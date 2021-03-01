Morikawa plays a steady hand to win Workday Championship
BRADENTON, Fla. — PGA champion Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Workday Championship.
Morikawa picked up a few short-game tips from major champions — Mark O’Meara on his putting, Concession member Paul Azinger on the chipping — and he says it carried him to another big win.
And there was a tribute to Tiger Woods, his golf idol growing up.
“We don’t say ‘Thank you’ enough,” Morikawa said, referring to how much Woods has raised the profile and prize money in golf. He also mentioned his grandfather dying a month ago and began to get emotional.
Morikawa won by three over Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70).
He finished at 18-under 270 and became the 24th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title since this series began in 1999. He joined Woods as the only players to win both before turning 25.
There were red numbers on the board and on the golf course, with several players wearing red shirts and black pants — the Sunday colors of Woods — as a show of support as Woods recovers from career-threatening leg injuries from his car crash in Los Angeles last Tuesday.
The tournament was moved from Mexico City to Concession because of COVID-19 circumstances.
Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.
Her older sister, Jessica, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last month in Orlando.
Korda won for the first time on American soil — her other three LPGA wins were in Australia and twice in Taiwan — and the first time with her parents watching. Her father, Petr Korda, is a former Australian Open tennis champion.
On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut. The 50-year-old Swede was making this one-time appearance because Lake Nona has been her home course for two decades.
Sorenstam finished 29 shots behind Korda, who won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko. Korda finished at 16-under 272.
“I’m just thankful being here, playing here and being able to make the cut,” Sorenstam said. “I think I never gave up, even though it was not really going my way and I wasn’t hitting as well as I should be to be out here. The purpose was to get some tournament rounds, and I did that.”
She has said she plans to play the U.S. Senior Women’s Open this summer and she’ll need to get sharp, though Sorenstam said preparing for that would not include another LPGA event.
“I have so much respect for these players,” she said.
UConn in line for top seed in women’s NCAA Tourney
UConn, Stanford, Texas A&M and South Carolina would be the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began Sunday.
The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Sunday’s games were factored into the reveal.
“It was a little easier now that we had one under our belts,” NCAA women’s basketball committee chair Nina King said. “We approached it knowing what we needed to look for. What did teams do to help themselves or hurt themselves relative to last top 16 reveal? We had something to work off this time.”
The NCAA also announced the four region names: Alamo, Hemisfair, Mercado and River Walk. Those were chosen to honor the San Antonio region, which is hosting the entire tournament.
“The local organizing committee did the legwork for us,” King said. “What are the recognizable names for San Antonio?”
The No. 1-ranked Huskies were projected as the top seed in the Alamo region. They would be joined by Arizona, Georgia and Arkansas. Stanford would be the top team in the River Walk region and would have Baylor, Louisville and Tennessee. Texas A&M leads the Mercado region with Maryland, UCLA and Kentucky.
South Carolina would earn the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair bracket. The Gamecocks have N.C. State, Indiana and Oregon in their region.
The winners of the Alamo and Hemisfair regions would play in the national semifinals, as would the Mercado and River Walk champions.
Louisville had the biggest drop from the first reveal as the Cardinals fell from a one-seed to a three seed.
“They lost to Florida State and for us, that was a big one,” King said.
Arkansas was the only team not in the original 16. The Razorbacks replaced West Virginia, giving the Southeastern Conference six of the top 16 seeds.
Raptors’ virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls called off
The Toronto Raptors’ issues with the coronavirus have worsened, prompting the NBA to call off their game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls.
The league said the Raptors are dealing with positive test results, without disclosing how many, and that combined with ongoing contact tracing issues meant they would not have the league-required eight players available to play.
Toronto played Friday without head coach Nick Nurse, several other assistants and staffers and starting forward Pascal Siakam because of virus-related issues. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo coached the team to a win over Houston and was in line to coach again Sunday.
All NBA players and coaches are tested daily. The Raptors used 12 players on Friday and had 14 listed as available to play that night. For Sunday’s game, Siakam was the only player who had been listed on Saturday’s injury report as out because of health and safety protocols — which indicates that results that came back on Saturday either showed more problems, or the contact tracing investigations showed that players had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to quarantine.
The Raptors-Bulls game is the 30th to be postponed so far this season because of COVID-19 testing or contact tracing.
Chicago had traveled to Tampa on Saturday for the game and after the postponement was announced changed its travel plans to fly back home Sunday afternoon. The Bulls are scheduled to play Monday at home against Denver.
Toronto’s next game, for now anyway, is scheduled to be Tuesday against Detroit.
Texas Tech QB indicates he’s transferring to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.
Bowman, who announced in January that he was entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer, wrote “Lets get to work!! #GoBlue” and posted a picture of someone in a Michigan helmet that said “I’M GOING BLUE” in the background.
Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.
Joe Milton was Michigan’s starter at quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season, but he eventually lost the job to redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. Milton entered the transfer portal, and Bowman would give the Wolverines an experienced option, assuming he’s able to play for them immediately.
Top trainer Elliott apologizes for sitting on dead horse
LONDON — Gordon Elliott, a three-time British Grand National-winning trainer, apologized Sunday after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.
The undated photo was shared across Twitter on Saturday, but Elliott only confirmed its authenticity a day later.
“I was standing over the horse waiting to help with the removal of the body, in the course of which, to my memory I received a call and, without thinking, I sat down to take it,” the Irishman said in a statement. “Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished.
“Such background information may seem trivial at this time and will not allay the concerns of many people both within and outside the world of horse racing.”
Elliott said the photo was taken “some time ago” after a horse died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops.
“I appreciate that an initial viewing of this photo suggests it is a callous and staged photo, but nothing could be further from the truth,” he insisted. “At what was a sad time, which it is when any horse under my care passes away, my initial reaction was to get the body removed from where it was positioned.”
Elliott said he would fully cooperate with an investigation by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.
“To the racing community, to anyone who has worked with and loves horses and to anyone offended by this image I cannot apologize enough,” he said. “Horse welfare and the care and attention to detail involved is absolutely at the core of everything we do here and both myself and all of my team pride ourselves on those standards.”
Elliott first won the British Grand National in 2007 with Silver Birch. He then trained Tiger Roll to became the first back-to-back winner of the Aintree Steeplechase since Red Rum, with success in 2018 and 2019 in horse racing’s most grueling jumps race.
