Baird, Pasher score; LAFC ties Dynamo 1-1
HOUSTON — Los Angeles FC’s Corey Baird and the Houston Dynamo’s Tyler Pasher scored within a couple minutes in a 1-1 tie on Saturday.
Baird opened the scoring for LAFC (1-0-2) with a left-footed shot in the 55th minute. At the end of the build-up, Mark Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing made the passes in the 18-yard box that created the opening on the left side for Baird.
Pasher quickly leveled it for the Dynamo (1-1-1) with a close-range finish of Fabrice-Jean Picault’s cross in the 57th.
Los Angeles’ Diego Rossi made his 2021 debut after missing the first two games of the season due to a left hamstring strain.
Dodgers to have more vaccinated-only sections
The Los Angeles Dodgers will offer fully vaccinated-only sections for each game during their upcoming nine-game homestand against the Mariners and Diamondbacks starting May 11.
Seats will be located on the right field side in the loge and reserve levels, and to encourage area residents to get vaccinated the Dodgers will offer a 20% discount.
The special sections will not require social distancing, but masks will be required when not eating or drinking, and fans will be seated directly next to other parties. Patrons 16 and older will have to have had their second shot at least two weeks prior to a game. Those younger than 16 will have to provide a negative test result, while children under 2 don’t need that proof.
The Dodgers previously hosted fans in a fully vaccinated-only section on April 24, and it sold out.
Busch uses 2nd chance to win Truck Series race at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Busch blew a restart in overtime that should have cost him a race he'd dominated at Kansas Speedway. Given a second chance, Busch corrected his mistake and earned the 61st Truck Series win of his career.
The win Saturday night was the fifth straight for Kyle Busch Motorsports and manufacturer Toyota has won all seven Truck Series races this year. Busch has won twice this year.
Busch won the first two stages and led a race-high 59 of the 140 laps. He got beat by Ross Chastain when the race first went to overtime as Busch struggled to get his Tundra through the gears.
Chastain sailed past Busch and pulled Zane Smith with him as Busch plummeted into traffic. But a spin deeper in the field brought out the caution, set up a restart for a second overtime and gave Busch another chance.
He restarted in the second row behind Chastain and Smith, darted to the top, pulled around to the front of the field and drove to the win by .665-seconds over Chastain. He did his customary bow with the checkered flag to the limited spectators permitted in the grandstands.
Busch, scheduled to race Sunday in the Cup race at Kansas, said he struggled with restarts in the truck.
“No restarts went our way, definitely missed something being able to come up through the gears and get going. It just would not go,” Busch said. “It was just slow. Guys would just swarm us.”
Chastain finished second and said he wasn't unnerved when the race went to a second overtime. He'd just beaten Busch on the first restart and figured, “let's do it again.”
Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin
FORT WORTH, Texas — Scott Dixon had another dominating victory at Texas, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the IndyCar Series’ first oval track this season.
Dixon passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and polesitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap and went on to lead 206 of 212 laps for his 51st career victory, his fifth at the high-banked, 1 1/2-mile Texas Motor Speedway.
The 40-year-old New Zealander finished .2646 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Scott McLaughlin, a 27-year-old IndyCar rookie in his first oval race.
“Who doesn’t love Texas. I love this place,” Dixon said. “I was looking down, and looking in the mirror. He was fast.”
Dixon moved with one of matching Mario Andretti’s 52 victories for the second-most on the career list that A.J. Foyt tops with 67. Dixon has now won a race in 19 different seasons, breaking a tie with Foyt for the most. Dixon last year won his sixth season title, one short of Foyt’s record seven.
“I never dreamed of that. I feel so lucky and so privileged to do what I get to do,” he said.
Pato O’Ward finished third, with Palou fourth ahead of Graham Rahal and Josef Newgaden. There have been three different winners in three IndyCar races this season.
Kings rally to spoil James’ return to the Lakers’ lineup
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James’ return to the Lakers’ lineup wasn’t enough to lift Los Angeles out of its slump.
James scored 16 points in his first action in nearly six weeks, but the Sacramento Kings were able to rally in the fourth quarter for a 110-106 victory on Friday night.
James suffered a high right ankle sprain on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks and missed the next 20 games, which was the longest absence of his career. He played 32 minutes and was 6 of 12 from the field. He missed what would had been a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining.
“For my first game, I felt OK. My ankle was a little tight at times doing different movements,” said James, who also had eight rebounds and seven assists. “As the games go along, that will continue to improve. I came out unscathed and pretty good, so it was a good start.”
The defending NBA champion Lakers have dropped five of their last six and are 8-13 in their last last 21 games. The Lakers (36-27) are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but are only a half-game ahead of Dallas and one game ahead of Portland. If Los Angeles fell to the seventh seed, it would have to take part in the play-in tournament.
