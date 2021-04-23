NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games
INDIANAPOLIS — College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line.
The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format.
The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes for a winner to be determined. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said in March overtime games add an average of 16.4 plays to a contest.
The new rule will have teams run alternating 2-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The 2-point shootout currently starts in the fifth overtime.
Teams could still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play in the first overtime.
The playing rules panel also approved recommendations to permanently extend the sideline team area to the 20-yard lines from the 25-yard lines.
The NCAA said the panel also supported a proposal to allow schools and conferences to request a postgame video review of instances where a team is suspected of feigning injuries to slow its opponent.
Tokyo Olympics torch relay has first positive COVID-19 case
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympics organizers said Thursday that a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment last week at the Olympic torch relay.
It is the first positive test connected to the relay since it began March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture.
Organizers say the policeman, who is in his 30s, was assigned to control traffic on the April 17 leg in southwestern Kagawa prefecture. They said the officer developed symptoms and tested positive the next day. Local health authorities are investigating.
Officials say the policeman was wearing a mask and taking social-distancing precautions and other measures.
The report comes as Japan is preparing to declare a third state of emergency in western metropolitan areas around Osaka, and in Tokyo. It is expected on Friday and is being re-instated after current measures failed to slow the latest resurgence fueled by a new, more contagious variant of the virus detected earlier in Britain.
Japan had 541,496 cases and 9,710 deaths as of Tuesday. These results are good by global standard but poor in Asia. Without compulsory lockdowns, people in Japan have become less cooperative with preventive measures.
Jessica Korda shoots 65 to take 3-shot LA Open lead
LOS ANGELES — Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday in the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open to break the tournament 36-hole scoring record and increase her lead to three strokes.
A day after matching the Wilshire Country Club tournament record with a 64, Korda opened her bogey-free morning round with birdies on three of her first four holes — holing a 15-footer to start on the par-4 10th. At 13-under 129, she broke the event mark of 8 under set by Moriya Jutanugarn in 2018 in the inaugural tournament.
“It’s going to sound crazy, but I actually lipped out a good amount out there today, so it actually could have been lower,” Korda said. “I don’t complain. I know I made a bogey yesterday, but I made up for it with some birdies. Just had a little bit of a harder time with some speed today.”
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was second after a 65. Playing in the afternoon, she lost a late stroke with a bogey on the par-4 17th.
Fellow South Korean star Sei Young Kim was 9 under. She closed her afternoon round with a bogey on the par-3 18th for a 66.
Canadian Brooke Henderson (65) and 43-year-old Angela Stanford (66) were 8 under. So Yeon Ryu (67) was another shot back with Hannah Green (67) and Tiffany Chan (70). Second-ranked Inbee Park (68) was 6 under.
Thorns down Reign 2-0 to secure spot in Challenge Cup final
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lindsey Horan and Simone Charley scored and the Portland Thorns wrapped up a spot in the preseason Challenge Cup final with a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Wednesday night.
The Thorns have won their first three Challenge Cup matches to secure the top spot in the tournament’s West Division standings. The final is set for May 8.
National team players appeared for their clubs for the first time in the tournament after international play. The United States had a pair of exhibition matches in Europe as the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.
Megan Rapinoe and Jessica Fishlock (Wales) were available as substitutes for the Reign, while Becky Sauerbrunn, Lindsey Horan, Christine Sinclair (Canada), Crystal Dunn and Sophia Smith were all in the Thorns’ starting lineup.
Horan put the Thorns on top early with a goal on a free kick in the 16th minute. Charley added the second moments into the second half.
Rapinoe had a good chance in the 80th minute but Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch reached out to stop it.
Dave Wallace to be Mike Scioscia’s Olympic pitching coach
CARY, N.C. — Dave Wallace will be Mike Scioscia’s pitching coach when the U.S. manager tries to qualify his team for the Olympic baseball tournament.
Jerry Weinstein will be bench coach, Ernie Young hitting and first base coach, Darren Fenster third base coach and Roly de Armas bullpen coach, USA Baseball said Thursday.
Wallace served as pitching coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-97), New York Mets (1999-2000), Boston Red Sox (2003-06), Houston Astros (2007) and Baltimore Orioles (2014-16) and spent 2017-19 as a pitching consultant for the Atlanta Braves.
Young was a member of the U.S. Olympic baseball team that won the gold medal at Sydney, Australia in 2000.
Scioscia will lead the U.S. at the Baseball Americas Qualifier in Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach, Florida, from May 31 to June 5 with a yet-to-be-announced roster of minor leaguers and released players. Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists will be eligible.
Nadal beats Nishikori in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal beat Kei Nishikori 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open.
The 11-time tournament champion looked ready to roll to a quick victory after dominating the first set, but Nishikori responded with some fine net play to level it at 1-1.
