Dominguez, Wallner homer in Futures Game, AL beats NL 6-4
LOS ANGELES — New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez and Minnesota’s Matt Wallner hit two-run homers in the third inning, leading the American League over the National 6-4 Saturday in the annual Futures Game of top prospects.
Dominguez, at 19 the second-youngest prospect at the game behind Miami pitcher Eury Pérez, tied the score 3-3 with his drive on a slider at the letters from San Francisco’s Kyle Harrison, who took the loss. Wallner homered three batters later on hanging sinker for a 5-3 lead.
Oakland’s Shea Langeliers, selected the game’s MVP, added a solo homer in the fourth on a hanging changeup from Atlanta’s Jared Shuster
Jack Leiter, son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, threw a 1-2-3 fourth, Selected second overall by Texas in last year’s draft, Leiter reached 97.5 mph.
Darren Baker, son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, entered in the fifth and hit a liner that Chicago White Sox center fielder Oscar Colas grabbed with a tumbling catch.
Toronto’s Yosver Zulueta faced one batter and got the win, retiring the Mets’ Francisco Álvarez on a grounder that ended the third.
The teams played at Dodger Stadium, three days before the All-Star Game is held at the park.
Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer hit a ninth-inning sacrifice fly that Oakland’s Denzel Clark caught against the eight-field wall. The Yankees’ Ken Waldichuk got the save by retiring the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio on a flyout.
NCAA champ Ross booted from worlds for missed doping test
EUGENE, Ore. — Back-to-back NCAA champion Randolph Ross was booted from the world track and field championships on the eve of his 400 meter preliminary race, about a month after officials could not locate him to take an antidoping test.
The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Saturday it was provisionally suspending the North Carolina A&T sprinter for tampering with the antidoping process after an unsuccessful testing attempt on June 18. The investigation concluded, the AIU said, after officials interviewed him Thursday.
Also ousted from the meet was Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono, who tested positive for a banned substance used to treat chest pain resulting from lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart. It was the same drug that led to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year.
Both athletes had been scheduled to compete Sunday.
The AIU said there were delays in the processing of Cherono’s test sample, which was taken May 23, that made it impossible for another Kenyan to take his spot.
Ross won his second straight title in the 400 meters at NCAA championships earlier this year,
At last, first: Truex wins 1st pole for Joe Gibbs Racing
LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. won a pole for the first time in his three-plus seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and will lead a Toyota-heavy top five to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Truex turned a lap of 127.113 mph on Saturday and won his 20th career pole -- the previous 19 were won with other teams, including a career-best five with defunct Furniture Row Racing in 2016. He has 12 wins with JGR since 2019.
“We’ve got a lot of race wins, and those are obviously more important,” Truex said. “You always want to be the fastest guy. We got a small victory today.”
Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, will take any boost he can as he races Sunday for his first win of the season. Truex has 31 career Cup victories and won four times last season and was runner-up in the standings to champion Kyle Larson. But he’s scuffled this season in NASCAR’s new Next Gen stock car over the first 19 starts and posted only two top-five finishes. He hasn’t finished better than 11th in any of his last four races.
Truex is winless in 28 career starts at New Hampshire. With a win, he would earn a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs.
“We’ve been trying really hard to get the first Cup win here,” he said. “We’ve certainly been good enough to win here.”
Truex led a Toyota run that took four of the top-five spots. 23XI Racing took the third and fourth spots with Kurt Busch in the No. 45 and Bubba Wallace in the No. 23, respectively. Truex’s JGR teammate Christopher Bell starts fifth.
Chase Elliott starts second in the No. 9 Chevrolet. He won last week’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Chile qualifies for first Rugby World Cup after stunning US
Chile pulled off a stunning comeback to qualify for its first Rugby World Cup after beating the United States 31-29 in Colorado on Saturday.
Chile lost the first leg of the Americas qualifying playoff last week in rainy Santiago, 22-21, and had to win by two in the U.S. to qualify.
But within 30 minutes, the Condors were down 19-0. A yellow card to the United States opened some hope and Chile took it.
Despite their scrum being dominated throughout the playoff, Chile won a penalty against the head and Santiago Videla converted the tough kick for the lead with five minutes to go.
Before this series, Chile had lost its previous four matches to the U.S. by an average of 50 points.
Chile goes to the Rugby World Cup in France next year in Pool D with England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa. The Condors open against Japan in Toulouse on Sept. 10, 2023.
The United States has played at every World Cup since 1999 and has one last chance to qualifying at the repechage tournament in November in Dubai beside Portugal, Kenya and Hong Kong.
Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodón won’t play in All-Star Game
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.
MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games with 81 strikeouts, is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodón isn’t playing in the All-Star Game; he was originally added to the roster on July 12 in place of Milwaukee closer Josh Hader.
Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team.
Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, said Saturday that he’s had lower back soreness for three to four weeks, that MRIs found nothing and that he’ll take the All-Star break to rest.
“It’s been a problem lately It didn’t really make sense for me to go do that,” said Arenado, who lives less than an hour from Los Angeles. “Probably made more sense for me to go home, relax and just chill. Go home. Get treatment. Get some work done. I’ve got some trainers. I’ve got a physical therapist back home, ready to go.”
Altuve said of his knee on Saturday that he was “waiting to see how it responded today and I think we all agree that we’re making the best decision.” He also said ”I don’t think we’re going to go” when asked if he was going to go to LA, adding “we’re going to do some treatment and get ready for the second half.”
Pittsburgh’s Jake Cronenworth will take the place of Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since June 29 with a right lower back strain.
Report: Nationals star Soto turns down $440 million contract
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation Saturday hours after a report he turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club.
The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.
The Nationals said last month that they would not trade the 23-year-old Soto. But speculation about Soto getting dealt was sure to swell after this report of him turning down a long-term deal.
