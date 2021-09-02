LAFC loans MLS top goal-scorer Diego Rossi to Fenerbahçe
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC has loaned high-scoring forward Diego Rossi to Fenerbahçe in Turkey’s top division.
The MLS club announced the move Wednesday to part ways with the winner of last season’s Golden Boot as the league’s top goal-scorer.
The 23-year-old Rossi has been a key part of LAFC since the franchise’s inaugural season in 2018. The Uruguayan joined LAFC as its second designated player and promptly scored the first goal in franchise history during a win at Seattle in its inaugural game.
Rossi recorded 44 goals and 21 assists while appearing in 103 matches for LAFC. He leads the team with 8,766 minutes played and 99 career starts, and he led MLS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with 14 goals in 19 games.
Although he was an MLS All-Star last month at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, Rossi has just six goals in 19 games this season, and his departure will spur an apparently necessary retooling of LAFC’s roster. The 2019 Supporters’ Shield winners are 11th in the 13-team Western Conference at 6-9-6, their worst start to an MLS season.
Rossi’s departure for Europe has been rumored since his first year at LAFC. Fenerbahçe finished second in Turkey last season, and it will participate in the Europa League’s group stage this season.
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
As if adjusting to life without Drew Brees wasn’t enough, the New Orleans Saints will now have to travel from their temporary practice home in Texas to Florida to play their regular-season opener that was originally scheduled for New Orleans.
Now displaced by Hurricane Ida, they’ll play their home opener against Green Bay in Jacksonville on Sept. 12 after practicing in Dallas for the better part of two weeks — a scenario reminiscent of their 2005 season of displacement after Hurricane Katrina struck.
The NFL announced the Saints announced the venue change three days after Ida battered the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane and left the entirety of New Orleans in darkness until small pockets of the city began to get power back on Wednesday.
“Knowing what’s going on back there (in New Orleans) and us not being able to be there to help, it’s kind of unsettling,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. “But we’re doing what we can.”
While the Superdome appears to have come through the storm in decent shape, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of widespread wind damage in the metro area and mass evacuations both before and since the powerful storm struck.
“I am proud of the collective communications that occurred between many entities in a short amount of time that led to us making this decision,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “It is never easy to make a decision that involves not playing a Saints home game in the Caesars Superdome, but I am confident that this is the right decision for our city at this juncture.”
General manager Mickey Loomis said the Saints expect to play a lot of home games at the Superdome this season.
After the opener, the Saints have road games at Carolina and New England before their next scheduled home game Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. Two more road games and their bye week follow before they host defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay on Oct. 31.
Muñoz is latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19 as the virus surge impacting the team remains unrelenting.
Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or have been identified as close contacts since Friday.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Wednesday. “How else can you react? Every single one has been. It’s really hard. This goes beyond baseball.”
Bloom said the majority of the players who’ve tested positive have been vaccinated.
“Overall we’re optimistic that everybody’s going pull through here without long-term concerns, but obviously we don’t know that for sure until everybody is through it,” Bloom said. “The levels of the symptoms have varied.”
When asked if he is frustrated that there are unvaccinated players on the Boston roster, Bloom said he wished everyone in the organization was vaccinated.
“And for that matter everybody, period, who’s eligible,” Bloom said. “I’m a strong proponent of vaccinations, and so is our organization.”
Bloom thinks going forward vaccinations will be topic of discussion throughout baseball.
Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled in the second inning of Tuesday night’s 8-5 loss to the Rays because of a positive test.
“He’s doing good,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “He’s at the hotel. No symptoms.”
It was announced before Tuesday’s game that reliever Hirokazu Sawamura had tested positive.
Left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 injured list on Monday. Also, reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were identified as close contacts and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez tested positive.
AP Source: Nats VP Bob Boone resigning over vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing was announced by the team.
Boone, 73, has been with Washington since 2004 and moved into his role as VP and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo after the 2015 season. He was assistant GM and vice president of player development from 2006-2013.
The father of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a four-time All-Star catcher during his 19-year major league career. Bob Boone also managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.
Washington won the World Series in 2019, the first championship in franchise history.
The Nationals said employees were notified of the policy Aug. 12 and had until Aug. 26 to provide proof of full vaccination or one dose or apply for an exemption.
NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccine status
The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.
NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”
The Jaguars attempted to clarify Meyer’s comments Wednesday with a statement.
“Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions,” the team said. “We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status.
“Ultimately, decisions are based on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win. We educate our players and respect personal decisions as it pertains to the vaccine. We want to keep our players, staff and families safe as we comply with protocols related to both health and safety and competition on game days.”
The NFL hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines but has incorporated strict protocols for players who aren’t fully vaccinated.
