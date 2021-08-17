Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%. The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%.
Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.
Meanwhile, defensive end John Cominsky has been placed in the concussion protocol and will miss this week’s preseason game at Miami.
Cominsky was injured in the third quarter of Friday night’s 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The third-year player played in 13 games, including two starts, and had 28 tackles and one sack last season.
The Falcons have released linebacker George Obinna and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove and waived-injured wide receiver J’Mon Moore. The team also has waived defensive lineman John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and offensive lineman William Sweet.
Paralympics follow lead of Olympics: No fans during pandemic
TOKYO — All fans will be barred from the Paralympics in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic, just as they were from the recently-completed Tokyo Olympics, organizers said Monday.
There were a few exceptions made during the Olympics with some fans allowed in outlying areas away from Tokyo. This time, all fans will be barred except the possibility of some children attending a few unspecified events.
Organizers have also asked the public not to come out to view road events.
The decision was announced after a meeting with International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa.
The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 with about 4,400 athletes, a far smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes. But the Paralympics come as new infections have accelerated in Tokyo, which may expose an athlete population that is more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Parsons, speaking at a news conference, said there was no room for complacency in the wake of the Olympics.
“In light of the current case numbers in Tokyo and wider Japan, everyone attending these games must be vigilant,” Parsons said.
New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics, although medical experts said the surge was not directly linked the Tokyo Games. Rather, experts suggested an indirect effect as the public was distracted and lulled into a false sense of security that staging the Games offered.
With the situation growing worse, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas will be extended until Sept. 12. The state of emergency has been in force since July 12 and was to end later this month.
The Paralympics end on Sept. 5.
Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs
DENVER — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday.
The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.
The Padres signed Arrieta to add depth to their injury-plagued rotation. Chris Paddack (left oblique strain) and Yu Darvish (back tightness) are on the 10-day injured list.
San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said Arrieta was put on the team’s taxi squad after joining the team in Denver for the start of a three-game series.
“We need quality innings, we need pitches, we need an opportunity to win games,” Tingler said. “With all of his experience, everything he’s done, we need some quality innings these last seven weeks and we think he can be part of that solution.
“A great opportunity to pitch, to pitch well, and pitch for a winning team. We’ll see how the next couple of weeks line up but it’s a great opportunity for both sides.”
The Cubs released Arrieta on Thursday, a day after he allowed eight runs in four innings against Milwaukee and mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during his postgame interview.
Arrieta went 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts for Chicago, a disappointing return to the team for which he had his greatest success. He is 115-90 with a 3.93 ERA over 12 seasons with Baltimore, Chicago and Philadelphia.
He won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and had another superb season in 2016, helping the Cubs to a drought-busting World Series title.
“If he was throwing the ball really dominant we would have never had this opportunity,” Tingler said. “Change of scenery, a little bit of a chance of fresh air and an opportunity to win down the stretch.”
Browns place TE Carlson, WR Switzer on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville.
Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts.
Carlson also played on special teams.
Wide receiver Ryan Switzer went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Switzer was on Cleveland’s practice squad last season.
The 26-year-old Switzer became better known to Browns fans this offseason as he chronicled his infant son Christian as he battled from a rare medical condition.
Guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were also waived.
NFL teams have to reduce their rosters to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. The next deadline is Aug. 24 when rosters have to be down to 80 players, and the 53-player limit must be reached by Aug 31.
Rays sign veteran reliever David Robertson
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays have signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Durham.
Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winnng USA team in the Tokyo Olympics.
The right-hander is 53-33 with 137 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 major league seasons, including nine with the New York Yankees.
Robertson last appeared in the majors in 2019, pitching in seven games for Philadelphia.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the 15-day to 60-day IL.
Springs underwent surgery Monday to reconstruct a torn ACL in his right knee. The reliever was hurt July 31 against Boston.
The Rays started Monday with 16 pitchers on the IL, including ace Tyler Glasnow and last year’s closer, Nick Anderson.
Glasnow is out the for the season and likely all of next year as well following Tommy John surgery. Anderson is on a rehab assignment with Durham.
Giants waive QB Clayton Thorson, sign Brian Lewerke
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have waived-injured third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson and signed former Michigan State star Brian Lewerke.
The team announced the moves on Monday, just two days after Thorson sustained a concussion while being sacked for a safety late in a 12-7 loss to the Jets.
Thorson spent most of the 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad. He played the final 2 1/2 quarters against the Jets and was hurt on New York’s final offensive play.
Lewerke spent the spring and summer of last season with the New England Patriots. He was released for a second time at the end of training camp on Sept. 5.
In four seasons at Michigan State, he played in 41 games and completed 421 of 1,249 passes for 8,293 yards, 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,697 yards and 10 scores on 346 carries.
NOTE: The Giants acquired cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Crossen played his rookie season in New England in 2018 when Joe Judge was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator.
Ex-hockey coach pleads guilty to rape, sex abuse of 8 boys
SALEM, Mass. — A former private hockey coach pleaded guilty to rape and the sexual abuse of eight boys he mentored and coached on the day that jury selection in his long-delayed trial was supposed to begin.
Christopher Prew, 34, was sentenced to 13 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of child rape and 14 other charges on Monday, The Salem News reported.
Prew abused the boys between 2016 and February 2018, when he was arrested. Prosecutors said he contacted the boys’ parents offering to provide hockey lessons and eventually abused the boys in different locations, including an ice rink, their homes and a condo he rented from a parent.
Most of the victims were from Marblehead but one was from Quebec. They ranged in age from 7 to 13 at the time when Prew abused them.
At least one other boy has accused Prew of sexual abuse and that case is being prosecuted in Middlesex County.
Prew will be credited for time served for the 3 1/2 years he has spent in custody awaiting trial. Upon release, he will be prohibited from contacting the victims or their families, from entering Marblehead and from working or volunteering with children. He will wear an electronic monitoring device, undergo mental health treatment and register as a sex offender.
