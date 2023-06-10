LA Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ tears ligament in right knee
CARSON — LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has torn a ligament in his right knee.
The Galaxy confirmed the injury Friday. The Mexican star will have surgery soon, but the injury could end his season.
Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play Wednesday night in the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
Hernández, who turned 35 last week, is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing the first month of play with a hamstring injury.
Chicharito has scored 35 goals in the past two seasons combined for the Galaxy, who are off to a miserable start to this season. The team sits last in the overall MLS table at 3-9-3 while scoring just 13 goals in 15 league matches.
Hernández began his career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He became the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer when he joined the Galaxy in 2020.
USC, UCLA will face Michigan during their first season in Big Ten
LOS ANGELES— Southern California and UCLA will both face Michigan during their first season as members of the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
The conference announced the opponents for the 2024 and ‘25 football seasons Thursday afternoon. Next year will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format as the top two teams will qualify for the conference championship game.
USC and UCLA both announced last year that they were leaving the Pac-12 Conference to join the Big Ten.
Big Ten teams will continue to play nine conference games. Under the flex protect model, which protects some rivalries, each school will play each other at least twice — once home and once away — during a four-year period. The Crosstown Showdown between USC and UCLA is one of 11 protected rivalries to guarantee it continues every year.
Michigan will host the Bruins next season and travel to Los Angeles to face the Trojans. In 2024, Ohio State will face UCLA at the Rose Bowl and host USC in 2025.
For its first two seasons in the Big Ten, USC will have home-and-home series against Penn State and Wisconsin while UCLA’s is with Nebraska and Rutgers.
In 2024, UCLA hosts Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC. The road games are against Iowa, Michigan, Indiana and Rutgers.
In 2025, UCLA has home games against Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The road games will be Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and USC.
USC welcomes Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin to the LA Memorial Coliseum in 2024. The Trojans will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.
In 2025, USC will host Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and UCLA and travel to Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
The game dates for the 2024 season will be announced later this year.
Ticket sales top 1 million for Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
SYDNEY — More than 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup kicking off in Australia and New Zealand next month, with soccer’s international governing body saying the tournament is on track to be the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued a statement saying 1,032,884 tickets had been sold up to Friday morning local time in Sydney, surpassing the pre-tournament sales for the 2019 edition in France.
Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 edition features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24 in France. There are 64 total matches during the tournament.
“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold,” Infantino said. “This means that with over one month to go before kick-off ... 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women — and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!”
Total stadium attendance exceeded 1.35 million at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, when the number of participating teams had increased to 24 from 16 at the previous edition.
The tournament kicks off with New Zealand against 1995 champion Norway in Group A at Auckland’s Eden Park, followed by the Group B opener between Sam Kerr’s Australia lineup and Ireland at Stadium Australia, the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Olympics.
Florida wins closing relay for second straight NCAA men’s track and field title
AUSTIN, Texas — Florida closed with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay Friday night to overtake Arkansas for its second straight NCAA men’s outdoor track and field championship and fourth in seven seasons.
The Gators finished in 2 minutes, 57.74 seconds to edge Arizona State, with Ryan Willie anchoring the Gators after finishing second behind teammate Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400.
Five points behind Arkansas entering the relay, Florida finished with 57 points, Arkansas was second with 53, followed by Stanford with 44, LSU with 43 and Arizona State with 51. Arkansas with eighth in the relay.
Florida jumped up the standings when Bamidele (44.24) and Willie (44.25) placed 1-2 in the 400.
Arkansas stayed in front for most of the day on the strength of freshman Jaydon Hibbert’s winning triple jump of 57 feet, 7 1/2 inches. The Razorbacks got another victory from Phillip Lemonious in the 110 hurdles in 13.24 seconds.
LSU jumped up the standings to begin the final day when it won the 4x100 relay in 38.05 seconds. Florida was second.
Washington sophomore Nathan Green (3:42.78) and junior Joe Waskom (3:42.93) finished 1-2 in the 1,500.
Texas Tech senior Courtney Lindsey (9.89) edged LSU sophomore Godson Oghenebrume (9.90) and Houston junior Shaun Maswanganyi (9.91) to win the 100.
Alabama had a 1-2 finish in the 400 hurdles behind Chris Robinson (48.12) and Corde Long (48.53).
Stanford, which began the day in second place, six points behind Arkansas, got a win from Udodi Onwuzurike in the 200 with a time of 19.84. The Cardinal picked up 10 more points when Ky Robinson clocked in at 14:04.77 to win the 5,000.
