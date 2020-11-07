Red Sox bring back Cora, rehiring manager from ’18 title
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora, rehiring the manager that led them to the 2018 World Series title less than a year after the team let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to manage once again and return to the game I have loved my entire life,” Cora said in a statement Friday. “Boston is where I have always wanted to be and I could not be more excited to help the Red Sox achieve our ultimate goal of winning in October.”
Boston announced the decision 10 days after Cora finished a one-season suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 championship run. Cora was Houston’s bench coach when he joined the Red Sox in November 2017, and he led Boston to the 2018 title after a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins.
The Red Sox, who finished third in 2019, let Cora go in January after Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as as the ringleader in the Astros’ scheme.
“This past year, I have had time to reflect and evaluate many things, and I recognize how fortunate I am to lead this team once again,” Cora said. “Not being a part of the game of baseball, and the pain of bringing negative attention to my family and this organization was extremely difficult. I am sorry for the harm my past actions have caused and will work hard to make this organization and its fans proud.”
An infielder on Boston’s 2007 champions, Cora was mentioned 11 times in Manfred’s decision on the Astros. The fallout from the Astros investigation also cost Houston manager AJ Hinch and newly hired New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán their jobs; Hinch was hired as Detroit Tigers manager last week after completing his one-season suspension.
Creed snatches Truck Series title from teammate in OT
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Sheldon Creed gambled on new tires for a two-lap overtime and snatched the Truck Series championship away from teammate Brett Moffitt.
Moffitt was cruising to his second title in three years when a spin brought out a caution Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. Creed was one of 14 drivers to pit for fresh tires, restarted eighth and figured he’d watch Moffitt win the title for the team.
But Moffitt was a sitting duck as the leader on four old tires. He was passed immediately on the restart and faded all the way to 10th as the field cruised past.
Creed dashed to the lead right before taking the white flag and led the final overtime lap for the first Truck Series championship of his career.
“I pride myself on my restarts. We just needed a good restart right there,” Creed said. “I just went as hard as I could. I knew if I did, I’d have a shot.”
GMR Racing had Creed, Moffitt and rookie Zane Smith all in the four-driver finale and Creed helped Chevrolet open championship weekend with its first trophy.
Day in contention at Houston Open
HOUSTON — Jason Day was back in contention on the eve of the Masters after two eventful days alongside Phil Mickelson.
Winless in 2½ years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park.
The Australian watched the 50-year-old Michelson hit into the water twice en route to an 8 on the par-3 ninth, then hole out from 193 yards for eagle on the par-4 18th. Lefty missed the cut, following an opening 76 with a 73.
Day had three birdies and a bogey.
Burns birdied all three par-5 holes in a bogey-free 65 to reach 7 under.
Essential Quality wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Initially out of the picture, Essential Quality regrouped for a signature win that may set him up for a big 2021.
Essential Quality took charge in the stretch to overtake 94-1 long shot Hot Rod Charlie and win Friday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by three-quarters of a length on the first day of the season-ending world championships at Keeneland.
Hot Rod Charlie and 4-5 favorite Jackie’s Warrior dueled through the final turn before Essential Quality, initially off the pace after an early bump, recovered and emerged from a four-wide pack. The colt held on at the wire as Keepmeinmind, a 30-1 long shot, made a late charge. Essential Quality improved to 3-0 and established himself as a possible contender in next year’s Kentucky Derby.
Jockey Luis Saez earned his first Breeders’ Cup win and was grateful for his mount.
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season.
The vote, conducted by the NBPA’s board — which has a player rep from each team, entrusted to speak on behalf of his teammates — is just another part of a lengthy process. Among the primary matters still to be determined: how much escrow will be taken from player salaries because of the shorter-than-usual season, and how the league and the players will navigate testing and other health and safety issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
All that has to be worked out before the plans for next season truly become official.
“Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season,” the union said in a statement.
Talks between the NBA and NBPA on those and other topics are continuing, though there is obvious urgency to finalize things. The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 and the plan presented to players — and now approved by the team reps — calls for training camps to begin on Dec. 1.
Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34-17
SANTA CLARA — Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers overwhelmed the undermanned San Francisco 49ers 34-17 on Thursday night.
