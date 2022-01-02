Colts activate QB Wentz from COVID-19 list
The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.
Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.
The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.
Also:
—Cincinnati returned QB Brandon Allen and linebacker Germaine Pratt to the active roster from the COVID-19 list. Receiver Trent Taylor is a COVID-19 replacement. Going on the list was tight end Scotty Washington of the practice squad.
The Bengals (9-6) host Kansas City and can clinch the AFC North title with a victory.
—Houston (4-11) added five players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: WRs Jalen Camp and Jordan Veasy; RB Jaylen Samuels; DB Cre’von LeBlanc; and offensive lineman Jordan Steckler.
NBA calls up 4th G League ref; Hawks’ McMillan in protocols
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols as it continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak.
Ref Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game.
Mitchell has worked in the G League since 2018. Her call-up comes as the NBA’s referee corps continues dealing with several officials who have either virus-related issues or injuries. So the refs, like most teams, have looked to the G League for help.
NBA teams saw 544 players get into at least one game in December alone, the most for any month — and any previous season — in league history. The single-season mark entering this year was 540, set last season; the NBA’s total this season entering Saturday was 567.
The league has had 11 head coaches in protocols at times this season, with the latest entry coming Saturday when Atlanta’s Nate McMillan joined the list. He’s the eighth head coach currently in protocols.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel rejoined his team Friday after a six-game absence and said it was a strain both mentally and physically.
“It’s something I really never want to do again,” Vogel said.
The Hawks took six of what had been their league-high 12 players in protocols off the list Saturday, including Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari.
And while eight teams started the day with at least five players apiece in various stages of the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, the number of players on the list was trending downward.
By late Saturday afternoon, the number of players revealed by teams to be in the protocols was around 100, about a 20% dip from the highest known figure the NBA was dealing with earlier in the week. The numbers fluctuate on almost an hourly basis; some players are closer to a return than others.
Among the big names coming off the list Saturday: Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hasn’t played since Dec. 10 — a 10-game absence so far, five with ankle issues and the last five after being put into the protocols.
Doncic is in line now to return Sunday against Oklahoma City. The Thunder placed their leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on the protocols list Saturday.
4-time Olympian Hilary Knight headlines US team for Beijing
MINNEAPOLIS — Hilary Knight was selected for a USA Hockey record-tying fourth Olympics, one of 15 players with prior Winter Games experience on the U.S. women’s national team seeking to defend its gold medal in Beijing next month.
The final 23-player roster was announced Saturday night at the second intermission of the NHL’s Winter Classic game in Minneapolis, where the players stood on mini-rinks next to the main ice for an introduction to the crowd at Target Field. Six players on the team are Minnesota natives.
Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women to make four Olympic hockey teams. Knight, the 32-year-old forward, broke the national team’s career world championships scoring record last summer that was previously held by Cammi Granato.
“You look at stats alone, she’s the most decorated player for our sport, from the U.S. side, anyway,” teammate Brianna Decker said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “But you look at how much she’s done off the ice as far as growing the game and being that image and being that figure for young girls to look up to, it’s incredible.”
Decker and fellow forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel and defenseman Lee Stecklein were all named to their third Olympic team.
The other returners from 2018 are defenseman Cayla Barnes, forward Hannah Brandt, forward Dani Cameranesi, goalie Alex Cavallini, goalie Nicole Hensley, defenseman Megan Keller, forward Kelly Pannek and goalie Maddie Rooney, who has rejoined the team after being sidelined by an injury that kept her out of the world championships last summer. Defenseman Megan Bozek and forward Alex Carpenter were on the 2014 team.
Baffert goes 1-2 in Sham Stakes with Ky Derby prospects
ARCADIA — Newgrange won the $100,000 Sham Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths ahead of stablemate Rockefeller at Santa Anita on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert two Kentucky Derby prospects.
Baffert earned his third straight win in the Grade 3 Sham for 3-year-olds and his eighth overall.