Soto is a two-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting last season. He will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season.
“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who, my side, keeps everything quiet and try to keep it to them and me,” Soto said before the Nationals played Atlanta. “They just make the decision and do what they need to do.”
Soto referred questions about his contract to his agent, Scott Boras.
Soto was a key piece of Washington’s championship team in 2019 and turned 21 during the World Series. He won the NL batting title in 2020, led the league on on-base percentage in 2020 and 2021 en route to Silver Slugger awards in both seasons.
He is hitting .249 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs this season and will play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Soto has reached base in a career-high 24 consecutive games entering Saturday.
Chez Reavie doubles lead to 6 points in Barracuda
TRUCKEE — Chez Reavie doubled his lead to six points Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event.
A day after a 19-point round, the 40-year-old Reavie scored nine points — making five birdies and a bogey — to reach 37 points on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout.
Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.
Martin Laird of Scotland was second. He birdied the last three holes in a 13-point round.
Alex Noren and Cam Davis were nine points back at 28 after 12-point days. Brice Garnett amd Henrik Norlander had 27 points.
Reavie is trying to win for the third time on the PGA Tour, following the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.
Reavie birdied the par-5 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine. He added birdies on the par-4 11th, par-5 12th and par-4 14th, before dropping a point on the par-3 15th with his lone bogey in three rounds.
The event is co-sanctioned by the European tour.
Rays OF Kiermaier says hip injury may end regular season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says he could miss the rest of the regular season with a left hip injury after being moved to the 60-day injured list on Saturday.
Kiermaier, a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, hasn’t played since July 9. He is hitting .228 with seven homers, 22 RBIs with six stolen bases in 63 games this year.
“Yeah, it is (tough to grasp),” Kiermaier said. “It hasn’t really hit me just yet. ... For right now I’m kind of in that limbo, in-between period but I think we will all know more here shortly.”
The earliest he could return from the IL is September. The 32-year-old Kiermaier is scheduled to see a specialist in Nashville after the All-Star break. A surgical procedure hasn’t been ruled out.
“Just got to keep everything under wraps until a decision is made, and then we’ll go from there,” Kiermaier said.
The move with Kiermaier move cleared a roster spot for second baseman Brandon Lowe, who was reinstared from the 60-day IL after being out since mid-May due to a lower-back injury,
Reddick’s jump to 23XI a start for NASCAR driver shuffling
LOUDON, N.H. — Tyler Reddick can add Michael Jordan to his contacts list. Reddick made the surprise jump -- his current Richard Childress Racing team bellyached it’s an ill-timed one -- to join Denny Hamlin and Jordan’s 22XI Racing in 2024.
Well, that’s one driver off the free-agent market.
Kyle Busch still wants a new deal for 2023, and yes, the long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shopped himself to other teams. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace both want to stay with 23XI for as long as the team will let them drive -- even with no concrete plan to add a third car.
Hey, and don’t forget Aric Almirola.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver had announced this season in the No. 10 Ford would be his last before he called it a career, saying he wanted more time with his family. Almirola, the defending New Hampshire Motor Speedway race winner, has recently hedged on his decision and said he’d be open to driving a few races next season, especially if sponsor Smithfield was on board.
The final months of the NASCAR season could be as much about as who signs where than who wins it all.
Kyle Busch, in a pickle once M&M Mars pulls its sponsorship at the end of the season, would love to chase a third Cup championship at JGR without the weekly headache of talking about his contract.
Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, said he intended to have Busch back next year. Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said the manufacturer was “working diligently, with hand-in-glove,” to keep Busch in the JGR fold.
Spain to play host England in Women’s Euros quarterfinals
LONDON — Spain will play host nation England in the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship after beating Denmark 1-0 to finish second in Group B on Saturday.
Denmark, losing finalist in the last continental showpiece in 2017, exits in the group stage.
A draw would have been enough for Spain to hold onto second place and it took until the 90th minute for Marta Cardona’s looping header from Olga Carmona’s cross to clinch the victory.
Spain will play England on Wednesday on the south coast in Brighton in its third consecutive last-eight appearance in the UEFA tournament.
Germany had already clinched top spot in Group B before beating Finland 3-0 in Saturday’s other game. There were goals from Sophia Kleinherne’s header, Alexandra Popp and Nicole Anyomi.
Germany, which won the last of its record eight European titles in 2013, will play Austria in the last eight on Thursday in Brentford.
Maxime Cressy beats John Isner in Hall of Fame semifinals
NEWPORT, R.I. — Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy ended John Isner’s 10-match winning streak on Newport’s grass courts, beating the fellow American 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the Hall of Fame Open final.
Cressy will face No. 3 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. Bublik beat Jason Kubler of Australia 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
The matches were played before former Australian player Lleyton Hewitt was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during a ceremony on the side courts. Hewitt was elected into the Hall for the 2021 class, but due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic he was unable to travel for last year’s ceremony. There was no class elected for 2022.
In a rematch of the opening round of the Australian Open when Cressy rallied from two sets down to beat the four-time Newport champ, Cressy broke twice in the opening set.
“I personally love to return big serves,” he said. “I love when the ball comes fast to my racket.”
But the strangest point came when Cressy broke to go up 5-3 in the final set.
Cressy hit a lob, Isner, 37, charged the net, but the ball bounced back over to Cressy’s side before the 6-foot-10 Isner could reach it for the game’s final point.
Penguins revamp defense, acquire Jeff Petry and Ty Smith
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
The Penguins also dealt defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023.
The deal with the Canadiens ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games. He has 49 goals and 89 assists in 417 career NHL games.
Poehling has 13 goals and nine assists in 85 career NHL games. He was drafted 25th overall by Montreal in 2017.
