Lakers waive 2-time champion guard Quinn Cook
LOS ANGELES — Backup guard Quinn Cook has been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The defending NBA champions announced the move Wednesday, shortly before Cook’s contract would have been guaranteed.
Cook averaged 2.1 points while appearing in 16 games this season for the Lakers, who also waived him in November before re-signing him in December.
Cook was a popular locker room presence who was also a backup on last season’s title-winning team, averaging 5.1 points while winning his second NBA championship ring in three years. Before joining the Lakers in 2019, Cook spent two seasons with Golden State.
Cook’s departure opens a second roster spot for the Lakers, whose need for a backup center has seemed obvious lately. Marc Gasol has started 32 games for Los Angeles, and All-Star big man Anthony Davis is out for at least three more weeks with a calf injury.
The Lakers (22-10) are on their first three-game losing streak of the season heading into their game at NBA-leading Utah on Wednesday night.
COVID forces postponement of San Jose-Vegas game
San Jose’s game against Vegas scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed after a Sharks player entered the NHL’s COVID protocol.
It’s the 36th NHL game this season to be postponed for virus-related issues and 40th counting the Texas snowstorm that affected Dallas.
The Sharks’ facilities have been closed. The team canceled practice Wednesday but said that decision and the postponement “was made out of an abundance of caution.”
The NHL had a season-low eight players on its COVID protocol list on Tuesday, five of them from Philadelphia. That’s down from a season high of 59 just 11 days ago.
Jose Abreu tests positive for virus; Miller says he had it
American League MVP José Abreu tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend a few days away from the Chicago White Sox, while Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller told a St. Louis newspaper he tested positive 10 days before reporting to camp.
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday in a statement that Abreu is “completely asymptomatic.” Hahn said testing also showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and the Cuban slugger believes he had a mild case of the virus in January.
Suns’ Booker replaces Lakers’ Davis in NBA All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was selected Wednesday to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Booker to take Davis’ spot a day after Booker was snubbed by the league’s head coaches for a reserve spot in the March 7 game in Atlanta.
“Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that,” Lakers star LeBron James tweeted after Booker was left out Tuesday.
Davis, voted in as a reserve, is sidelined by a strained right calf.
Booker received his second straight All-Star selection, both as an injury replacement. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field.
Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington’s win streak
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Washington 135-116 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards’ season-high five-game winning streak.
Paul George had 30 points before leaving with 7:19 remaining because of a minutes restriction after a toe injury. The Clippers had four bench players in double figures as their reserves outscored the Wizards’ subs 58-29.
Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer at 32.9 points per game, finished with 28 points and 10 assists. Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Washington cut an 18-point deficit to five going into the fourth quarter. But the Clippers’ bench was too much even with top reserve Lou Williams resting. Terrance Mann scored their first seven points in the period.
Westbrook scored on his offensive rebound, getting the Wizards within nine. They never got any closer, and were outscored 21-8 as the Clippers went up 132-110.
Reggie Jackson sandwiched consecutive 3-pointers between two dunks by Ivica Zubac, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson finished with 17 points. Marcus Morris hit one of LA’s eight 3s in the fourth.
Leonard and George teamed up for the Clippers’ first eight points of the third.
Canadiens fire coach Claude Julien amid losing stretch
MONTREAL — The struggling Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller on Wednesday following a three-game skid.
Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme was appointed interim coach, and Alex Burrows was added to the Canadiens’ coaching staff.
After a one-week break in their schedule, the Canadiens have lost three in a row. They’ve lost five of six and six of eight since a strong start.
A 5-4 shootout loss in Ottawa against the Senators on Tuesday night marked the end of the line for Julien, who returned for his second go-round as Montreal’s coach midway through the 2016-17 season.
The Canadiens were battling the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the North Division earlier in the season but have since dropped into fourth.
Julien had to leave the team during the first round of the playoffs last year in Toronto when he had a stent installed in a coronary artery. Muller took over the head coaching duties and the Habs extended the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers to six games before bowing out.
Rapinoe-led US beats Argentina 6-0 to win SheBelieves Cup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Megan Rapinoe scored twice and the United States won the SheBelieves Cup title with a 6-0 victory over Argentina on Wednesday night
The United States is undefeated in 37 games in a row overall and 53 on American soil.
Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored, and the U.S. women also become the first team to have three straight shutouts in the SheBelieves Cup, which is in its sixth year.
The United States shut out Canada in the round-robin tournament opener and then downed Brazil 2-0 on Sunday. Earlier Wednesday, Brazil beat Canada 2-0 at Exploria Stadium. Brazil finished second.
Argentina, a late addition after Japan dropped out because of coronavirus concerns, did not win a match but did impress with gritty performances.
Rapinoe scored in the 16th minute with a well-timed strike on a through ball from Rose Lavelle for the early lead.
Rapinoe added another in the 26th minute, tapping in a cross from Lloyd. Rapinoe is the top all-time SheBelieves scorer with seven goals, including three in this edition.
Hectic finish awaits all NBA teams in 2nd half of season
The second half of the NBA schedule will be hectic, all the way to the end.
The league on Wednesday released the list of games that will be played between March 10 and May 16, with Memphis and San Antonio — two of the teams that dealt with long unplanned shutdowns because of coronavirus-related issues — set to play 40 times apiece, tied for the most in the league during the 68-day sprint to the end of the regular season.
And every team is scheduled to play on the final day of the regular season, a rarity. The 15 games on May 16 will mark the first time that every NBA team plays on the same day since Nov. 25, 2016 — and the first time all have done so on the final day of the regular season since April 16, 2014.
The season reopens following the All-Star break on March 10 when Washington visits Memphis and San Antonio goes to Dallas.
Most of the league resumes on March 11, with 21 teams playing their second-half openers that night, and the remaining five — Denver, Cleveland, Utah, Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers — get back to game action on March 12.
That means the Cavaliers, Lakers and Jazz, all of whom end their first-half schedules on March 3, get the longest All-Star breaks in the league at nine days apiece. Washington, Memphis and San Antonio get the shortest breaks, all six days.
Teams will finish the season averaging about 15 back-to-backs, about three more per team than was the case last season but still well below the norm before the league made player rest a scheduling priority and changed its methods three years ago.
There are only two instances of teams having four games in five days in the season’s second half, both toward the very end.
NBC to air Paralympic coverage in prime time for first time
NBC will air coverage of the Paralympics during prime time for the first time this summer.
NBCUniversal announced Wednesday that 1,200 hours of programming will air across NBC’s linear and digital channels from the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. That includes more than 200 hours on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel.
NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel said he expects NBC’s prime time coverage from the Paralympics to total four hours over multiple nights.
“It’s unreal and incredible. I’m so ecstatic,” said 13-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long, who is looking to compete in her fifth Games in swimming. “It’s time to show the world the diversity in disability and challenges we face, but also how incredible we are. It is nice being showcased for our work and elite-ness.”
The Games are scheduled to begin in six months after being postponed last year because of the pandemic.
Weightlifting risks being dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC warned weightlifting’s troubled governing body again on Wednesday the sport faces being dropped from the 2024 Paris Olympics if doping and leadership issues are not dealt with.
The situation at the International Weightlifting Federation “is becoming increasingly serious,” the Olympic body said, citing a failure to follow its previous advice about how to improve anti-doping efforts.
The IWF has been in turmoil since irregular finances and doping cover-ups under long-time president Tamás Aján were exposed last year by German broadcaster ARD.
Aján later resigned from the IWF and gave up his honorary membership of the IOC before the allegations were confirmed by Canadian investigator Richard McLaren.
Weightlifting’s Olympic reputation was already tarnished by more than 50 positive doping tests in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games.
The IOC previously cut one medal event and 64 athlete entries from weightlifting’s program at the Tokyo Olympics this year.
On Wednesday, the IOC said it could also cut the quota of IWF officials allowed to attend in Tokyo.
Bruins D Lauzon out at least a month with broken hand
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand and will be out at least a month.
Lauzon left Sunday’s outdoor game against Philadelphia after one shift. The team said Wednesday that he will be reevaluated after four weeks.
Lauzon, 23, has three assists in 16 games for the Bruins this season. He has averaged 18:32 in ice time per game on the No. 1 defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy, taking on an increased role with the departure of Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug this offseason.
Defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril also have missed time recently. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Zboril should return Thursday and Grzelcyk shortly after that, but Miller’s knee is still sore.
