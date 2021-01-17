Tri-City ValleyCats suing Major League Baseball, Astros
TROY, N.Y. — Left in the lurch by minor league contraction, the Tri-City ValleyCats have filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros.
The suit, filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court, seeks more than $15 million, ValleyCats chairman Doug Gladstone told the Albany Times-Union. The move comes in response to MLB’s decision to drop 42 minor league affiliates.
The ValleyCats played in the now-defunct New York-Penn League, operating as a short-season affiliate of the Astros for 18 seasons.
Gladstone told the Times-Union the loss of the affiliation greatly affected the value of the franchise, which was moved from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Troy in 2002 by Gladstone’s late father. It had previously been located in Little Falls, New York.
The ValleyCats won three New York-Penn League championships and drew more than 4,000 fans per game for 11 straight seasons — from 2008-18.
In their most recent season, Tri-City had the third-highest attendance in the 14-team league, averaging more than 3,869. The only two teams that were higher, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley, survived with moves to a new league.
The team is joining the independent Frontier League and will continue to play its home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert’s debut with the Indiana Pacers has been put on hold indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney.
President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made the announcement Saturday, three days after LeVert became part of a blockbuster, four-team deal that sent perennial All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets.
Pritchard did not provide details of the diagnosis including whether it was cancerous and declined to establish a timeline for LeVert’s return.
“In the medical process we’ve done, we were able to find something that could help this kid and give him a better and clean prognosis for the rest of his life,” Pritchard said on a Zoom call Saturday. “It’s an incredible story, and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”
It also didn’t scuttle the big trade though Houston and Cleveland, the fourth team involved, agreed to throw in future, unspecified second-round picks to keep the deal intact.
Pritchard acknowledged the Pacers thought highly of LeVert when they selected him with the No. 16 overall draft pick in 2016. But they were making that choice for the Nets, who acquired the selection in an earlier trade for Thaddeus Young. In fact, Pritchard said, he continued to try to acquire LeVert over the next several years.
LeVert is expected to undergo additional tests and the Pacers said in a statement they would provide updates when available.
“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deals came on the deadline day for eligible players and teams to exchange proposed 2021 salaries.
Lindor, the star shortstop acquired last week by the New York Mets from Cleveland, got the largest of the deals at $22.3 million. The Mets hope to sign him to a long-term contract that would prevent him from becoming a free agent at the end of the season. Lindor says he does not want to extend talks past when he starts spring training next month.
Lindor’s deal is the fourth-largest one-year contract for an arbitration-eligible player, trailing Mookie Betts ($27 million with Boston last year), Nolan Arenado ($26 million with Colorado in 2019) and Josh Donaldson ($23 million with Toronto in 2018).
Bryant agreed to $19.5 million with the Chicago Cubs. He, too, can become a free agent after the season, falling one day shy of eligibility at the end of the 2020 season. The third baseman lost a grievance last offseason that claimed the Cubs delayed his call-up as a rookie in 2015 to delay his free agency by a year.
Bellinger and Seager got big raises after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series title since 1988. Bellinger, an outfielder and first baseman, agreed to $16.1 million. Seager, MVP of the NL Championship Series and World Series, agreed to $13.75 million.
Other big money deals included Washington shortstop Trea Turner ($13 million), Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez ($11.65 million) and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge ($10,175,000). who is coming off his second straight injury-wrecked season.
Short-handed Clippers manhandle Kings 138-100
SACRAMENTO — Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and six assists in three quarters, Paul George scored 26 and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers manhandled the Sacramento Kings 138-100 on Friday night.
The Clippers have won 15 consecutive road games against the Kings. Los Angeles hasn’t lost in Sacramento since March 19, 2013.
Playing without guards Patrick Beverley (personal reasons) and Lou Williams (sore left hip), the Clippers led by eight at halftime and then broke the game open in the third quarter when they outscored the Kings 37-16.
Leonard had 11 points during the blitz, including a jarring, one-handed dunk over Cory Joseph as part of a 17-2 run. Leonard sat out the fourth period as coach Tyronn Lue emptied his bench.