John Velazquez aboard Newgrange and Flavien Prat on Rockefeller hustled their mounts from the starting gate. Both settled into a steady rhythm, with Newgrange maintaining a one-length lead past the three-furlong pole.
Newgrange was in command turning for home and finished a mile in 1:38.32. Sent off as a 5-2 third choice, he paid $7.40, $3.40 and $2.40. Rockefeller, the 3-2 favorite in the field of five, returned $2.60 and $2.20.
“He had been training really well and working together with Rockefeller. The quality is there,” Baffert said via text from the nearby Rose Bowl where he was attending the New Year’s Day game between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Utah.
“I thought Rockefeller would be a little closer. We’ll have to figure things out on where the two go from here.”
Oviatt Class was another nose back in third and paid $2.40 to show for trainer Keith Desormeaux. Mackinnon, trained by Doug O’Neill and co-owned by Colorado Avalance defenseman Erik Johnson, finished fourth. Degree of Risk was fifth.
No Baffert-trained horses are currently eligible for Kentucky Derby qualifying points as part of his ban by Churchill Downs. It was the result of last year’s Derby winner, Medina Spirit, failing a post-race drug test for a substance that is banned on race day in Kentucky.
Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened
LONDON — Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka’s goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City.
For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win Saturday.
There was a 100th red card for Arsenal in the three decades of the Premier League — more than any other team — when Gabriel was sent off in the 59th minute. It was for a needless second booking for grabbing at Gabriel Jesus near the halfway line. The first yellow card had only been shown two minutes earlier for trying to scuff the penalty spot before Riyad Mahrez leveled.
The penalty had been awarded after Granit Xhaka brought down Bernardo Silva with a trailing leg and a tug at the City midfielder’s shirt.
Frustratingly for the Gunners, they had been denied a first-half penalty before Saka swept in the 31st-minute opener after Martin Odegaard fell when caught by Ederson’s left boot but the goalkeeper did appear to get the ball first.
And even after conceding the penalty in the 57th — which referee Stuart Attwell initially waved off before changing his mind after reviewing replays on a pitchside monitor — the hosts had a chance to retake the lead right away.
City defender Nathan Ake’s hooked, scrambling goal-line clearance prevented an own goal from Aymeric Laporte after he headed over goalkeeper Ederson. The ball fell to Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli who missed an open net and hit the post.
Then Arsenal was reduced to 10 men within a minute and Arsenal’s attempts to cling on to the point were thwarted by Laporte’s deflected shot reaching Rodri to score. As Rodri slid across the field to celebrate, joined by his City teammates, they were pelted with plastic water bottles and toilet rolls.
North Carolina QB Sam Howell to forgo senior season for NFL
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Howell’s decision was not surprising, but he made it official Saturday with a video posted on North Carolina football’s official Twitter account. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick.
The junior will leave college as North Carolina’s most prolific quarterback, with career records in yards passing (10,283) and total offense (11,292).
The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder from Indiana Trail, North Carolina, was a blue-chip recruit out of high school who changed his mind late and signed with the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown instead of Florid State.
John Isner gives US early lead over Canada at the ATP Cup
SYDNEY — John Isner beat Canada’s Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the United States an early 1-0 lead at the ATP Cup on Sunday.
Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match Sunday due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from having contracted COVID-19 at a recent tournament in the Middle East.
Isner saved the only break point he faced.
“I surprised myself with how well I played out here,” Isner said in his on-court interview. “You always work hard in the offseason, but you never really know what could happen in that first match of the year.”
Isner broke twice in the first set and used his strong serve to capitalize on the advantage. The American hit 10 aces and won 46% of his return points.
“I actually really like this court. It’s not too fast, which I prefer. It gives me a little time to swing out on my shots being so big. That helps me out a lot,” Isner said.
The team format sees two singles matches played and a concluding doubles.
In the other day match Sunday, defending champions Russia got off to a strong start when Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
In night matches, Italy played Australia and Germany took on Britain.