NHL down to a season-low 8 players on COVID list
The NHL is down to a season-low eight players on the COVID-19 list after play on Tuesday night, five of them on the Philadelphia Flyers.
That’s a marked improvement in the 11 days since the league had a season-high 59 players on the list.
The Flyers have moved into third among NHL teams, with players spending a combined total of 98 days on the list, one more than Buffalo.
Only the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens remain perfect so far this season. Neither Canadian team has had a player put on the list.
The St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs each have had a player added to the COVID-19 list over the past few days, bringing the total number of players who have spent at least one day on it to 126.
Original 9, Hewitt in Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021
Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the women’s professional tour are the first group elected together to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, joining Lleyton Hewitt and Dennis Van der Meer in the Class of 2021.
In results announced Wednesday, Hewitt was the only one of five nominees in the Player Category who was voted in. He won Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002, reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and helped Australia win a pair of Davis Cup championships.
“When you are competing, you’re so focused on training and your results that week or that year, you don’t really look ahead to something like this,” Hewitt said. “But when that is all compiled up and deemed deserving of becoming a Hall of Famer, well, it’s just the ultimate recognition for a player, and I’m so honored.”
The other nominees in that category were Lisa Raymond, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Sergi Bruguera and Jonas Bjorkman.
US women’s team players to stop kneeling during anthem
Players for the U.S. women’s national team have decided to move on from kneeling during the anthem and instead focus on behind-the-scenes work to address racial inequity.
Many players have knelt for the anthem before national team and club matches over the past year to protest systemic racism.
But the entire team stood during the anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match in Florida against Brazil last weekend.
“I think those that were collectively kneeling felt like we were kneeling to bring about attention to police brutality and systemic racism, and I think we decided that moving forward we no longer feel the need to kneel because we are doing the work behind the scenes. We are combatting systemic racism. And we never felt we were going to kneel forever,” defender Crystal Dunn said.
Midfielder Megan Rapinoe first took a knee during the anthem at a pair of national team matches in 2016. She said she wanted to express solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who silently took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.
Twins SS prospect Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization’s top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Lewis was diagnosed with the injury during physical exams upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, will have reconstructive surgery Friday in Minnesota before returning to camp to begin a rehabilitation process of nine-to-12 months.
Lewis, the 17th-best prospect in Major League Baseball’s 2021 pipeline rankings, finished the 2019 season at Double-A. Because the pandemic wiped out all minor league action in 2020, Lewis will go more than two full years without a game. The Twins signed Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop this season, and Lewis was not expected to be in the majors in 2021.
Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games.
Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. He returned to the court this season after missing all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role.
The four-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds in an 11-year career in which he also played with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.
Raiders release receiver Tyrell Williams
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders released receiver Tyrell Williams on Wednesday following two injury-plagued seasons with the team.
Williams initially signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. He struggled with injuries to his feet his first season and then missed all last season with a torn labrum.
Williams had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games for the Raiders in 2019. He caught a TD pass in his first five games that season but was hampered down the stretch by injuries to both feet.
Atlantic League to open May 27, play 120-game schedule
YORK, Pa. — The independent Atlantic League plans to resume play with a 120-game schedule for each team starting May 27 after missing the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Atlantic League teams had played 140 games in past seasons.
The eight-team league will be in its first season as a partner league of Major League Baseball, and its 23rd season overall. The Atlantic League, whose teams are not affiliates of major league clubs, has used rules experiments for MLB in the past.
The expansion Gastonia Honey Hunters are slated to open at home on May 27 against the Lancaster Barnstormers, and other teams are scheduled to start the following day, the league said Wednesday.
The Lexington Legends and West Virginia Power are new to the league this year, shifting from the Class A South Atlantic League. They replace the Somerset (New Jersey) Patriots, who became the New York Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, and the Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters, who became the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.
Athletics trade outfielder Dustin Fowler to Pirates for cash
OAKLAND — Two days after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics, outfielder Dustin Fowler was traded Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.
He had been part of the club’s 60-player pool last season but stayed at the alternate site and didn’t play.
Fowler had been considered a possible center fielder of the future for the A’s when Oakland acquired him from the Yankees at the 2017 trade deadline in a deal that sent right-hander Sonny Gray to New York.