Los Angeles’ backups came up big all game to ease the absences of Beverley and Williams.
LeBron, Davis lead Lakers’ 112-95 dismantling of Pelicans
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis added 17 points against his former team in the Los Angeles Lakers’ fifth consecutive victory, 112-95 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, and Montrezl Harrell also had 16 for the defending NBA champions. The Lakers remained unbeaten in five meetings with the Pelicans since the franchise-altering trade in July 2019 that sent Davis to LA and three starters to New Orleans.
Brandon Ingram scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half against his former team for the Pelicans, who have lost five straight. Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds after missing Wednesday’s game against the Clippers due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but New Orleans blew an early 15-point lead on its third stop on a seven-game trip.
Davis averaged 36 points and 12 rebounds in his three reunions with the Pelicans last season, but he took a complementary role this time in another impressive team win led by James and featuring seven Lakers scoring at least nine points.
Arthur Smith signs deal to be Falcons coach
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Arthur Smith has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons to be their next coach, the team announced Saturday.
Smith, a former Tennessee Titans assistant, agreed to terms Friday. Neither Smith nor any other team official will be made available to reporters until next week.
“Throughout our research and interview process, Arthur stood out amongst a very deep and very talented candidate pool with an outstanding plan for our organization to return to the level of competition our fans deserve and expect,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.
“He has all the characteristics of a strong leader and while his achievements have primarily come on the offensive side of the ball, he has provided a plan that is comprehensive within all three phases of the game.”
Smith comes to Atlanta after two years as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. He thanked Blank, team president Rich McKay, his family and others for the opportunity.
“We are beyond excited to become a part of the Atlanta community, embrace its culture and experience all the city and our fellow citizens have to offer,” Smith said in the statement.
“The Falcons organization stood out to us in this process primarily due to the leadership and support from the top in Arthur Blank. His actions and core values provide a great model on how to operate for so many, and align with how I plan to move forward in reaching the levels of competition the passionate Atlanta fans so richly deserve.”
Smith takes over a franchise that’s 28-36 since losing the Super Bowl four years ago under predecessor Dan Quinn. The Falcons haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017.
Bradie Tennell captures second US Figure Skating title
LAS VEGAS — Bradie Tennell is back on top of American figure skating.
The 22-year-old Olympian, who had finished second and third at the past two national championships, followed her rollicking short program with a rock-solid free skate Friday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Tennell hit all seven of her triple jumps to finish with 232.61 points, well clear of her closest rivals Amber Glenn and Karen Chen.
“I don’t even know where to start. I’m just so happy,” said Tennell, who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency since helping the U.S. win team bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics. “That skate was everything I wanted to put out there. I was so happy and so grateful for everybody that helped me get here.”
Glenn finished with 215.33 points to edge 2017 champion Karen Chen by 0.35 points for the silver medal, while two-time and defending champion Alysa Liu struggled late in her program and finished in fourth.
Earlier in the day, Madison Chock and Evan Bates set a world record in the rhythm dance, scoring 90.10 points to edge Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue by less than a point in their first competition in nearly a year.
The U.S. championships were moved from San Jose, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans were allowed.
Four-time champ Chen wins short program with ease
LAS VEGAS — Nathan Chen doesn’t miss.
As he has done since his last loss at the Pyeonchang Olympics — yes, nearly three years ago — the dynamic Chen was nearly perfect and rather playful in winning the short program Saturday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday.
Seeking a fifth straight national title, something no man has done since Dick Button from 1946-52 with seven, Chen put out the most difficult routine that any man anywhere attempts. He hit a quadruple lutz, triple axel and an excellent quad flip-triple toe loop combination in scoring 113.92 points.
“I’m quite happy with the skate,” said the two-time world gold medalist. “Some of the jumps, the landings were a little bit shaky, especially the lutz, but I’m glad that I was able to pull through lutz and get to the axel and then do a combo in the second half. I don’t know if I’d ever done that in a short program. I’m happy about that. ... So, yeah, I’m happy with the way it went.”