Rodgers connected on deep shots to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a short toss to Marcedes Lewis in the first half to get the Packers (6-2) out to a 21-3 lead over the Niners (4-5).
It was quite a reversal from the two meetings last season when San Francisco outscored Green Bay by a combined 50-0 in the first halves on the way to lopsided wins in the regular season and NFC title game.
The rematch looked nothing like those games in part because the Niners were missing almost all their key pieces from the game because of injuries and a positive coronavirus test for receiver Kendrick Bourne that also sidelined three of his teammates for “high risk” contacts.
That left San Francisco without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), All-Pro tight end George Kittle (foot), NFC title game star running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (COVID-19 list), left tackle Trent Williams (COVID-19 list) and key defenders Nick Bosa (knee), Dee Ford (back) and Richard Sherman (calf).
Supporters’ Shield up for grabs on MLS Decision Day
For the first time since 2016, the Colorado Rapids are in the MLS playoffs. And they made it to the postseason even after missing five games because of a coronavirus outbreak.
In a strange year, Major League Soccer heads into Decision Day on Sunday with some surprises. Like the Rapids.
“Everyone just feels relieved. It’s been a tough year, but to finally get over that hump and be in the playoffs is huge,” Colorado midfielder Kellyn Acosta said. “I know everyone’s excited. But I think for us, we know it’s just one box that we just checked off of our list.”
Decision Day is the last day of the Major League Soccer regular season. The games are all played at the same time in each of the two conferences.
In the East, the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC are in a dead heat for the Supporters’ Shield going into the final weekend. Losses knocked the Columbus crew and the Portland Timbers out of the running for the annual award given to the team with the best regular-season record.
The Union can claim the Shield with a victory over New England, regardless of the result in the final game between Toronto and the Red Bulls. If Philadelphia draws with the Revolution and the Reds win, Toronto will win the Shield and, more importantly, home field advantage through the playoffs.
Seahawks rule out RBs Carson, Hyde for game at Buffalo
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week.
Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury. Hyde’s status was in doubt from the start of the week, but Seattle was hopeful Carson would practice on Friday and have a chance to play.
But Carson did not make it back to the practice field and coach Pete Carroll said while there hasn’t been a setback, the Seahawks are going to take it easy with their top rusher.
Titans will be without 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will be without their three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and wide receiver Adam Humphries on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The Titans declared Kern out Friday after he hurt his right wrist late in last week’s 31-20 loss in Cincinnati. Kern has only missed two games since joining Tennessee in 2009, and he has played 175 games for the Titans. Kern ranks fifth in the NFL averaging 48.3 yards per punt in his 13th season.
Tennessee will be working out some punters Saturday after players clear the COVID-19 testing protocols.
Alabama running back Trey Sanders injured in car accident
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders sustained non life-threatening injuries in a car accident Friday morning.
Saban said in a statement Friday afternoon that the redshirt freshman was in stable condition. The statement said Alabama is in contact with his family and doctors “as we continue to gather more information.”
Sanders was the nation’s top running back prospect in 2019. He missed last season with a foot injury, but is coming off his best game for the second-ranked Crimson Tide against Mississippi State. Alabama is off this week before visiting LSU.
Sanders ran 12 times for 80 yards in the game. He has played in four games, gaining 134 yards on 30 carries.
Tokyo hosts 4-country gymnastics meet to test COVID safety
TOKYO — Gymnasts from the United States, China and Russia will join counterparts from Japan in a one-day meet on Sunday in Tokyo, believed to be the first international sports event in the country since the Olympics were postponed seven months ago.
The meet involving 30 gymnasts is largely meaningless. What’s important is for Japanese government and Olympic officials to show that foreign athletes can enter the country safely and not spread COVID-19.
This is another step in attempting to illustrate that Tokyo will be able to hold next year’s Olympics — even without a vaccine — in the midst of a pandemic.
“I have no worries with the venue and there are no restrictions inside of the gym. I feel very comfortable being in the venue,” Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova said. “My only problem is my life inside the hotel. I was surprised that I can’t walk freely even inside the hotel. I wanted to have a tour in Tokyo, but it is impossible to do that this time and I totally understand.”