BYU’s Kenneth Rooks won the steeplechase in 8:26.17; Georgia freshman Will Sumner took the 800 in 1:44.26; South Florida’s Romaine Beckford cleared 7-5 1/4 to win the high jump; Arizona State’s Turner Washington took the discus at 217-3.
Ball State junior Jenelle Rogers led the women’s decathlon after the first four events with 3,840 points. Vanderbilt’s Beatrice Juskeviciute (3,675) was second.
Celtics’ Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason
BOSTON — Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months.
The team said that Williams, 24, will need 6-8 weeks to recover following the procedure.
Williams averaged career highs in minutes (25.9), points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) during the regular season. But each of those numbers fell during the playoffs as he slipped in and out of the rotation.
He is a restricted free agent this summer.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that he thinks Williams got caught in a numbers’ situation regarding his reduced playing time this season.
“He is a good player who was on a really deep team,” Stevens said. “With the addition of (Malcolm) Brogdon last year it was going to require that guys that had gotten a little more opportunity weren’t going to get as much. That obviously hit a few of our players. … But everybody around the league knows Grant can add value to any team.”
MLB homer leader Pete Alonso to IL with bone bruise, sprain in wrist
PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets will have to dig out of an early-season hole without star first baseman Pete Alonso.
The leading home run hitter in the majors will miss three-to-four weeks with a bone bruise and a sprain in his left wrist.
The Mets placed Alonso on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 8. Alonso was hit in the wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.
Alonso traveled to New York for testing on Thursday. X-rays revealed no broken bones, but the Mets will be missing one of the premier power hitters in the game as they try to work their way back into contention in the NL East.
“We got better news than it could have been,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “So we take that as a positive. It could have been worse.”
New York had lost six straight heading into a three-game series at Pittsburgh that began Friday. Mark Canha started at first for the Mets in the opener. Mark Vientos could also be an option, though Showalter said the coaching staff may have to use its “imagination” in thinking of ways to get by without Alonso.
“I’m not going to say someone has to step up and all that stuff,” Showalter said. “You’ve just got to be who you are.”
Even with Alonso in the lineup, the Mets have struggled to score consistently. New York is 16th in the majors in runs scored.
The team also said Friday that reliever Edwin Uceta had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Uceta initially went on the IL in April with what the team called a sprained left ankle. He is expected to be out for at least an additional eight weeks.
Astros place slugger Yordan Alvarez on IL with sore oblique
CLEVELAND — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who leads the majors with 55 RBIs, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort.
Alvarez was removed after one at-bat Thursday in a 3-2 loss at Toronto, telling reporters that he initially felt discomfort during batting practice. It’s his seventh career IL stint.
The 25-year-old outfielder returned to Houston for additional evaluation. Alvarez is hitting .272 with 17 homers in 57 games.
“It’s not easy to figure it out, but we’ll make adjustments,” manager Dusty Baker said before the Astros’ game against the Cleveland Guardians. “You don’t have a choice, you just have to go forward.”
Alvarez ranks second in the AL in homers and slugging percentage behind Aaron Judge of the Yankees. The Cuban National Series veteran was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made his first All-Star team last season, when he hit .306 with 37 homers and 97 RBIs.
Mauricio Dubón filled in for Alvarez in left field as Houston opened a three-game series at Cleveland.
Chris Sale out until at least August because of shoulder, latest injury setback
NEW YORK — Boston left-hander Chris Sale will be sidelined until at least August because of a stress reaction in his left scapula, the latest in a series of setbacks since the Red Sox agreed to a long-term deal before the 2019 season that guaranteed him $160 million.
Sale left a June 1 start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning because of shoulder soreness, an outing in which his velocity started to drop in the third. The 34-year-old went on the 15-day injured list the following day and Boston moved him to the 60-day IL on Friday. He won’t throw for three-to-four weeks, and the earliest he can return is Aug. 1.
“Now we’ve just got to be patient,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before a series opener at the New York Yankees. “No surgical procedure, and that’s huge for us.”
Kutter Crawford likely will take a turn in the rotation on Tuesday against Colorado.
Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful.
The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers.
The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their fourth annual Pride Weekend celebration.
The Blue Jays said pitcher Kevin Gausman would catch the first pitch instead of Bass.
Bass apologized before a May 30 game against Milwaukee, one day after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are dealing with fallout from those campaigns, which have included hostile and homophobic criticisms and calls from LGBTQ+ activists not to cave to the pressure.
Bass, who was booed by Toronto fans in his two home appearances since the apology, spoke to a group of media before Thursday’s win over Houston, saying he stood by his “personal beliefs.”
