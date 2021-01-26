Alabama hires ex-Jacksonville coach Marrone as assistant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban has added another former NFL head coach to his offensive staff.
Saban announced Monday the hiring of ex-Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone to coach the offensive line. Marrone joins new offensive coordinator and former Houston Texans and Penn State coach Bill O’Brien.
Marrone spent four years leading the Jaguars, taking them to the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season. He spent two seasons as the Bills head coach from 2013-14.
“He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line,” Saban said. “He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville.
“Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players.”
Before heading to the NFL, Marrone was head coach at his alma mater Syracuse for four seasons (2009-12).
The Jaguars fired Marrone on Jan. 4 shortly after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.
Virginia Tech indefinitely suspends guard Tyrece Radford
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has indefinitely suspended starting guard Tyrece Radford from all men’s basketball team activities.
In a release Monday school school officials said Radford failed to uphold “the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.”
The release also stated there would be no further comment until the matter is resolved.
Radford, 6-foot-2 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is second on the Hokies in scoring (11.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.3). He has started all 14 games this season for 20th-ranked Virginia Tech.
He had 18 points and 12 rebounds when the Hokies beat then-No. 19 Duke 74-67 on Jan. 12, prompting Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski to say Radford was “the best player on the court.”
“Double-double,” Krzyzewski said, “but his intensity, how hard he played really helps their team immensely,”
Southern Hills to replace Trump National for ‘22 PGA
The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after the PGA of America cut ties with former President Donald Trump.
The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. The PGA voted to terminate that contract, signed in 2014, after the Trump-fueled riot at he U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.
Southern Hills was not scheduled to host the PGA Championship until 2030.
The club was announced Monday as the 2021 host, which means it will get back-to-back big events starting with the Senior PGA Championship this May. That was one of the reasons it was appealing to move up Southern Hills in the PGA Championship rotation. The PGA of America already has a staff on site in Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with an operations blueprint that won’t need much work.
MLS to open season on April 3; title game set for Dec. 11
Major League Soccer will open the next season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11.
Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22.
But the announcement Monday came amid ongoing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and whether fans will be able to attend games, especially at the start of the season.
As a result, the league has invoked the agreement’s “force majeure” clause to reopen negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement.
The league and the players’ union had two difficult negotiations a year ago — one in February before the start of the season, and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season.
Earlier this month, MLS proposed paying the players their full salaries this season in exchange for a two-year extension of the current CBA. The Major League Soccer Players Union countered that it would not be rushed into negotiations.
There’s also uncertainty about the league’s three Canadian teams. Because of travel restrictions, the Canadian teams had to relocate to the United States to finish last season. Toronto played home games in Connecticut, Montreal was moved to Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey and Vancouver shared Providence Park with the Portland Timbers.
Major League Soccer will grow to 27 teams this season with the addition of expansion Austin. There will be 13 teams in the Western Conference and 14 in the East.
The regular season will conclude Nov. 7 and the playoffs will open Nov. 19. The date of the league’s All-Star game has not been set. The league will announce a broadcast schedule in coming weeks.
Teams will remain under strict COVID-19 protocols.
Austin FC reaches naming rights deal for Q2 Stadium
AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer expansion franchise Austin FC has reached a naming rights deal for its new $260 million stadium with Q2 Holdings, Inc., a developer of online banking software.
Financial terms of the deal were not released at Monday’s announcement for rebranding Q2 Stadium, a 20,500-seat facility that was a major link to bringing the club to Austin.
As part of the deal, Austin-based Q2 and Austin FC will send about $150,000 to local non-profit organizations.
The deal is another layer of the club signing financial deals with Austin-based companies. YETI, a drinkware and cooler company, is the official jersey sponsor.
The stadium is still under construction and isn’t expected to host an MLS match until June. The league announced Monday it plans to start the 2021 season April 3.
Pirates sign catcher Joe Hudson to minor league contract
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Pittsburgh announced the deal on Monday. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels.
Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist last year.
Hudson was a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 first-year player draft.
IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference
ROME — The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.
The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization, “Sport e Salute,” that was created at the start of 2019 to run the country’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI).
“The Olympic Charter categorically prohibits an Olympic committee from being operated by the government and right now Sport e Salute is an operating branch of the government,” CONI president Giovanni Malagò said.
Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and from hearing their national anthem being played.
A last-minute change from the government was virtually ruled out with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte intending to offer his resignation on Tuesday amid a separate political crisis, his office said Monday.
US women’s basketball to train in South Carolina next week
Dawn Staley is going to be busy next week.
The South Carolina coach will be pulling double duty leading the fourth-ranked Gamecocks and running a USA Basketball training camp at the school from Feb. 4-7.