NBCA says it has ‘concern’ about T-wolves’ coaching change
CHICAGO — The leadership of the National Basketball Coaches Association spoke out Wednesday about its “concern and level of disappointment” with the way the Minnesota Timberwolves went about their coaching change earlier this week.
The statement came from NBCA president Rick Carlisle of the Dallas Mavericks and NBCA executive director David Fogel.
“The NBCA understands and respects each organization’s right to hire and fire whomever and whenever it chooses,” said their statement, first released only to ESPN before being distributed to other outlets. “But it is also our responsibility to point out when an organization fails to conduct a thorough and transparent search of candidates from a wide range of diverse backgrounds.”
The Timberwolves fired Ryan Saunders on Sunday night and struck a deal to hire Toronto assistant Chris Finch almost immediately. Finch was formally announced as the coach Monday morning.
“There were other candidates, minority candidates we considered at this time,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. “Unfortunately when you’re in the middle of a season, you’re really at the mercy of teams in terms of who can become available and who’s not available. That was a challenge for us as we went through the process.”
Minnesota lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday night in Finch’s first game. The Wolves were in Chicago to play on Wednesday night.
Licht: Buccaneers open to giving Brady a contract extension
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension.
General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.
No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs
ADELAIDE, Australia — Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4.
“The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title. That was part of a 3-0 head-to-head edge Barty carried into Wednesday’s match.
Humbert saves 3 match points to reach Montpelliers quarters
MONTPELLIER, France — Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France saved three match points before rallying from a set and a break down to beat Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor and reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.
Humbert trailed 5-2 in the second set and faced the match points at 5-3, then turned things around to clinch a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win after nearly three hours.
David Goffin also advanced after rallying to beat French wild-card entry Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve. The second-seeded Belgian broke for 6-5 in the deciding set, then saved a break point on second serve before clinching the victory on his first match point.
He will face seventh-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semifinals. Sonego beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-2, saving the only two break points he faced.
In remaining matches from the first round, fifth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner’s 10-match indoor winning streak ended when he lost to to Aljaz Bedene, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Bedene hit 14 aces and next plays Egor Gerasimov, who beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray on Monday.
Kelenic, agent express frustration with Mariners
Top Seattle prospect Jarred Kelenic and his agent believe the 21-year-old outfielder has been kept off the Mariners’ major league roster because of his refusal to accept a long-term contract offer from the franchise.
Kelenic and agent Brody Scoffield told USA Today they believe Kelenic is being punished. Scoffield said it was made clear Kelenic would have made his debut during the shortened 2020 season had he signed the deal.
“It was made crystal clear to Jarred — then and now — that his decision not to call him up is based on service time. There’s no question that if he signed that contract, he would have been in the big leagues,” Scoffield told USA Today.
Kelenic’s status was at the center of comments made by former team president and CEO Kevin Mather, who resigned this week after online video surfaced of him insinuating the club was delaying the arrival in Seattle of Kelenic and pitcher Logan Gilbert as a way to increase the club’s long-term control over the two prospects. Mather also took shots in the same video at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills.
Steelers planning on Roethlisberger’s return in 2021
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers plan on having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back for an 18th season.
Team president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday saying he and Roethlisberger have met to figure out a way to ease the financial pressure caused by Roethlisberger’s contract.
Roethlisberger, who turns 39 next month, carries a $41 million salary cap number for 2021 and is due a $15 million roster bonus on March 20, shortly after the new league year begins.
Rooney called the meeting with Roethlisberger “productive,” adding it allowed the two sides to “discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go.”
The Steelers went 12-4 and won the AFC North in 2020 but faded down the stretch. Pittsburgh lost five of its final six games following an 11-0 start, including a playoff loss to Cleveland in which Roethlisberger threw four interceptions.
WCC tournaments to be held without fans
The West Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark County in Nevada would have allowed a limited number of fans, but the conference decided it would be safer for athletes and staff with no one else in the arena.
The tournaments are March 4-9 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The WCC has played its postseason basketball in Las Vegas for 13 years, selling out every time.
NIL bill would allow college athletes to return from draft
The latest federal bill related to college sports would allow athletes to earn money from endorsements, loosen restrictions around transfers and permit players to return to school after entering a professional league’s draft.
The proposed legislation introduced Wednesday by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., also would require the wealthiest athletic programs to increase spending on long-term medical care for athletes.
