CSUN will not field women’s basketball team due to opt outs
The women’s basketball team at Cal State University in Northridge doesn’t have enough athletes to safely compete this season after six women opted out of playing because of concerns about the novel coranvirus, the school said Thursday.
The Matadors had 12 players to start preseason camp but six of those then decided not to play. Another player can’t return to campus from out of the country because of travel limitations. That has left only six available players.
Athletic director Mike Izzi said in a statement: “Student-athlete safety will always be our priority. Given the number of students that have voluntarily elected to opt-out of competition this year, our women’s basketball team will not be able to have a healthy and safe opportunity to compete this season. There is no question that supporting the welfare of student-athletes is what drives us, making our direction clear.”
UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll
SAN FRANCISCO — UCLA is the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 for the first time since 2011-12.
The Bruins, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press preseason poll, received nine first-place votes and 251 points Thursday from a panel of 23 media members who cover the league.
No. 18 Arizona State was second with 246 points and five first-place votes. No. 22 Oregon, the defending conference regular-season champion, had seven first-place votes and 241 points.
Stanford finished fourth with one first-place vote and 209 points.
The Bruins had a shaky start in their first season under coach Mick Cronin in 2019-20, but finished strong to be in position for an NCAA Tournament berth before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. UCLA has several players back from that team, including All-Pac-12 guard Chris Smith.
Arizona State got a boost with the return of guards Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr., and coach Bobby Hurley brought in a stellar recruiting class headed by guard Josh Christopher.
Reyna follows dad, mom, among 6 debuts as US ties Wales 0-0
Gio Reyna followed his father and mother onto U.S. national soccer teams, showing an insightful passing ability similar to his dad’s, and the Americans tied Wales 0-0 in an exhibition at Swansea on Thursday night.
The match ended a 10-month layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reyna, who has gotten regular playing time at Borussia Dortmund, debuted a day before his 18th birthday and his distribution keyed the U.S. attack, much the way former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna did for many of his 112 appearances from 1994 to 2006.
Gio’s mother, the former Danielle Egan, played six matches for the American women in 1993 and married Claudio in 1997.
Reyna, who played 78 minutes, was among six players who made debuts, joined in the starting lineup by Yunus Musah, a midfielder with Valencia who turns 18 on Nov. 19; and 19-year-old midfielder Konrad de la Fuente, who waits his first Barcelona senior team appearance.
Ivy League cancels winter sports because of COVID-19
The Ivy League became the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.
The decision Thursday came 13 days before the scheduled start of the college basketball season. The league had decided this past summer, when it canceled fall sports, not to allow any of its sports to start play before early December.
“Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner,” the Ivy League presidents said in a joint statement. “Student-athletes, their families and coaches are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health — and we do not make this decision lightly.
“While these decisions come with great disappointment and frustration, our commitment to the safety and lasting health of our student-athletes and wider communities must remain our highest priority.”
Coaches and athletes were informed of the news on video conference calls Thursday evening.
The news comes as the coronavirus cases are soaring across the U.S. Newly confirmed cases per day in the U.S. have rocketed more than 70% over the past two weeks, reaching an average of about 127,000 — the highest on record. And the number of people hospitalized with the virus hit an all-time high of more than 65,000.
NFL television ratings see 6% decline at midseason point
The NFL was not expected to be immune from the ratings declines that have hit all sports this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and presidential election. But the declines are not as bad as feared at the beginning of the season.
Games are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen, a 6% decline from last year. Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games.
“Considering all the issues the NFL has had to deal with, the ratings are OK,” said Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company. “It hasn’t been a great year for ratings considering everything that has happened, but they aren’t in the toilet either.”
Sports consultant Marc Ganis cited the lack of preseason games to build up fan interest, and all four major professional sports playing in September as other reasons for this year’s slow start.
The ratings also didn’t suffer precipitous declines compared to the last presidential election cycle in 2016, when they were down 14% compared to 2015.
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
LOS ANGELES — The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be the headline performer on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The Weeknd said he’s humbled by the opportunity. He posted a photo of himself with the logo of the halftime show on social media to announce the news.