About 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend the meet at the iconic Yoyogi Gymnasium, which was the venue for swimming in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It will be the venue for handball at next year’s Olympics.
Last weekend, a Japanese professional baseball team filled a 30,000-seat stadium to show that fans could attend events safely.
Jets’ Darnold says shoulder ‘all right,’ unsure on playing
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold isn’t sure yet if his sore shoulder will allow him to play Monday night.
The New York Jets quarterback practiced Friday for the first time this week after taking a hard shot to his right arm at Kansas City last Sunday.
“Yeah, it felt all right,” Darnold said after being limited at practice. “Just taking it day by day.”
Darnold missed two games last month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He was reinjured against the Chiefs, but an MRI revealed no further damage. The quarterback acknowledged earlier in this week his shoulder was sore, and was noncommittal about playing against the New England Patriots.
Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team
NEW YORK — General manager Brodie Van Wagenen and many of his top aides left the New York Mets on Friday less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen announced he completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team.
Special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also departed.
The status of senior vice president and senior strategy officer John Ricco was not mentioned.
Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer. He hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move and ended Jeff Wilpon’s tenure as chief operating officer.
Alderson, not Cohen, announced the baseball staff departures and said he had started the process of building a leadership staff.
WVa Supreme Court allows soccer tournament after legal fight
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday morning to allow a high school soccer tournament to kick off after a lower court had temporarily halted it over coronavirus spread.
Shortly after, the Secondary School Activities Commission tweeted a picture of teams lining up to play.
The commission said in its appeal petition Thursday that a Berkeley County circuit judge lacked jurisdiction in the case.
The judge ruled in favor of Martinsburg High School soccer player Emily Beck. She sought to delay the Class AAA tournament, scheduled to start Friday in Beckley.
Berkeley County high school soccer teams were unable to compete in sectional play because the county’s rate of coronavirus cases prohibited athletic contests from being played. Instead, boys and girls teams from nearby Jefferson County advanced to the state tournament.
Beck’s petition had said Berkeley athletes were denied equal protection under the law because they did not have access to free virus testing given to other counties.
Goydos, Jobe share lead in Charles Schwab Cup Championship
PHOENIX — Paul Goydos and Brandt Jobe each shot 7-under 64 in calm, overcast conditions Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.
The 56-year-old Goydos birdied the par-5 18th in a bogey-free round at Phoenix Country Club. He won the event in 2016 at Desert Mountain for one of his five senior titles.
Baseball Digest picks Cronenworth, Lewis as rookies of year
NEW YORK — San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth and Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis have been chosen as rookies of the year by Baseball Digest.
The magazine made the announcement Thursday.
Cronenworth won the NL honor. Traded from Tampa Bay to the Padres last December, he hit .285 and helped San Diego reach the playoffs.
The 26-year-old who played all over the infield led NL rookies in runs (26) and extra-base hits (22).
Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams and Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin tied for second in the voting by a media panel.
Lewis earned the AL award. The center fielder hit 11 home runs, tied with White Sox outfielder Luis Robert for the most among all rookies. He batted .262 and topped big league rookies in runs (37), total bases (90) and on-base percentage (.364).
Robert finished second and Oakland catcher Sean Murphy was third in the AL voting.
Baseball Digest has selected rookies of the year since 1972.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards in the AL and NL on Monday.
Bubba Wallace, who urged Confederate flag ban, honored
Bubba Wallace’s “knees were trembling” when he cast his ballot in his first presidential election. NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver didn’t watch the news before this summer, one of national unrest over politics and racial justice.
He tuned in and quickly became an unwitting national activist. Wallace successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate Flag at races, ran a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme and became the central figure in a sport facing its own racial reckoning.
Wallace overnight had a national audience for his “Peace. Love. Understanding,” mantra and a position to exact change. On Friday, the 27-year-old was named the Comcast Community Champion of the Year, a prestigious industry award that honors NASCAR members for philanthropic efforts.
“I just did what I felt was right and what needed to be said and done and stood behind that proudly,” Wallace told The Associated Press. “To outsiders looking in, they think it takes a lot of courage, but it’s just another day to me.
