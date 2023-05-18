Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces coach, denies bullying player over pregnancy
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon denied Wednesday that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded.
Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, said in a video call with reporters she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay Tuesday after a monthslong investigation into Hamby’s allegations.
“I’ll take my little lump on the chin and keep it moving,” Hammon said. “We’re bigger than this. It’s just not who the Aces are. It’s not who I am. And so, yeah, everybody’s disappointed in the situation, but at the end of the day, we know who we are and so we go to sleep every night in that truth.”
Hammon said she once asked Hamby about her pregnancy, but didn’t get into the specifics of what she said.
“I guess you’d have to ask for (the league’s) interpretation,” Hammon said. “But, yeah, that from my understanding was my misstep, if you will.”
Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and is considered one of the rising stars in the basketball coaching world. She has been linked to the vacant Toronto Raptors job.
The WNBA also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft on Tuesday for a different issue — a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21.
The trade allowed the Aces to clear up salary-cap space to sign former two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker.
“We made the decision to move Hamby because we could get three bodies in for her one contract,” Hammon said. “I think it’s very evident who we signed why we made the move, but (Hamby’s pregnancy) was never an issue and it was never the reason she was traded. It just wasn’t. It came down to math and business. That’s all it was. Nothing personal.
“I had a great relationship with Hamby the whole time, which is probably why she felt the way she did. It feels like a betrayal. It’s a crappy part of my job, but somebody’s got to be the bearer of bad news.”
Yankees pitcher Germán suspended 10 games by MLB for using foreign substance
NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.
The penalty was announced following Germán’s ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what an umpire said was “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”
“My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm,” crew chief James Hoye explained after the game.
The punishment was imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. Germán did not appeal, and his suspension began with Wednesday night’s game in Toronto.
Germán cannot be replaced on the roster while he is suspended. Barring rainouts, he will be eligible to return May 28 against San Diego.
“He went over the line that umpires deemed and now we’ve got to live with the consequences of that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday in Toronto. “No one player needs to carry this load. We’ll share it all and we’ll do it together.”
Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday to start in Germán’s place against the Cincinnati Reds.
A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Severino has not pitched for New York this season because of a right lat strain. He allowed two runs and six hits over 3.1 innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset.
Germán had retired his first nine batters Tuesday night. He denied Hoye’s assertion, saying he didn’t have anything on his hand other than rosin.
“It was definitely just the rosin bag,” Germán said through a translator. “It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don’t need any extra help to grab the baseball.”
Germán’s ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago, and the second this season.
MLB warns teams that batters may not try to trick pitchers into clock violations
NEW YORK — Teams were warned by Major League Baseball on Wednesday that batters may not attempt to deceive pitchers into quick-pitch violations.
“In recent days, we have seen batters attempt to induce pitchers to violate the pitch timer regulations by creating the appearance that they are in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with more than eight seconds remaining on the clock when, in actuality, they have not fully entered the batter’s box,” MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wrote in a two-page memo to general managers, assistant general managers and field managers.
After getting ahead 0-1 in the count during the ninth inning Saturday, Boston closer Kenley Jansen was called for a violation for starting his delivery while St. Louis’ Willson Contreras had his right foot in the batter’s box and his left foot outside. Jansen followed with a pair of balls that pushed the count to 3-1, then was called for another quick-pitch violation, resulting in a walk.
“The batter’s purpose with such an approach is to deceive the pitcher into beginning his windup or coming set before the batter is fully in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher,” Hill wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
“We have advised umpires that conduct by batters designed to deceive a pitcher into beginning their windup or coming to the set position early — including pretending to be in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher — constitutes circumvention under the pace of game regulations.”
“Pitchers must continue to be aware of the position of the batter, and identify when the batter is appropriately in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher before the pitcher begins the windup or comes set,” Hill added. “However, if the umpire determines that a batter appears alert to the pitcher and prepared to hit a pitch with more than eight seconds remaining on the timer, but is deliberately keeping one or both feet outside of the batter’s box, the umpire will not call a violation on the pitcher, but rather will issue a warning to the batter for his deceptive behavior.”
Additional similar conduct by the batter would result in a violation on the batter and a strike called.
Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw
OAKLAND — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.
Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.
While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.
“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”
The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.
Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.
Gallen was only 5 when that happened.
“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”
Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.
US beats Austria 4-1 for 4th straight win at ice hockey worlds, Canada eases past Kazakhstan 5-1
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage.
Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh.
Nick Bonino skated around the goal to feed the unmarked Grimaldi, who opened the scoring with a shot high into the net 7:16 minutes into the middle period at Nokia Arena.
Captain Thomas Raffl equalized for the Austrians 10 minutes later but Mazur restored the U.S.’ lead after just 57 seconds, netting from the slot.
Hutson doubled the advantage on a solo effort in the final period and Perbix finished it off into an empty net.
In the Latvian capital of Riga, Canada eased past Kazakhstan 5-1 for its fourth straight win to move to the top of Group B with 11 points, two more than Switzerland in second.
Lawson Crowse scored twice, Joe Veleno and Samuel Blais had a goal and two assists each and MacKenzie Weegar and Joe Veleno added a goal and an assist apiece for Canada.
Weegar set the pace with a goal 19 seconds into game as Canada netted four in the opening period.
Adil Beketayev scored the lone goal for Kazakhstan.
In Wednesday’s remaining games, Sakari Manninen and Marko Anttila netted for Finland and added an assist each in a 5-3 victory over France. It was the second victory for the defending champion, which is currently fourth in Group A.
Also, co-host Latvia edged Norway 2-1 for its second victory in Group B.
Coyotes face more instability with voters’ rejection of proposed arena
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes were confident more than two decades of instability were coming to a close.
A “yes” vote on a referendum for an entertainment district would allow the franchise to finally build its own arena.
When Tempe voters said no in Tuesday’s election, the team was left in shock and with no clear path to the future.
“What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said.
The Coyotes’ internal polling showed the three propositions related to the arena would pass easily.
Voters had other ideas, overwhelmingly saying “no” to the proposed $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District, leaving the franchise still in a state of flux.
“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”
Top-ranked Swiatek retires from Italian Open quarterfinal due to injured right thigh
ROME — Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek retired in the third set of her Italian Open quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a right thigh injury.
It was 2-2 in the third when the top-ranked Swiatek stopped after more than two hours of play. She won the first set 6-2 before Rybakina took the second set 7-6 (3).
The match started on Wednesday evening and ended early Thursday morning in extremely humid conditions.
The retirement ended Swiatek’s 14-match winning streak in Rome and raised questions over her status for the French Open, where the main draw starts May 28 and where the Polish player is the defending champion.
During the second-set tiebreaker, Swiatek grasped her right knee after shifting directions a few times behind the baseline. Close to tears, she took a medical timeout after the set and left the court. When she returned, her upper right thigh was bandaged. Then after four more games, she retired.
“I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn’t know how serious it is,” Rybakina said. “The first two games she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn’t really move that much.”
It’s the third time that the big-serving Rybakina has beaten Swiatek this year. That accounts for three of Swiatek’s six losses in 2023.
Rybakina’s semifinal opponent will be Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal on clay since winning the 2017 French Open.
The other semifinal will feature Veronika Kudermetova of Russia against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.