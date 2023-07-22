Mike Trout has stitches removed from surgery on broken hand, but still not close to return
ANAHEIM — Mike Trout is making progress in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand, but the three-time AL MVP still isn’t close to a return.
Trout had the stitches removed this week following surgery to repair his broken hamate bone, the slugger said Friday. His hand is still bruised and scabbed, and it must heal fully before he can resume swinging a bat.
Trout has been out since July 3, when he hurt his hand on a swing. He is doing mobility work and throwing, but gripping a bat is more difficult.
The Angels projected Trout would be out for six to eight weeks immediately after his injury, and the forecast hasn’t changed significantly, manager Phil Nevin said.
Trout, who was elected by fans to start in the All-Star Game for the 10th consecutive season, is batting .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .862 OPS this season. He has missed large portions of the past three seasons with injuries, including all three All-Star Games since 2019.
Despite Trout’s absence, the Angels (49-48) have won four of five heading into their home series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that began Friday night. Los Angeles is attempting to get back in the thick of the AL playoff race after losing ground with a 1-10 swoon around the All-Star break.
Kershaw throwing to hitters next while moving closer to return for Dodgers
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday and could return for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers as early as next weekend.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, who hasn’t pitched since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness, threw a bullpen session Friday before the Dodgers opened a three-game series at the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.
“It was upwards of 40 pitches, really good, competitive ‘pen,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Roberts said Kershaw (10-4, MLB-best 2.55 ERA) won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.
“I think for me, I think for all of us, it’s either going to be two sim games and kind of add another inning, or after that sim game (Monday) then he’s activated,” the manager said.
The latest bullpen came three days after Kershaw had a session of more than 30 pitches in Baltimore. Roberts said he was happy with the progress, and said “everyone seems to be impressed,” including Kershaw and pitching coach Mark Prior.
Roberts said he expected the sim game Monday to be a three-inning situation against Dodgers hitters after they return home. That would be prior to the opener of a three-game series against Toronto. They have an off day after that series before opening a home set against Cincinnati next Friday.
The extended break could prove beneficial for the 35-year-old Kershaw as the Dodgers seek their 10th NL West title in 11 seasons.
“If he gets back and throws the way that we expect, it’s going to be a great break and it’ll be much needed,” Roberts said. “It’ll kind of be that reset to get him through October, so I think that’s why right now we’re just trying to be super cautious and do as much to sustaining health the rest of the way as he possibly can.”
Kershaw threw six scoreless innings at Colorado in his last game, which came a week after seven scoreless innings against the Angels. He was 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in June.
The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 15-day IL on July 3, a day after he was named to the All-Star team for the 10th time to match the most selections in franchise history. He attended the All-Star Game last week in Seattle even though he wasn’t able to pitch.
The series in Texas marks the Dodgers’ first games at Globe Life Field since winning the neutral-site 2020 World Series after they also won the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series there during the pandemic-impacted season. The stadium is only about 25 miles from Kershaw’s home, where he is staying this weekend.
Browns WR Marquise Goodwin to miss start of training camp with blood clots in legs, lungs
CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.
Goodwin signed a free agent deal with the club in February, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson a much-needed deep threat. The 32-year-old Goodwin dealt with discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during spring practices. A checkup revealed the blood clots.
“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said in a statement released by the team.
“It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”
Goodwin was with Seattle last season. He’s played in 102 NFL games and recorded 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Browns are counting on him to stretch defenses and expected him to be in their rotation along with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Goodwin was drafted in the third round by Buffalo in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Bills before playing three seasons in San Francisco.
The team did not say when Goodwin can resume football activities. He plans to attend training camp, which opens Saturday in West Virginia.
“It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion,” he said. “The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.
“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”
Liberty beat the short-handed Mystics 96-87 behind double-doubles by Jones, Stewart and Ionescu
WASHINGTON — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu also had double-doubles and the New York Liberty beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 96-87 on Friday night.