“I was encouraged about how he looked. He’s not just coming back after being out for two months, but he’s playing with new teammates,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “It was a very disappointing loss. I expect there to be an adjustment over the final nine games. We have to balance that and get these guys each day to find their chemistry and win as many games along the way.”
Burns struggles to keep share of Tampa lead with Bradley
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Sam Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes to play Saturday and had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole just to keep a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship.
Burns had two bogeys over the final three holes at Innisbrook, both from errant tee shots, and he did well to make sure his finish wasn’t worse. He had to two-putt from 75 feet on the final hole for bogey and a 2-under 69.
Bradley, who got back in the mix by chipping in for eagle, also bogeyed the 18th for a 69.
They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017. Both Choi and Hadwin went on to win.
This was hardly a two-man race, not the way Max Homa finished. Homa ran in a birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on the 15th hole, and after a bogey on the tough 16th, he closed out his round of 66 by making a 35-foot bending birdie putt from the fringe on the 18th.
That makes seven putts from 25 feet or longer this week for Homa, and it left him only one shot out of the lead as he goes for his second PGA Tour victory this year.
Burns has at least a share of the 54-hole lead for the third time this season. He shot 2-over 72 in the Houston Open to tie for seventh, and his 2-under 69 at Riviera left him one shot out of a playoff at the Genesis Invitational won by Homa.
UConn’s Bueckers undergoes surgery on her right ankle
STORRS, Conn. — UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the national player of the year, underwent surgery on her right ankle, the school announced Saturday.
Friday’s procedure was needed to repair an osteochondral defect, an injury that involves both the bone and the cartilage in the ankle.
The school said the surgery, which was performed at UConn Health ,was successful and Bueckers should be ready for the preseason in September.
The Huskies point guard injured the ankle in UConn’s Jan. 21 win at Tennessee, but the school did not say whether that caused the damage requiring surgery.
Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game in leading UConn (28-2) to its 13th straight Final Four. She was the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year.
Packers CEO acknowledges meeting Rodgers to discuss concerns
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions.
Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. He discussed the Rodgers situation in a column posted on the Packers’ website on Saturday.
“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote.
Murphy said that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur “have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron.”
ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers has indicated he doesn’t want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report had said Murphy, Gutekunst and LaFleur had flown out separately to meet Rodgers during the offseason.
Gutekunst said Thursday night he has no plans to trade Rodgers and that he remained confident the three-time MVP would play for the Packers again.
Olympic torch relay detour; diving test event opens in Tokyo
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will take another detour this weekend when it enters the southern island of Okinawa.
A leg of the relay on Okinawa’s resort island of Miyakojima set for Sunday has been canceled altogether with coronavirus cases surging in Japan. Other legs on Okinawa will take place.
A 17-day state of emergency went into effect on April 25 in some areas in Japan, which has shut down department stores and bars in Tokyo and the country’s second largest metropolis of Osaka.
“We don’t want people from outside the island coming in. Human life is at stake,” Hayako Shimizu, a teacher in Miyakojima, told the Associated Press.
The relay, which will involve 10,000 runners from every corner of Japan, started six weeks ago and has been mostly on schedule despite major rerouting in Osaka and in Matsuyama City in nearby Ehime prefecture.
Organizers on Saturday said that six people helping with traffic control on April 27 in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima had tested positive. Two were identified as men in their 20s and 30s. No other information was immediately available. This brings the total number of positive tests on the relay to eight, according to organizers.
The relay is made up of a convoy of about a dozen vehicles with sponsors names festooned on them: Coca-Cola, Toyota Motor Corp. and Nippon Life Insurance Co. The torch bearer follows, each running for a couple of minutes, before giving the flame to the next runner who awaits holding another torch.
China’s Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore
SINGAPORE — China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club.
Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.
Park, who appeared to be limping late in her round Saturday, led by one stroke after the first round and was tied for the lead after two.
Gaby Lopez had the low round of the day with a 65 to leave the Mexican player in fourth place, two strokes behind.
Lydia Ko, who holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 18th to finish with a 69, was tied for fifth, four behind.
“Going into the back nine, which I thought was the tougher nine, I didn’t really expect to play that well,” Lin said. “But I also knew there are still lots of opportunities, so just needed to stay really patient.”
Park said that despite the double bogey on 16, she was encouraged by her birdie on 18.
“It was a great ... that was really huge,” Park said. “Tomorrow, obviously we have a lot of girls in the top so it’s going to be a shootout.”
Former Women’s PGA champion Green has had 15 consecutive rounds under par. The Australian, who shot 71 on Thursday, was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week.
Palou on pole for IndyCar at Texas after qualifying canceled
FORT WORTH, Texas — Alex Palou will start on the pole for the IndyCar Series’ first oval race of the season at Texas after qualifying was canceled Saturday because of overnight rain and morning mist.