Meyer pointed to defensive end Josh Allen missing one week because of protocols. Allen, who is not vaccinated, was activated from the COVID-19 list Monday.
Oksana Masters picks up 2nd gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics
TOKYO — Oksana Masters won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, bringing her career total to four gold and 10 medals overall in both summer and winter events.
The American won the women’s hand-cycle road race to go with a victory on Tuesday in the time trial. She could win one more gold in Tokyo in the relay event on Thursday.
“I can’t believe it,” Masters said. “I’ve never won a road race in my life and I never thought I would ever win a road race in my life. I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now. At the start I was so nervous, I couldn’t even feel my grips.”
But she said once the race started it was a different matter.
“I did not trust myself, but the minute that clock went off and the whistle went off, I just let me body go on auto-pilot.”
Masters began her Paralympic career in 2012 in London with a bronze medal in rowing.
She has had equal success in winter events. She won two gold medals in skiing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics. She added two more silver medals and a bronze in Pyeongchang. In Sochi in 2014, she picked up a silver and a bronze.
Masters was born in 1989 near Chernobyl, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, and has birth defects believed to be from the aftermath of the disaster.
Twins’ Maeda has season-ending Tommy John surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda had season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Dallas, the team said.
The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 24 with right forearm tightness. Texas Rangers orthopedic surgeon Keith Meister performed the surgery.
Meister added an internal brace to the arm, a recent development in the Tommy John technique that could help speed the rate of recovery, which is traditionally at least a year. The Twins hope Maeda could return in 9-12 months.
“There are never any guarantees, but we are pretty good on the medical side with rehabbing this kind of injury and getting guys back to full health,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Maeda was the runner-up in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season, when he went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. In 21 starts this season, Maeda was 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA.
Baldelli noted that the surgery addressed other issues in Maeda’s arm that had been bothering the pitcher throughout his six-year MLB career, which began with a four-year stint with the Dodgers.
Texas A&M votes to extend Fisher’s contract through 2031
Texas A&M’s board of regents voted Wednesday to extend coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract through the 2031 season and give him a significant raise.
Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he took over at Texas A&M before the 2018 season. The extension will increase his salary to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.
“The investment Texas A&M University is making in our program, coaching staff, and facilities speaks to the vision of our leadership and their commitment to long-term success... it is an honor to be the head football coach at Texas A&M, and although I am proud of the strides we’ve made, we ain’t done yet,” Fisher said in a statement.
In his third year with the Aggies last season, Fisher led them to a 9-1 record with the only loss coming to national champion Alabama in the second game of the season. Some believed they should have been among the four teams in the College Football Playoffs, but they were left out in favor of Notre Dame.
They went to the Orange Bowl instead, beating North Carolina 41-27 to finish the season ranked No. 4 for their highest final ranking since finishing fifth in Johnny Manziel’s Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2012.
Fisher spent eight seasons at Florida State before joining the Aggies, winning a national title in 2013. Texas A&M hired him with the goal of winning its first national championship since 1939 and the team has gone 26-10 in his tenure.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the league’s reserve list Wednesday, though he could be back with the team soon and available for Week 1 against Cleveland.
Mathieu is fully vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and NFL rules released in July say vaccinated players testing positive but are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players’ vaccination details are not public knowledge.
The timing is fortunate in that the Chiefs planned to practice Thursday before taking the weekend off. They will resume their regular game-week preparation next week for a divisional playoff rematch against the Browns on Sept. 12.
Mathieu has been an All-Pro each of his first two seasons in Kansas City, helping the club reach the Super Bowl twice and end a 50-year championship drought in 2020. He is coming off perhaps the best season of his eight-year career, picking off a career-best six passes with 62 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Vikings TE Smith likely done for season after knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.
Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. He was in line for a breakout, his third in the NFL, on the heels of the departure of 10-year veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.
“He’s just a great football player, and there’s no reason to think he wasn’t going to have a great year,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “But he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him. I would expect whenever he’s back the same great player that he was.”
The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position. He’ll need some time to adjust to a new playbook, so Tyler Conklin is likely to take the lead when the Vikings start the season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. Both Herndon and Conklin are in their fourth years in the NFL.
Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery, so the best-case scenario would be the Vikings making the playoffs and Smith being a fast healer.
Mickelson, Couples added as assistant Ryder Cup captains
ATLANTA — Phil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs.
Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the American team that tries to win the cup back from Europe at Whistling Straits on Sept. 24-26.
Fred Couples also was announced as an assistant Wednesday, joining Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III.
“I’ve been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now,” Stricker said. “They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. I’m honored that they were willing to join our team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits.”
Mickelson said on Twitter he was “humbled and honored” and hopes to help in any way.