New York led 73-56 with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter before Washington scored the next 14 points to get within a single possession. Jones ended the Liberty’s scoring drought with 8:15 left in the fourth.
Stewart converted a three-point play, capping a 7-0 run, to extend New York’s lead to 90-77. Jones made it 94-86 on a layup in traffic with 1:09 left.
Stewart finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Ionescu added 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for New York (15-5). Courtney Vandersloot scored 12 points and Betnijah Laney had 10 as all five Liberty starters finished in double figures.
Jones and Ionescu combined for 25 of New York’s 27 first-quarter points. Jones ended the first half with 19 points and seven rebounds to help New York lead 50-41.
Stewart made New York’s 10th 3-pointer with 5:05 left in the third for a 68-51 lead.
Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (11-10). Natasha Cloud added 17 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 15 and Tianna Hawkins added 14.
Washington was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married.
Thomas posted a photo on social media Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.” The team reposted the picture with the caption “Best. News. Ever. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED,” along with emojis of an engagement ring and a heart.
Team spokeswoman Alexandra Maund said Bonner and Thomas became a couple while spending time together in the WNBA bubble during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. The pair has been public about the relationship since 2021.
They got engaged last weekend in Las Vegas, where both appeared in the WNBA All-Star Game, Maund said.
Thomas, who came to Connecticut in a draft-day trade in 2014, is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and eight assists per game. Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season, is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.
The Sun (16-6) beat Atlanta at home on Thursday and visit the Dream on Saturday.
There have been other publicized off-the-court relationships in the WNBA, including the marriage of New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot and her former Chicago Sky teammate Allie Quigley. Liberty star Breanna Stewart met her wife, former WNBA player Marta Xargay, while they were playing together in Russia.
Bonner was married previously to former WNBA star Candice Dupree. They have 6-year-old twin daughters, Cali and Demi.
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with RB Melvin Gordon and put Dobbins on PUP list
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Melvin Gordon, pending a physical.
The Ravens announced the move on Friday, the same day they put running back J.K. Dobbins and fullback Patrick Ricard on the physically-unable-to-perform list. They also put defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, wide receiver Mike Thomas and defensive back Pepe Williams on the PUP list.
Baltimore put linebacker Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list and receiver Rashod Bateman on the did-not-report list.
The 30-year-old Gordon spent his past three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He ran for a career-low 318 yards on 90 carries in 10 games in 2022. Gordon was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers and ran for over 900 as recently as two seasons ago.
Yankees C Trevino placed on IL with right wrist tear, likely ending his season
NEW YORK — Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has a tear in his right wrist that will require surgery, likely sidelining him for the rest of the season.
The 30-year-old Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game against Kansas City. He has been playing with the injury throughout the season.
“I know how much this hurts, how invested he is obviously in our team,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “so certainly feel for him but it was getting to a point where we had to go get it taken care of.”
Trevino said he thinks surgery is the right move. He was unsure of when he got hurt other than remembering he started feeling the pain during spring training.
“I knew what I was getting myself into,” Trevino said. “I knew it was going to come to a point where I couldn’t take the pain anymore.”
Trevino is batting .210 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 55 games. He made the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove last year, when he hit .248 with a career-high 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 115 games after being acquired from Texas late in spring training.
To replace Trevino, catcher Ben Rortvedt was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He will get his first extended look since he was acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March 2022.
Rortvedt began this season on the injured list after undergoing surgery for an aneurysm in his left shoulder. He played five games with New York in May, going 2 for 7 and scoring two runs.
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon shatters women’s mile record for third world mark
MONACO — Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s mile record by nearly five seconds on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League for her third world mark of the past two months.
The 29-year-old finished in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to break the record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco.
Kipyegon broke the world records in both the 1500m and 5000m last month in Florence and Paris.
“It was a blessing to do this with these ladies,” Kipyegon said, according to a release on the event’s web site. “I can see that they are all happy for me and it is so emotional. It is a blessing. It just does not happen every time you run. I have to say thanks God for this.