On the opening day Saturday, Argentina and Spain both cruised to 3-0 victories over Georgia and Chile, respectively. Serbia, despite playing without No. 1 Novak Djokovic, beat Norway 2-1 and Poland took advantage of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ injury-enforced absence in singles to beat Greece 2-1.
Ludwig wins World Cup luge race, pads season points lead
WINTERBERG, Germany — Johannes Ludwig of Germany won his fourth race of the season on Saturday and further padded his lead in the World Cup overall standings.
Ludwig finished his two runs in 1 minute, 44.679 seconds, posting the third-fastest time in both heats but benefiting when early leaders Nico Gleirscher of Austria and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy had trouble in their second runs.
Gleirscher finished second in 1:44.747 and fellow Austrian Wolfgang Kindl — who was only 18th after the first run — had a huge second run to finish third in 1:44.860. Fischnaller fell to seventh after his second-run issues.
Ludwig picked up 100 points and now has 675 points through eight races on the 13-race schedule this season. He leads Kindl by 124 points and has a 245-point lead over Roman Repilov of Russia, currently sitting in third place.
Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer was the top American in the men’s race, finishing 20th. Tucker West was 23rd and Jonny Gustafson was 28th.
Without Tsitsipas, Greece loses to Poland at ATP Cup
SYDNEY — Greece badly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament on Saturday.
The fourth-ranked Tsitsipas had to withdraw with an elbow problem ahead of his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Kamil Majchrzak had defeated Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 earlier.
Tsitsipas watched from the team bench, with ice wrapped around his right elbow, as the 1,076th-ranked Thanos was outclassed by Hurkacz.
Greece then gained some consolation when Tsitsipas combined with Pervolarakis in the doubles to overcome Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
Tsitsipas had an operation in late November, with a flare-up a concern ahead of this month’s Australian Open.
Friedrich’s World Cup bobsled winning streak comes to an end
SIGULDA, Latvia — Francesco Friedrich of Germany was undefeated in 2021. He won’t repeat the feat in 2022.
Friedrich’s 21-race World Cup winning streak was snapped Saturday, after his worst finish in more than four years. Rostislav Gaitiukevich of Russia was the surprise winner of a two-man race, teaming with Mikhail Mordasov to prevail in 1 minute, 39.23 seconds.
The British sled of Brad Hall and Greg Cackett was second in 1:39.33, while Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer of Austria got third in 1:39.40.
Friedrich couldn’t overcome trouble at the top of the track in both runs, and he and brakeman Alexander Schuller finished 12th in 1:39.84. It matched Friedrich’s worst finish in any World Cup race since Nov. 24, 2017, when he was 12th in a two-man race at Whistler, Canada.
And with the Olympics looming next month, the rest of the bobsled circuit now knows that Friedrich — who still will be the gold-medal favorite in two- and four-man at the Beijing Games — can be beaten.
2-time US champion Bradie Tennell withdraws from nationals
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week’s nationals.
Tennell, who has missed the season’s main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury. She still could make the American squad for February’s Olympics by petitioning for a spot.
But with several other top skaters competing in Nashville, that seems a long shot.
Tennell, 23 and a member of the 2018 Olympic team, said on social media: “I made the hardest decision of my life to withdraw from nationals due to my ongoing foot injury. I don’t really know how to put into words what I’m feeling right now. I normally try to keep things light, but this hurts. I don’t like to give up when things get hard, but time has not been my friend this year and now it’s run out.”
Her withdrawal likely leaves two-time national champ Alysa Liu — who was beaten by Tennell in 2021 for the U.S. title — 2018 Olympian Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn as the top contenders for the team. The national championships begin Thursday for the women.
Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane
CALGARY, Alberta — Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks.
Calgary Police said in a statement Saturday that its Airport Unit officers responded at 5:45 p.m. Friday to reports of a disturbance on an Air Canada flight. The statement did not say who caused the disturbance or if there were any arrests, and police did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press for further information. Air Canada also had yet to respond to a request for information.
The team members were heading home from the junior championships in Red Deer and Edmonton that were canceled Wednesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