Plans finalized to have 40 teams in Mohegan ‘Bubbleville’
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Final plans were announced Thursday for 11 days of college basketball this month inside a modified bubble at the Mohegan Sun resort casino in Connecticut.
The event, dubbed “Bubbleville” will include 40 teams playing 45 games in tournaments that were either relocated or created to be played at the resort between Nov. 25 and Dec 5.
The event was organized by he Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which holds its men’s Tip-Off Tournament and Women’s Challenge at Mohegan Sun every year, and the Gazelle Group, which runs the Empire Classic and the Legends Classic, both of which are normally held in New York.
The Mohegan Sun had already developed protocols for coronavirus testing, cleaning and managing sports during the pandemic. It also has its own medical staff and facilities to treat and isolate anyone who may be infected.
UConn coach Hurley: 2-week pause threatens start of season
STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team’s season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks.
Hurley said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.
But contracts for those games have not been signed. Hurley said ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult and he won’t put his team’s health in jeopardy to open the season this month.
Spurs promote Mitch Johnson to replace departed Tim Duncan
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have promoted assistant coach Mitch Johnson to fill the position vacated by former star Tim Duncan.
Duncan, the Spurs’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams — joined the team as an assistant coach in July 2019. He had worked off and on the previous three seasons with San Antonio’s post players following his retirement.
Duncan was not expected to be a longtime assistant for Gregg Popovich, who still has Will Hardy, Becky Hammon and Chip Engelland as veteran assistants, along with newly promoted Darius Songaila.
Johnson was named an assistant coach with the Spurs last year after three seasons as an assistant coach for the Austin Spurs, the team’s G League affiliate, whom he helped guide to the 2018 championship.
Steffen US No 1 keeper despite lack of Man City playing time
Zack Steffen figures to make a rare appearance in goal Thursday when the United States plays Wales in Swansea.
The 25-year-old is the top American goalkeeper but has played two matches since December, missing the second half of last season with a knee injury while on loan to Fortuna Düsseldorf and then spending most of this season on Manchester City’s bench after taking over from Claudio Bravo as Ederson’s backup.
“I’m really happy with where I’m at right now,” Steffen said Tuesday. “I want to be on the field, but I’ll keep working hard and keep pushing those guys in front of me and they’ll keep pushing me.”
The U.S. had a long history of top goalkeepers, with Tony Meola starting at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, Kasey Keller in 1998 and 2006, Brad Friedel in 2002 and Tim Howard in 2010 and 2014.
Howard was still the top choice at age 38 when the Americans were eliminated from qualifying for the 2018 tournament with the October 2017 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago. Steffen appears to have emerged as the new No. 1 over 36-year-old Brad Guzan, 29-year-old Bill Hamid and 31-year-old Sean Johnson heading into the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying next September.
White Sox say they understand ‘seriousness’ La Russa case
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case and will have more to say once it plays out in court.
“Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending matter,” the team said Thursday in a statement. “Once his case reaches resolution in the courts, we will have more to say. The White Sox understand the seriousness of these charges.”
La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager who won a World Series with Oakland and two more with St. Louis, blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The case was filed on Oct. 28 — one day before his hiring — after tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. He has pleaded not guilty.
Tokyo Olympics may allow foreign fans; there will be rules
TOKYO — Next year’s re-scheduled Tokyo Olympics will be like no other, particularly for non-Japanese fans if they are allowed to enter in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto, after a meeting Thursday about infection countermeasures, confirmed for the first time that a limited number of non-Japanese fans may be allowed to attend.
But there will be some stringent guidelines, rule books to follow, and health apps to track fans and monitor the spread of the infection.
Interstate youth hockey suspended in New England, New Jersey
The governors in the six New England states and in New Jersey have suspended interstate youth hockey competitions through the end of the year because of rising coronavirus cases.