Fellow 2018 Olympian Vincent Zhou put the pressure on by nailing a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination with his arms raised above his head, a solo quad salchow and a triple axel, all as smooth as freshly swept ice.
Tennell, Karen Chen selected for US team for skating worlds
LAS VEGAS — National champion Bradie Tennell and third-place finisher Karen Chen were selected Saturday by U.S. Figure Skating for the world championships team.
The federation reserves the right to choose skaters for worlds and the Olympics regardless of how they finish at nationals. Tennell won her second U.S. title Friday night; she also finished first in 2018. Tennell is also an Olympic bronze medalist in the team event at the Pyeongchang Games.
Chen, the 2017 U.S. champion, was picked over Amber Glenn, whose second-place showing this year was her first podium placing at nationals. The United States has only two spots; the maximum for a country is three.
Chen finished fourth at the 2017 worlds and also was on the U.S. squad for Pyeongchang.
The 2021 world championships are set for March 22-28 in Stockholm. But it’s uncertain if they will happen because of the coronavirus pandemic that also forced cancellation of the 2020 worlds in Montreal, for which Tennell owned a berth.
Maryland prepares $3.5 million payout to McNair parents
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.
The amount was made public on Friday in a meeting agenda released by the Maryland Board of Public Works. It must be approved at the board’s meeting on Jan. 27.
The payout will be given to McNair’s parents, Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson.
Jordan McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice held by the team on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.
Wallace Loh, who was then president of the school, acknowledged that Maryland handled the treatment of Jordan McNair poorly.
Winnipeg Jets cancel practice
The Winnipeg Jets canceled practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19.
The NHL team did not provide details and said information regarding plans for Sunday will come later. The Jets are to play at Toronto on Monday.
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was held out of practice Wednesday while in COVID-19 protocol but played in Winnipeg’s season opener, a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Calgary on Thursday.
The NHL started its season Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Canada and the United States. The Dallas Stars’ first four games were postponed after 17 players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Driedger will get the opening-night start in net for Florida
SUNRISE, Fla. — Chris Driedger will be Florida’s starting goaltender when the Panthers play their delayed season-opener Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Driedger becomes the 11th opening-night starter in Panthers history. Regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who missed most of Panthers’ training camp, is in line to start Florida’s second game against Chicago on Tuesday.
Driedger went 7-2-1 for Florida last season, starting 11 of his 12 appearances.
Hugues Fabrice Zango breaks world indoor triple jump record
AUBIERE, France — Hugues Fabrice Zango broke the world indoor triple jump record with an effort of 18.07 meters on his sixth and final attempt on Saturday.
He added 15 centimeters to the previous record set by Teddy Tamgho 10 years ago and became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record. He did so at a jumps-only meeting in France.
After a fifth jump of 17.70 meters, which was seven centimeters short of his personal best, Zango became the first to jump more than 18 meters indoors.
Feller wins men’s World Cup slalom, takes standings lead
FLACHAU, Austria — Manuel Feller raced through driving snow to win a World Cup slalom on Saturday after Clement Noël let a first-run lead slip away in his third straight race.
Feller rose from third fastest in the morning to edge Noël by 0.43 seconds and regain the slalom standings lead on a course named for Austrian great Hermann Maier.
Marco Schwarz was third, trailing his Austria teammate by 0.70 — and a single point in the season-long standings.
Feller’s first career win followed six runner-up finishes, including in two slaloms this season and a silver medal at the 2017 world championships.
Italian skier Bassino takes GS for her 3rd win, Shiffrin 6th
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marta Bassino stamped her authority on the giant slalom discipline on Saturday, winning her third World Cup race this season.
Coping best with tough course conditions, the Italian held on to her first-run lead, holding off a challenge by Tessa Worley to win by a big margin.
Worley, the former two-time GS world champion from France, was fastest in the final run but still came up eight-tenths of a second short of Bassino.
“It’s just amazing. Today was really fast. I just had to push and go down as fast as I could because the feeling wasn’t so nice,” said Bassino, who is among the favorites for GS gold at next month’s world championships in Italy.