“It’s been a year since we’ve been together for a training camp, and I’m excited to step back on the court with the USA National Team,” said Staley, who is also the U.S. Olympic team coach. “We’ve got a great mix of veteran leadership and younger players, most of whom know how I run practices, and I anticipate we’ll have four extremely competitive days of practice here in South Carolina. We’re missing a few pieces of the puzzle, we have 36 players in our pool, but it will be incredibly helpful in our preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.”
Staley’s college team will be playing at Auburn on the first night of the camp, so U.S. assistant coaches Cheryl Reeve and Dan Hughes will be in charge. Assistant Jen Rizzotti won’t attend because she is busy coaching her George Washington team. South Carolina assistant Lisa Boyer and Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson will also serve as court coaches during the four-day camp.
Four-time Olympians Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi won’t be at the camp, but veteran medalists Sylvia Fowles, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner will be among the 19 players in attendance. South Carolina great A’ja Wilson will also be there. She had a statue erected in her honor in front of the Gamecocks’ home arena last week.
Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, who isn’t in the national team pool, will attend the training session. She could be added to the pool later.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to open July 23, postponed from last year, and IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers pushed back last week against reports that the Games would be canceled. The U.S. has won six consecutive Olympic gold medals.
MLB, USA Baseball start combine ahead of pushed-back draft
CARY, N.C. — Major League Baseball and the U.S. Baseball Federation will hold a showcase for prospects ahead of the amateur draft, which has been pushed back to July 11-13 and will hold its first night in Atlanta.
The first MLB draft combine will be held at the USA Baseball training complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 20-28. The top 88 high school prospects will be invited to play eight games from June 20-26, ending in bronze and gold medal games. The event will include medical and performance assessments for invited players.
Participants of the first MLB Draft League will be invited to attend assessments. The Draft League, announced in November, is a wood-bat circuit in which each of five or six teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft. The founding members are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey: the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.
Sago, Schroeder are part of NBA’s first two-woman ref crew
With more female referees now in the NBA than ever before, it was only a matter of time before two women would be scheduled to work the same game.
And Monday was that day.
Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder make up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together. Sean Wright was picked to be crew chief, Sago the referee and Schroeder the umpire.
Sago and Schroeder have worked games together before; they were part of three-woman crews in the G League. But at the NBA level, it’s a first — and it’s a game they’ve been looking forward to since they saw it on the internally distributed schedule a month ago. The crews for games are not announced publicly until 9 a.m. Eastern on game days.
“This is a big deal,” Schroeder said. “It’s like my feminist dreams come true, that like my personal values are colliding with my professional values and it’s awesome.”
The NBA has used 76 officials so far this season; seven are women, already the most to work games during any season in league history. Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Simone Jelks, Danielle Scott, Dannica Mosher, Sago and Schroeder are all working games this season; Scott and Mosher are non-staff, the other five are members of the full-time NBA officiating roster.
“It’s so cool,” Sago said. “All of us, we’re so happy and excited to work together. We just have a good group of females, we’re all close, we have great relationships and we share these moments.”
Clemson starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr plans to transfer
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the first player to be leaving the Tigers’ top 15 defense that was projected to have all 11 starters returning next season.
A team spokesman said Monday the athletic department’s compliance office confirmed Jones had entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Jones, a 6-0, 220-pound redshirt sophomore from Nashville, Tennessee, started seven games this season in helping the defense lead the Atlantic Coast Conference and finish 15th nationally with 326 yards allowed per game.
“Clemson family has been the absolute best, I wouldn’t trade these last 3 years for the world,” Jones posted on social media.
That group was expected to stay together into next season as several standouts like linebacker James Skalski, safety Nolan Turner and cornerback Derion Kendrick all chose to return for another college season.
Skalski and Turner took advantage of an allowable sixth season granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus. Kendrick, a junior, was considered a first- or second-round NFL draft pick, but returned for another season.
Tennis Canada cancels Junior Nationals
Tennis Canada has canceled its Fischer Indoor Junior National tournaments due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournaments affected are the under-12 and U14 events in Montreal and the U16 and U18 events in Toronto. All four tournaments were scheduled to begin in March.
Tennis Canada said government health and travel restrictions related to the pandemic, as well as wanting to ensure the safety of those involved, were factors in the decision.
Canada’s tennis governing body added that although it’s not organizing any events for the first quarter of 2021, plans currently remain in place for the rest of the year.
MORE NOTES
Boston College has postponed two men’s basketball games this week because of positive COVID-19 tests, prompting the Atlantic Coast Conference to juggle its schedule.
The Eagles were set to play Clemson on Wednesday and No. 25 Louisville on Saturday.
