1 win against Wales.
Substitute Fabienne Humm was decisive with a flicked shot from a tight angle after racing to meet a low cross from the left wing.
Portugal also won its playoff in extra time, 4-1 against an Iceland team reduced to 10 players when the game was goalless early in the second half. Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir was sent off for a foul conceding the penalty that Carole Costa scored to lead in the 55th.
However, Portugal had to wait for the result of the later game in Scotland to see if its Women’s World Cup debut was assured.
Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern’s Champions League match
MUNICH, Germany — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend.
Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback. Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s boot connected with his face.
Davis received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field. He did not see further action.
Canada will be in its first World Cup since 1986 and plays Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in the group stage next month.
Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery
NEW YORK — Scott Effross didn’t feel right the day after a Sept. 30 outing against Baltimore.
“It was just like mild soreness. I thought just kind of end-of-the-year, normal soreness,” the New York Yankees rookie reliever recalled.
He rebounded to pitch at Texas three days later, then mentioned the issue to the team following a batting practice session at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
A day later, he went for an MRI and received devastating news: He needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, an injury that will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season.
“Obviously you know when you go in there there’s the possibility of finding something you don’t want to see,” he said before Tuesday’s AL Division Series opener against Cleveland. “For me, I think it was kind of shocking.”
Effross was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1 for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski. Effross has not decided which surgeon will operate or when to have the operation, which usually requires a recovery time of 12 to 18 months.
Ball’s ankle sprain confirmed, status for opener unclear
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury.
The Hornets said Ball’s return to full basketball activities will be “determined by his response to rehab and treatment and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”
It’s unclear whether Ball will miss the Hornets’ season-opener on Oct. 19 at San Antonio.
Ball left Monday night’s game after Washington’s Anthony Gill stepped on his foot while he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws.
He then exited the game and headed to the locker room.
Auxerre coach says he’s fired after middle finger gesture
AUXERRE, France — Auxerre coach Jean-Marc Furlan said he has been fired by the French league club after he gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match.
Speaking to local newspaper L’Yonne Républicaine, Furlan said he was notified of a 10-day suspension on Tuesday.
“I understood that it was prior to a dismissal,” he said. “Club officials are using as a pretext this moody gesture I made in Clermont, which I deeply regret.”
Auxerre previously apologized for its coach’s behavior. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre’s 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday.
Furlan said he went to argue with match referee Mathieu Vernice because he was under the impression Clermont was not sanctioned enough for its fouls. He said he made the gesture after spectators insulted him when he got up to talk to the referee.
In its statement released on Monday, Auxerre said Furlan’s “inappropriate attitude” does not correspond to the club’s values “of respect and fair play.”
Auxerre has failed to win its past six league games, lagging 18 points behind leader PSG in 16th place.
Furlan is the third French league coach fired this season after Lyon’s Peter Bosz and Brest’s Michel Der Zakarian.