“I really enjoyed the race. I came for that, I wanted to chase the world record and thanks god, it was amazing.”
Ireland’s Ciera Mageean was second in 4:14.8.
“When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500 WR. It was still in my head and in my mind,” Kipyegon said. “Thank God I did also the 1 mile and the 5000.”
Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.
The deal comes just four days before the Panthers are to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract heading to camp.
The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears from the ninth spot to get Young, giving them a potential long-term solution at quarterback — a position where they have struggled to find stability for years.
The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for Alabama, where he was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He finished second in school history with 8,356 career yards passing and 80 touchdowns.
He took over first-team reps in OTAs and is tracking to be the team’s Week 1 starter.
Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup
NICE, France — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup on Friday.
The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.
The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.
Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Belgian pair Goffin and Elise Mertens.
Alcaraz is back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles, then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.
The final is schedule for Sunday.
Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is chasing his next chance in Europe
Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is headed to Europe.
AS Monaco said Friday it has signed Walker for the upcoming season, which will mark Walker’s first playing stint in the EuroLeague.
The 6-foot guard was a three-time NBA All-Star in Charlotte, and then in his first season in Boston in 2019-20. But the 33-year-old Walker has missed significant time recently with knee issues, including playing 37 games with New York in 2021-22 and just nine games with Dallas last season.
Walker has averaged 19.3 points for his 12-year NBA career, which followed him almost single-handedly powering Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA championship in a remarkable late-season run.
Monaco won its first French pro league title last season by beating the Metropolitans 92 and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama.
Seattle Kraken lock up defenseman Vince Dunn with 4-year, $29.4 million contract
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken re-signed top defenseman Vince Dunn to a four-year, $29.4 million contract Friday, locking up one of their core pieces coming off the best season of his career.
Dunn, 26, had a career-high 14 goals and 64 points in the regular season playing in the top defensive pairing for the Kraken. Teamed with veteran Adam Larsson, Dunn enjoyed the breakout season many expected when he was taken by Seattle during the expansion draft before its inaugural season.
Dunn was a restricted free agent and the long-term contract avoided an arbitration hearing. The contract will run through the 2026-27 season and his $7.35 million annual average is the largest financial commitment made to date by the Kraken on a new contract. Goalie Philipp Grubauer signed a six-year, $35.4 million deal that averages $5.9 million per season before Seattle’s inaugural season in 2021-22.
Dunn appeared in 81 games in the regular season, sitting out only once to rest before the playoffs. In the postseason, Dunn’s production dipped as he managed only one goal and six assist in Seattle’s 14 playoff games. But he played more than 23 minutes per game in the postseason and was often called upon to try and slow down the top forward lines of Colorado and Dallas.
Dunn spent the first four seasons of his career in St. Louis and won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 at age 22. But he was a perfect target for Seattle after being exposed in the expansion draft as a foundational piece the Kraken could build around for the future.
Dunn is the third player from Seattle’s expansion draft group to sign a multi-year deal with the franchise. Forward Jared McCann, who had a career-high 40 goals and 70 points this past season, signed a five-year, $25 million extension in March 2022 that will keep him under contract with Seattle through the 2026-27 season.
Seattle also signed defenseman Will Borgen to a two-year deal this offseason. Borgen was a restricted free agent as well.
Home favorite Paolini beats top-ranked Kasatkina in Palermo Open quarterfinals
PALERMO, Sicily — Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina is out of the Palermo Open after losing to home favorite Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The fifth-seeded Paolini found herself 3-1 down in the deciding set and facing three break points but managed to rally and didn’t let Kasatkina get a look in as she went on to triumph 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
The Italian player will next face Sara Sorribes Tormo, who had lost six of her past seven quarterfinals. But the Spanish player got past that mental block by beating Clara Brunel 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen of China will face third-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the other semifinal on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club.
Zheng beat seventh-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States 6-4, 6-2. It was only Navarro’s second loss in her past seven matches.
Sherif eliminated Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-1.