Instead, the ACC announced that Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday night.
The conference also rescheduled Georgia Tech’s game at Louisville for Feb. 1. The teams were initially set to play on Jan. 9, but COVID-19 protocols led to the Yellow Jackets postponing four straight games.
With the revamped schedule, Georgia Tech will now play three games in a seven-day period, beginning with Tuesday’s game at Duke followed by a home game against No. 16 Florida State on Saturday.
___
Thursday night’s women’s basketball game between Maryland and Rutgers has been postponed “as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”
The postponement was announced in a press release issued by Maryland. There was no explanation regarding COVID-19 issues of either team.
Maryland and Rutgers will work out a makeup date in coordination with the Big Ten.
___
The Atlanta Hawks will allow a small number of fans for the first time this season when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
The team is permitting 8% capacity at State Farm Arena, which means a socially distanced crowd of about 1,300 in an arena that seats nearly 17,000.
The Hawks had initially hoped to have fans for the first time at their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day game last week, but a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a delay.
Face coverings will be required at all times in the arena, which will have contactless entry, screening and transactions, as well as touchless hand sanitizer stations and restroom fixtures. Plexiglass dividers have been installed in concessions areas and some seating areas. Additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures also will be in place.
___
___
The National Hockey League has postponed the Tampa Bay at Carolina game scheduled for Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns with the Hurricanes.
It’s the fourth consecutive Carolina game that has been postponed, and the Lightning’s game in Raleigh on Thursday could also be in danger. Tuesday’s game has been moved to Feb. 22 as part of several changes to the schedule.
The team had six players on the NHL’s COVID-19 unavailable list when it was last released Sunday.
Carolina, Dallas, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay have all had games postponed because of the pandemic. Those teams all play in the realigned Central Division.
___
Texas coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolation.
“I am working remotely and and look forward to joining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart said in a statement released by the school.
The No. 5 Longhorns haven’t played in more than a week after two games were postponed because of novel coronavirus problems at Iowa State and TCU.
Texas is scheduled to host No. 24 Oklahoma on Tuesday. The school did not immediately announce who would coach in that game.
Texas was missing three players in its most previous game, a win over Kansas State, including freshman starter Greg Brown, although a reason for their absences was not announced.
___
The Chattanooga Mocs have postponed a pair of men’s basketball games after a positive COVID-19 test among the team’s Tier 1 personnel.
Chattanooga has postponed Wednesday night’s game at ETSU and Saturday’s trip to Furman. Tier 1 personnel includes players, coaches and essential support staff.
This is Chattanooga’s first schedule change since the start of the season. The Mocs’ season opener was changed from Bellarmine to Lander with their second game postponed a couple weeks due to issues with both of the Kentucky-based programs.
___
The Southern Conference postponed three games because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Furman and Chattanooga men’s basketball programs.
UNC Greensboro at Furman on Monday night and Chattanooga’s visit to East Tennessee on Wednesday night were postponed, and Chattanooga’s game at Furman scheduled for Saturday also was called off.
Furman’s next scheduled game is Feb. 3 at Samford, while Chattanooga is slated to return to the court at Western Carolina the same day. ___
Minnesota’s premier sled dog race will take place beginning next week, but this year spectators will not be part of the event.
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon traditionally attracts thousands of spectators at the start of the race in Duluth, at checkpoints, and at the finish in Grand Portage. But, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, spectators have been told to stay home and watch the race online.
Race officials, mushers, handlers and the hundreds of volunteers will be required to wear a face covering.
It’s a big field this year with more than 70 mushers registered between three races, WDIO-TV reports.
The race has been held every January since 1980. At about 400 miles, the event is billed as the longest sled dog race in the lower 48 states and is a qualifier for the Iditarod in Alaska.
___
There were eight positive tests out of 2,518 English Premier League players and club staff who were tested twice last week.
The results follow 16 cases announced last Monday, and 36 the Monday before that.
All eight positives last week were recorded in the first round of testing from Monday, Jan. 18 to Thursday, Jan. 21. There were no positive tests from Friday, Jan. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 24.
All of the individuals who tested positive have to self-isolate for 10 days.
___
The Belgian soccer federation says amateur competitions should be suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Professional soccer and the Belgian Cup competition will be able to continue with no fans at stadiums. The amateur teams in the Belgian Cup will be granted a special permission to play.
The federation says only kids under 12 will be allowed to continue playing.
The federation says the financial consequences of the pandemic have been “huge” and that it has already spent 8 million euros ($9.55 million) in aid to clubs.
Belgium has been hit hard by the pandemic. The country of 11.5 million inhabitants has reported more than 20,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
