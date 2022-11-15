Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common — perhaps too much.
The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
They both made jumps from Double-A straight to the majors.
“I feel like the whole season was unrealistic,” Harris said. “I was just going day to day and I guess living the dream. But now that the season’s over, I guess I can actually look back and think about how crazy of a year it was and how fast it went.”
Rodríguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
“I went through some shaky times at the beginning of the year, but I was able to stick to myself, trust myself,” Rodríguez said.
Rodríguez made the Mariners’ opening-day roster and hit .205 in April, then rebounded to earn a spot in the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he hit 81 long balls and lost to Juan Soto in the final.
“All the doubts I had throughout the year,” Rodríguez said, “I know it’s going to serve me well along my career.”
Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals after making his debut on May 28. He was voted the National League award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.
Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.
“All the matches we’ve played have been decided by two or three points and that was again the case tonight,” Djokovic said.
He broke Tsitsipas in the opening game and held from there to close out the first set.
“A break in these conditions is decisive,” Djokovic said of the fast indoor court.
A cross-court backhand passing shot winner that landed on the line helped Djokovic move ahead in the second-set tiebreaker.
Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years.
Earlier, Andrey Rublev won a 37-shot rally on his fifth match point to seal a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other Red Group match.
Following his win, Rublev wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.
Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.
Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.
To this point, the league said he’s fulfilled those obligations.
“Watson has thus far complied with the requirements set out in the August agreement, including evaluation by an NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed clinical professional and participation in a treatment program designed by behavioral experts, and is expected to continue to do so following his return to the football field,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email.
As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March for three first-round draft picks.
US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one.
Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night.
The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26.
“This is really about the character of your guys,” U.S. coach Jim Boylen said. “And we’ve got a high-character group, guys that care.”
The World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer. There was a scenario in which the U.S. could have clinched Monday night, if Brazil had lost to Mexico. Brazil won 102-56.
Instead, the Americans now have to wait until February. The only way they wouldn’t qualify for the World Cup — the primary way teams will earn a spot into the 2024 Paris Olympics — is by losing both February games, plus have at least four outcomes of other games not go their way, and then they’d have to lose a series of tiebreakers on top of all that.
The situation would have been dire if Colombia had pulled off the upset. It gave the U.S. a bit of a scare, closing within seven early in the fourth quarter and missing a shot that would have cut the deficit to five.
Cubs release 5-time Gold Glove outfielder Heyward
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped.
President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in August that Heyward would not return to the Cubs next year.
The 33-year-old Heyward had one season left on the $184 million, eight-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He hit .245 with 62 home runs over seven years with the Cubs.
Heyward famously rallied teammates with an inspirational pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. Chicago went on to win 8-7 in 10 innings, ending a championship drought that dated to 1908.
Heyward hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this past season. He was bothered by right knee inflammation and did not play after June 24.
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
LOS ANGELES — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
Court documents unsealed Monday say Yasiel Puig Valdés, 31, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after pleading guilty, he could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.
Puig batted .277 with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs while appearing in seven major league seasons, the first six with the Dodgers where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014.
He played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019 before becoming a free agent. He then played in the Mexican League and last year he signed a one-year, $1 million contact with South Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes.
In an August plea agreement, Puig acknowledged that over only a few months in 2019 he wracked up more than $280,000 in losses while wagering on tennis, football and basketball games through a third party who worked for an illegal gambling operation run by Wayne Nix, a former minor league baseball player.
Puig placed at least 900 bets through Nix-controlled betting websites and through a man who worked for Nix, authorities said.
TCU’s Baugh gets 6-game NCAA penalty for signing with agent
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior guard Damion Baugh is serving a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season.
Baugh had already sat out the first two games for the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs (2-0), and the team said before its third game Monday night that the NCAA had imposed the six-game penalty. He will be eligible to return Nov. 30, when TCU hosts Providence.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon said Baugh self-reported the incident by telling the coaching staff, which then told the school’s compliance office.
“It did not include any benefits, lasted for a matter of days and was handled the right way internally,” Dixon said. “While we believe the penalty to be too severe, we accept the suspension.”
A transfer from Memphis, Baugh started 30 of his 31 games last season while averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Frogs. His 4.5 assists per game were fourth in the Big 12.
Budweiser stalls to be less prominent at World Cup stadiums
Budweiser beer stands at the eight World Cup stadiums are being moved aside to less prominent spots just days before the games start, Qatari organizers said on Monday.
It’s the latest late change in World Cup planning that started more than a decade ago in the majority-Muslim emirate where alcohol sales are strictly regulated.
Qatar consented when launching its historic hosting bid in 2009 to respect FIFA’s commercial partnerships, including the long-established Budweiser deal that was renewed 11 years ago with brewer AB InBev through the 2022 tournament.
World Cup organizers finally confirmed a beer sales policy in September covering the stadiums and official FIFA-authorized fan sites.
On Saturday, just eight days before the first games, the agreement was tweaked to give Budweiser-branded sales tents less visibility for serving beer with alcohol within stadium perimeters.
“AB InBev was informed on November 12 and are working with FIFA to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed,” the Belgium-based company, which includes Anheuser-Busch, said on Monday in a statement. “We are working with FIFA to bring the best possible experience to the fans.”