The only scheduled practice session before the two races over consecutive days at the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked oval was pushed back nearly two hours while officials worked to dry the track under mostly overcast skies.
When practice started, IndyCar said qualifying was canceled and the field for Saturday night’s race would be set by championship entrant points.
The scheduled start of the race was also moved up about a half hour to 6:10 p.m. local (Central) time because the chances of rain were forecast to increase later Saturday evening.
Two-time Texas winner Will Power of Team Penske is also on the front row. Scott Dixon, Palou’s teammate with Chip Ganassi Racing, will start third. Dixon has won four times at Texas, including last June in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season opener without fans at the track.
Colton Herta, who won last week at St. Petersburg, Florida, starts fourth, ahead of Simon Pagenaud and Jack Harvey.
IndyCar is opening May with a planned 690 miles of racing in Texas on the third consecutive weekend of racing for the series.
The Saturday night race was set for 212 laps, or 318 miles. There is another 248-lap race (372 miles) scheduled late Sunday afternoon, when rain was forecast to be out of the area.
King to kingmaker: Liverpool can seal EPL title for Man City
Liverpool will like nothing more than to officially hand over its title as English Premier League champion to Manchester City on Sunday.
City moved to the brink of reclaiming the league crown by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday. One more win will complete the job for Pep Guardiola’s players — unless Liverpool does it for them with a victory at second-placed Manchester United, the only team that can mathematically stop City.
Liverpool has long since given up its title after a dramatic implosion in the second half of the season. The Reds even look likely to fall short of qualifying for next season’s Champions League considering they are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, which beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday.
To have any realistic chance of finishing in the top four, winning at Old Trafford is a must for Jurgen Klopp’s team — even if that would mean its reign as English champion ends after barely 10 months.
Of course, there are plenty of more chances for City to wrap up a third title in four years, and a fifth in the last decade. Should Liverpool fail to beat United, City can become champion again with a home win over Chelsea next Saturday, one of four remaining games for Guardiola’s team.
Bottas takes pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th Formula One pole on Saturday.
Bottas clinched the 17th of his career and a much-needed one after he crashed in the last race and scored no points.
“It’s a good feeling to be on pole, it’s been quite a while,” Bottas said. “I’ve worked very hard this week.”
He was .007 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .34 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, making him the third different pole-sitter in three races. Hamilton and Verstappen earned the others.
“It definitely puts a smile on my face. I’ve been strong all weekend and it makes me really happy to put it all together,” Bottas said. “Qualifying hasn’t been my strong point in the first two races.”
Hamilton is aiming for his 97th win on Sunday, while Bottas goes for his 17th victory, and Verstappen his 12th.
Verstappen looked in contention to clinch a fifth career pole after impressively topping the third and final practice earlier Saturday, but he made a small mistake in the last part of qualifying — known as Q3 — when he went outside of the track limits and failed to set a time. That meant his lap time was deleted and gave him only one more shot at the two Mercedes cars.
Atlético ekes out win at Elche to grow Liga lead to 5 points
BARCELONA, Spain — Atlético Madrid needed a goal by Marcos Llorente and a penalty miss by Elche in injury time to grind out a 1-0 win and open a five-point advantage at the top of the Spanish league on Saturday.
Other than Llorente’s first-half goal, Atlético relied on its defense and almost paid for it in the final moments when Llorente used his arm to disrupt a cross into the box.
But Diego Simeone’s side dodged another costly stumble away from home when Elche’s Fidel Chaves fired the resulting penalty kick off the left post.
“It was an obligation to win today,” Llorente said. “These three points give us a lot of strength for what’s ahead. Winning is always a boost to the team’s spirit and confidence, and even more so now that we are reaching the finale.”
Atlético’s first road victory in five trips let it open a five-point gap over Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Sevilla just one more point back.
Madrid hosted Osasuna later Saturday. Barcelona visits Valencia on Sunday, and Sevilla hosts Athletic Bilbao on Monday.
PSG beats Lens 2-1 to top French league
PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain scraped a 2-1 home win against Lens to move to the top of the French league and pressure Lille ahead of its game against Nice late Saturday.
Lille needed a victory to reclaim the lead by one point.
Neymar opened the scoring following a defensive error in the 33rd minute and captain Marquinhos scored with another powerful header — just as he had against Manchester City midweek — to make it 2-0 after an hour.
But Lens exposed poor PSG defending when it scored straight from the restart as striker Ignatius Ganogo slotted home following a fine team move.
Lens stayed in fifth place and the Europa League spot but was level on points with Marseille. Rennes can move into fifth if it wins at struggling Bordeaux on Sunday.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was without star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is nursing a calf injury, while central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti were rested for the return leg at City on Tuesday. PSG trails 2-1.