He had played in every Ryder Cup since going 3-0 at Oak Hill in 1995 — the year before Tiger Woods turned pro — and holds the record for most appearances by either team. In his 12 appearances as a player, the Americans won three times.
Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge
NEW YORK — The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.
The New York Post reported Wednesday that Scott was found sleeping in his car in White Plains, New York, at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday. The 44-year-old refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer but did take a field sobriety test and failed, White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told the Post.
“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”
Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.
Vrabel back inside Titans’ HQ, optimistic more joining soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel returned to work Wednesday after a 10-day quarantine for COVID-19, and the Titans’ virus outbreak may be easing up over the next few days.
“I think we’re hopeful that this will be a positive next few days for us in that regard,” Vrabel said.
The Titans still have nine players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including five starters: quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center Ben Jones, right guard Nate Davis, tight end Geoff Swaim and outside linebacker Harold Landry III.
Tennessee has some time with the season opener Sept. 12 against Arizona. With the Titans practicing Monday for a longer game week after a three-day mini-bye, Vrabel scrapped scheduled practices Wednesday and Thursday for his return. He chose to focus on meetings, conditioning work and weightlifting instead.
Mariners keeping Dipoto, Servais in the fold with new deals
SEATTLE — Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais will get a chance to see whether the Seattle Mariners’ years-long rebuilding will come to fruition.
The Mariners promoted Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed Servais to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday, keeping the pair locked together to oversee the completion of the overhaul that began three years ago.
“We certainly haven’t accomplished our goals, but we’re making great progress,” Dipoto said. “And when we laid that out with a vision, we did lay out a timeline again and hopefully we’ve done our jobs delivering on that timeline.”
Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in the four major North American sports leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001.
Dipoto, who also received a multiyear extension as part of his promotion, has rebuilt the Mariners’ farm system with a bevy of top prospects, some of whom have become contributors this season. He’s also made some deft moves in free agency and in trades to build one of the most reliable pitching staffs in the AL and unearthed a few key additions to the everyday lineup.
Blues, D-man Colton Parayko agree on $52M, 8-year extension
ST. LOUIS — Colton Parayko’s name is out of trade rumors and in the St. Louis Blues’ long-term plans after agreeing to terms Wednesday on a $52 million, eight-year contract.
The team’s top defenseman was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and his impending departure threatened to remove another key performer from the blue line that helped St. Louis hoist the Stanley Cup in 2019. Instead, Parayko will count $6.5 million against the salary cap when his new deal starts in the 2022-23 season until it runs out in 2030.
“I can’t wait to wear the blue note for another nine years,” Parayko said. “St. Louis has been my home now for six seasons, and this is where I want to be.”
Parayko put up 12 points during the Blues’ Cup run two years ago. He was limited to that many during an injury-plagued 2021 season.
Islanders sign Sorokin, Beauvillier, Palmieri and Cizikas
After Lou Lamoriello was conspicuously quiet for most of the summer, he completed most of the New York Islanders’ offseason work Wednesday by signing four players to multiyear contracts.
Goaltender Ilya Sorokin got $12 million over three years, homegrown winger Anthony Beauvillier $12.45 million over three years, trade deadline pickup Kyle Palmieri $20 million over four years and fourth-line mainstay Casey Cizikas $15 million over six years. The deals keep together a core that reached the third round of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
“It’s exciting what we’re doing right now,” Cizikas said. “We’re gearing up for another big year.”
The Islanders’ only other signing of the summer was a $46 million, eight-year deal with defenseman Adam Pelech in early August. Lamoriello traded defenseman Nick Leddy to Detroit in a salary dump, forward Jordan Eberle went to Seattle in the expansion draft and yet the rest of the team is still together for another pursuit of the Stanley Cup.
ESPN+ to televise African World Cup soccer qualifiers
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has obtained U.S. television rights to African World Cup qualifying and will stream the matches on ESPN+.
Coverage began Wednesday with six second-round matches, starting with the Central African Republic’s game against Cape Verde.
Forty nations are in the second round, which runs to Nov. 16, and the group winners advance. Five African nations will qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
ESPN obtained both English- and Spanish-language rights but is providing only English commentary.
Among U.S. broadcast rights for other qualifiers, ESPN and Fox share English-language rights to U.S. home games, Univision has Spanish-language rights to U.S. home matches, CBS has other CONCACAF English-language rights and NBCUniversal’s Telemundo has other CONCACAF Spanish-language rights.
ESPN has English-language rights to European qualifiers, Univision has Spanish-language rights to European qualifiers, FITE TV and Fubo TV have South American qualifiers, CBS has Asian qualifiers and the MyCujoo streaming service has Oceania qualifiers.
AP Source: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely
John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters.