“The Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act would create a national standard of guidelines to make certain student athletes can benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness without hurting their eligibility to compete as a student athlete,” Moran said in a statement.
The bill is the fourth to emerge from the Senate since December and second from a Republican. Most recently, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., introduced a bill narrowly focused on giving college athletes the right to earn money off their names, images and likenesses.
Pitt point guard Xavier Johnson enters transfer portal
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh junior point guard Xavier Johnson is transferring.
The school made the surprise announcement on Wednesday. Head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement “it was in everyone’s best interests that we part ways.” Johnson will enter the transfer portal immediately.
The move ends an eventful three-year run with the Panthers for Johnson, who averaged 14.2 points in 81 career games, 78 starts. Johnson, from Woodbridge, Virginia, arrived shortly after Capel was hired in the spring of 2018 and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team in 2018-19. He leaves ranked 30th on the school’s all-time points list (1,152).
Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics
GENEVA — The Australian state of Queensland became the strong favorite to host the 2032 Olympics after the IOC gave it the status of its preferred bidder on Wednesday.
The decision by the International Olympic Committee’s executive board puts the Brisbane-based bid on a fast-track to victory 11 years ahead of the games and before several expected rival candidates have publicly developed their plans.
Officials in Brisbane and the Australian Olympic Committee will now begin “targeted dialogue” with an IOC panel overseeing the updated bidding process, IOC president Thomas Bach said at a news conference.
Alli scores wonder goal, Tottenham through in Europa League
LONDON — Dele Alli scored with an overhead kick and set up two other goals as Tottenham beat Wolfsberg 4-0 in the Europa League on Wednesday to become the first team to qualify for the last 16.
Alli, handed a rare start by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, flicked the ball up after meeting a right-wing cross by Matt Doherty then leapt with his back to goal and directed an acrobatic effort into the bottom corner in the 11th minute of the second-leg match in the round of 32.
The midfielder crossed for Carlos Vinicius to head in the second goal in the 50th then played in substitute Gareth Bale to curl a powerful 73rd-minute shot into the top corner.
Vinicius added a fourth for Tottenham, which completed an 8-1 victory on aggregate over its Austrian opponent.
Alli has largely been frozen out by Mourinho this season but enjoyed the best night of his reintegration to the squad following a failed exit in the January transfer window exit.
While he was playing against the lowest-ranked team left in the Europa League, it was a big step forward for a player who was in the England team at the 2018 World Cup and he could yet have a big impact this season.
Messi leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league
MADRID — Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half as Barcelona stayed near the top of the Spanish league by defeating Elche 3-0 on Wednesday in a match postponed from the first round because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordi Alba also scored after the break to help Barcelona move back to third place in the league standings, two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five from leader Atlético Madrid, which still has a game in hand.
Barcelona was coming off two consecutive setbacks at home — a 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League and a 1-1 draw against Cádiz in the Spanish league.
Wednesday’s match was postponed as Barcelona was among the clubs given extra time to rest after playing in the Champions League late into last season.
Messi reached 18 league goals with his double, moving two ahead of Atlético Madrid’s Luis Suárez — his former Barcelona teammate — at the top of the scoring list.
Holloway breaks world indoor record for 60-meter hurdles
MADRID — Grant Holloway broke the world record for the indoor 60-meter hurdles that had stood for 27 years, clocking 7.29 seconds at an event in Madrid on Wednesday.
The American took 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Colin Jackson in 1994.
Holloway, who is the world indoor champion over the sprint hurdles, extended his winning streak in the event to 54 races — dating back to 2014 when he was 16.
Russia out of European indoors because of doping plan delay
MONACO — Russian athletes won’t be able to compete at next month’s European indoor championships because they can’t yet get exemptions, the governing body of track said Wednesday.
Russia has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 because of widespread doping, but leading athletes have been given “neutral” status after vetting and allowed to compete in international events for much of that time.
That scheme was suspended when the federation, known as RusAF, was found to have used fake documents to lie about why one of its top athletes, Danil Lysenko, wasn’t available for doping tests.
World Athletics ordered RusAF to draw up a program of reforms but rejected the first draft as “deficient” in September and gave Russia until March 1 to fix it. That will then be used to create a new road map for eventually lifting Russia’s long-running ban.