Michelle Gisin was 1.46 behind in third for the Swiss skier’s first podium in GS.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who was fourth after the opening run, dropped to sixth. The Olympic champion trailed Bassino by 2.18 seconds.
Humphries wins monobob debut, Friedrich sets wins record
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — History for Kaillie Humphries. History for Francesco Friedrich.
For a pair of bobsledders who have dominated their eras, Saturday’s victories will stand out. Humphries won her debut race in the Women’s Monobob World Series, while Friedrich won the 47th World Cup gold medal of his career to break a tie with fellow German Sandra Kiriasis for the most by any bobsled pilot.
Monobob — one woman in the sled — will be offered at the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games next year. Humphries, who now races for the U.S., won two golds and a bronze in women’s bobsledding while competing for Canada at the last three Olympics. She’ll be a medal favorite in that discipline in Beijing, but her win Saturday announces her as a top monobob contender as well.
Alaska university ski team reinstated after $628K fundraiser
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska Board of Regents has reinstated the university alpine ski team after the program raised enough money to save itself from elimination.
“It’s official! We’re back!” head coach Sparky Anderson messaged the team on Friday.
The board unanimously voted to reinstate the program after the team reached its fundraising goal of $628,000 in December. The University of Alaska Foundation certified the donations before the vote.
The board previously voted in September to eliminate three sports, including alpine skiing, hockey and gymnastics because of budget cuts. The cuts would have saved $2.5 million a year from the athletic budget, or more than $9 million in the 2019 academic year, university officials said.
UNLV’s Coleman out of for the season with stress fracture
LAS VEGAS — UNLV starting point guard Marvin Coleman will miss the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in his right leg.
“This is a tough situation for Marvin and is disappointing for our program,” Runnin’ Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement on Saturday. “He has been an inspiration and extremely coachable. He helped turn our season around last year and as one of our two team captains and a great leader, we were looking to him to help provide that again for our team.
Coleman missed two games after a positive COVID-19 test before returning in a win against Saint Katherine on Tuesday. He had six points and six assists in 21 minutes.
Loch on the brink of clinching World Cup luge overall title
OBERHOF, Germany — Felix Loch is about to reclaim his title as World Cup luge overall champion.
The two-time Olympic champion from Germany is now virtually assured of claiming the seasonlong men’s overall title for the seventh time after dominating yet another race Saturday. He was a quarter-second faster than Austria’s Jonas Mueller for the win, his eighth in nine races this season.
Austria’s David Gleirscher was third, one spot ahead of Germany’s Johannes Ludwig.
Loch now has 855 standings points with three World Cup races left, 290 points ahead of Ludwig — with a maximum of 300 points remaining to be claimed this season. Loch basically needs to just finish one of the season’s final races to clinch the points title, no matter what Ludwig does.
Chris Mazdzer was the top American, placing 20th.
Mount delivers again for Lampard as Chelsea ekes out big win
Four months into the season and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard appears no closer to knowing his best lineup following a $300 million offseason spending spree that delivered him a squad bursting with quality.
One player he knows he cannot do without is Mason Mount.
The England international looked to be the man with the most to lose coming out of a summer when Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge at great expense to add competition to the attacking midfield and forward spots.
But there was Mount on Saturday, starting for Chelsea for the 12th straight English Premier League game — he has played 90 minutes in all of them — and grabbing a badly needed winner for Lampard against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Mount’s 78th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory capped a man-of-the-match performance where Chelsea’s more high-profile players again came up short against a team which played the entire second half with 10 men, following the 44th-minute sending-off of U.S. international Antonee Robinson.
Werner came off the bench in the 75th and squandered a glorious, one-on-one chance in stoppage time, summing up a striker short of confidence after one goal in two months for club and country.
Havertz, signed for $92 million and supposedly a direct threat to Mount, never got onto the field in a sign that he is still not fully trusted by Lampard.
Dortmund rues missed penalty in 1-1 draw with lowly Mainz
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw with lowly Mainz while Leipzig again missed the chance to move to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Leipzig, which was denied top spot in losing to Dortmund 3-1 last weekend, could manage only 2-2 at Wolfsburg and it remains a point behind league leader Bayern Munich. Bayern hosts Freiburg on Sunday.