“I said ‘Let’s take down the flag.’ It shouldn’t be a big deal, but now people say it is a big deal and its reshaping the sport. I didn’t have my mind set out to do that.”
Comcast donated $60,000 to Wallace’s “Live To Be Different Foundation” that aids individuals in overcoming race, gender, disabilities or socio-economic situations to fulfill their potential.
Tigers hire Michigan’s Chris Fetter as pitching coach
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers hired Chris Fetter as pitching coach.
The Tigers announced the move Friday, along with three other picks for new manager AJ Hinch’s staff. Juan Nieves was promoted to assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul remains on the staff as a quality control coach, and Ramon Santiago returns as a base coach.
Fetter, 34, has been a pitching coach at the University of Michigan for three seasons. Michigan reached the finals of the College World Series in 2019. Nieves spent two seasons as pitching coach at Toledo, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate.
Southampton top in England for first time in 32 years
For the first time since 1988, Southampton has ended a day in first place in England’s top division.
The team from the south coast achieved the feat on Friday without its best player.
Southampton overcame the absence of injured top scorer Danny Ings to beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League, with fellow striker Che Adams and midfielder Stuart Armstrong scoring at St. Mary’s.
Since opening with back-to-back losses, including a humiliating 5-2 thrashing at home by Tottenham, the Saints have won five of their six games and drawn the other one at Chelsea.
“It is a little scary what we are doing at the moment, to be honest,” said Ralph Hasenhüttl, Southampton’s Austrian manager.
It’s quite the turnaround for the team, but that’s nothing new. Last season, Southampton lost 9-0 at home to Leicester on one of the darkest days in the club’s history, but managed to regroup and finish the season as one of the form teams during lockdown.
Southampton, which is ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, last topped the English standings 32 years ago when the team won its first three games of the 1988-89 campaign.
Nadal rallies to reach Paris semis and face Zverev
PARIS — Rafael Nadal trailed by a set and 0-40 before rallying to beat Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and reach the Paris Masters semifinals on Friday.
Nadal has never won the tournament in Paris and lost his only final 13 years ago. The top-seeded Spaniard next plays Alexander Zverev, who beat three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6 (1) for a fourth straight win against the Swiss veteran.
Zverev has lost five of six matches against Nadal, although the fourth-seeded German’s one success was in straight sets at last year’s ATP Finals.
Nadal’s victory also ensured Diego Schwartzman the last slot at those finals, and at his rival Carreno Busta’s expense. Schwartzman advanced to the finals in London from Nov. 15-22, despite earlier losing to Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-1 in their quarterfinal.
Carreno Busta is a confidence-crushing 0-7 overall against Nadal, but there might be a good reason why he’s never beaten him.
Lochte to compete in 1st major US meet since pandemic began
SARASOTA, Fla. — Ryan Lochte is launching his bid to make a fifth Olympic team in the first major U.S. meet since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March.
The 36-year-old swimmer is entered in five events at the U.S. Open in Sarasota, Florida. The meet is being held next Thursday through Saturday at nine sites nationwide.
Lochte is the top seed and current world recordholder in the 200-meter individual medley. He’s seeded third in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free.
The 12-time medalist is the second-most decorated Olympic swimmer behind Michael Phelps. Lochte has competed in few events since the 2016 Rio Games, where he won a gold on the 4x200 freestyle relay.
Roglic increases Spanish Vuelta lead before decisive test
CIUDAD RODRIGO, Spain — Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his Spanish Vuelta lead before the final competitive stage after earning some precious bonus seconds at the finish of Stage 16, which was won by Magnus Cort Nielsen on Friday.
Roglic earned six bonus seconds after finishing second in the hilly stage. That gave him a 45 second advantage over Richard Carapaz heading into Saturday’s decisive mountain test.
Cort Nielsen, of EF Pro-Cycling, won a sprint finish to claim the 162-kilometer (100-mile) ride from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo through the wooded hills of western Spain.
It was the Danish rider’s third career stage win at the Vuelta, and his first in any race since February.