The MLB Network’s policy making it mandatory for all employees to be vaccinated took effect Wednesday. Smoltz and Leiter will still do analysis for studio shows, but it will be remotely instead of from the network’s Secaucus, New Jersey, studio.
The New York Post was the first to report the story. MLB Network declined to comment in an email to the AP.
Smoltz, 54, is also the lead analyst on Fox’s coverage of the MLB, making the calls on the biggest games, including the World Series.
Leiter, 55, is also a Mets advisor.
Leiter has been a part of MLB Network since it went on the air in 2009. Smoltz joined MLB Network the following year and has been a part of Fox’s top MLB team since 2016.
Michigan State names Haller as new athletic director
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State named football alumnus and deputy athletic director Alan Haller as its 20th athletic director on Wednesday.
Haller served as deputy athletic director since 2019, having been with the athletic department since 2010. He was a lieutenant for the university police department for 13 years.
Haller played cornerback for the Spartans under coach George Perles from 1988-91 before playing for multiple NFL teams from 1992-95.
“I’m very excited for this huge opportunity,” Haller said in a news release. ”Coming from an athletic background and being a Spartan alumnus on the football team, MSU Athletics is just in my blood.”
He will replace Bill Beekman, who resigned in August to serve as the first vice president for strategic initiatives at the university.
Ronaldo breaks men’s scoring record with 2 goals to hit 111
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but still broke the men’s international scoring record before adding a second goal as Portugal beat visiting Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.
Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei.
Six minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo made it 111 in 180 games to break Irish hearts after defender John Egan gave his nation the lead in the 45th.
“I’m very happy, not only because I beat the record but for the special moments that we had,” Ronaldo said. “Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, but I have to appreciate what the team did. We believed until the end.”
But Ronaldo, who has returned to join Manchester United, is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. Christine Sinclair, who is 38 years old, scored her 187th goal for Canada last month at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ronaldo’s night had been frustrating up until the late heroics.
His 15th-minute spot kick was well saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who was just 2 years old when Ronaldo scored his first for Portugal as a skinny winger at the 2004 European Championship.
Ronaldo’s only title with Portugal came at Euro 2016.
Although he was the top scorer at this year’s European Championship with five goals in four games, his team’s title defense ended in the round of 16.
Kimi Raikkonen to retire at end of Formula One season
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Kimi Raikkonen will retire at the end of the Formula One season, concluding a career that spanned two decades and included the 2007 world championship.
Raikkonen is in the final year of his contract with Alfa Romeo. The Finn announced his departure on Instagram on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
“This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1,” Raikkonen wrote. “This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.
“Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi.”
Raikkonen’s retirement will open a seat at Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season. The team has fielded the same drivers’ lineup of Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the past three seasons.
Raikkonen was relatively unknown when he made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2001 and scored points in his debut to quickly gain attention. He replaced Mika Hakkinen at McLaren in the 2002 season and won his first race the next year while finishing second in the championship.
Argentina: No early release for EPL players at WC qualifiers
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s national team expects to keep its Premier League-based players for all three of its upcoming World Cup qualifiers, in defiance of English clubs which recommended they not travel.
Coach Lionel Scaloni said Wednesday he was not aware of any deal to release members of his squad who were initially stopped by their clubs from flying to the region due to COVID-19 restrictions by the British government.
Any Premier League players who go to South America and then return to Britain have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have little chance of training. Brazil, Chile and Paraguay are among the national teams whose England-based players did not come for qualifiers due to the issue.
Argentina had brought Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero reportedly for just two of the three upcoming matches, but Scaloni denied any such arrangement.
Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial
CHESTER, England — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.
The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday, when he appeared in court and faced the charges.
A second bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes, and it was turned down. The France international did not attend the hearing.
Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home. Three of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman last month.
Mendy has been suspended by the club, pending an investigation.
Roglic dominates mountain stage, regains Vuelta overall lead
LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain — Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic regained the overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday with a dominant performance during the mountainous 17th stage.
The 31-year-old Slovenian pulled away from Egan Bernal with 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) to go and finished alone up the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga for his third stage win, pumping his left fist as he crossed the line.
“I just tried to ride up the climb as fast as possible,” Roglic said. “At that point, Egan didn’t follow anymore so I just went in alone.”
With four stages remaining, Roglic leads the Movistar team pair of Enric Mas by 2 minutes, 22 seconds and Miguel Angel Lopez by more than 3 minutes.
“It’s never big enough, but yeah it’s nice, we deserve it,” Roglic said of his lead. “We’ll see if it will be enough then after tomorrow.”
Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammate, Sepp Kuss of the United States, finished the stage in second place just ahead of Lopez in a pack that was 1:35 behind the winner.