Nadal broke Nishikori twice in the decisive set, converting his second match point by driving a forehand winner down the line.
The top-seeded Nadal is still searching for his best tennis after being upset in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev. He needed three sets to beat 111th-ranked Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in his first match in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Nadal will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie next. Norrie advanced after David Goffin retired in the second set of their match due to injury.
Nishikori won the outdoor clay-court tournament in 2014 and 2015 when Nadal was battling injuries.
Halep starts clay season with dominant win over Vondrousova
STUTTGART, Germany — Simona Halep returned from injury to start her clay-court season with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.
The third-ranked Romanian was back on court for the first time since a shoulder injury forced her out of the Miami Open last month, and in only her second match since her straight-sets loss to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February.
There was no sign of rust as Halep wrapped up her win over Vondrousova in less than an hour without facing a single break point. She plays either eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.
Karolina Pliskova hit 21 aces as she set up a meeting with top-ranked Ash Barty in the quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.
Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka swept past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-2. Sabalenka next faces Anett Kontaveit after the Estonian eliminated Sofia Kenin on Wednesday.
Luiten shares the lead in Canary Islands after hole-in-one
LAS PALMAS, Spain — Joost Luiten hit a hole-in-one en route to a 7-under 63 Thursday that put him in a share of the lead after the first round of the Gran Canaria Open.
Luiten aced the par-3 15th hole in a round that also included seven birdies and two bogeys, leaving him tied with Joachim Hansen, Maximilian Kieffer and Robin Roussel.
“It was a perfect number for me to hit a wedge,” Luiten said. “It’s just one of these bonus things that happen sometimes.”
Hansen had a bogey-free round that included five birdies and an eagle. Kieffer offset a double bogey with nine birdies.
“Perfect start,” Hansen said. “It was just what I wanted to go out and do. Kept the ball in play, hit a lot of greens.”
A group of seven players were a shot behind at the Meloneras Golf Course in the Canary Islands.
Atlético beats Huesca to return to the top in Spanish league
MADRID — Ángel Correa and Yannick Carrasco scored a goal in each half as Atlético Madrid defeated Huesca 2-0 Thursday to regain sole possession of the Spanish league lead.
The home victory left Atlético three points in front of second-place Real Madrid, which had provisionally taken the lead on Wednesday by winning 3-0 at Cádiz. Sevilla, which won 1-0 at Levante on Wednesday, was six points back in third place.
Fourth-place Barcelona can move back past Sevilla if it defeats Getafe at home later Thursday. .
Atlético was coming off a 5-0 rout of last-place Eibar after two consecutive setbacks had allowed Madrid and Barcelona to move closer to the top.
Correa opened the scoring after going past a defender inside the area and firing a low shot into the net in the 39th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Carrasco sealed the victory for Diego Simeone’s team by converting a cross inside the area in the 80th.
Atalanta draws 1-1 at Roma to remain 3rd in Serie A
ROME — Ten-man Atalanta wasted a chance to move into second place in Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Europa League semifinalist Roma on Thursday.
Still, Atalanta extended its unbeaten streak to six matches.
Former Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante equalized with a long-range shot midway through the second half — shortly after Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens picked up his second yellow card.
Ruslan Malinovskyi had given Atalanta an early lead.
Third-place Atalanta remained one point behind second-place AC Milan and moved level on points with fourth-place Juventus, which it beat last weekend.
Roma also finished with 10 men when Roger Ibañez picked up his second yellow in the final seconds of stoppage time.
Atalanta has qualified for the Champions League the past two seasons, reaching the quarterfinals and the Round of 16. The success of the small Bergamo-based club has been cited as one of the reasons why the failed Super League proposal wouldn’t have been fair.
German clubs set to quarantine to finish pandemic-hit season
FRANKFURT, Germany — German soccer teams will be confined to “quarantine training camps” so the season can be finished on time after a spate of coronavirus cases sidelined teams and put pressure on the schedule.
Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and three second-division clubs have all had to postpone games this month after virus outbreaks in their squads. More cases could mean there’s no time to reschedule before the leagues have to close for the European Championship in June.
The German Football League, which oversees the top two men’s divisions, said on Thursday it will mandate “quasi quarantine” from May 3, with players and staff allowed to spend time only at home or at club facilities. From May 12, they’ll move into a “quarantine training camp” shut off from the outside world for the last two rounds of games.
Tournaments in Italy and Germany added to WTA schedule
LONDON — Tournaments in Italy and Germany were added to the WTA’s 2021 calendar on Thursday.
The Emilia Romagna Open will be staged in Parma, northern Italy, in the week starting May 17 and includes singles and doubles draws.
Also added to the schedule was the Hamburg European Open, an outdoor event on clay starting July 5. It coincides with the second week of Wimbledon and will also be singles and doubles.