He also said he is “working hard” to educate himself, including meeting with the executive director of activist group Pride Toronto.
Before Friday’s game, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the decision to cut Bass was primarily motivated by performance and not by the pitcher’s off-the-field circumstances.
“There’s a myriad of variables,” Atkins said. “Performance is usually the driving one and performance was a large aspect of this decision. Distraction was a small part of it and something we had to factor in.”
Atkins refused to say whether Bass would still be on the team if his performance had been better.
“We’re trying to build the best possible team we can build,” Atkins said. “This was a baseball decision to make our team better.”
Atkins also said it was not “a realistic option” for Bass to land in Toronto’s minor league system.
“We won’t stand in his way to be with another organization,” Atkins said.
Bass, 35, is a 12-year veteran who has also played in Japan. He was 0-0 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games.
Dermody cut by Red Sox after making debut, regretting tweet
NEW YORK — Pitcher Matt Dermody was cut by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, a day after he made his first major league start and said he regretted making a homophobic tweet two years ago.
The 32-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment as part of a flurry of roster moves. Boston has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers.
Toronto Blue cut pitcher Anthony Bass earlier Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful.
Boston also activated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day injured list after he recovered from a broken left wrist, transferred left-hander Chris Sale (left shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL and selected the contract of left-hander Joe Jacques Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox said infielder Enmanuel Valdez was optioned to Worcester after Thursday night’s game against Cleveland.
Dermody allowed three runs over four innings against the Guardians, giving up two of José Ramírez’s three home runs and taking the loss in a 10-3 defeat. He was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in eight starts and one relief appearance for Worcester.
Dermody made the social media post in 2021. It has since been deleted, but captured screenshots continue to circulate.
Titans hire Sarah Bailey from Rams as new director of research, development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans hired Sarah Bailey as their new director of football research and development.
The Titans announced the hiring Friday.
Bailey spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, starting as a football analyst in 2017 before being promoted to manager of football analytics in 2020. She will run the Titans’ analytics department, feeding information to both coaches and scouts.
She majored in mathematics at the University of Pacific where she was part of the track and cross-country teams. She also earned a master’s degree in statistics from Simon Fraser University in Canada.
This is the latest front office addition since controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as the franchise’s first Black general manager in January. Titans coach Mike Vrabel hired Lori Locust as the team’s first full-time female assistant as a defensive quality control assistant earlier this year.
The Titans already had Mical Johnson as a scouting assistant.
Minnesota Vikings release star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
The team announced the move Friday, a day after Cook was informed he was being released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
“I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented and hardworking person like him over the last year,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.”
Cook, in just six years with the Vikings, reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He’s fifth in rushing attempts (1,282) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (47).
Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap, which would have been the third-highest figure for a running back in the league behind Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. Cutting him chopped $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.
Phil Neville hired for Canada staff after Inter Miami departure
TORONTO — Phil Neville was hired Friday to join the staff of Canada men’s national team coach John Herdman, a week after Neville was fired as head coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
Richard Shaw also was hired for Herdman’s staff ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on June 15. The pair join existing assistants Mauro Biello, Simon Eaddy and Eric Tenllado.
“It’s an opportunity to come in, just get a different experience, take himself out of the head coach pressures and just enjoy a different environment,” Herdman said of Neville.
Shaw will remain with Canada for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Herdman said Neville could possibly remain for the Gold Cup.
UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team’s NCAA championship
STORRS, Conn. — Some University of Connecticut students are getting expelled for vandalizing their campus following their basketball team’s April 3 victory in the NCAA championship game, a university spokesperson said Friday.
“Although we can’t address individual students’ outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. She said the investigations are ongoing for other students who were arrested following the vandalism at the Storrs campus, which included smashing windows and damaging a police vehicle.
The Huskies’ 76-59 win over San Diego State University in the championship game in Houston secured UConn’s fifth NCAA title in 24 years. Most of the celebrations that followed in Storrs were peaceful, but some students pulled down signs and light poles and smashed windows.
The vandalism, which included damaging a campus police cruiser and flipping a van on its side, caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, university officials said.
More than a dozen students were arrested on charges that in some cases included rioting. Sixteen people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Reitz said information on the precise number of students who have been expelled for their role in the destruction should be available later in the summer.
Students can appeal their expulsions, Reitz said, but for some the appeal process is complete and they are no longer enrolled.
The news that some UConn students have been expelled over the post-championship vandalism was first reported in the Hartford Courant.