Dortmund was looking for its fourth win in five league games under new coach Edin Terzić but was frustrated by a committed performance from Mainz in Bo Svensson’s second match in charge.
Bologna beats Hellas Verona 1-0 for first win since November
MILAN — Bologna ended its winless run by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.
Bologna’s first win since November followed a run of three defeats and five draws.
Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half in Bologna after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.
Bologna eased its fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as it moved eight points above the bottom three.
Verona remained ninth, four points below the Europa League qualifying spots.
Marseille misses penalty in 2-1 home loss to lowly Nimes
PARIS — Florian Thauvin fluffed a penalty and Marseille paid the price as it was stunned at home by struggling Nimes 2-1 in the French league on Saturday.
Thauvin sent goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet the wrong way from the spot but his shot went over the crossbar in the 35th minute. Moments later, Reynet saved striker Dario Benedetto’s tame shot from close range with his foot.
Marseille was punished for those misses when Swedish midfielder Niclas Eliasson struck twice in quick succession early in the second half for Nimes to move off the bottom and into 18th place.
Benedetto pulled a goal back with five minutes left.
Right back Pol Lirola started his first game for Marseille since joining on loan from Italian side Fiorentina but the home side’s defense looked shaky without injured goalie Steve Mandanda.
Alavés, Cádiz humbled by 2nd-tier teams in Copa del Rey
BARCELONA, Spain — Coach Abelardo Fernández had a nightmare debut in his second stint at Alavés after it was routed 5-0 by second-tier side Almería in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.
Cádiz also lost at Girona 2-0 in the round of 16, joining the group of first-division sides to have fallen against lower-division opponents in the early rounds.
Atlético Madrid, Getafe, Celta Vigo and Huesca all lost in the round of 32.
Almería’s Sadiq Umar already had the opener by the half hour when Alavés midfielder Tomás Pina was sent off for headbutting an opponent after they apparently exchanged some heated words.
More mistakes by the visitors turned into goals for Almería. Goalkeeper Antonio Sivera let a long shot by Ager Agetxe slip through his grasp to make it 2-0 before halftime.
Sadiq used the back of his heel to make it a brace after Sivera and a defender bungled each other’s efforts to stop the striker.
Dahlkemper becomes third US international at Man City Women
MANCHESTER, England — Abby Dahlkemper became the third U.S. international to join Manchester City in England’s top women’s league this season after completing her move on Saturday.
Americans Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.
Dahlkemper, a defender, signed a 2½-year deal after four seasons with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has been playing for the U.S. team since October 2016 and was a member of the World Cup-winning squad from 2019.
City is fourth in the Women’s Super League this season. The team has been runner-up the last three years.
Ozil appears close to ending his time at Arsenal
LONDON — Time appears to be running down on Mesut Ozil’s 7 ½-year career at Arsenal.
The former Germany international was active on social media on Saturday amid widespread reports he was close to sealing a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.
Ozil shared a video on Instagram of himself standing outside Arsenal’s home ground, Emirates Stadium, on a wet day in London. He was under a picture of former Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac, who has also left to join Schalke in Germany.
Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners
BOSTON — Organizers of the Boston Marathon — postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic — have launched a virtual Athletes’ Village to reproduce at least some of the camaraderie of the real thing.
The Boston Athletic Association says it’s an attempt to keep runners connected as the group works out a date for the 125th running of the planet’s most storied footrace. Last April’s race was canceled and tentatively rescheduled to sometime this autumn, but because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in hard-hit Massachusetts, officials still can’t say when in-person racing for the masses can safely resume.
The virtual village, launched Jan. 5, is a far cry from the bucket-list magic and mystique of the real Athletes’ Village in a schoolyard near the start line in Hopkinton. There, in what’s traditionally been a rite of spring, tens of thousands of runners from around the globe gather giddily beneath tents to hydrate, stretch, meditate, bond and chat before pounding the pavement to Boston.