Substitutes put Inter Milan on brink of Serie A title
ROME — A Europa League final in his first season.
An almost-certain Serie A trophy in his second year.
Just like at Juventus and Chelsea, Antonio Conte is leaving his mark at Inter Milan.
The Nerazzurri won at last-placed Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to give themselves a chance to clinch the Serie A before the weekend ends.
Inter moved 14 points clear of Atalanta with four games to play. If Atalanta doesn’t win at Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter will seal its first league title since 2010.
What’s more is that Inter is poised to end a nine-year stranglehold on the Serie A title by Juventus — with Conte himself having started the Bianconeri’s run.
“This is satisfying and the players deserve congratulations,” Conte said before joining his already-celebrating team to sing and dance in the changing room.
It was quite a different scene in the home team’s changing room, as Crotone was relegated.
Pine Valley to allow female members by end of the year
PINE VALLEY, N.J. — More than 100 years after Pine Valley Golf Club opened, the private club long considered among the best in the world has decided to allow women to join.
The websites of Golf Digest and Golf magazine, which both have employees who are members of Pine Valley, reported on the club’s vote to allow women.
According to an email obtained by the websites, club president Jim Davis wrote to members on Friday that “the future of golf must move toward inclusion.”
“And I am pleased to report that the Trustees and members of the Pine Valley Golf Club have voted unanimously and with enthusiasm to remove all gender-specific language from our bylaws,” the email said.
Pine Valley, designed by Philadelphia hotelier George Crump, is located about 20 miles southeast of Philadelphia and long has been rated, with a few exceptions, the No. 1 course in America.
Women previously could play only as guests on Sunday afternoon. There was a time when women were not even allowed on the property. In one of the more famous stories, Jack Nicklaus was on his way to Atlantic City while on his honeymoon when he drove by Pine Valley and asked to play.
Barty and Swiatek set up first-time clash on Madrid clay
MADRID — Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, the two most recent champions of the French Open, will meet in the last 16 of the Madrid Open.
They won their second-round matches on Saturday to set up the first-time meeting.
”(It’s) a match that I look forward to,” Barty said about Monday’s meeting with Swiatek. “I’ve hit with her once in Melbourne a few months ago. She’s got a seriously impressive game. It’s a challenge that we go into with a really clean slate, a little bit of a period of trying to figure each other out, and how our games match up.”
Barty won the French Open in 2019, and Swiatek last year in Barty’s absence.
The top-ranked Barty needed three sets to beat 80th-ranked Tamara Zidansek. Barty struggled with her first serves, but she compensated by striking nine aces and saved nine break points to outlast Zidansek 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. That took her win streak on clay to 13 matches after claiming the Stuttgart title last week.
“A really tough match,” Barty said. “(I) made a lot of errors. I think I was missing in the right way, but still just a foot or two here or there makes a big difference. I felt like there were probably too many loose ones for me today.”
Swiatek brushed aside Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 for the Pole’s ninth win in a row on clay.
Three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova also advanced after she beat Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in another battle of Grand Slam winners.
Samooja, Von Dellingshausen lead Tenerife into final round
TENERIFE, Spain — Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the Tenerife Open with a one-shot lead on Saturday.
Samooja of Finland made six birdies to go with one bogey over the third round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands.
“My short game was pretty spot on today,” Samooja said. “Ball-striking hasn’t been that pretty, especially today, so you need to find something in your game that works.”
German golfer Von Dellingshausen started the day three shots up and held onto his share of the lead after carding a 70 on three birdies and two bogeys.
Both leaders have yet to win a European Tour event.
“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have any nerves just going out here,” Von Dellingshausen said. “It’s a situation that is not completely new to me but it’s a different set up on the European Tour. I tried to stay patient and I did.”
Dean Burmester was their nearest chaser. Yikeun Chang, Sebastián García, and Adrian Meronk were all two shots back.
Thomas crash gifts Romandie stage win and lead to Woods
THYON, Switzerland — Geraint Thomas crashed to the rain-soaked road in a sprint finish in the main mountains stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday, gifting victory and the leader’s yellow jersey to Michael Woods.
Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, had taken the lead in a two-rider race to the finish of a chilly, 161-kilometer (100-mile) stage when he slipped out of the saddle with about 30 meters left.
“I just had no feeling whatsoever in my hands,” he said. “I tried to change gear, but instead I just lost the bars. It’s so frustrating.”
Woods crossed the line alone, 17 seconds ahead of Ben O’Connor, who rounded Thomas as the Welshman remounted and slowly got moving again to finish third.
Thomas lost 21 seconds in the stage and trailed Canadian Woods by 11 seconds overall.
The six-day race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland ends on Sunday with a 16-kilometer (10-mile) time trial where Thomas is favored to win back time.