Marseille wins at Strasbourg 1-0 to move to 4th in Ligue 1
PARIS — Marseille shrugged off its dire European form by scraping past struggling Strasbourg 1-0 to move to fourth place in the French league on Friday.
Defeat at Porto this week was Marseille’s record-equaling 12th straight loss in the Champions League.
Marseille needed to appease its unhappy fans, but had to wait until the 72nd minute for a breakthrough. Playmaker Dimitri Payet’s cross was headed back by striker Dario Benedetto to midfielder Morgan Sanson, who finished powerfully from the edge of the penalty area.
In a dull encounter without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, Strasbourg left back Anthony Caci hit the crossbar early in the second half.
Strasbourg’s loss leaves it languishing in 19th place.
On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain seeks an eighth straight league win when it hosts third-place Rennes, which beat PSG last season and in the previous season’s French Cup final.
Celta held 1-1 at Elche in Spanish league; 1 win in 9 rounds
ELCHE, Spain — Celta Vigo was held at Elche to 1-1 as its struggles in the Spanish league worsened on Friday.
Fidel Chaves put Elche ahead in the fourth minute from the penalty spot after Celta defender Hugo Mallo handled the ball in the area. The error came in Mallo’s first game in a month since recovering from injury.
Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badía made two saves to deny Brais Méndez before Santi Mina equalized with a strike when Iago Aspas set him up outside the box in the 41st.
Aspas twice went close to getting the winner in the second half, but Celta remained with just one win in nine rounds and pressure building on coach Óscar García to turn things around.
Celta can fall into the relegation zone if Levante or Huesca win this weekend.
Elche has lost only twice in seven matches since returning to the league. It is in ninth place.
Cologne’s winless run continues, Bremen draws 1-1 again
BREMEN, Germany — Cologne’s winless start to the Bundesliga continued as Werder Bremen came from behind to salvage its fourth consecutive 1-1 draw on Friday.
Cologne led for the first time this season but was unable to hold on for its first win in eight months and was ultimately relived to escape Bremen with a point. It’s now 17 games without a win, just one from matching its club record.
Bremen midfielder Jean-Manuel Mbom had the game’s best chance in the first minute, but Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn was alert to the danger and came out to block his shot.
There were few opportunities thereafter as both teams struggled for attacking ideas. Horn went off injured before the break, when Ron-Robert Zieler came on for his Cologne debut.
An own goal from Niklas Moisander provided Cologne with the breakthrough in the 67th. The Bremen defender tried clearing Ondrej Duda’s free kick but succeeded only in volleying the ball into his own net. It was the first time Cologne had a lead this season.
It didn’t last long, however. Former Cologne midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt equalized with a penalty in the 82nd after Sebastiaan Bornauw was penalized for handball.
Cologne remains third from bottom with three points from seven games, while Bremen climbed to 10th ahead of the rest of the seventh round.
Sassuolo draws Udinese 0-0, misses chance to top Serie A
SASSUOLO, Italy — Sassuolo missed the chance to move to the top of Serie A after it was held by struggling Udinese to 0-0 on Friday.
It is only Sassuolo’s eighth season in the Italian top-flight and the team has never finished higher than sixth. With early leader AC Milan not playing until Sunday, Sassuolo could have gone a once-unthinkable two points clear.
It remained second, one point behind Milan. Juventus and Atalanta can move level with Sassuolo if they beat Lazio and Inter Milan respectively.
Udinese had lost five of its opening six matches but Sassuolo found it hard to break down the visitors. Chances were few at Mapei Stadium and neither goalkeeper had to make a save of note.
Forward Francesco Caputo missed the opportunity to become the first Sassuolo player to score in five consecutive matches.
Milan hosts Hellas Verona on Sunday.
2-time Olympic champion Perkins new Swimming Australia head
SYDNEY — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kieren Perkins is taking his experience gained in the pool to the board room: He’s been named president of Swimming Australia.
Perkins won gold in the 1,500 meters at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and broke numerous world records in his career. He retired from swimming in 2000 having won 23 medals at international competitions and was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2002.
Perkins takes over the role that was left vacant by former president John Bertrand following the Swimming Australia annual general meeting last week.