The suspension, which starts Saturday, affects public schools, private schools and youth leagues. It does not apply to collegiate hockey teams, professional hockey teams, or the U.S. national hockey teams, which are still subject to existing COVID-19 safety protocols.
“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the governors said in a statement Thursday.
Sabalenka advances to 6th quarterfinal of season in Linz
LINZ, Austria — Aryna Sabalenka eased past Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-0, 6-3 Thursday to advance to her sixth quarterfinal of the season at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka condeded just three points on serve in the 26-minute opening set and saved all nine break points she faced.
“I came here for the title and I will do everything to get it,” Sabalenka said in an on-court interview.
The top-seeded Sabalenka, who won four of her five previous quarterfinals, next plays French qualifier Oceane Dodin, who defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-4.
The second-seeded Elise Martens outlasted Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 and next takes on Veronika Kudermetova, who defeated Arantxa Rus 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Also, French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska rallied to defeat 2018 Linz champion Camila Giorgi 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal against the fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Maguire marks captaincy with goal, England beats Ireland 3-0
LONDON — Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored as England dominated Ireland in a 3-0 victory on Thursday.
The friendly at an empty Wembley Stadium allowed 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to make his England debut as a second-half substitute.
Hamilton poised for record-equaling 7th F1 title in Turkey
Having already broken the record for Formula One race wins, Lewis Hamilton can equal the mark for championship titles this weekend at the Turkish Grand Prix.
Hamilton only needs to finish ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to secure his seventh F1 title, equaling Michael Schumacher’s record.
“It was far beyond my wildest dreams thinking that we’d get to seven,” said Hamilton, who won his first world title with McLaren in 2008 but only added his second in 2014 after leaving to join Mercedes. “Getting one world championship was great and then it was very tough obviously to get the second.”
Hamilton has dominated the sport since that move to Mercedes and this season the British driver broke Schumacher’s record of 92 race wins. He is looking for his 94th on Sunday, and enters the race with an 85-point lead over Bottas in the championship standings.
The Finnish driver needs to score eight points more than Hamilton in Istanbul to keep his challenge alive. Hamilton could even clinch the title in some scenarios even if he finishes behind his teammate, for instance if Bottas is third (15 points) and Hamilton places sixth (eight points) or better. If both fail to finish Sunday’s race the title will be Hamilton’s, with only 78 points available in the three races to follow.
All-female W Series to feature at 8 F1 races next season
The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motor sports, organizers said Thursday.
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton called the partnership “very, very important” when it comes to bringing more women into racing.
“When we talk about diversity people often think that we’re talking about having more people of color. It’s not just that,” Hamilton said at the Turkish F1 GP in Istanbul. “It is having more women involved. At the moment it is a male-dominated sport and that does need to change.”
The new partnership will see W Series events held as support races during eight of next season’s 23 F1 weekends, although no decision had been made on the exact dates and locations.
Texas QB Ehlinger, Memphis QB White among Campbell finalists
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Memphis quarterback Brady White and Washington cornerback Elijah Molden are among 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy give to the college football’s top scholar-athlete.
The finalists announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation come from all levels of college football and must have at least a 3,2 grade-point average and be a senior or graduate student.
The other finalists are Tennessee offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy; Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley; Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho; Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris; Grand Valley State linebacker Tyler Bradfield; Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens; Alabama State running back Ezra Gray; Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman; and Hampden-Sydney offensive lineman Tyler Howerton.
World Surf League finals to be held at Lower Trestles
SAN DIEGO — The World Surf League’s 2021 men’s and women’s season championships will be decided with a new format at the renowned Lower Trestles in San Diego County in September.
It will be the first time the men’s tour has finished in California. The women’s tour finished in Huntington Beach in 2012.
The WSL Finals waiting period will run from Sept. 8-17. The top five men and top five women will compete for their respective titles in a new surf-off format during the single-day competition at one of the world’s best surf breaks.
The switch to the new format had been planned for some time. With the 2020 tour canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials had time to fine tune the competition for the 2021 season.
Previously, the tour finished in Hawaii, with the men surfing at one location and the women at another.
