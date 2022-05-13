Rich Strike not entering Preakness after Kentucky Derby win
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness.
Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year.
Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks. Rich Strike, at 80-1, was the biggest long shot to win the Derby in more than a century. Only Donerail in 1913 paid more to win.
The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Dawson said it was best for the colt to get extra rest and not run back in two weeks at Pimlico.
Rich Strike was not expected to be the morning line favorite for the Preakness, with Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath set to be part of the field. With Rich Strike’s surprise withdrawal, the Derby champion has not run in the Preakness in 2019 or 2021. The races we’re run out of order in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Top pick Travon Walker signing $37.4M contract with Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $37.4 million contract that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus.
Walker’s deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year, both standard for NFL first-round picks. He’s expected to sign the deal later Thursday, one day before the Jaguars begin a rookie minicamp.
He’s the 10th first-rounder from the 2022 draft under contract, including four of the first six selections. He will count $6.8 million against the team’s salary cap this fall.
The Georgia pass rusher rose up draft boards following an impressive combine and landed in Jacksonville to play opposite 2018 Pro Bowl alternate Josh Allen.
The Jaguars chose the 6-foot-5, 272-pound Georgia native over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a school record with 14 sacks in 2021 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. The team later added a pair of inside linebackers, Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma, in hopes of improving a defense that ranked 20th in the league in yards allowed in 2021 and gave up nearly 27 points a game.
Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, second record this season
McKINNEY, Texas — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season.
Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey.
“I mean, I wanted to give myself a chance. ... It was 250 (yards) to the pin into the wind. I kind of wanted to hit like a bullet, like a little draw,” Munoz said. “I knew if I want to hit it close, had to be a fade, soft-landed shot. I tried to do that. Overdid it and ended up with a 60, which is really good around here.”
Good for a four-stroke lead over defending champion K.H. Lee, Mito Pereira, Peter Malnati and Justin Lower. Kyle Wilshire, a Monday qualifier making only his third career PGA Tour start, was alone in sixth after a 65 that included a near hole-in-one when he banged the flagstick with his tee shot at the 230-yard, par-3 seventh.
Lee won the 2021 Nelson at 25-under par when his low round was a 65. He played in the same group Thursday with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Spieth, the major champions from Dallas whose first PGA Tour events were both as teenagers at the Nelson when it was still at TPC Four Seasons.
Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, and Spieth both shot 67. So did 11th-ranked Dustin Johnson, who started on the back nine with five birdies and then had four more, along with four bogeys.
Sagstrom shoots 63 to take lead in LPGA Founders Cup
CLIFTON, N.J. — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday.
Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking time off, was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City.
Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66, a shot ahead of group that included Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69.
Sagstrom, a runner-up last year in the Women’s British Open, made birdies in batches, finishing with nine in a bogey-free round. The two-time European Solheim Cup from Sweden birdied the first four holes and had another run at Nos. 12-14.
“It was one of those days,” Sagstrom said. “Like everything was easy. It’s like I was hitting the fairways, hitting the greens, and I was making all the putts. The hole just kept growing.”
Sagstrom recalled turning to her caddie, Sean Codd, and telling him, everything felt like a tap-in
“It’s one of those days,” she said. “You just trying to hold on to momentum and just keep it going.”
The round was her best of the season and one shot off her career best of 62 in winning the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. Yuka Saso had the low round on tour this year, a 62 at the LPGA Hondo in Thailand in March.
Matthews, McDavid, Shesterkin are finalists for Hart Trophy
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award.
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”
Matthews, who earned this season’s Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, had career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists.
He became the 21st different player in NHL history — and first in a decade — to score 60 goals in a season.
McDavid, who earned the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer this season, also established career highs with 44 goals and 79 assists.
The reigning Hart Trophy winner, McDavid never went more than three games without a point.
Shesterkin, who earlier this week was selected as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, as the NHL’s best goaltender, had a 2.07 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and six shutouts.
Iditarod reverses musher demotions, but then levies fines
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials with the Iditarod announced Thursday they have reversed the penalties levied against two mushers who were demoted in final standings for breaking a rule against sheltering their dogs inside a cabin during vicious storms near the end of this year’s race across Alaska.
However, mushers Mille Porsild of Denmark and Michelle Phillips of Canada were then fined $1,000 each, the same as another musher who was initially fined but not demoted for also sheltering dogs inside.
Both Porsild and Phillips appealed, and Iditarod Trail Committee President Michael Mills appointed an appeals board to hear their claims.
The incidents happened March 14 as the mushers were nearing the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome. Both women rode out the storm in a shelter with their dogs, and then continued to the finish line. Later, four mushers filed complaints against them for violating a rule against sheltering dogs.
Porsild was dropped from 14th to 17th position, while Phillips dropped one notch to 18th.
The drop in finishing position equated to $3,450 less for Porsild and $1,000 less for Phillips. Their original finish positions and prize money were restored with the board’s decision.
The other musher, Riley Dyche of Fairbanks, also sheltered his dogs, a decision he said he knew was right after hearing the winds batter the cabin for 24 hours.
He wasn’t demoted in the standings, but he was fined $1,000 after officials determined there were no other mushers close to him that would have been affected by the dogs resting inside.
The board also said it agreed with Porsild and Phillips, who complained about differing race rules. The one they were penalized for says no dogs may be taken inside unless it’s for a medical exam or treatment by a race veterinarian. However, that conflicts with another rule that says, “The Iditarod holds firmly that no dog should suffer harm or death in connection to the race.”
The board said it will recommend and urge the organization’s rule committee to clarify the rules “to eliminate conflicting language on sheltering and dog care during the Iditarod.”
Andrew Benintendi, Royals go to arbitration: $8.5M vs $7.3M
ARLINGTON, Texas — Outfielder Andrew Benintendi went to arbitration with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, asking for $8.5 million instead of the team’s $7.3 million offer.
A decision by the panel of Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf is expected Friday, along with a decision in the case of Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier, which was heard by a different panel on May 2 in the first of this year’s lockout-delayed hearings.
Benintendi declined comment on the hearing before Thursday’s game at Texas.
He hit .276 with 17 homers and 73 RBIs last year, earning a Gold Glove in his first season with the Royals. He was acquired from Boston in February 2021 as part of a three-team trade that also involved the New York Mets.
Benintendi, 27, made $6.6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. He is batting .314 with one homer and 12 RBIs. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic-violence case
DENVER — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver and was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team’s training complex.
Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown called a news conference for Thursday evening to discuss the case.
Here’s what was known ahead of that news conference:
—Jeudy was arrested around midday during a “call for service,” sheriff’s spokesman Deputy John Bartmann said.
—The report on the incident that led to Jeudy’s arrest could not be released Thursday because the case was still under investigation, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Ginger Delgado.
—Delgado said domestic violence enhancers are added to cases when the victim is someone who either had or has an intimate relationship with a defendant. Because of the domestic violence enhancer, Jeudy couldn’t be released on bond until appearing before a judge, she said.
Messages were left for Jeudy’s representatives, and the team issued a statement saying it was “in the process of gathering more information.”
Jeudy, 23, was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft but has largely been a disappointment in the pros.
